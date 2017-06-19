UNION COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT UNION COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICTDYSART-GENESEO-LA PORTE CITY

Regular Board Meeting June 7, 2017 (pending board approval)

Call to Order: Board President Joe Connolly called the regular meeting to order at 6:00 p.m. The following board members were present: Cathy Niebergall, Jenna Scott, Cory Lorenzen, Darrell DeWinter, and Kevin Sash. Board member Brain Weber was absent.Agenda: The agenda was revised to include the following: 18) Personnel, Appointments: William Zak, UMS Industrial Technology Teacher; Wendy Ewoldt, SE Associate, DG Elem.; Lori Flickinger, Summer Maintenance. On a motion by Niebergall, second by Scott, the agenda was approved as amended. Motion carried 6-0.Superintendent’s Report: 1) Supt. Fleshner congratulated the girls’ soccer team on making the State tournament. He also shared that Union Musical Theater students joined other high school students performing in Des Moines. The students worked with Broadway staff and concluded the experience with a grand finale performance. 2) High school principal Jim Cayton shared Iowa Assessment Testing results and how the teaching staff can break the data down not only by grade level but by student. They also discussed the Hattie Ranking and the influences on learning and achievement. This led to discussion on class sizes and equitable distribution between the buildings, especially at the elementary level. There was discussion on the best use of associates. The plan is to move an associate to the classrooms with the greater number of students. They will assist with daily tasks, supervision of students and work with individual students as planned by the classroom teacher. 3) At Risk funding, approximately $8,500 to $9,000, can be used to fund mental health counseling services for students who need the service.4) Discussion was held on MAP testing. This is not a required testing but has a significant cost attached. Based on the other testing being done at the elementary level that is providing more relevant data, and the low usage of data from the MAP tests, it was decided to discontinue its use.5) Teaching staff considerations include a SE Teacher at UMS and a 4th grade at DG Elem. Supt Fleshner said he had spoken with a couple of parents with concerns about class size. The Board then reviewed the projected classroom sizes for 2017-2018. 6) Work continues on the Employee Handbook and Version 1.0 will be sent to the board prior to the June 19 meeting.7) The initial tax rate dropped from the rate published to $12.22750; Data is being prepared for a vendor to run a feasibility report on solar energy; Work continues on contracting for diesel fuel; a proposal for the Voted PPEL will be brought to the Board at the June 19 meeting. 8) Bid opening for the Dysart concrete project will take place June 14. Met with Struxture Architects to discuss a roofing evaluation and full walk through. Only one proposal was been received as of this date. There is no update on the elementary classroom furniture. The high school media center and entryway furniture will be ordered July 1. The tennis courts at the high school have a repair and resurface cost of $80,000.9) Online registration is being tested and plans are for this to be in place for August registration.10) It is expected to have a proposal at the July meeting for a company to market the Union School District.11) The Dysart Development Corporation is progressing with their plans for daycare. Supt. Fleshner will be having a conversation with Aplington Parkersburg about their before and after school program. Met with a representative in La Porte City.12) The City Council of La Porte City would like to have a joint meeting to discuss general topics of mutual concern on June 28th at 7 p.m.13) Due to significant cost savings there is the possibility of changing technology support companies. 14) All community college course registrations are classified as concurrent enrollment courses. We will continue to pay the cost of tuition for each course a student enrolls in. Since the textbooks are not furnished, the district will be offsetting a small portion of the expense with a $30 textbook fee per course. 