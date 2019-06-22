UNION COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT

DYSART-GENESEO-LA PORTE CITY

Regular Board Meeting

June 17, 2019

Call to Order: Board Vice President Corey Lorenzen called the regular meeting to order at 6:01p.m. The following board members were present: Darrell DeWinter, Kristi Martin, and Jenna Scott. Absent: Cathy Niebergall, Brandon Paine, and Kevin Sash.

Agenda: The agenda was revised to include the following: under item 22 Personnel, add hiring Angie Petersen as K-2 D-G Elem Instructional Coach (TLC). On a motion by Scott, second by DeWinter, the agenda was approved as amended. Motion carried 4-0.

Cathy Niebergall and Brandon Paine arrived at 6:01 pm.

Correspondence: The board received a thank you from Louis Beck.

Visitor Forum: Monty Daniels addressed the board with some concerns he has with the Middle School.

Superintendent’s Report: 1) On the lighter side: Supt Fleshner shared some letters from 3rd grade students who had ideas of things the board should consider for changes at the school, 2) Professional Development: The PD calendar for the coming school year has been built to include AEA support staff, 3) Financial Update: a. The percentage of expenses through end of May is comparable to previous years. Supt Fleshner will be meeting with Travis Squires from Piper Jaffray to finalize projections on August 8th, 4) Facility Update: a. MS HVAC project off to a good start, with about 4 days of demo, HVAC curbs are being installed. The first construction meeting was last Thursday and contractors and subcontractors didn’t identify any issues, b. LPC Elementary has an expensive component of the geo unit that needs to be replaced. The heater exchanger plates have a 10-year lifespan and has reached that point. The quotes for replacing the geo part are included in this agenda, c. D-G Elem – the Daycare plumbing issue is scheduled to be repaired the week of June 24th, 5) Transportation: a. The district did receive a VW Settlement grant for $18,000 towards purchasing a new bus. Supt Fleshner has reached out to both the LPC and Dysart Fire departments to see if they would like to use the bus for training, since we are required to disable and take a bus out of service, 6) Technology: a. Chromebooks are set to be ordered, b. WiFi is scheduled to be installed the week of July 15th, 7) Daycare: 71 children are enrolled for this summer; not all are full-time, 8) Preschool Update: Will be meeting again with the Dysart Women’s Club to discuss how transitioning Raggedy Ann & Andy preschool might work, 9) Marketing Plan: Analytics were shared with the board, 10) IASB Opportunities: The Fiscal Management Conference is July 17th at Prairie Meadows. Supt Fleshner will be attending this conference. If there are any board members interested in going, contact Supt Fleshner, 11) Next board meeting: July 15th.

Closed Session for School Safety and Crisis Plan: DeWinter made a motion to hold a closed session as authorized by section 21.5 (1)(a) of the open meetings law to review or discuss records which are required or authorized to be kept confidential, second by Paine. Roll call vote: Niebergall – aye, Paine – aye, Scott – aye, DeWinter – aye, Lorenzen – aye, and Martin – aye. Motion carried 6-0. The board went into closed session at 6:19 pm to discuss the School Safety and Crisis Plan. Scott made a motion to come out of closed session, second by DeWinter. Roll call vote: Paine – aye, Scott – aye, DeWinter – aye, Lorenzen – aye, Martin – aye, and Niebergall – aye. Motion carried 6-0. The board was back in open session at 6:35 pm.

Approve School Safety and Crisis Plan: On a motion by Paine, second by Scott, the board approved the School Safety and Crisis Plan. Motion carried 6-0.

Closed Session for Superintendent Evaluation: DeWinter made a motion to hold a closed session as authorized by section 21.5 (1)(a) of the open meetings law to review or discuss records which are required or authorized to be kept confidential, second by Niebergall. Roll call vote: Scott – aye, DeWinter – aye, Lorenzen – aye, Martin – aye, Niebergall – aye, and Paine – aye. Motion carried 6-0. The board went into closed session at 6:38 pm. On a motion by Niebergall, second by Scott, the board voted to go out of closed session. Roll call vote: DeWinter – aye, Lorenzen – aye, Martin – aye, Niebergall – aye, Paine – aye, and Scott – aye. Motion carried 6-0. The board was back in open session at 7:35 pm.

Approve Superintendent’s Contract for FY2019-2020: On a motion by DeWinter, second by Scott, the board approved a $3,000 salary increase for the superintendent’s FY2019-2020 contract. Motion carried 6-0.

Approve Technology Support Contract: On a motion by Niebergall, second by Scott, the board approved the technology support contract with Encompass of Iowa for the FY2019-2020 school year in the amount of $8,673.00/month. Motion carried 6-0.

Approve Schedule for Monthly Transfers from Capital Projects to Debt Services Sinking Fund for Payment of Principal and Interest in the Amount of $52,000 per month from July 2019 through June 2020: On a motion by Scott, second by Niebergall, the board approved the monthly transfers of $52,000 from Capital Projects to the Debt Service Bond Sinking Fund from July 2019 through June 2020. Motion carried 6-0.

Approve the Following Activity Transfers – Transfer of activity ticket revenue to extra-curricular accounts in activity fund that honored activity tickets, Transfer of portion of balances in HS Volleyball, B Basketball, G Basketball, Football, Baseball, Softball, G Track, B Track, Soccer, and HS Concessions activity fund accounts to cover activity accounts with deficit balances at the end of the current fiscal year, Transfer of portion of balances in MS General Athletics and MS Concessions activity fund accounts to cover activity accounts with deficit balances at the end of the current fiscal year. (High School activity accounts may be used if deficits exceed MS General Athletics and Concessions Balances.), Magazine Sales: Transfer 75% of magazine sales profits to MS General Athletics and 25% of magazine sales profits to class funds of grades 6, 7, and 8, according to sales percentages of each class (class funds are used to pay for prom expenses in junior year), Transfer student activity checking interest to activity accounts with gate receipts, Transfer student activity savings interest to activity accounts with balances over $1,000, Transfer balance of Senior 2017, 2018, and 2019 to Senior 2020, Transfer Annual 2018 to Prior Year Annuals. On a motion by Niebergall, second by Paine, the board approved the requested transfers for the Activity Fund. Motion carried 6-0.

