UNION COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT

DYSART-GENESEO-LA PORTE CITY Regular Board Meeting

July 17, 2017 (pending board approval)

Call to Order: Board Vice President Kevin Sash called the regular meeting to order at 6:03 p.m. The following board members were present: Corey Lorenzen, Cathy Niebergall, and Brian Weber. Absent: Joe Connolly, Darrell DeWinter, and Jenna Scott. Agenda: Supt Fleshner requested the agenda be revised to include the following under Item 25 Personnel: Resignations – Aubri Hansen as 0.875 FTE Nurse and Miranda Bauer as D-G Elem Summer School Teacher; Appointments – Cheryl Wiebbecke, a voluntary transfer from LPC Elem to the 0.875 FTE nurse position. On a motion by Niebergall, second by Lorenzen, the agenda was approved as amended. Motion carried 4-0. Superintendent’s Report: 1) Recognition: Congratulations to Louis Beck for receiving the first place award in the 2017 Iowa Soil Conservation Awards Program, Teacher Section-Division II. 2) IASB Convention: November 15-17. 3) Energy Updates: a. Demand metering fees have started in LPC. b. Contracting diesel fuel: on this agenda to approve. 4) Facility Updates: a. LPC Elem: looking at getting the playground fall surfacing cleaned up. b. D-G Elem: will need to look at possibly making playground equipment purchase should the Voted PPEL pass. c. Middle School: Entrance and lunchroom ceilings and new LED lighting is almost compete. Engineers are saying the city’s concrete project in front of the Middle School should be done before school starts in August. Would like to seek bids for concrete project behind Middle School. d. High School: New library furniture should be arriving later this month. After the joint meeting with the La Porte City City Council, the city indicated they would like to move forward with the tennis court repairs, which are under a 28E agreement between the city and the school. In addition, there are some repairs and renovations for the basketball court and volleyball court we would like to do which would all be the school’s expense. e. Roof Plan: Struxture is coming to look at the roofs on Wednesday. f. MUSCO is preparing information on a retrofit lighting plan for the football field. 5) Technology: Chromebooks for 6th grade have been ordered and the refurbished devices will be moved to the LPC and D-G Elementary buildings. Fifty touch screens have been ordered for special education students and K-1 classrooms. 6) Marketing Plan: Hope to have a recommendation to the board in August. 7) Mobile App: Supt Fleshner is seeking another vendor to compare services and cost. 8) Daycare Conversation: Both communities have committees working on plans and conversations are on-going. Because the needs are not the same in each community, the plans being looked at are not identical. Currently, there are approximately 21 day care providers in La Porte City and approximately 5 providers in Dysart, according to the Facebook surveys that were done. La Porte City is looking at a possible before and after school program for 3 year-olds to 5th grade that wouldn’t start for another year. Dysart is looking at a possible all day program that would include infants