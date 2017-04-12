UNION COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT

DYSART-GENESEO-LA PORTE CITY

Public Hearings & Regular Board Meeting

April 10, 2017

(Pending board approval)

Public Hearing: A public hearing on the proposed 2017-2018 school budget began at 6:01 p.m. Supt Fleshner reviewed the budget for those in attendance. The tax rate for FY18 is $12.23822, which is $0.02228 less than the FY17 tax rate. There were no comments from the public.

Call to Order: Board President Joe Connolly called the regular meeting to order at 6:21 p.m. The following board members were present: Darrell DeWinter, Corey Lorenzen, Cathy Niebergall (6:02), Kevin Sash, and Jenna Scott. Absent: Brian Weber.

Agenda: The agenda was revised to include the following: add 15a. Sharing agreement with Waterloo West for Boys’ Bowling, 15b. Sharing agreement with Waterloo West for Boys’ Swimming, and 15c. Sharing agreement with Waterloo West for Girls’ Bowling. On a motion by Sash, second by Niebergall, the agenda was approved as amended. Motion carried 6-0.

Superintendent’s Report: 1) Instructional Update: a. Shared Instructional Team Meeting Minutes, b. D-G 4-Year Old Preschool: Dysart Women’s Club is planning on handling FY18 4-Year Old Preschool. Would like District to take over in FY19. Women’s Club has interviewed for new teacher for preschool; Mr. Parker sat in on those interviews. c. School Calendar: Will be building calendar with full day professional development days and no holidays. Working on calendar options with and without spring break. Planning on having the teachers vote on the calendar. 2) Professional Development Update: Licensed staff will be attending the Trevor Regan (Train Ugly) professional development on April 17th. 3) Financial Update: a. Negotiations have started. Currently looking for date for next meeting. b. Collective Bargaining: Will be working on converting much of the master contract to an employee handbook. c. Legislative Updates: Legislation on Transportation Equity and Per Student Equity is stalling. d. Solar Energy: Met with potential vendor; developing costing models and array design. e. Contracting Diesel Fuel: Brief meeting with a potential vendor about possibilities. Questions regarding equipment and locations. 4) Facility Update: a. HS Kitchen Dishmachine: Arrived today. Will be installed at the end of the week. b. Dysart Concrete: Specs for project are being developed. c. Roofing Plan: Meeting with a prospective vendor tomorrow; second company comes to evaluate in the near future. d. Elem and HS Media Center & Entryway Furniture: Nothing new at this time. 5) Transportation Update: a. New Van: Bids were opened and item is on agenda. 6) Technology: Ordered 40 touchscreen chromebooks for staff and kindergarten classrooms for literacy. Were imaged and distributed last Friday. 7) Online Registration: Working with JMC and Payschools to have online registration available by fall, with the same online payment options currently used for online lunch payments. 8) Superintendent Evaluation: Will be on May agenda. 9) TLC Reorganization: Need to look at amending/changing TLC program to help meet current needs of the district. Will be meeting to look at possible changes for the FY19 school year. 10) Local Vendors: We are attempting to get 2-3 bids on projects for maintenance items around the district to assure we are spending the district’s taxpayers’ money as efficiently as possible. 11) Union Student Fees: Looking at student fees and possible adjustments in fee amounts. The board will receive a recommendation at the May board meeting. Also discussed the possibility of parent, adult, and/or family passes for activities. Will work on proposal and bring back to board. 12) Senior Day: Planning a trip on May 9th. 13) Daycare Conversation: Will be meeting with two people tomorrow to discuss options and possibilities for adding additional daycare in Dysart. Have talked to other districts who are participating in daycare programs.14) FIRST Robotics Team: Qualified for the World Competition in St Louis on April 26-29. The initial cost to participate in the competition is $5,000 and John Deere has stepped up and covered that expense for our Robotics team.

Receive and Take Action on 2017-2018 (FY18) School Budget: On a motion by Sash, second by Niebergall, the FY18 School Budget was approved. Motion carried 6-0.

Set date for public hearing to amend 2016-2017 budget: On a motion by Niebergall, second by Scott, the board approved conducting a public hearing on Monday, May 15, at 6 p.m. in the Board Room at Union High School, for the purpose of amending the 2016-2017 budget. Motion carried 6-0.

