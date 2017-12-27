UNION COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT

DYSART-GENESEO-LA PORTE CITY

Tour of La Porte City Elementary Building and Regular Board Meeting

December 18, 2017

(pending board approval)

Tour of La Porte City Elementary Building: The board toured the La Porte City Elementary building beginning at 6:05 pm.

Roll: The regular meeting of the Board was called to order by Vice President Lorenzen at 6:34 pm in the La Porte City Elementary Library. The following board members were present: Kristi Martin, Cathy Niebergall, Brandon Paine, and Jenna Scott. Absent: Darrell DeWinter and Kevin Sash.

Agenda: Board Vice President Lorenzen requested that the agenda be amended to move the Superintendent’s Report so that it is after item #12. On a motion by Niebergall, seconded by Scott, the board approved the agenda as amended. Motion carried 5-0.

Fusion Forward Presentation: Sarah Wieland was present to share information with the board regarding the new district website that will be launched at the end of January. Sarah reported the district’s Facebook page currently has 400 likes, which she said is exceptional for only being out for a month. She explained to the board how items will be rotated on the website and on Facebook.

Nurse’s Presentation: Cheryl Wiebbecke, Union CSD nurse in Dysart, was present to show the board one of the dechokers the district has received. Cheryl’s attention was caught by the words “Breathing is mandatory” and she began reading about the dechoker. The dechoker is to help those choking when the Heimlich method might not be an option or isn’t working. The cost for the dechokers for all four school buildings would be approximately $1,600. She looked for grants to help pay the cost and when she wasn’t able to secure a grant, she called the company to see if they had ways for the district to purchase the dechokers affordably. The result was the company offering to give the dechokers and the cases to the district at no cost in exchange for some publicity to help grow their business. We now have a set of three dechokers (toddler, child, and adult), along with the cases, in each of the four school buildings.

La Porte City Elementary Presentation: Elementary Principal, Todd Parker presented information to the board on the Response to Intervention programs used in both elementary buildings in the district. The programs use data to guide instruction, by reviewing results from testing, looking at benchmarks, progress monitoring, and interventions. All students receive core instruction, with access to grade-level essential standards. Supplemental interventions for those needing additional support to master grade-level essentials are available, as are intensive interventions for individual students who need intensive support to master foundational skills. Teachers work together, sharing ideas of ways to help students learn, sharing strategies, and what has worked for them and what has not worked for them. Learning Support Teams meet once a month focusing on assisting teachers with interventions for students. Professional Learning Communities work in collaborative teams and take collective responsibility for student learning. In the 2016-17 school year, the goal of having 70% of elementary students at or above benchmark was achieved. The goal in the 2017-18 school year was to have 73% of elementary students at or above benchmark; in the fall of 2017 that number was already at 78%, surpassing the goal for the year. Students will be monitored during the winter and spring to move towards the goal of 80% of the students at or above benchmark.

Approval of Resolution Authorizing and Approving Issuance Documents related to the $6,486,000 School Infrastructure Sales, Service and Use Tax Revenue Refunding Bonds, Series 2017: Resolution Appointing Paying Agent, Bond Registrar, and Transfer Agent, Approving the Paying Agent, Bond Registrar, and Transfer Agent Agreement and Authorizing the Execution of the Same: On a motion by Paine, seconded by Niebergall, the board approved the Resolution appointing paying agent, bond registrar, and transfer agent, approving the paying agent, bond registrar, and transfer agent agreement and authorizing the execution of the same. Roll call vote: Scott – aye, Lorenzen – aye, Martin – aye, Niebergall – aye, Paine – aye. Motion carried 5-0.

Approval of Tax Exemption Certificate: On a motion by Scott, seconded by Paine, the board approved the tax exemption certificate. Roll call vote: Lorenzen – aye, Martin – aye, Niebergall – aye, Paine – aye, and Scott – aye. Motion carried 5-0.