up to 5th grade and implementing the program as soon as possible. Supt Fleshner walked through both elementary buildings with our architect to determine possible areas that could be used for the daycare programs. EnCompass Contract: On a motion by Lorenzen, second by Niebergall, the board approved a 6-month contract with EnCompass. Motion carried 4-0. Timberline Billing Service Agreement: On a motion by Weber, second by Niebergall, the board approved the Timberline Billing Service Agreement. Motion carried 4-0. Transfer from UHS Annual-Prior Year to Elem Annuals: On a motion by Niebergall, second by Lorenzen, the board approved the transfer of funds from UHS Annual-Prior Year to Elem Annuals. Motion carried 4-0. Bus Riding Rules and Expectations: On a motion by Niebergall, second by Weber, the board approved the bus riding rules and expectations. Motion carried 4-0. 2017-2018 Employee Handbook: On a motion by Niebergall, second by Lorenzen, the board approved the 2017-2018 employee handbook. This employee handbook is considered Version 1.0 and will continue to be revised over time. Motion carried 4-0. Resignation of School Board Member: On a motion by Lorenzen, second by Niebergall, the board approved the resignation of Joe Connolly as Board Member, effective with the school board election in September. Joe turned his resignation in now so his position could be placed on the ballot for the September 12th school board elections. Motion carried 4-0. September 25, 2017 Organizational Meeting Date: On a motion by Weber, second by Niebergall, the board set the organizational meeting date for September 25, 2017. This change from the 3rd Monday of the month will allow for the canvassing of the votes from the September 12th school board election to be completed prior to our September board meeting. Motion carried 4-0. Union Middle School Handbook: On a motion by Lorenzen, second by Niebergall, the board approved the Middle School handbook for 2017-2018. Motion carried 4-0. IASB Legislative Priorities for 2017-2018: On a motion by Lorenzen, seconded by Niebergall, the board adopted the four following Legislative Action Priorities and Resolutions: 1) Supports a school foundation formula that:• Provides sufficient and timely funding to meet education goals;• Equalizes per pupil funding;• Provides a funding mechanism for transportation costs that reduces the pressure on the general fund and addresses inequities between school districts.• Includes factors based on changes in demographics including socio-economic status, remedial programming, and enrollment challenges;• Incorporates categorical funding in the formula within three years; and• Includes a mix of property taxes and state aid. 2) Supports setting supplemental state aid:• For FY 2018, by January 31,2017;• For FY 2019 and future budget years, at least 14 months prior to the certification of the school’s district budgets; and• At a rate that sufficiently supports local districts’ efforts to plan, create and sustain world-class schools.• Supports a formula driven method for establishing the supplemental state aid growth rate if it is not set within the statutory requirements. 