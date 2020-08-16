UNION COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT

DYSART-GENESEO-LA PORTE CITY

Regular Board Meeting

August 10, 2020

(pending board approval)

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the board meeting was held in Matt Auditorium at Union High School to allow for proper social distancing.

Call to Order: Board President Kevin Sash called the regular meeting to order at 6:01 p.m. The following board members were present: Darrell DeWinter, Corey Lorenzen, Kristi Martin, and Jenna Scott. Absent: Brandon Paine and Ben Schemmel.

Agenda: Board President Sash noted there were two additional appointments to add to the agenda; Kathi Keidel as MS associate and Bentlee McCombs as D-G kitchen assistant. On a motion by Lorenzen, second by DeWinter, the agenda was approved as amended. Motion carried 5-0.

Recognize Visitors: Terri Donlea, UEA president, addressed the board regarding their Return-to Learn Plan.

Superintendent’s Report: 1) Return-to-Learn Plan: Supt Fleshner reviewed the current return-to-learn plan with the board. Transportation will include assigned seats on the routes and shuttles and requiring masks on all school transportation. The mask requirement has been in place for the summer sports and is currently in place for the fall sports with no issues being reported. Buses will be disinfected before and after routes and hand sanitizers are in all of the buses. According to the plan, Union CSD will have face-to-face, in-person learning beginning August 24th and will be in session 5 days per week. Supt Fleshner is recommending that we go with a school day that includes a 2:15 pm dismissal for students. That will allow staff time to collaborate as well as work with students that have elected remote learning. Rooms are being looked at to see what items might be able to be removed to allow for additional room for social distancing. Signage will be posted in the buildings to help staff and students with social distancing. The district received 530 responses to the survey that was sent out, showing about 87% plan to return in person, with some still undecided. There is also a remote learning option for those with health concerns and those that are not comfortable returning to face-to-face learning. Both of those options require additional paperwork to be completed by the parents. Currently we have 27 students who will be learning remotely. In the return-to-learn plan, Supt Fleshner is recommending that face coverings be required for all PK-12 students and staff, (including 4-year-old preschool), students and staff on buses, hallway passing time, and in common areas and classrooms where social distancing may be difficult. There would be face covering breaks in each class period. Some classroom activities, such as reading or assessments, may not require masks if students are able to properly socially distance. Meals will consist of Grab and Go options to start the school year to give flexibility and to help with social distancing. There is also a plan in place to offer meals to students learning remotely. Plexi-glass has been installed in and around the food service areas. Health and safety protocols have been reviewed with the nurses and each building has identified space to serve as isolation rooms. We are also working on creating negative pressure space in the nurses’ areas and the isolation rooms. Face shields and face masks have been purchased for all employees, in addition to paper masks for students, buses, kitchens, etc. Hand sanitizer dispensers will be in all MS and HS classrooms; elementary students have access to soap and water in each classroom. All buildings will be fogged each night. We are in the planning stages for HVAC controls and plan to have the HVAC controls and any filtering adjustment completed before school begins. Supt Fleshner reported that we are continuing to use email and Facebook Live for general public updates; 2) Financial: a. Banking Update: Depository Limits are on the agenda, b. Utility Report – Planning to invite Bill from the LPC Utilities to come and explain demand metering, c. CARES Act: $61,000, d. GEER money: $24,000 (connectivity funding); 3) Facility Updates: a. MS Construction: Power has been off 1 ½ weeks due to construction, b. Property for sale: on the agenda, 4) Transportation: a. Received the grant payment for the first VW grant we received, b. We were notified that we will receive a second VW grant for $27,238; 5) Staffing: a. We did receive a late resignation; it is on the agenda; 6) Daycare: a. They are waiting for their feasibility study; 7) Frequently Asked Questions: a. Homecoming delayed until January, b. All district meeting tomorrow, Facebook Live at 12:00 pm tomorrow; 8) Next meeting: September 21st, 2020 at 6:00 pm in Matt Auditorium (or possibly in board room).

2020-2021 Return to Learn/School Plan: On a motion by Lorenzen, second by DeWinter, the board approved starting face-to-face school on August 24th, five days per week, with a 2:15 pm dismissal each day until October 2nd (at that time it will be reviewed). Motion carried 5-0.

On a motion by Lorenzen, second by Scott, the board approved all additional changes in the Return-to-Learn Plan except the masks. Motion carried 5-0.

