UNION COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT

DYSART-GENESEO-LA PORTE CITY

Regular Board Meeting

February 18, 2019

(pending board approval)

Call to Order and Take Roll: The regular meeting of the Board was called to order by Board President Kevin Sash at 6:02 pm in the Board Room. The following board members were present: Darrell DeWinter, Corey Lorenzen, Kristi Martin, Cathy Niebergall, Brandon Paine, and Jenna Scott.

Agenda: On a motion by Niebergall, seconded by Scott, the board approved the agenda as presented. Motion carried 7-0.

Correspondence: A thank you note from Michelle Keegan, for the flowers sent at the time of her dad’s passing, was shared with the board.

Elementary Guidance Presentation: Amanda Arp and Whitney Robbins presented information on the Zones of Regulation curriculum they are utilizing at both elementary buildings. Zones of Regulation is a program to help students with self-regulation and emotional control, helping them to recognize the emotions they are feeling and giving them tools to regulate those emotions. The curriculum is being taught in the classroom, and is reinforced in the other areas of a student’s day, such as in the library, at recess, and with the counselors.

Superintendent Report: 1) Congratulations: a. Dawn Stoakes received an Agriculture in the Classroom grant of $200 for her submission of All about Dairy, b. Laurie Driscol, Dale Wambold, and Union Middle School placed third in the AEA for their coding, and Chad Bergmeier and Union High School placed 8th overall in the AEA. Ten elementary teachers also participated. 2) Professional Development: Supt Fleshner shared the Instructional Team minutes with the board. 3) Financial Update: a. Supt Fleshner will be in Des Moines February 19-20 for a budget building session, b. Employee benefit meetings regarding the FY20 insurance benefits are scheduled for February 25 and March 4. (The January 28th meeting was postponed and rescheduled to March 4th.), c. Supt Fleshner shared information with the board on La Porte City’s revitalization plan and Dysart’s tax abatement plan. 4) Facility Update: a. Supt Fleshner shared information on the MS HVAC 95% plan and the MS Elec 85% plan, b. Info on bids for Middle School construction: Feb 25 documents will be released to bidders, March 12 – pre-bid meeting, March 19 – bids submitted, March 27 – public hearing, c. Supt Fleshner reported on a plumbing issue at D-G Elem in the line under the daycare rooms. Looking at possible solutions that do not require the floor to be removed for repair – possibly moving pipes to tunnel. 5) Transportation: Supt Fleshner shared information on possible costs of adding WiFi to some of the buses. Board consensus was they do have some interest in moving forward with this. 6) Technology Update: Will be seeking quotes on additional chromebooks and will be bringing those to the board for approval. 7) Marketing Update: Currently moving our website to a different provider. 8) Staffing Update: a. Supt Fleshner shared an article on class size with the board, b. Will be posting notice for a preschool classroom teacher (for LPC Preschool). 9) Daycare Update: The Little Knights Learning Center daycare has close to 60 students enrolled in before, during, and/or after school programs. 10) Preschool Update: Supt Fleshner will be reaching out again to the Raggedy Ann and Andy Preschool Board. 11) Legislative Updates: a. SSA is set to be approved by the Governor at 2.06%. Note: health insurance premium increase for FY20 is 9.36%, b. SAVE continues to move forward, c. Diversity plan has been discussed. Nothing decided but still active, d. First funnel is March 8th. 12) FY20 Calendar Committee: Supt Fleshner shared with the board some ideas he has for making changes to the way the district handles professional development. The idea is to remove some of the full day, mass professional development and adding times during the regular school day for smaller groups of teachers to have their professional development, possibly in 2-hour or half day increments. Different groups of teachers could have professional development the same day – some in the morning, some in the afternoon – and subs could be brought in for the whole day and cover for the teachers who are in the meetings. This would help keep things relevant for the teachers involved, so they wouldn’t be sitting through items that are not directly related to them. This would also free up days that could be teaching days instead of professional development days. There would still be some full day professional development days, such as at the beginning of the school year and possibly a couple during the school year. The board consensus was that they are interested in seeing how this type of professional development would work in the calendar. 13) Upcoming Meetings: a. March 11 – regular meeting (moved up a week because of spring break), b. March 27 – special meeting/public hearing and possibly approve MS project, c. April 8 – regular meeting, public hearing on FY20 Budget, d. April 22 – regular meeting, goal to have negotiations completed and contract approved.