3) Supports repeal of the December 31, 2029 sunset on the statewide penny sales tax for school infrastructure. Supports preserving the integrity of the statewide penny sales tax infrastructure including the tax equity provisions in the following manner:• No diversions or expansions of allowable uses prior to the current 2029 sunset date;• Continued growth in the per pupil amount beyond the 2029 sunset date.4 ) Supports predictable and timely state funding to serve students receiving special education services at a level that reflects the actual cost including educational programming and health care costs. Motion carried 4-0. Approval to Seek Bids on Concrete Project Behind Middle School: On a motion by Lorenzen, second by Weber, the board approved seeking bids for the concrete project behind the Middle School. Motion carried 4-0. Approve CEC quote to replace HS Intercom System: On a motion by Niebergall, second by Lorenzen, the board approved the CEC quote for replacement of the high school intercom system. The intercom system is part of an insurance claim for lightning damage. Motion carried 4-0. First Reading of Board Policies Related to Changes in the Collective Bargaining Law – 400, 401.4, 402.2, 403.1, 405.2, 405.5, 405.6, 405.7, 405.8, 406.5, 407.5, 408.1, 409.1, 409.2, 409.3, 409.4, 409.8, 411.1, 411.2, 411.4, 414.1, 414.4, 700, 701.3, and 706.1: On a motion by Lorenzen, second by Weber, the board approved the first reading of the board policies related to changes in the collective bargaining law as listed. Motion carried 4-0. First Reading of Board Policy Updates Related to USDA Guidance – 507.9, 507.9R1, 710.1, 710.2, and 710.4: On a motion by Lorenzen, second by Niebergall, the board approved the first reading of board policy updates related to USDA guidance as listed. Motion carried 4-0. First Reading of Board Policy Updates Related to ESSA – 501.16, 502.6, 503.1, 505.4, 505.8, 506.1, 506.1E1, 506.1E2, 506.1E3, 506.1E4, 506.1E5, 506.1E6, 506.1E7, 506.1E8, 5061R1, 506.2, 506.2E1, and 506.2R1: On a motion by Lorenzen, second by Weber, the board approved the first reading of board policies related to ESSA as listed. Motion carried 4-0. First Reading of Board Policy Updates to 200.R1, 210.2, 302.2, 303.3, 405.4, 405.9, 505.2, and 603.2: On a motion by Weber, second by Niebergall, the board approved the first reading of 200.R1, 210.2, 302.2, 303.3, 405.4, 405.9, 505.2, and 603.2. Motion carried 4-0. Approve Diesel Fuel Contract: On a motion by Weber, second by Niebergall, the board accepted the bid from Consolidated Energy for the diesel fuel contract. Their bid includes dyed #2 diesel fuel at $1.88/gallon and dyed #1 diesel fuel at $2.08/gallon, with a 1,000 gallon double wall tank with a pump and meter to be placed at the Dysart bus barn (school responsible for power and crash protection) and the location of the same tank set up in La Porte City is yet to be determined. New Century FS and East Central Iowa Coop also submitted bids for the diesel fuel contract. Motion carried 4-0. Consent Agenda: Minutes of the June 19, 2017 board meetings; Claims to be paid; Financial Reports; Personnel: Resignations – Miranda Bauer as Summer School, D-G Elem, Kris Cayton as 0.5 