Approve Class of 2017 graduation list (pending satisfactory completion): On a motion by Lorenzen, second by DeWinter, the board approved the Class of 2017 graduation list (pending satisfactory completion). Motion carried 6-0.

Reduce One Assistant Football Coaching Position (Supplemental Schedule): On a motion by Niebergall, second by Scott, the board approved reducing one assistant football coaching position. Motion carried 6-0.

Add a Strength and Conditioning Position (Supplemental Schedule): On a motion by Lorenzen, second by Scott, the board approved adding a strength and conditioning position. Motion carried 6-0.

Approve Purchase of a New School Van: On a motion by Sash, second by Scott, the board accepted the bid from Witham Auto for a 2017 Express 2500 Van at a cost of $26,635. Motion carried 6-0.

Approve Superintendent’s Recommendation to the School Board to Terminate a Teacher Contract Pursuant to IA Code 279.15: On a motion by Sash, second by Lorenzen, the board approved the Superintendent’s recommendation to the board to terminate a teacher contract pursuant to IA Code 279.15. Motion carried 6-0.

School Board Consideration of Superintendent’s Recommendation to Terminate a Teacher’s Contract and Possible Action to Terminate a Teacher Contract: On a motion by Lorenzen, second by Sash, the board voted to terminate the contract of Whitney Luepke at the end of the current school year. This action is due to budgetary limitations, declining student enrollment, program re-alignment, board action on March 20th to reduce an elementary music teacher position, and section 504 of the Master Contract Agreement. Roll Call vote: Scott – Aye; Connolly – Aye; DeWinter – Aye; Lorenzen – Aye; Niebergall – Aye; and Sash – Aye. Motion carried 6-0.

Approve Sharing Agreement with Gladbrook-Reinbeck Community School District for MS Guidance Counselor: On a motion by Niebergall, second by Scott, the board approved a sharing agreement with Gladbrook-Reinbeck Community School District to share their guidance counselor with Union Middle School beginning this fall (FY18). Motion carried 6-0.

Approve Sharing Agreement with Waterloo West for Boys’ Bowling: On a motion by Sash, second by Niebergall, the board approved a sharing agreement with Waterloo West to share boys’ bowling. Motion carried 6-0.

Approve Sharing Agreement with Waterloo West for Boys’ Swimming: On a motion by Scott, second by Niebergall, the board approved a sharing agreement with Waterloo West to share boys’ swimming. Motion carried 6-0.

Approve Sharing Agreement with Waterloo West for Girls’ Bowling: On a motion by Niebergall, second by Sash, the board approved a sharing agreement with Waterloo West to share girls’ bowling. Motion carried 6-0.

Consent Agenda: Minutes of the March 20, 2017 board meeting; Claims to be paid; Financial Reports; Personnel: Resignations – None, Appointments – Alison Leytem as HS English Teacher (FY18), Dawn Stoakes as Grades 6-12 FCS Teacher (FY18); Open Enrollment Requests. On a motion by Niebergall, second by Lorenzen, the board approved the consent agenda. Motion carried 6-0.

Adjourn: On a motion by Niebergall, second by Scott, the meeting adjourned at 7:43 pm. Motion carried 6-0.

