After struggling much of the season, the Union Knights’ offense busted out on Friday night, scoring early and often to lead the ay to the team’s first victory of the season. With running back Brayden Grosse running wild for 295 yards and four touchdowns and quarterback Brandon Tompkins adding 93 yards and another score, the Knights jumped out to a 35-0 lead before cruising to a 42-12 victory over the Roland-Story Norsemen in Story City on October 4.

Union’s offense, which showed signs of life the previous week against unbeaten Benton Community, mad a strong statement early when the Knights got their first possession at their own six yard line following a Roland-Story punt. Sparked by a halfback option pass play from Grosse to Jordan Carey that went for 40 yards, the Knights marched the length of the field in nine plays, scoring a touchdown when Jacob Carey rambled into the end zone from nine yards out, giving the visitors an early 7-0 lead

Much to the delight of Union fans, the Knights put together another long scoring drive the next time they received the ball to extend the first quarter lead to 13-0.

Union continued to pull away behind the running game of Grosse and Tompkins and a defense that forced three turnovers.

The Knights return home on Friday night to celebrate Homecoming against Vinton-Shellsburg.