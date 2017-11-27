UNION COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT

DYSART-GENESEO-LA PORTE CITY

Tour of Middle School Building and Regular Board Meeting

November 20, 2017

(pending board approval)

Tour of Middle School Building: The board toured the Middle School building beginning at 6:05 pm.

Roll: The regular meeting of the Board was called to order by President Sash at 6:35 pm in the MS Library. The following board members were present: Darrell DeWinter, Corey Lorenzen, Kristi Martin, Cathy Niebergall, Brandon Paine, and Jenna Scott.

Agenda: Board President Sash requested that the agenda be amended to add item #9a, Approve SBRC request for special education administrative costs associated with River Hills School in Cedar Falls. On a motion by Lorenzen, seconded by Niebergall, the board approved the agenda as amended. Motion carried 7-0.

Speer Financial Presentation: Maggie Burger, of Speer Financial, was present to go through information regarding refinancing our current revenue bond.Because of changes since our last meeting with Speer just over a year ago, we now have the option of doing an advanced refunding of our 2010 revenue bond, with a lower interest rate and savings which could potentially allow for additional money to be available for current capital project expenses and projects. Approval of this proposal may allow for tax rate stability with the voter-approved PPEL. With possible tax law changes coming as soon as January 1st, 2018, if we want to take advantage of the advanced refunding we need to move forward with it so everything is finalized in December.

Middle School Presentation: The board visited the classrooms of Dawn Stoakes, (FCS) Family Consumer Science teacher, and Bill Zak, Industrial Technology teacher. Dawn shared with the board some of the areas of instruction that are being taught at the Middle School and High School in her classes, including career exploration, relationships, sewing, food prep, and the restaurant. Bill showed the board some of the projects the students are working on, including drafting, wood working, and metals. Principal Albertsen reported that the Middle School is preparing to start using the LST (Learning Support Team) program in January. The elementary buildings are currently using the program and it is working well.