Set Date for Public Hearing for Union Middle School Construction Project: On a motion by Lorenzen, seconded by Scott, the board set the public hearing for the Union Middle School construction project for March 27, 2019 (6:00 pm). Motion carried 7-0.

Set Date of Public Hearing for Proposed 2019-2020 Budget: On a motion by Lorenzen, seconded by Scott, the board set the Public Hearing for the proposed 2019-2020 budget for April 8, 2019 (6:00 pm). Motion carried 7-0.

2018-2019 Instructional Calendar Adjustments: The board reviewed several options for FY19 calendar changes due to the no school days we have had so far. As of today, we have had eleven no school days, in addition to delays and early out days. Our students are required to have 1,080 hours of instructional time in the school year and the calendar changes made in the last couple of years have helped assure the instructional hours surpass the minimum requirements so we would not need to make up, day-for-day, the days we have missed. Some of the options the board looked at included replacing scheduled professional development days with student days, having students and teachers make up all missed days, having students make up a portion of the days and teachers making up all of the days, and having students make up a portion of the days and teachers making up an additional 2 days beyond the student days. After much discussion, Niebergall made a motion to leave professional development days as scheduled, with students attending until June 5th, teachers return June 6th & 7th, teachers will log additional work hours to equate to three days at eight hours each, sometime between now and June 7th, and with the understanding that if we have a significant number of additional snow days, the board can revisit this plan, seconded by Paine. Motion carried 6-1, with Lorenzen casting the nay vote and abstaining from the vote in regards to the teachers’ days.

Second Reading of Board Policy 503.3R2 – Donations for Student Fees or Meals: On a motion by Scott, seconded by Martin, the board approved the second reading of board policy 503.3R2 – Donations for Student Fees and Meals. Motion carried 7-0.

First Reading of Board Policy 501.9 – Student Absences-Excused: On a motion by DeWinter, seconded by Paine, the board approved the first reading of board policy 501.9 – Student Absences-Excused. Motion carried 7-0.

First Reading of Board Policy 704.6 – Online Fundraising Campaigns-Crowdfunding: On a motion by Niebergall, seconded by Scott, the board approved the first reading of board policy 704.6 – Online Fundraising Campaigns-Crowdfunding. Motion carried 7-0.

First Reading of Board Policy 708 – Care, Maintenance and Disposal of School District Records: On a motion by Lorenzen, seconded by Scott, the board approved the first reading of board policy 708 – Care, Maintenance and Disposal of School District Records. Motion carried 7-0.

Early Graduation Request: On a motion by DeWinter, seconded by Lorenzen, the board approved the early graduation request. Motion carried 7-0.

Consent Agenda: Minutes of the January 21, 2019 Board Meeting; Claims to be Paid; Financial Reports; Personnel: Resignations – Jim Cayton as HS Principal, Dale Wambold as TLC Technology Integrationist, Appointments – William Henson as HS Girls Tennis Coach, Jared Pospisil as HS Head Football Coach, Heidi Spore as MS Yearbook, Bruce Wigg as HS Head Boys Tennis Coach;

Open Enrollment Requests. On a motion by Lorenzen, seconded by Niebergall, the board approved the consent agenda. Motion carried 7-0.

Adjournment: On a motion by Niebergall, seconded by Scott, the meeting adjourned at 8:34 pm. Motion carried 7-0.

Kevin Sash, Board President Kathy Krug, Board Secretary

INVOICES APPROVED

02/19/2019

GENERAL FUND

ADVANCED SYSTEMS, INC, HS COPIER MAINTENANCE, 509.81

ALBERTSEN, DENISE, 1/21 DOT PHYSICAL – REIMB, 70.00

ALLIANT ENERGY/IPL, NATURAL GAS, 5,502.27

ARTISAN CEILING SYSTEMS, HS MAINTENANCE SUPPLIES, 699.76

ASCHENBRENNER, MARY, MS PIANIST FOR SOLO CONTEST, 275.00

BENTON COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT, 1ST SEMESTER SPEC EDUC BILLING, 1,244.67

BMO HARRIS MASTERCARD, HS ROBOTICS SUPPLIES, 3,715.08

CAM COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT, 1ST SEMESTER OPEN ENROLLMENT, 9,290.64

