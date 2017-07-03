“Under the Sea” is the theme of this year’s annual Jesup Farmers Day event July 6-8, 2017, in downtown Jesup. The theme ties into the main attraction of the celebration, the Haai Shark Encounter, an exhibit dedicated to the preservation of the shark species as well as all wildlife. The exhibit promises to elicit awe, fear and fascination as a diver provides entertainment and education before entering the 5000-gallon shark aquarium during ten free performances. In addition to the scheduled performances, the shark tank will have open hours to view the display. Entrance into the exhibit is always free of charge.

New this year is the Biofuels Mobile Exhibit that will be open only on Friday afternoon from 12-6 PM. This exhibit is a fun and educational experience for all ages to learn through movies and interactive displays how biofuels are produced and contribute to the economy. A Pet Show at the park will begin Friday’s schedule of events, starting at 12:30 PM, followed by the R.A.D. Reptile Exhibit at 1:30 PM. This exhibit features live reptiles and amphibians. Moser School of Dance will perform at 2:30 PM followed by Eric Michaels Magic Show at 3:30 PM in the Park Pavilion.

A new addition to Farmers Day this year is “Church of Cash, a Johnny Cash Tribute” which will be on the Park Pavilion stage starting at 6 PM. On Saturday, a 5K Run/Walk begins the final day of the three-day celebration at 7:30 AM, followed by the Great Farmers Day Parade starting at 10 AM. Entertainiment highlights for the day includes a Domestic Arts Show at the Jesup City Hall basement, an Iowa State Fair Talent Show at 2:30 PM at the Pavilion and Bill Chrastil, who will perform Jerry Lee Lewis-style rock ‘n’ roll and a tribute to the King, Elvis Presley, starting at 6:30 PM. For a complete schedule, visit www.jesupfarmersday.org.