Superintendent’s Report: 1) Congratulations to the Pressbox Radio Crew for being recognized as the top radio crew, to the football team for getting into the post season, to Lake Lebahn for his 5th place finish in the state cross country meet, and to Arabella Shepard for her 9th place finish in the 100 meter fly and 4th place finish in the backstroke at the state swimming meet. 2) Instructional and Professional Development Update: a. Special Education headcount is complete. b. Supt Fleshner will be meeting with Justin Stockdale, from the AEA, to complete the case load reviews of each special education teacher and the special education delivery plan. c. We will be interviewing for a half-time, one-semester, Title I position at LPC Elementary. Patti Wandschneider had resigned the position at the end of the last school year, then agreed to come back for the first semester when we weren’t able to fill the position at the beginning of the current school year. d. FAST Assessment: Congratulations to our staff and students on the FAST assessment results. Our students at both D-G and LPC Elementary did very well, with some of them having the top scores in the area. With 78% of our elementary students scoring at or above the benchmark, they have exceeded the target goal of 73% and are working towards the 80% target. 3) Financial Updates: a. Supt Fleshner and Business Manager Krug attended a workshop at Kirkwood on October 24th to work on the 5-Year Projection Model. Supt Fleshner will be meeting with Dr Voss from Hudson on Dec 7th to go through the information. b. On Dec 7th Supt Fleshner and Business Manager Krug will be meeting with Norma Stoll, from Mercer, to look at health insurance options and costs. The information will go to an insurance committee for review and input once we have reviewed the information. The board will be making the final decision on any changes. c. The ACA fees that were waived for the 2017 calendar year will begin again in January 2018. The fees will be $28.86 per policy, for an additional cost of about $23,042.64 for the remainder of the current fiscal year and approximately $46,085.28 for the 2018-2019 school year. While the increase of $30 per single policy and $40 per family policy went into place this year, those increases barely cover the additional fees. d. IPERS has announced that contributions will be increasing beginning July 1, 2018 and will include a .51% employer increase, from 8.93% to 9.44%. Using the current year salaries (not including overtime) as an example, that increase would be $34,030.38 for the district. e. The district will be on budget guarantee again next year due to declining enrollment. The budget guarantee will be $155,516. With the added costs listed above for ACA fees and IPERS for the coming year, the balance of budget guarantee money is about $75,400.34, which would need to cover all increases in employee contracts, additional IPERS for the higher salaries, and increases in insurance costs. f. Solvency ratio: increased from 8.6% to 10.7% and the unspent authorized budget increased by $68,192, to a total of $2,132,885. g. Supt Fleshner reported that during the IASB School Board Convention, several of the Finance Sessions referenced the need for school board members to review monthly financial reports. We include those in the board information for the meetings. h. Supt Fleshner reported that during the IASB School Board Convention, several of the Finance Sessions referenced the need for school board members to review bills. We include the bill listing in the board information for the meetings. i. The auditors were here on November 15th. They noted a few small items in their comments, with many of them already being addressed. 4) Facility Updates: a. The high school LED lighting is nearly completed, with retrofits or bulbs. The high school parking lot lighting will also be switched to LED; these lights are on 12-plus hours in the fall and winter months. b. The middle school concrete projects are completed. There is some clean up along the fence line behind the middle school that needs to be done yet. c. LPC Elementary: Having issues with the Airedale units. d. D-G Elementary: Having issues with the Airedale units. e. Would like to have a Capital Projects work session on December 11th. Need to look at items like the boilers, where the project will reduce some costs in the General Fund. Also need to look at work on some roof sections. f. Supt Fleshner will be contacting some other architects to look at their services and billing levels. Our current architect is supposed to be getting budget numbers on boilers for us and after requesting them over two months ago, we are still waiting. We also received a $4,100 bill for roof estimates, however Supt Fleshner provided the square footage and aerial photos to the architect, and what we received was photo-copied pages of the aerial photos with estimated costs. There was no information regarding types of materials to use, what areas need to be done first, etc. The board requested that we get a detailed billing from the architect showing the cost breakout for those billings. 5) Transportation Updates: a. Bus inspections were done in October and the inspections had about the same results as last spring, and better results than several years ago. b. On the agenda is a request to seek bus bids. We would like to seek bids on two buses and are looking at both propane and diesel buses. Also trying to plan ahead for accommodating students with special transportation needs for activities, athletics, and shuttles. c. A new snow blade was purchased for one of our trucks housed in La Porte City. d. Mike Strubel will be the new River Hills driver, replacing Cliff McFarland, who resigned last month. 6) Technology: a. When looking at capital projects plan, we need to include wireless networks in all buildings. The elementary buildings do not have 1:1 networks, and the high school has the oldest wireless network. 7) Marketing Update: a. The media team met November 14th to review the new website template. The board presentation of the new website will be at the December 18th board meeting. The Facebook account is growing; it has well over 300 followers and new content is being added daily. 8) IASB Conference: Was a good conference and all board members were there at least one of the days. 9) Daycare 28E Agreement: This item will be on the December agenda. 10) Superintendent Evaluation: Supt Fleshner is planning to have an update at the December meeting. 11) Dr Ryan Wise, the Iowa Dept of Education Director, will be in our district on December 19th. He is touring districts across the state. 12) December11th meeting (pending approval of bond restructuring). 13) Next Regular Board Meeting: December 18th at La Porte City Elementary.

Approval of 2017-2018 School Board Goals: On a motion by DeWinter, seconded by Paine, the board approved the 2017-2018 school board goals. Motion carried 7-0.

SBRC Request for Special Education Administrative Costs Associated with LIED Center Consortium in Waverly: Scott made a motion that the Board of Directors of the Union Community School District approve the application to the School Budget Review Committee in the amount of $4,164.98 for special education administrative costs associated with LIED Center Consortium program for the 2018-19 school year. The motion was seconded by DeWinter. Motion carried 7-0.