CASEY’S GENERAL STORE, GASOLINE, 1,618.01

CEDAR FALLS COMMUNITY SCHOOLS, 2ND QRTR SPEC EDUC BILLING, 33,878.40

CENTRAL IOWA DIST, INC, D-G ELEM CUSTODIAL SUPPLIES, 7,904.50

CENTRAL RIVERS AREA EDUCATION AGENCY FY19, 1ST SEM WORK EXP/TRANS SERVICES, 4,635.00

CENTURY LINK, LONG DISTANCE PHONE CHARGES, 68.14

CITY OF DYSART, UTILITIES, 11,052.65

CNC LUMBER & SUPPLIES, LLC, MAINT/REPAIR PARTS, 21.80

COMPRESSED AIR & EQUIPMENT CO, INC, LPC BUS BARN GARAGE MAINTENANCE PARTS, 318.22

CONSOLIDATED ENERGY CO, LLC, DIESEL/LP/FUEL OIL, 6,890.63

DEPARTMENT OF ADMINISTRATIVE SERVICES, TSA ANNUAL ADMINISTRATIVE FEE, 200.00

ENCOMPASS IOWA, LLC, FEBRUARY TECHNOLOGY SERVICES, 5,801.15

FAMILIES FIRST COUNSELING SERVICES, HS STUDENT COUNSELING, 1,848.00

FAREWAY STORES, INC, HS FCS SUPPLIES, 96.00

FARMERS COOP TELEPHONE CO, LOCAL SVC/INTERNET, 1,066.20

FOLLETT SCHOOL SOLUTIONS, INC, LPC ELEM LIBRARY BOOKS, 1,595.33

HALL, ADAM AND AMANDA, 1ST SEM OPEN ENROLLMENT TRANSPORTATION, 521.00

HAWKEYE COMMUNITY COLLEGE, NEW DRIVER STOP – ONLINE, 300.00

HENNINGER ELECTRIC, LPC LP BUS PUMP – ELECTRICAL, 2,543.18

HOGLUND BUS CO, INC, BUS #21 – REPAIR PARTS, 108.73

IOWA ACADEMIC DECATHLON ASSOCIATION, IA ACADEMIC DECATHL STATE REGISTRATION, 680.00

JESUP COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT, 1ST SEM SPEC EDUC TUITION BILLING, 35,712.09

