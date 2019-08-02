High school and current college students will once again have the opportunity to win Upper Iowa University tuition awards and free classes during the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines. To enter the respective drawings, students are encouraged to visit the University’s information booth during the August 8-18 event.

To be eligible to win one of two one-year tuition awards, entrants must be 16 years of age by Thursday, August 22. The award is valid only for students who wish to attend classes at UIU’s Fayette Campus. The tuition awards will be drawn August 22. In addition, students may register for a chance to win a free undergraduate or graduate class at one of the UIU education centers or online. Eleven free classes will be awarded.

Upper Iowa faculty, staff and alumni will operate the information booth from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. each fair day in the Varied Industries Building at the Iowa State Fairgrounds. In addition to registering for prizes, the public is invited to stop by to learn more about UIU and purchase Peacock apparel and merchandise.

The official rules for the State Fair special drawings and Pete the Peacock’s scheduled appearances can be found at uiu.edu/about/iowa-state-fair.html. For additional information about UIU, visit uiu.edu.