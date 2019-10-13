On a night when field conditions were treacherous, the Union Knights’ defense was called upon to hold the Vinton-Shellsburg Vikings in check after the offense staked the team to an early lead. Sparked by a fourth down stop inside the Union five yard line in the waning seconds of the first half, the Knights defense continued to make plays when needed most in the second half to preserve a 13-0 victory. The win elevated Union’s record in district play to 2-1.

Playing on a turf softened by ample rains earlier in the week, the Union offense made the most of its early possessions in the game, scoring on its second and third drives of the game. Late in the first quarter, the Knights caught the Viking defense napping with a pass play over the middle from quarterback Brandon Tompkins to a wide open Marc Mahood for a 22 yard score. On the Knights’ next possession, Braydon Grosse turned a short pass from Tompkins into six more points, working his way into the end zone from 21 yards for a 13 point Union lead.

For the remainder of the game, the Vikings would continue to test the Union defense. With 13 seconds left in the first half and the ball at the Union two yard line, the Knights forced an incomplete pass to deny the scoring attempt. Early in the third quarter following a Union fumble, the Knights came up with another fourth down stop, this time on their three yard line. The Knights would register three more fourth down stops in the fourth quarter- from the Union 14, 34 and 32 yard lines, to preserve the shutout and secure the win.

Union will play its final road game of the season on Friday night against a 5-2 Nevada squad.