Joe Connolly, President Kathy Krug, Board Secretary

APRIL 10, 2017 – INVOICES APPROVED

GENERAL FUND

ADVANCED SYSTEMS, INC, HS COPIER MAINTENANCE, 149.33

ANDYMARK, INC, HS ROBOTICS, 252.94

AUDITOR OF STATE, FY16 AUDIT FILING FEE, 625.00

BAUER BUILT, VANS #54/#31 – TIRES, 516.64

BAYMONT INN & SUITES, WATERLOO, MS – PRAIRIE FIRE HOTEL EXP, 770.00

BECK, LOUIS, FEBRUARY MLG REIMB, 196.52

BLACK HAWK CO CONSERVATION BOARD, D-G ELEM – 5TH GRADE HICKORY HILLS TRIP, 90.00

BLACK HILLS ENERGY, NATURAL GAS, 4,126.09

BMO HARRIS MASTERCARD, P2P WIRELESS, HOTEL EXP, IND TECH SUPPL, 943.50

CASEY’S GENERAL STORE, GASOLINE, 1,810.30

CENTRAL IOWA DIST, INC, CUSTODIAL SUPPLIES, 4,584.60

CENTRAL IOWA TECH, D-G ELEM FIRE ALARM REPAIR, 868.00

CNC LUMBER & SUPPLIES, LLC, MS IND TECH SUPPLIES, 9.14

COMMERCIAL INNOVATIONS, INC, HS – ROOF PATCH MATERIAL, 91.88

COUNTRY INN & SUITES, HOTEL EXP – KRUG – IASBO CONFERENCE, 122.08

DEMCO, INC, MS LIBRARY/OFFICE SUPPLIES, 60.67

DOORS INC. , HS OFFICE DOOR PARTS, 330.54

DYSART TIRE & SERVICE, INC, BUS REPAIRS, 372.29

EAST CENTRAL IOWA COOPERATIVE, GASOLINE/DIESEL FUEL, 8,289.18

ENCOMPASS IOWA, LLC, APRIL TECHNOLOGY SERVICES, 7,545.86

FAMILIES FIRST COUNSELING SERVICES, HS OCT 2016-MAR 2017 COUNSELING SERV, 4,928.00

FARMERS COOP TELEPHONE CO, LOCAL SVC, 1,062.38

FERGUSON ENTERPRISES, INC #1657, CUSTODIAL SUPPLIES – FAUCET AERATORS, 66.69

FOLLETT SCHOOL SOLUTIONS, INC, D-G ELEM LIBRARY BOOKS, 27.18

GALLAGHER-BLUEDORN ARTS CTR., 4/27 HAMLET PERFORMANCE (HIGH SCHOOL), 12.00

GARDNER PLUMBING, PLUMBING REPAIRS, 470.00

GARY’S THRIFTWAY FOODS, FCS, SCIENCE, VO-AG SUPPLIES, 689.99

GLENN, KAYLEEN, 3/11 GAS REIMB – CHEER COMPETITION, 35.82

HAWKEYE COMMUNICATION/FANDEL ALARM, D-G ELEM – ALARM MONITORING, 72.30

HAWKEYE COMMUNITY COLLEGE, NEW DRVR STOP COURSE – MAHOOD, 100.00

HERMITAGE ART COMPANY, THE, HS GRADUATION PROGRAM COVERS, 85.23

HY-VEE, MS BREAKFAST CLUB SUPPLIES, 275.25

IA ASSOCIATION OF SCHOOL BOARDS, IASB – BOARD/SUPT CONSULTATION 2/27/201, 406.00

IOWA DEPT OF HUMAN SERVICES MARCH 2017 MEDICAID NON-FEDERAL PORTION 928.46

IOWA FUTURE PROBLEM SOLVING/AEA267, HS/MS FPS REGISTRATIONS, 255.00

IOWA LIBRARY ASSOCIATION, IASL LIBRARY CONFERENCE – GASSMAN, 50.00

IOWA PRISON INDUSTRIES, CUSTODIAL SUPPLIES, 791.64

J.W. PEPPER & SONS, INC, HS INSTRUM & VOCAL MUSIC SUPPLIES, 378.23

JANESVILLE CSD, HS – WILDCAT INVIT ART SHOW ENTRY FEE, 30.00

JOHN’S QWIK STOP, GASOLINE, 772.73

KEEGAN, MICHELLE, MARCH TLC MLG REIMB, 40.46

LA PORTE CITY PRINTING & DESIGN, INC, CERTIFICATES, PUBLISH LEGAL NOTICES, 932.61

