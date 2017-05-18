UNION COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT

DYSART-GENESEO-LA PORTE CITY

Public Hearings & Regular Board Meeting

May 15, 2017

(pending board approval)

Public Hearing for Proposed 2017-2018 School Calendar: A public hearing on the proposed 2017-2018 school calendar began at 6:00 p.m. Supt Fleshner reviewed the calendar for those in attendance. The calendar continues to include 190 contract days for teachers. Changes to the calendar include removing all noon dismissals, adding a spring break in March, having all teacher professional development days as full days and, with the exception of the teacher work days and professional days held prior to the students returning in August, the professional development days will be on select Mondays during the school year. Parent/Teacher conferences will be held in November and February, with students being dismissed at 2:15 pm on those days.

Public Hearing for 2016-2017 Budget Amendment: A public hearing was held on the 2016-2017 budget amendment. The Total Support Services section of the budget was amended by $200,000 due to an increase in special education expenditures and moving the TLC expenses from the Instruction section to Support Services in the budget. The Noninstructional Programs section of the budget is being increased due to additional expenses incurred in Nutrition this year.

Call to Order: Board President Joe Connolly called the regular meeting to order at 6:12 p.m. The following board members were present: Darrell DeWinter, Cathy Niebergall, Kevin Sash, Jenna Scott, and Brian Weber (6:13 pm). Absent: Corey Lorenzen.

Agenda: The agenda was revised to include the following: Under Personnel add the resignation of Heidi Spore as D-G Elem half-time 4th grade teacher and add the appointment of Heidi Spore as K-12 Talented and Gifted Teacher. Also, add item 28a to revise strength and conditioning position previously approved to reflect the pay for the position at the same rate as a head coaching position and removing the summer weight room supervisor funding in supplemental pay and remove item 10, Voted PPEL, from this month’s agenda. On a motion by Niebergall, second by Sash, the agenda was approved as amended. Motion carried 6-0.

Correspondence: A thank you for funeral flowers for Val from Dandeena Schadle was passed around for the board to read.

Superintendent’s Report: 1. Recognitions: School Board Recognition Month – Supt Fleshner thanked the board members for their time and service to the school. Gold Star Teacher – Justin Parson has been named a Gold Star Teacher and will be among those honored on May 16th at the UNI President’s House. On May 23rd there will be a public event at Gallagher Bluedorn to honor the Gold Star winners. Nutrition Audit: The only citation noted was regarding continued education for staff and there is already a plan in place addressing that issue. Thank you to Tina Hanna, Carol Grote, and the food service staff for their hard work in preparing for the audit. Bus Inspections: Our spring bus inspections were done and there were 22 deficiencies noted, most of them very small, minor items (such as a loose muffler clamp). This is the lowest number of documented issues the district’s bus inspections have had since the fall of 2012. Thank you to Mike Timmer, Sam Newton, Drew Hennings, and the bus drivers for their work in keeping the bus issues down. 2. Instructional Update: Learning Support Teams (LST) are being used in both elementary buildings and the schedule for the coming school year is already in place. Leveled Literacy Intervention (LLI) Materials for Title I Reading: Changes to Summer School Enrollment: This summer the program will be looking at a more targeted group of students and the length of the program will be reduced from three weeks to two weeks. 3. Professional Development Update: Planning meetings for next year’s plan have begun. 4. Financial Update: Negotiations have been completed and approving the Master Contract is on the agenda. Collective Bargaining: Master Contract vs Employee Handbook: Working on an employee handbook which will include many items that were previously in the Master Contract. Salary Schedule: Will be looking at the salary schedule and revising it to make it more than a hiring schedule. Insurance: Have proposed an employee contribution increase of $40/month, from $125 to $165, for family insurance and an employee contribution increase from $1/year to $30/month for single insurance. Staffing Plan: Supt Fleshner reported that he wants to talk to the teachers effected before making any decision on the following. Reviewing the options for the Dysart kindergarten. With the numbers for kindergarten, may look at either hiring another teacher to have two sections or having one section with a teacher and an associate in the room. Looking at the possibility of hiring a half-time teacher to help with 5th grade, or possibly hire a full-time teacher that would split their time and be half-time in 4th grade and half-time in 5th grade. Legislative Updates: The bills that offer flexibility in certain categorical funds have been signed. Contracting Diesel Fuel: The board consensus was to look at contracting diesel fuel and asked Supt Fleshner to look into getting bids.

6:52-6:55 pm – Took short break to have board picture taken and Supt Fleshner handed out the Board Recognition Certificates .

Natural Gas: Board discussed the natural gas proposals and their consensus was for Supt Fleshner to move forward with this. 5. Facility Update: Dysart Concrete: Specs have been developed. Roofing Plan: Supt Fleshner has received one proposal. Waiting to hear back from Struxture Architects. 6. Transportation Update: The new van has arrived and should be inspected tomorrow. 7. Online Registration: The first test run is out. 8. Daycare Conversation: Supt Fleshner and a group from the Dysart Development Corporation toured the Reinbeck daycare and will be touring Jesup’s daycare this week. 9. The La Porte City City Council is requesting a joint meeting with the school board to discuss topics that are relevant to both the city and the school. The board consensus was to meet with them. 10. Technology: We have been notified by Encompass of next year’s costs. We are looking at other possible technology support companies. 11. College Text Book Fees: The range for next year is $2,000-3,500. Considering putting a fee in place for those students taking college courses through Union CSD.

Take Action on 2017-2018 School Calendar: On a motion by Niebergall, second by Scott, the 2017-2018 school calendar was approved as presented. Motion carried 6-0.

Take Action on 2016-2017 (FY17) Budget Amendment: On a motion by DeWinter, second by Sash, the 2016-2017 (FY17) budget amendment was approved as presented. Motion carried 6-0.