On a motion by Martin, second by DeWinter, the board approved requiring face coverings for all PK-12 students and staff (including 4-year-old preschool) where social distancing is difficult to maintain and with a face coverings break during each class period. Motion carried 4-1, with Lorenzen casting the nay vote.

2020-2021 Bus Routes: On a motion by Lorenzen, second by DeWinter, the board approved the bus routes as presented. Motion carried 5-0.

2nd Reading of Board Policy Series 600: On a motion by Lorenzen, second by Martin, the board approved the 2nd reading of board policy series 600. Motion carried 5-0.

2nd Reading of Board Policy Series 400: On a motion by Lorenzen, second by Scott, the board approved the 2nd reading of board policy series 400. Motion carried 5-0.

2nd Reading of Board Policy Series 500: On a motion by Lorenzen, second by Scott, the board approved the 2nd reading of board policy series 500. Motion carried 5-0.

2nd Reading of Board Policy Series 900: On a motion by Lorenzen, second by Scott, the board approved the 2nd reading of board policy series 900, with changes. Motion carried 5-0.

1st Reading of Board Policy 509.9E2: On a motion by Scott, second by Martin, the board approved the 1st reading of board policy 509.9E2. Motion carried 5-0.

1st Reading of Board Policy 106 and Supporting Documents: On a motion by Lorenzen, second by DeWinter, the board approved the 1st reading of board policy 106, with supporting documents. Motion carried 5-0.

Approval to Purchase Property at 507 Gates Street, La Porte City: On a motion by DeWinter, second by Lorenzen, the board approved purchasing the property at 507 Gates Street in La Porte City for $37,000. Motion carried 5-0.

Set Depository Amounts for Banking: After much discussion and on a motion from Lorenzen, second by DeWinter, the board tabled this item until the September 21st board meeting. Motion carried 5-0.

Receive and Take Action on Recommendation to Approve Participation in the 2020-2021 Federal Free and Reduced Meal Program: On a motion by DeWinter, second by Scott, the board approved participation in the Federal Free and Reduced Meal Program. Motion carried 5-0.

Set Substitute Teacher Pay Rate for 2020-2021: On a motion by DeWinter, second by Lorenzen, the board approved increasing the daily teacher substitute rate from $105/day to $110/day. Motion carried 5-0.

Approval to Add a Part-Time Administrative Position at D-G Elementary: On a motion by Scott, second by Lorenzen, the board approved adding a part-time administrator position at D-G Elem, with salary not to exceed $30,000, beginning in the 2020-2021 school year. Motion carried 5-0.

Consent Agenda: Minutes of the July 13, 2020 board meeting; Claims to be paid; Financial Reports (None); Personnel – Resignations: Dee Blanshan as LPC Elem Kndgtn Teacher, LPC Elem K-2 TLC Instr Coach, and LPC Elem TLC Mentor, Laura Moody as D-G Elem Spec Educ Associate, Angela Petersen as D-G Elem K-2 TLC Instr Coach, Sue Wallin as MS Spec Educ Associate, Appointments: Tracie Grosse as LPC Elem Mentor, Eric Jesse as HS Asst VB, Kathi Keidel as MS Spec Educ Associate, Bentlee McCombs as D-G Elem Kitchen Asst, Angela Petersen as LPC Elem Kndgtn Teacher (Voluntary Transfer), Jared Pospisil as TLC Professional Partner; Open Enrollment Requests. On a motion by Scott, second by Martin, the board approved the consent agenda. Motion carried 4-0-1, with Lorenzen abstaining.

Adjourn: On a motion by DeWinter, second by Scott, the meeting adjourned at 8:52 pm. Motion carried 5-0.