LANG, CORY, MS AT-RISK SUPPLIES, 73.46

LAPORTE MOTOR SUPPLY, INC, CAR #38 – HEADLIGHT, 10.49

LINDGREN GLASS PRODUCTS, INC, GLASS – MS BOYS LOCKER ROOM, 17.00

LOCKSPERTS, INC, HS GREENHOUSE DOOR – USED LATCH, 10.00

MENARD, INC, HS IND TECH & CUSTODIAL SUPPLIES, 590.33

MERCER H&B ADMIN -IOWA FIDUCIARY, MAY INSURANCE PREMIUMS, 136,876.55

MONKEYTOWN, HS OFFICE SUPPLIES, 80.95

NOLTE, CORNMAN & JOHNSON, PC, FY16 AUDIT – FINAL PYMNT, 4,680.00

ORKIN PEST CONTROL, 3/22 PEST CONTROL, 276.22

P & K MIDWEST INC, MOWER SERVICE PARTS, 324.78

PEPSI-COLA, FACULTY POP, 382.93

PETERSEN CONCRETE CONSTRUCTION, LLC, 2/8 ICE CONTROL – DYSART, 25.00

PITNEY BOWES EASY PERMIT POSTAGE, 4/4/2017 POSTAGE, 500.00

PROVIDENT LIFE AND ACCIDENT INSURANCE COMPANY, MARCH INSURANCE PREMIUMS, 827.28

QUILL, OFFICE SUPPLIES, 144.52

REFLECTIVE SYNERGY, LLC, APRIL CURRIC DIRECTOR SERVICES, 3,396.50

RICOH USA, INC, DISTRICT OFFICE COPIER MAINTENANCE, 21.96

ROBBINS, WHITNEY, MARCH MLG REIMB, 28.90

SCHOOL BUS SALES CO, BUS REPAIRS, 467.62

SHAMROCK LAWN SERVICE, MS – TREE REMOVAL FROM WATERWAY, 300.00

SIMPLY BLOOMING, 3/24 – FUNERAL FLOWERS-V SCHADLE, 35.00

SITEONE LANDSCAPE SUPPLY, LLC, HS CONCESSIONS-PEPSI REBATE-SPREADER, 579.14

STOAKES, CORINDY, MARCH TLC MLG REIMB, 40.46

SWISHER & COHRT, PLC, MARCH LEGAL SERVICES, 157.50

SYNCHRONY BANK/AMAZON, CLASSROOM SUPPLIES, 562.15

TAMA/GRUNDY PUBLISHING, BOARD MINUTES, BILLS, PUBLIC HEARING, 626.19

TERRY’S FOOD CENTER, MS FCS SUPPLIES, 34.30

TIM VORLAND PHOTOGRAPHY, 3/27 ALL STATE PICTURES, 23.00

TIMBERLINE BILLING SERVICE LLC, MARCH MEDICAID ADMIN FEES, 97.41

UNION COMMUNITY SCHOOL, 4/6/17 SAM’S CLUB SUPPLIES, 154.05

UNITED PARCEL SERVICE, INC, HS – UPS CHARGES, 9.99

URB’S DO IT BEST HARDWARE, CUSTODIAL & BUS BARN SUPPLIES, 377.67

WAMBOLD, DALE, MARCH 2017 TLC MLG REIMB, 69.36

WAVERLY-SHELL ROCK COMMUNITY SCHOOL DIST, 3RD QRTR FY17 SPEC EDUC, 6,506.82

WBC MECHANICAL, INC., HS BOILER SERVICE CALL, 583.30

WEBER PAPER COMPANY, LPC ELEM CUSTODIAL SUPPLIES, 1,833.75

WEBER, DAVID, 4/5 DIESEL FUEL REIMB, 37.94

WEST MUSIC CO, MS BAND SUPPLIES, 61.00

WILLIAM V MACGILL & COMPANY, LPC ELEM NURSE SUPPLIES, 38.75

Fund Total: 205,026.80

PHYSICAL PLANT & EQUIPMENT

ENCOMPASS IOWA, LLC, HS BATTERY FOR STAGE, APRIL TECH SERV, 3,190.60

ERB’S TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS, CHROMEBOOKS – STAFF, 14,000.00

Fund Total: 17,190.60

CAPITAL PROJECTS

WAVERLY-SHELL ROCK COMMUNITY SCHOOL DIST, 3RD QRTR FY17 SPEC EDUC, 436.97

Fund Total: 436.97

SUPPORT TRUST FUND

SYNCHRONY BANK/AMAZON, HS WEIGHT ROOM- LIFTING BELTS, 90.00

Fund Total: 90.00