Approve Master Teacher Contract for 2017-2018: On a motion by Sash, second by DeWinter, the board approved the Master Teacher Contract. Motion carried 6-0. The base wage for FY18 will increase by $925, from $35,092 to $36,017. Each FTE will receive an increase of $925.

Approve Support Staff Contracts for 2017-2018: The recommendation for 2017-2018 support staff (except bus drivers) contracts includes a $0.50/hour salary increase, an increase in the employee contribution for family insurance from $125/month to $165/month, an increase in the employee contribution for single insurance from $1/year to $30/month, and paid holidays will only apply to 12-month employees. Individual changes include an increase of $1,100 for Kathy Krug, an $850 increase for Carol Grote, and a $0.65/hour increase for Diane Roberts. On a motion by Niebergall, second by Weber, the board approved the support staff contracts. Motion carried 6-0. (Bus drivers’ contracts will be on the June agenda.)

Approve Administrative Contracts for 2017-2018: The recommendation for 2017-2018 administrative contracts includes an $1,100 salary increase, an increase in the employee contribution for family insurance from $55/month to $75/month, paid holidays will be dropped, and administrators will receive 5 personal days per contract year. On a motion by Niebergall, second by DeWinter, the board approved the administrator contracts. Motion carried 6-0

School Fees for 2017-2018: On a motion by Weber, second by DeWinter, the board approved the 2017-2018 fees as presented. Motion carried 6-0. Changes in fees include K-5 action planner to $4 and MS/HS action planners to $7, MS yearbook to $16, and drivers’ education fees for resident students to $300. Meal price changes include: student breakfast to $1.60, adult breakfast to $2.60, elementary student lunch to $2.65, MS student lunch to $2.95, HS student lunch to $3.00, adult lunch to $3.55, and a carton of milk to $0.45.

Student Handbook Changes: HS Principal Cayton reviewed the changes being requested for the high school student handbook. The La Porte City and Dysart-Geneseo Elementary are requesting no changes other than corresponding date changes. On a motion by Weber, second by Niebergall, the board approved the handbook changes for the high school and both elementary buildings. Motion carried 6-0.

AEA Purchasing Agreement 2017-2018: On a motion by Weber, second by Niebergall, the board approved the 2017-2018 AEA Purchasing Agreement. Motion carried 6-0.

Contract with Athletico for Athletic Training Services, 3 Year Agreement: On a motion by DeWinter, second by Scott, the board approved the 3 year agreement with Athletico for athletic training services. Motion carried 6-0.

Approve Selling School Bus: Supt Fleshner requested the board approve taking sealed bids for bus #6. On a motion by Sash, second by DeWinter, the board approved selling bus #6 by sealed bids. Motion carried 6-0.

Add an Assistant Large Group Speech Coach: On a motion by Sash, second by DeWinter, the board approved adding an assistant Large Group Speech Coach to the supplemental schedule, with a beginning salary of $720. Motion carried 6-0.

Add an Assistant Individual Speech Coach: On a motion by Sash, second by DeWinter, the board approved adding an Assistant Individual Speech Coach to the supplemental schedule, with a beginning salary of $720. Motion carried 6-0.

First Reading of School Board Policy 302.5E (Superintendent Evaluation): On a motion by Niebergall, second by Scott, the board approved the first reading of board policy 302.5E. Motion carried 6-0.

First Reading to Remove Board Policies 406.1, 406.2, 406.3, 406.4, 406.6, 412.4, and 706.2: On a motion by Sash, second by Niebergall, the board approved the first reading to remove board policies 406.1, 406.2, 406.3, 406.4, 406.6, 412.4, and 706.2. Motion carried 6-0.

Revise Strength and Conditioning Position Previously Approved to Reflect Pay for the Position at a Head Coaching Position Rate and Remove the Summer Weight Room Supervisor Funding in Supplemental Pay: On a motion by Sash, second by Scott, the board approved revising the strength and conditioning position to reflect pay equal to a head coach (major sport) and removing the summer weight room supervisor position from the supplemental pay schedule. Motion carried 6-0.

Consent Agenda: Minutes of the April 10, 2017 board meeting; Claims to be paid; Financial Reports; Personnel – Resignations: Lauren Barz as 7th Grd Volleyball, Kris Cayton as LPC Elem Early Childhood Spec Educ, Dan Delagardelle as 0.50 FTE LPC Elem Night Custodian, Daryl Douglass as Asst HS Football, Marjorie Halupnick as TLC Mentor – LPC Elem, Hope Hix as TLC Mentor – MS, Aren Intlekofer as MS Industrial Technology, Sherry Parker as HS Head Softball (End of 2017 Season), Rex Raub as MS 7th Grd Girls’ Basketball, Rochelle Richards as MS Special Education, Caitlin Schmitz as TLC Mentor – LPC Elem, Heidi Spore as D-G Elem 0.50 FTE 4th Grd, Kate Stainbrook as LPC Elem Spec Education, Lisa West as LPC Elem 2nd Grade, Appointments: Scott Denner as Strength and Conditioning Coach, Raini Hilmer as MS Softball Coach, Gary Leyen as Substitute Bus Driver, Heidi Spore as K-12 Talented and Gifted, Dave Weber as Route Bus Driver, Jamie Wilson as LPC Elem 0.625 FTE Art Teacher; Open Enrollment Requests. On a motion by Scott, second by Sash, the board approved the consent agenda. Motion carried 6-0.

Adjourn: On a motion by Weber, second by Scott, the meeting adjourned at 8:38 pm. Motion carried 6-0.

Joe Connolly, President Kathy Krug, Board Secretary