15) June 23, Union High School and the District Office will be closed in the afternoon due to LPC Utilities shutting power off to the building to install a Demand meter.Superintendent Evaluation Policy 302.5E (Second Reading): On a motion by Sash, second by Niebergall, the board approved the Second Reading of Policy 302.5E Superintendent Evaluation. Motion carried 6-0. Insurance Increases for 2017-2018 School Year: On a motion by Scott, second by Sash, the board approved insurance increases for 2017-2018. Motion carried 5-0 with Lorenzen abstaining. Teachers and support staff (support staff hired prior to January 23, 2012) will see an increase in their contribution toward family insurance of $40 per month. Employees taking single insurance will have an increase from $1.00 per year to $30 per month. Administrators’ insurance contribution will increase $20 per month. Bus Driver Contracts: On a motion by Niebergall, second by DeWinter, the board approved the bus driver contracts. Motion carried 6-0. Bus drivers will receive a $.50/hour increase, which is reflective of the other hourly increases. Supplemental Contracts: On a motion by Niebergall, second by Scott, the board approved the Supplemental Contracts. The maximum salary was increased by $200 and the minimum $100. Dance team coaches for high school and middle school were added to the Schedule. Motion carried 6-0. Contract with Wood River Energy: On a motion by Lorenzen, second by Sash, the board approved the contract with Wood River Energy. Motion carried 6-0. Union will join the Education Energy Group for purchasing the district’s natural gas. Alliant Energy and Black Hills Energy will still deliver the natural gas, read the meters and maintain the service lines. College Course Fee: On a motion by Lorenzen, second by Niebergall, the board approved the College Course Fee. Motion carried 6-0. Starting this fall, each student enrolled in a college credit course will be charged a $30 textbook fee for each course they are enrolled in. Adult Activity Passes: On a motion by Niebergall, second by Sash, the board approved the sale of adult activity passes. Motion carried 6-0. The passes will be sold beginning August 9 during Registration Days and continue throughout the school year. The cost will be $100 per person. Employee Contract Template: On a motion by Scott, second by DeWinter, the Board approved the employee contract templates. Motion carried 5-0 with Lorenzen abstaining. Approve Additional Accounts in Iowa School Joint Investment Trust (ISJIT): On a motion by Sash, second by Niebergall, the board approved establishing two additional ISJIT accounts, one for General Fund and one for Activity Fund. Motion carried 6-0. The two new accounts will allow funds from online registration to be deposited directly with no need for transfers between the funds. Union Middle School Handbook: On a motion by Lorenzen, second by Niebergall, the board tabled action on the middle school handbook. Motion carried 6-0. Consent Agenda: On a motion by Niebergall, second by Scott, the board approved the consent agenda. Motion carried 6-0. Personnel. Resignations: Kirk Crawford as UMS Head Wrestling Coach; Scott Denner as UHS Asst. Basketball Coach; Scott Denner as UHS Asst. Track Coach; Brenda Jackson as LPC Elementary Student Council; Caitlin Schmitz as LPC Elementary Student Council; Patti Wandschneider as ½ Title I Reading, LPC Elementary; Appointments: Koby Alpers as Summer Maintenance; Jane Aswegan as Summer School Teacher, (Lead/Shared); Miranda Bauer as SE Summer School Teacher, DG Elem.; Angie Bechthold as Summer School Teacher, LPC Elem.; Angie Bechthold as LPC Elementary Student Council; Jackie Barz as Summer Maintenance; Kris Cayton as Early Childhood SE, .5 FTE, LPC Elem.; Kris Cayton as Title I Reading .5 FTE, LPC Elem.; Terri Donlea as Summer School Teacher, LPC Elem.; Maggie Driscol as Summer Maintenance; Joan Getz as Summer School Associate, LPC Elem.; Tracie Grosse as Summer School Teacher, (Lead/Shared); Wes Hanson as Summer Maintenance; Dan Johanningmeier as Summer Maintenance; Marcy Johanningmeier as Summer School Associate, LPC Elem.; Patti Juhl as LPC Elementary Student Council; Jodi Keller as SE Summer School Teacher, LPC Elem.; Michelle Keegan as Summer School Lead Teacher, DG Elem.; Lisa Keston as K-5 Strat II Teacher, LPC Elem.; Cory Lang as Summer School Teacher, UMS; Alison Leytem as Assistant Large Group Speech Coach, UHS; Alison Leytem as Assistant Individual Speech Coach, UHS; Sherry Parker, as 5th Grade Teacher, (Voluntary Transfer), DG Elem.; Sherry Parker as Summer School Teacher, DG Elem.; Amy Paulhus, as Summer School Associate, LPC Elem.; Angela Petersen as Summer School Teacher, DG Elem.; Jared Pospisil as SE Extended Year Summer School, UMS/UHS; Sarah Pospisil as Summer School Teacher, LPC Elem.; Tate Renaud as SE Summer School Associate, LPC Elem.; Kate Stainbrook as SE Extended Year Summer School, LPC & DG Elem.; Ellen Stwalley, Summer School Associate, LPC Elem.; Sara Stuek as Summer School Teacher, DG Elem.; Austin Timmer as Summer Maintenance; Patti Wandschneider as Summer School Teacher, LPC Elem.; Heather Williams as 2nd Grade Teacher (Voluntary Transfer) LPC Elem.; William Zak as Industrial Technology, UMS; Wendy Ewoldt as SE Associate, DG Elem.; Lori Flickinger as Summer Maintenance Adjourn: On a motion by Niebergall, second by DeWinter, the meeting adjourned at 8:23 PM. Motion carried 6-0.Joe Connolly, President Diane Roberts, Business Office Assistant