Resolution Authorizing the Terms of Issuance and Providing for and Securing the Payment of School Infrastructure Sales, Services and Use Tax Revenue Refunding Bonds: On a motion by Scott, seconded by Paine, the board approved the resolution authorizing the terms of issuance and providing for and securing the payment of school infrastructure sales, services and use tax revenue refunding bonds. Roll call vote: Martin – aye, Niebergall – aye, Paine – aye, Scott – aye, and Lorenzen – aye. Motion carried 5-0.

The board took a break: 7:40 – 7:53 pm.

Approval of Technology Support Contract with Encompass: On a motion by Niebergall, seconded by Scott, the board approved a 6-month contract with Encompass for technology support, at a cost of $7,709.00 per month. Beginning January 1st, the contract will include an Encompass tech on-site Monday-Wednesday-Friday, with an Encompass tech able to remote-in on Tuesday-Thursday. This schedule is flexible if there are technology issues that would require an Encompass tech in the building on Tuesday or Thursday. Motion carried 5-0.

Approve Bus Bids: The board received bids on 65, 77, and 84 passenger buses. On a motion by Niebergall, seconded by Martin, the board approved purchasing a 2019 conventional propane 65 passenger bus, at a cost of $89,664 and a 2019 conventional propane 77 passenger bus with a lift and no luggage option, at a cost of $97,968, both from School Bus Sales. These bids include trade-ins of a 2001 Bluebird 72 passenger bus on the new 65 passenger bus and a 2007 International 84 passenger on the new 77 passenger bus. Motion carried 5-0.

Approve Setting Up ISJIT Accounts for the Following: Management, Support Trust, Capital Projects, PPEL, Debt Service, Anders Scholarship, Jones Pharmacy Scholarship, Jones Academic Scholarship, PSF Insurance, FLEX Account, Larson Estate, and Booster Club: On a motion by Niebergall, seconded by Scott, the board approved setting up the new ISJIT accounts as requested. Motion carried 5-0.

Superintendent’s Report: 1) Congratulations to Carol Grote and building secretaries for being recognized as a Gold Star District, for having our State Reporting submitted timely and with few edits. 2) Instructional and Professional Development Update, 3) Financial Updates: a. Supt Fleshner reported he would be sharing the 5-year projection model with the board at the January board meeting, with continued discussion on the property tax rate. b. Supt Fleshner will be meeting with district staff on January 15th to share and discuss financial reports so staff can see what motivates some of the decisions being made. Some of the information includes: i. Union CSD ranks #16 out of 333 school districts in the state for highest percentage of General Fund expenditures going towards employee insurance/benefits, while #236 out of 333 districts in General Fund salary expenditures. ii. Union CSD ranks #37 out of 333 districts in the state for highest per pupil cost expense for employee insurance/benefits, while #225 of 333 in employee salary per pupil cost. iii. Union CSD ranks #30 of 333 districts in the state in enrollment percentage decline at -10.9%. iv. Union CSD ranks #8 of 333 districts in the state in total student decline between the 2011-12 school year and the 2016-17 school year. This number does not include this year’s decline of over 40 students. c. Supt Fleshner presented information on several tax scenarios and how the tax rates and the rollback changes could affect property taxes. The first example was on a residential property in Black Hawk County assessed at $300,000 in FY2018, with a 2% increase in assessed valuation for FY19. If the school district were to raise the school’s tax rate from $12.2279 to $12.5000, because of the change in the rollback percentage, there would basically be no change in the property tax amount, with a reduction in property tax of 36 cents a month. The second example was on 1,000 acres of agricultural property in Black Hawk County. Using the same change in the school tax rate, from $12.2279 to $12.5000, and with the change in the agricultural rollback, the property tax would increase about $81.81 per month. The third example was on 1,000 acres of agricultural property in Tama County, with the end result being an increase of about $89.46 per month in property tax on Tama County agricultural property. Supt Fleshner then showed that even if the school tax didn’t change, the agricultural property would still increase approximately $65 per month because of the change in the rollback. 4) Facility Updates: a. Working on long range plan for facility improvements. b. Some of the smaller projects completed this month include the high school wrestling room heater, brush removal at the middle school, and fencing at the high school. c. Supt Fleshner has met with another architect firm to discuss the district’s needs and how their company might be able to support them. d. Supt Fleshner reported he did contact Struxture Architects to request an itemized report for the roofing inspection; they said they would send it. At this time we have not heard or seen anything more on that. 5) Transportation Updates: a. Recommending approval of two buses. They are in our capital projects plan for this year. b. The city council has agreed to discuss a possible long-term lease of the city property next to the LPC bus barn. We are not considering purchase of the land. c. We have received quotes on new lawn tractors with snowblowers to replace the current tractors that are 20 years old and in constant need of maintenance. We have $50,000 budgeted for a mower and are looking at additional options. d. Supt Fleshner reported he had a phone conversation with John at School Bus Sales regarding leasing buses. With the information John gave Supt Fleshner, we are not looking at leasing school buses. e. Supt Fleshner shared information on transportation costs for the past 5 years, with total transportation costs and percentage of general fund. The numbers are as follows:

i. FY13 $673,654.00 5.56% of general fund budget

ii. FY14 $730,696.20 5.95% of general fund budget

iii. FY15 $776,834.20 6.13% of general fund budget

iv. FY16 $699,931.17 5.47% of general fund budget

v. FY17 $670,850.67 5.21% of general fund budget

6)Technology Updates: a. Laurie Driscol and Union Middle School are currently leading the “Hour of Code” competition. 7) Marketing Update: a. Items are being posted daily to the district Facebook page. b. The new district website will be up and running by the end of January. 8) Daycare Updates: a. Kristi Martin reported the daycare in Dysart is busy fundraising and making plans to start taking names for the daycare early in 2018 to get an idea of the amount of interest in the program. b. Supt Fleshner reported he will be sharing a possible lease agreement for the daycare with the board at the January board meeting and the board will need to decide on a “rental” rate for the daycare. 9) Superintendent Evaluation: A closed session will be added to the January board meeting for this item. 10) Insurance Update: a. Supt Fleshner and Business Manager Krug met with Norma Stoll from Mercer regarding insurance updates. b. Some of the items to be looked at are: i. How does the school board want to be represented on the insurance committee? Board consensus was to have the board negotiations team be part of the insurance committee. ii. Need to look at defined contribution vs defined benefit. iii. Need to work through possible solutions to transition. 11) Dr Ryan Wise, the Iowa Dept of Education Director, has rescheduled his planned visit on December 19th to the morning of January 11th. 12) Legislative Updates: a. Teacher Workforce Shortage, b. Statewide Penny Sales Tax, c. IPERS, d. Operational Sharing Extension, e. Educational Savings Accounts, f. Mental Health Needs, g. Supplemental State Aid, h. Home Rule, i. State Assessment. 13) IASB Day on the Hill Conference – January 30th is the IASB Day on the Hill, with a legislator panel, state budget update and advocacy training, along with time to meet with legislators and discuss issues regarding public education. 14) Next Regular Board Meeting: January 15th at D-G Elementary in Dysart at 6:00 pm.

Brandon Paine left at 9:15 pm.

Consent Agenda: Minutes of the November 20, 2017 Board Meeting; Minutes of the December 11, 2017 Special Board Meeting; Claims to be Paid; Financial Reports; Personnel: Resignations – Barry Jesse as HS Girls’ Tennis, Patty Wandschneider as LPC Elem 0.5 FTE Title I Reading, Appointments – Ryan Moody as Professional Partner (TLC Mentoring), Abbi Rust as LPC Elem 0.5 FTE Title I Reading, Becky Schmitz as LPC Elem 0.5 Early Childhood Sp Educ, Gwendolyn Vogeler as D-3 Driver, Open Enrollment Requests. On a motion by Niebergall, seconded by Scott, the board approved the Consent Agenda as presented. Motion carried 4-0.

Adjourn: On a motion by Scott, seconded by Niebergall, the meeting adjourned at 9:22 pm. Motion carried 4-0.

Corey Lorenzen, Vice Board President Kathy Krug, Board Secretary