JOHN’S QWIK STOP, GASOLINE, 43.39

JUNIOR LIBRARY GUILD, LPC ELEM LIBRARY BOOKS, 341.28

KEEGAN, MICHELLE, JANUARY TLC MLG REIMB, 23.12

LA PORTE CITY CONNECT, LOCAL SVC/INTERNET, 1,105.55

LA PORTE CITY PRINTING & DESIGN, INC, CHECK REQUISITION FORMS, 724.00

LA PORTE CITY UTILITIES, UTILITIES, 11,478.29

LAPORTE MOTOR SUPPLY, INC, MAINT/REPAIR PARTS, 316.90

LIVINGSTON, WILLIAM, MS JUDGE – SOLO CONTEST, 75.00

LOCKSPERTS, INC, HS SAFE DOOR REPAIR, 498.25

LONG IMPRESSIONS, HS ACADEMIC DECATHLON SHIRTS, 213.90

MADISON NATIONAL LIFE INSURANCE CO, FEB LIFE/LTD INSUR PREMIUMS, 2,033.15

MARTIN BROS DISTRIBUTING CO, INC, MS CUSTODIAL SUPPLIES, 86.32

MCMASTER-CARR, HS ROBOTICS SUPPLIES, 188.16

MENARD, INC MS BAND SUPPLIES, 654.16

MENARDS – CEDAR FALLS, HS FRC ROBOTICS SUPPLIES, 57.89

MERCER H&B ADMIN -IOWA FIDUCIARY, MARCH INSURANCE PREMIUMS, 146,489.03

MOTORHEAD MAYHEM SERVICE & REPAIR, VEHICLE REPAIRS, 959.18

NORTH TAMA COMMUNITY SCHOOLS, 1ST SEMESTER OPEN ENROLLMENT, 47,868.89

ONE SOURCE THE BACKGROUND CHECK COMPANY, INC, BACKGROUND CHECKS, 75.00

ORKIN, LLC, LPC BUS BARN PEST CONTROL, 291.43

P & K MIDWEST INC, TRACTOR PARTS, 361.74

PETERSEN CONCRETE CONSTRUCTION, LLC, JANUARY SNOW REMOVAL – DYSART, 2,010.00

PITNEY BOWES GLOBAL FINANCIAL SERVICES, LLC, MS QRTRLY POSTAGE, 336.93

PRAIRIE MEADOWS, HOTEL EXP – AEA SUPTS-STATEWIDE-FLESHNER, 119.84

PROVIDENT LIFE AND ACCIDENT INSURANCE COMPANY, JANUARY INSUR PREMIUMS, 656.98

QUILL, PLANNER – TIMMER, 17.59

REEDY, TRENT, VISITING AUTHOR WORKSHOP, 2,442.74

REV ROBOTICS LLC, HS ROBOTICS SUPPLIES, 192.67

RICOH USA, INC, DISTRICT OFFICE COPIER MAINTENANCE, 14.50

SCHOLASTIC MAGAZINES, HS – LEYTEM – NY TIMES UPFRO, 73.15

SCHOOL BUS SALES CO, BUS REPAIRS/PARTS , 1,813.54

SCOTT, AMBER, 1ST SEM OPEN ENROLLMENT TRANSPORTATION, 521.00

SIMPLY BLOOMING, PLANTS – FUNERALS, 92.00

SPORE, HEIDI, JANUARY MLG REIMB, 34.68

STOAKES, CORINDY, JANUARY TLC MLG REIMB, 28.90

STOAKES, DAWN, JAN 2019 MLG REIMB, 69.36

STOREY KENWORTHY, HS/MS OFFICE SUPPLIES, 142.08

SYNCHRONY BANK/AMAZON, CLASSROOM, OFFICE SUPPLIES, 912.29

TAMA/GRUNDY PUBLISHING, TRANSP COORDINATOR AD, 26.36

THOMAS BUS SALES OF IOWA, BUS #14 – REPAIR PARTS, 97.48

TIMBERLINE BILLING SERVICE LLC, JANUARY MEDICAID – NON-FED PORTION, 258.11

TURNITIN, LLC, HS SOFTWARE PROGRAM, 2,095.00

UNION COMMUNITY SCHOOL, 1/21 SAM’S SLUB – SUPPLIES, 67.32

UNION COMMUNITY SCHOOL, JAN PAYMENTSPRING ADMIN FEES, 598.85

URB’S DO IT BEST HARDWARE, HS MAINTENANCE SUPPLIES, 644.80

V.I.P.S, D-G ELEM-TACKBOARDS/WHITEBOARDS, 657.00

VAN METER INDUSTRIAL, INC., HS MAINTENANCE – WRESTLING LIGHTS, 1,415.09

VEX ROBOTICS, INC, HS ROBOTICS SUPPLIES, 1,320.80

VINTON TROPHY & AWARDS, MS DOOR SIGNS, 38.80

WATERLOO COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT, JANUARY PMIC, SPEC EDUC BILLINGS, 49,157.83

WAVERLY-SHELL ROCK COMMUNITY SCHOOL DIST, 2ND QRTR SPEC EDUC BILLING, 12,226.62

WEBER PAPER COMPANY, HS CUSTODIAL SUPPLIES, 231.00

WEBER, DAVID, 1/22 DOT PHYSICAL REIMB, 70.00

WOODRIVER ENERGY, LLC, NATURAL GAS, 6,478.76

YOUNG PLUMBING AND HEATING, HVAC REPAIRS, 1,938.18

Fund Total: 438,851.14

MANAGEMENT FUND

UNION COMMUNITY SCHOOL, OCT 2019 EARLY RETIREMENT PYMTS, 78,724.03

PHYSICAL PLANT & EQUIPMENT

ENCOMPASS IOWA, LLC, FEBRUARY TECHNOLOGY SERVICES, 3,676.46

FUSION FORWARD LLC, MARCH MARKETING, DESIGN, P/R SERVICES, 1,200.00

MARCO TECHNOLOGIES, LLC, PRINTER/COPIER AGREEMENT, 3,148.38

Fund Total: 8,024.84

CAPITAL PROJECTS

CEDAR FALLS COMMUNITY SCHOOLS, 2ND QRTR SPEC EDUC BILLING, 5,339.52

MARTIN GARDNER ARCHITECTURE, ARCHITECT FEES – JAN 28-FEB 10, 2019, 14,580.00

Fund Total: 19,919.52

SYNCHRONY BANK/AMAZON, WEIGHT ROOM SUPPLIES, 38.40

Fund Total: 38.40