Kevin Sash, Board President Kathy Krug, Board Secretary

INVOICE LISTING

Approved August 10, 2020

GENERAL FUND

ALLIANT ENERGY/IPL, NATURAL GAS, 394.46

ARTISAN CEILING SYSTEMS, D-G ELEM – CEILING TILE, 119.68

CASEY’S BUSINESS MASTERCARD, GASOLINE, 580.67

CEDAR FALLS COMMUNITY SCHOOLS, FY20 FINAL SPEC EDUC TUITION BILLING, 28,563.38

CENTRAL IOWA DIST, INC, CUSTODIAL SUPPLIES – ALL BUILDINGS, 15,430.25

CENTRAL IOWA TECH, HS – SMOKE DETECTOR REPAIR, 231.00

CENTRAL RIVERS AREA EDUCATION AGENCY, DISTRICT OFFICE – 3-HOLE PUNCH PAPER, 35.00

CENTURY LINK, LONG DISTANCE CHARGES, 54.91

CITY OF DYSART, UTILITIES, 5,389.49

CNC LUMBER & SUPPLIES, LLC, HS, D-G ELEM, LPC ELEM -PLEXI SHIELDS, 472.79

COLLEGE COMMUNITY SCHOOOL DISTRICT, FY 20 FINAL SPEC EDUC BILLING, 13,926.81

DYSART TIRE & SERVICE, INC, TRUCK #45 – REPAIR DRIV SIDE WINDOW, 944.24

ENCOMPASS IOWA, LLC, AUGUST TECHNOLOGY SERVICES, 13,920.00

FAMILIES FIRST COUNSELING SERVICES, HS/MS STUDENT COUNSELING SERVICES, 1,424.50

FARMERS COOP TELEPHONE CO, LOCAL SVC/INTERNET, 1,720.62

GORDON FLESCH COMPANY, INC, HS COPIER MAINTENANCE, 423.34

HAWKEYE COMMUNITY COLLEGE, NEW DRIVER STOP COURSE – B BEAHR, 100.00

HUDSON COMMUNITY SCHOOL, FY20 FINAL SPEC EDUC BILLING, 10,885.50

IA ASSOC OF SCHOOL BUSINESS OFFICIALS, 2020 VIRTUAL PAYROLL CONFERENCE, 75.00

IOWA COMMUNICATIONS NETWORK, JULY – HS INTERNET SERVICE, 19.98

IOWA DIVISION OF LABOR, HS LIFT INSPECTION, 165.00

IOWA PRISON INDUSTRIES, HAND SANITIZER DISPENSERS/FOAM SANITIZER, 4,915.44

ISFIS, INC, GASB 76 COMPLIANCE SERVICES, 4,425.00

JESUP COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT, FY20 FINAL SPEC EDUC BILLING, 47,449.83