FTE ECSE, 0.5 FTE Title I, Sam Edwards as MS Boys Basketball, Aubri Hansen as 0.875 FTE Nurse, Michelle Keegan as Summer School, D-G Elem, Heather Williams as LPC Elem 2nd Grade; Appointments – Kris Cayton as LPC Elem 2nd Grade, Brian Jesse as Asst MS Baseball, Amy Kriz as Iowa Assessment Coord (TLC), Adrianne Slack as MS Special Education, Cheryl Wiebbecke as 0.875 FTE Nurse (Voluntary Transfer); Open Enrollment Requests. On a motion by Lorenzen, second by Weber, the board approved the consent agenda. Motion carried 4-0. Adjourn: On a motion by Lorenzen, second by Niebergall, the meeting adjourned at 7:37 pm. Motion carried 4-0. Kevin Sash, Vice President Kathy Krug, Board SecretaryJULY 17, 2017 INVOICESAPPROVED BY BOARDGENERAL FUND ADVANCED SYSTEMS, INC, HS COPIER MAINTENANCE, 149.33 AIRGAS NORTH CENTRAL, HS IND TECH – CYLINDER RENTAL, 32.56 ALLIANT ENERGY/IPL, NATURAL GAS, 343.85 AREA 267, HS ART – LAMINATION, 105.50 ARTISAN CEILING SYSTEMS, MS CEILING TILES, 5,664.98 ASSETGENIE, INC, HS CHROMEBOOK PARTS, 2,683.80 BAUER BUILT, VAN #31 – 2 TIRES, 241.16 BECK, LOUIS, HS VO-AG SEED ID BINDER, 25.00 BLACK HAWK RENTAL SERVICE, INC, RENT AIRLESS SPRAYER – MS CEILING, 128.45 BLACK HILLS ENERGY, NATURAL GAS, 390.79 BMO HARRIS MASTERCARD, KEYSTONE/KPEC CONF – HOTEL EXPENSE, 487.20 BP BUSINESS SOLUTIONS, GASOLINE, 269.20 CASEY’S GENERAL STORE, GASOLINE, 1,682.42 CEDAR FALLS COMMUNITY SCHOOLS, FY17 FINAL SPEC EDUC BILLING, 47,830.48 CENTRAL IOWA DIST, INC, CUSTODIAL SUPPLIES, 118.90 CENTRAL IOWA TECH, ANNUAL FIRE ALARM INSPECTION-4 LOCATIONS, 1,250.00 CENTURY LINK, LONG DISTANCE CHARGES, 55.41 CITY OF DYSART, UTILITIES, 6,339.75 CNC LUMBER & SUPPLIES, LLC, CUSTODIAL SUPPLIES, 114.55 D & K PRODUCTS, HS FERTILIZER – PD FROM PEPSI REBATE, 409.87 DECKER EQUIPMENT / SCHOOL FIX, MS – MASTERKEY – PADLOCK KEYS, 48.83 DYSART TIRE & SERVICE, INC, VEHICLE MAINTENANCE, 3,262.33 EAST CENTRAL IOWA COOPERATIVE, GASOLINE/DIESEL FUEL, 2,211.32 ELECTRONIC ENGINEERING, VAN #31 – RADIO ANTENNA, 79.58 ENCOMPASS IOWA, LLC, RECYCLE FEE FOR CRT MONITORS AND TV’S, 160.05 FAMILIES FIRST COUNSELING SERVICES, JUNE 2017 COUNSELING, 77.00 FARMERS COOP TELEPHONE CO, LOCAL SVC, 1,063.14 GATEWAY HOTEL & CONFERENCE CENTER, STATE FCS CONF HOTEL EXP – STOAKES, 288.96 GOODWIN TUCKER GROUP, HS ICE MACHINE REPAIR, 339.39 HENNINGER ELECTRIC, D-G ELEM-REWIRING 2 3-WAY SWITCHES, 105.00 HOGLUND BUS CO, INC, BUS #16 – REPAIR PARTS, 83.90 HUDSON COMMUNITY SCHOOL, FY17 FINAL SPEC EDUC BILLING, 13,495.65 IA ASSOC OF SCHOOL BUSINESS OFFICIALS, FY18 IASBO MEMBERSHIPS – DISTRICT OFFICE, 375.00 IA ASSOCIATION OF SCHOOL BOARDS, FY18 SUBSCRIPTIONS/MEMBERSHIP, 4,901.00 IOWA DEPT OF HUMAN SERVICES, 06/17 NON-FEDERAL PORTION, 68,069.35 IOWA DIVISION OF CRIMINAL INVESTIGATION, JULY BACKGROUND CHECKS, 123.00 IOWA DIVISION OF LABOR SERVICES, LPC ELEM/HS BOILER INSPECTIONS, 120.00 ISFIS, INC, FY18 ISFIS SUBSCRIPTION, 1,571.30 JESUP COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT, FY17 FINAL SPEC EDUC BILLING, 41,599.75 JOHN’S QWIK STOP, GASOLINE, 120.01 KEYSTONE AREA EDUCATION AGENCY 1, KPEC REGISTRATION – CAYTON, 922.00 LA PORTE CITY PRINTING & DESIGN, INC, BOARD MINUTES/BILLS, 459.60 LA PORTE CITY TELEPHONE