Amend Teacher Contract (for 0.50 FTE TLC Technology Integrationist position): On a motion by DeWinter, second by Niebergall, the board approved amending Korina Carlson’s contract from full-time teaching to 0.50 FTE Spanish teacher and 0.50 FTE TLC Technology Integrationist. The 0.50 FTE TLC Technology Integrationist position will pay $30,000. Motion carried 6-0.

Adopt and Approve Resolution for Amended Flexible Benefits Plan and Summary Plan: On a motion by Paine, second by Niebergall, the board approved the resolution approving and adopting the amended Cafeteria Plan including a Health Flexible Spending Account and Dependent Care Flexible Spending Account effective September 1, 2018. Motion carried 6-0.

Approve LPC Elementary Geothermal Project: The LPC Elementary geo project includes replacing the plate packets of two heat exchangers. The district received three bids as follows: Brecke Mechanical Contractors – $30,832.50, Plumb Tech Inc – $25,032.00 (does not include $7,000 worth of gaskets that need to be replaced), and Young Plumbing & Heating Co. – $33,983.00. On a motion by DeWinter, second by Niebergall, the board approved the Brecke Mechanical Contractors’ bid of $30,832.50. Motion carried 6-0.

Approve 2019-2020 Bread Bids: On a motion by DeWinter, second by Scott, the board accepted the Bimbo Bakery bread bid for the 2019-2020 school year. Motion carried 6-0.

Approve 2019-2020 Milk Bids: On a motion by Scott, second by Niebergall, the board accepted the Anderson-Erickson firm milk bid for the 2019-2020 school year. Motion carried 6-0.

Approve Adjustment to 2019-2020 School Fees for meals: The adjustment is needed to bring the price of the second meal up to the price for the adult price meal. On a motion by Scott, second by Martin, the board approved the requested second meal price adjustment. Motion carried 6-0.

Consent Agenda: Minutes of the May 20, 2019 board meeting; Claims to be paid; Financial Reports; Personnel – Resignations: Denise Albertsen as Route Bus Driver, Kurt Alpers as HS Boys’ Basketball Assistant, Melanie Barz as HS Girls’ Golf, Kevin Long as MS 7th Grd Boys’ Basketball Head, Ryan Moody as MS Boys/Girls Basketball Assistant, Appointments: Vanessa Arhart as Summer School Teacher, LPC Elem, Ben Bean as HS Cross Country Assistant, Angie Bechthold as Summer School Teacher, LPC Elem, Dee Blanshan as Mentor, LPC Elem (TLC-1), Rory Clark as Transportation Coordinator (Involuntary Transfer), Terri Donlea as Summer School Teacher, LPC Elem, Brady Driscol as HS Freshman Baseball, Lindsay Ducker as LPC Elem Transitional Kindergarten, Brooke Gardner as LPC Preschool Associate, Joan Getz as Summer School Associate, LPC Elem, Tracie Grosse as Summer School Teacher, LPC Elem, Tracie Grosse as Professional Partner, LPC Elem (TLC), Carol Henkel as MS Nurse Associate (Voluntary Transfer), Marcy Johanningmeier as Summer School Associate, LPC Elem, Dana Junge as Professional Partner, LPC Elem (TLC), Michelle Keegan as Summer School Teacher, MS, Lisa Kesten as Extended Year Spec Educ Teacher, LPC Elem, Tina Kvale as Mentor, HS (TLC-1), Kevin Long as MS 8th Grd Boys’ Basketball Head, Kerrie Michael as 6-12 Literacy Coordinator (TLC), Sarah Miller as Mentor, LPC Elem (TLC-1), Tim Mitchell as Mentor, HS (TLC-2), Peyton Parker as MS Softball Assistant, Sherry Parker as Summer School Teacher, D-G Elem, Justin Parson as Professional Partner, HS (TLC), Justin Parson as 6-12 Math Coordinator (TLC), Amy Paulhus as Extended Year Spec Educ Associate, LPC Elem, Angela Petersen as Summer School Teacher, D-G Elem, Angela Petersen as K-2 D-G Elem Instructional Coach (TLC), Sarah Pospisil as Summer School Teacher, LPC Elem, Mike Schmuecker as LPC Elem Head Custodian (Voluntary Transfer), Julie Schmidt as Summer School Teacher, MS Spec Educ, Becky Schmitz as Summer School Teacher, LPC Elem, Becky Schmitz as Professional Partner, LPC Elem (TLC), Hansie Schutterle as MS Head Custodian (Voluntary Transfer), Ellen Stwalley as Extended Year Spec Educ Associate, LPC Elem, Lynne Ternus as Summer School Teacher, D-G Elem, Valarie Warren as Mentor, HS (TLC-2), Laura Weber as LPC Elem Spec Educ (Pending release of contract), Christy Wurzer as School Nurse, D-G Elem, Lizzie Zondo as Mentor, HS (TLC-2). On a motion by DeWinter, second by Paine, the board approved the consent agenda. Motion carried 6-0.

Adjourn: On a motion by DeWinter, second by Scott, the meeting adjourned at 7:58 pm. Motion carried 6-0.

Corey Lorenzen, Vice President Kathy Krug, Board Secretary