JUNIOR LIBRARY GUILD, HS LIBRARY BOOKS, 2,123.10

KAPCO, HS BOOK JACKET COVERS, 71.54

LA PORTE CITY CONNECT, LOCAL SVC/INTERNET, 1,426.92

LA PORTE CITY PRINTING & DESIGN, INC, 7/13 BOARD MINUTES/BILLS PUBLISHED, 405.62

LA PORTE CITY UTILITIES, UTILITIES, 8,039.14

LAKESHORE LEARNING MATERIALS, D-G ELEM PRESCHOOL SUPPLIES, 466.21

LAMINATOR.COM, D-G ELEM CLASSROOM SUPPLIES, 33.10

LAPORTE MOTOR SUPPLY, INC, HS MAINTENANCE SUPPLIES, 42.07

LEARNING A-Z, LPC ELEM – A-Z LICENSE RENEWAL, 115.45

MADISON NATIONAL LIFE INSURANCE CO, AUGUST LIFE/LTD PREMIUMS, 2,047.26

MANATT’S, HS OUTSIDE BB HOOPS, 368.13

MENARD, INC , HS MAINTENANCE SUPPLIES, 974.13

MERCER H&B ADMIN -IOWA FIDUCIARY, SEPT INSUR PREMIUMS, 123,623.48

MERCER HEALTH & BENEFITS LLC, JUNE FSA/HSA FEES, 495.00

MINNESOTA CLAY USA, HS ART SUPPLIES, 878.40

NORTH TAMA COMMUNITY SCHOOLS, FY20 FINAL SPEC EDUC BILLING, 1,276.44

NUTRIEN AG SOLUTIONS, INC, MAINTENANCE SUPPLIES 75.55

ONE SOURCE THE BACKGROUND CHECK COMPANY, INC, BACKGROUND CHECKS, 112.50

ORKIN, LLC, LPC BUS BARN PEST CONTROL, 303.39

PITNEY BOWES GLOBAL FINANCIAL SERVICES, LLC, HS – QRTRLY POSTAGE, 163.53

PLANK ROAD PUBLISHING, INC, LPC ELEM VOCAL MUSIC SUPPLIES, 119.45

PPG ARCHITECTURAL FINISHES, LPC ELEM MAINTENANCE SUPPLIES, 41.39

PROVIDENT LIFE AND ACCIDENT INSURANCE COMPANY, JULY INSUR PREMIUMS, 625.17

QUILL, HS SPANISH SUPPLIES, 176.16

REALLY GOOD STUFF, LLC, LPC ELEM – TITLE I SUPPLIES, 266.14

REALLY GREAT READING COMPANY, LLC, D-G ELEM PRESCHOOL SUPPLIES, 915.76

RENAISSANCE LEARNING, INC, LPC ELEM STAR READING, ACEL RDR RENEWALS, 3,555.00

SCHOOL SPECIALTY INC, D-G ELEM CLASSROOM SUPPLIES, 122.24

SITEONE LANDSCAPE SUPPLY, LLC, HS IRRIGATION MAINTENANCE SUPPLIES, 88.92

SPEER FINANCIAL, INC, FY19 CONTINUING DISCLOSURE/MSRB FILING, 385.00

STEFFENY MOWERS LLC, GRASSHOPPER REPAIRS, 300.90

STOREY KENWORTHY, HS – SLATER – SUPPLIES, 64.00

SYNCHRONY BANK/AMAZON, MASKS FOR STUDENTS, 902.38

TAMA/GRUNDY PUBLISHING, NORTH TAMA TELEGRAPH SUBSCRIPTIONS, 633.01

TEACHING STRATEGIES LLC, LPC ELEM PRESCHOOL – GOLD ONLINE, 418.00

THRIFTWAY, HS CUSTODIAL SUPPLIES, 3.87

UNION COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT, FY21 HS LIBRARY START CASH, 25.00

UNION COMMUNITY SCHOOL, FY2020 P-CARD REBATE, 663.42

UNION COMMUNITY SCHOOL, JUNE 2020 PYMNT SPRING ADMIN FEES, 16.13

UNION COMMUNITY SCHOOL, FY2020 P-CARD REBATE, 6.97

UNION-PPEL FUND, FY2020 P-CARD REBATE, 17.09

URB’S DO IT BEST HARDWARE, HS MAINTENANCE SUPPLIES, 342.43

VAN METER INDUSTRIAL, INC., D-G ELEM MAINTENANCE SUPPLIES, 64.05

WATERLOO COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT, 2ND SEMESTER FY2020 SPEC EDUC TUITION, 13,900.20

WAVERLY-SHELL ROCK COMMUNITY SCHOOL, DISTFY20 FINAL SPEC EDUC TUITION BILLING, 19,744.98

WBC MECHANICAL, INC., BOILER GASKETS, 51.79

WEBER PAPER COMPANY, DISINFECTANT, 675.00

YOUNG PLUMBING AND HEATING, HS HVAC REPAIRS, 2,744.52

Fund Total: 342,387.82

MANAGEMENT FUND

SU INSURANCE COMPANY, FY21 EQUIPMENT BREAKDOWN INSUR-1ST QRTR, 18,954.00

WAVERLY-SHELL ROCK COMMUNITY SCHOOL, DISTFY20 FINAL SPEC EDUC TUITION BILLING, 672.28

Fund Total: 19,626.28

PHYSICAL PLANT & EQUIPMENT

ENCOMPASS IOWA, LLC, AUGUST TECHNOLOGY SERVICES, 3,654.00

FOLLETT SCHOOL SOLUTIONS, INC, LPC ELEM M- DESTINY RENEWAL, 1,042.50

FUSION FORWARD LLC, SEPT 2020 MARKETING, DESIGN, & PR SERV 1,200.00

HUFF CONTRACTING INC, APPLIC #4 – MS HVAC PHASE II, 171,739.10

MARCO TECHNOLOGIES, LLC, PRINTER/COPIER AGREEMENT, 3,485.32

Fund Total: 181,120.92

CAPITAL PROJECTS

CEDAR FALLS COMMUNITY SCHOOLS, FY20 FINAL SPEC EDUC TUITION BILLING, 3,553.25

ENCOMPASS IOWA, LLC, ELEMENTARY TEACHER LAPTOPS, 38,622.00

MARTIN GARDNER ARCHITECTURE, MS HVAC PROJECT – PHASE II, 1,000.00

WAVERLY-SHELL ROCK COMMUNITY SCHOOL, DISTFY20 FINAL SPEC EDUC TUITION BILLING, 9,033.93

Fund Total: 52,209.18