The certified enrollment numbers for the 2017-18 school year are in and the recent trend of declining enrollment in Union Community Schools continues, Superintendent Travis Fleshner reported to the Board of Education last week. Using a formula that accounts for a variety of factors, Union’s certified enrollment for this school year is 1,054.6, down 47.8 students from a year ago. Fleshner noted that the average number of incoming kindergarteners the past three years has been around 70 students. Those numbers contrast with graduating classes averaging closer to 100 students.

Fleshner also reported that feedback from staff members regarding the change from half to full days for professional development activities has been positive.

Central Rivers Area Education Agency Regional Administrator Justin Stockdale and AEA Board Member Maureen Hanson also addressed the Board, sharing information about the services the agency is providing for the school district. Central Rivers AEA encompasses a large area of the state, including what was formerly known as AEA #267. It serves more than 66,000 students over an 18 county area in 53 public and 18 non-public school districts, ranging as far north as Buffalo Center and southeast to Montezuma. The agency provides special education, media, technology and professional development support services for Union Schools.

The Board also received a report from high school principal, Jim Cayton. Comparing the same six week period of time at the beginning of the school year, the high school has seen a drop in discipline referrals, from 174 in 2016 to just 32 in 2017. Cayton also described a program called WIN (What I Need) Time, a 30 minute block of time during the school day that would allow teachers and students to meet to provide additional assistance with assignments or other projects. The school is looking at creative solutions to carve 30 minutes out of the school day, which could include trimming time off existing classes, reducing the amount of passing time between classes and extending the day by starting earlier or dismissing later. WIN Time is just one component of a Multiple Tier Support System program the school is working on that will be brought to the Board of Education for approval at a later date.