CO., LOCAL SVC, 1,251.40 LA PORTE CITY UTILITIES, UTILITIES 11,604.61 LAPORTE MOTOR SUPPLY, INC, MS CUSTODIAL – V BELT, 12.72 LOCKSPERTS, INC, LPC ELEM – SERVICE CALL – REKEY, 89.00 MADISON NATIONAL LIFE INSURANCE CO, LIFE/LTD PREMIUMS, 2,071.13 MENARD, INC, CUSTODIAL SUPPLIES, 272.06 MERCER H&B ADMIN -IOWA FIDUCIARY, AUGUST INSURANCE PREMIUMS, 129,631.57 MERITAIN HEALTH, JULY/AUG FLEX ADMIN FEES, 642.72 MID-IOWA SCHOOL IMPROVEMENT CONSORTIUM, FY18 ANNUAL DUES, 2,191.40 MOTORHEAD MAYHEM SERVICE & REPAIR, VEHICLE MAINTENANCE, 834.24 NORTH TAMA COMMUNITY SCHOOLS, FY17 FINAL SPEC EDUC BILLING, 8,573.40 ORKIN PEST CONTROL, 6/28 PEST CONTROL, 281.48P & K MIDWEST INC, MOWER PARTS, 852.21 PITNEY BOWES EASY PERMIT POSTAGE, 6/20/17 POSTAGE OVERAGE, 5.00 PITNEY BOWES, INC, HS QUARTERLY POSTAGE, 399.24 PPG ARCHITECTURAL FINISHES, CUSTODIAL SUPPLIES, 75.00 PROVIDENT LIFE AND ACCIDENT INSURANCE COMPANY, VOLUNTARY INSUR PREMIUMS, 827.28 QUILL, OFFICE SUPPLIES, 164.90 RICOH USA, INC, JUNE DISTRICT OFFICE COPIER MAINTENANCE, 94.03 SAM’S CLUB, AUG 2017 RENEWAL, 45.00 SCHOOL BUS SALES CO, REPAIR PARTS, 200.54 SCHOOL SPECIALTY INC, HS CLASSROOM CHAIRS, 3,472.64 SHAMROCK LAWN SERVICE, MS TRACK – WEEDS MAINTENANCE, 25.00 SLACK, ADRIANNE, 7/6 FINGERPRINT REIMB, 21.50 SPRAGG, HALEY, 7/6 FINGERPRINT REIMB, 20.00 STEFFENY MOWERS LLC, MOWER #72 – PARTS, 152.55 SWISHER & COHRT, PLC, JUNE LEGAL SERVICES, 87.50 TAMA/GRUNDY PUBLISHING, BOARD MINUTES/BILLS, 461.24 TIMBERLINE BILLING SERVICE LLC, JUNE MEDICAID ADMIN FEES, 3,785.42 UNION COMMUNITY SCHOOL, LPC ELEM – REIMB LUNCH DEPT FOR SUPPLIES, 48.23 UNITED STATES TREASURY, FORM 720 – PCORI FEES, 308.14 URB’S DO IT BEST HARDWARE, CUSTODIAL SUPPL, MS WET/DRY VACUUM, 504.07 USI EDUCATION AND GOVERNMENT SALES, LAMINATING POUCHES, 48.61 VAN METER INDUSTRIAL, INC., CUSTODIAL SUPPLIES, 593.72 VINTON-SHELLSBURG COMM SCH, FY17 FINAL SP ED BILLING 15,112.28 WATERLOO COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT, NON-SPEC ED TUITION – APRIL, 183.10 WAVERLY-SHELL ROCK COMMUNITY SCHOOL DIST, FY17 FINAL SPEC EDUC BILLING, 12,761.69 WEST MUSIC CO, MS BAND RESALE SUPPLIES, 103.41 WILSON, JAMIE, 6/28 FINGERPRINT REIMB, 20.00 YOUNG PLUMBING AND HEATING, HS A/C REPAIR, 2,795.95 Fund Total: 408,423.34 MANAGEMENT FUND WAVERLY-SHELL ROCK COMMUNITY SCHOOL DIST, FY17 FINAL SPEC EDUC BILLING, 262.95 Fund Total: 262.95 PHYSICAL PLANT & EQUIPMENTFOLLETT SCHOOL SOLUTIONS, INC, FY18 LPC ELEM DESTINY RENEWAL, 1,042.50 FRONTLINE EDUCATION, FY18 ABSENCE/SUB MANAGEMENT, 8,837.00 GOGUARDIAN, FY18 GOGUARDIAN FOR ADMIN, 6,325.00 INSTRUCTURE, INC, FY18 CANVAS SUBSCRIPTION, 2,420.00 MARCO TECHNOLOGIES, LLC, AUGUST PRINTER/COPIER AGREEMENT, 2,299.71 SOFTWARE UNLIMITED, INC., FY18 ACCOUNTING SOFTWARE FEES, 4,450.00 WBC MECHANICAL, INC., HS HOT WATER HEATER PUMP, 745.50 Fund Total: 26,119.71CAPITAL PROJECTS CEDAR FALLS COMMUNITY SCHOOLS, FY17 FINAL SPEC EDUC BILLING, 2,858.82 COMMUNICATIONS ENGINEERING COMPANY, HS FB SOUND SYSTEM-SPEAKER-LIGHTNING, 5,855.45 WAVERLY-SHELL ROCK COMMUNITY SCHOOL DIST, FY17 FINAL SPEC EDUC BILLING, 2,632.46 Fund Total: 11,346.73SUPPORT TRUST FUNDSYNCHRONY BANK/AMAZON, HS WEIGHT ROOM – TRAFFIC CONES, 125.95 Fund Total: 125.95