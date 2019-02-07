Crestwood won nine of the thirteen contested matches to edge the Union Knights, 36-29 and advance to the Class 2A State Team Duals Wrestling Tournament that will be held on February 13.

Union 38, Webster City 34

February 6, 2019 at La Porte City

220: Lane Albertsen (U) over Gage Rossing (WC), Fall 0:32

285: Hunter Collicott (WC) over Matt Millard (U), Fall 1:41

106: Camron Phetxoumphone (WC) over Lincoln Mehlert (U), Dec 7-0

113: Kolten Crawford (U) over Gabriel Killian (WC), TF 15-0 5:34

120: Drake Doolittle (WC) over Hunter Worthen (U), Fall 5:14

126: Lake LeBahn (U) over Chase Rattenborg (WC), Dec 13-11

132: Stone Schmitz (U) over Brady Auderer (WC), Fall 1:44

138: Jack Thomsen (U) over Nick Gasca (WC), Fall 3:08

145: Parker Rossing (WC) over Lane Hennings (U), Fall 1:36

152: Adam Ahrendsen (U) over Daltyn Peck (WC), Fall 1:48

160: Kaleb Roach (U) over Cole Bingham (WC), Fall 3:17

170: Sean Godfredsen (WC) over Hunter Klima (U), Dec 8-3

182: Michael Gilbert (WC) over Dacoda Marvets (U), Fall 0:48

195: Caleb Olson (WC) over Rashawn Williams (U), MD 12-0

Crestwood 36, Union 29

February 6, 2019 at La Porte City

285: Stone Peckham (C) over Matt Millard (U), Fall 1:09

106: Carter Fousek (C) over Lincoln Mehlert (U), MD 12-2

113: Kolten Crawford (U) over Ethan Govern (C), Fall 2:33

120: Kaden Anderlik (C) over Hunter Worthen (U), MD 12-1

126: Lake LeBahn (U) over Matthew Slifka (C), Fall 1:28

132: Hunter Fousek (C) over Stone Schmitz (U), MD 8-0

138: Jack Thomsen (U) over Clay Schemmel (C), TF 19-4 5:53

145: Cale Jackson (C) over Lane Hennings (U), Dec 4-0

152: Adam Ahrendsen (U) over Cade Wenthold (C), Fall 1:52

160: Hunter Bye (C) over Kaleb Roach (U), Dec 10-6

170: Ross Niewoehner (C) over Hunter Klima (U), Dec 8-4

182: Colter Bye (C) over Dacoda Marvets (U), Fall 1:38

195: Treyton Burnikel (C) over Rashawn Williams (U), Dec 3-1

220: Lane Albertsen (U) over (WC), Forfeit