SBRC Request for Special Education Administrative Costs Associated with River Hills Consortium in Cedar Falls: Scott made a motion that the Board of Directors of the Union Community School District approve the application to the School Budget Review Committee in the amount of $9,062.12 for special education administrative costs associated with River Hills Consortium program for the 2018-19 school year. The motion was seconded by Niebergall. Motion carried 7-0.

Restructure Current Bonding Agreement with Speer Financial and Piper Jaffray: On a motion by Niebergall, seconded by Paine, the board approved restructuring the current bonding agreement with Speer Financial and Piper Jaffray. Motion carried 7-0.

Approval to Seek Bid for Two School Buses: On a motion by DeWinter, seconded by Lorenzen, the board approved seeking bids for two school buses. Motion carried 7-0.

Second Reading of Board Policies #407.6 and #413.6: On a motion by Niebergall, seconded by Lorenzen, the board approved the 2nd reading of board policies #407.6 and #413.6. Motion carried 7-0.

Consent Agenda: Minutes of the October 16, 2017 Board Meeting; Claims to be Paid; Financial Reports; Personnel: Resignations – Mary Jo Sash as D-G Elem Spec Educ Associate, Appointments – Cole Reiter as MS Head Wrestling Coach, Harold Youngblut as MS 7th Grade G-BB, William Zak as MS 8th Grade G-BB, Open Enrollment Requests.

On a motion by Niebergall, seconded by Scott, the board approved the Consent Agenda as presented. Motion carried 7-0.

Adjourn: On a motion by Niebergall, seconded by Paine, the meeting adjourned at 9:41 pm. Motion carried 7-0.

Kevin Sash, Board President Kathy Krug, Board Secretary

INVOICES APPROVED

November 20, 2017

GENERAL FUND

ADVANCED SYSTEMS, INC, HS COPIER MAINTENANCE, 384.83

AIRGAS NORTH CENTRAL, HS IND TECH SUPPLIES, 124.05

ALBERTSEN, MARK, 8TH GRD FIELD TRIP SUPPLIES, 26.72

ALLIANT ENERGY/IPL, NATURAL GAS, 851.92

ART CRAFT STUDIO, INC, HS ART – KILN REPAIR, 52.00

ASCD, MEMBERSHIPS – CAYTON, 134.00

ASSETGENIE, INC, CHROMEBOOK REPAIR PARTS, 299.50

BAUER BUILT, TIRES – BUS #51 & CAR #32, 739.26

BECK, LOUIS AUG-SEP MILEAGE REIMB, 225.42

BLACK HAWK CO CONSERVATION BOARD, 10/17 8TH GRD HICKORY HILLS FIELD TRIP, 210.00

BLACK HILLS ENERGY, NATURAL GAS, 336.87

BMO HARRIS MASTERCARD, D-G ELEM/MS – VARIDESKS AND MATS, 2,484.60

BP BUSINESS SOLUTIONS, GASOLINE, 160.61

CASEY’S GENERAL STORE, GASOLINE 3,623.29

CEDAR FALLS COMMUNITY SCHOOLS, 1ST QRTR SPEC EDUC BILLING, 64,393.20

CENTRAL IOWA DIST, INC, HS CUSTODIAL SUPPLIES, 5,811.35

CENTRAL RIVERS AREA EDUCATION AGENCY, LAMINATION, REGISTRATIONS, 970.06

CENTURY LINK, LONG DISTANCE CHARGES, 129.18

CITY OF DYSART, UTILITIES, 9,858.37

CNC LUMBER & SUPPLIES, LLC, BUS BARN/CUSTODIAL SUPPLIES, 14.57

COMFORT INN & SUITES EVENTS CENTER, IASB BOARD CONV – HOTEL EXPENSES, 369.60

COMPRESSED AIR & EQUIPMENT CO, INC, HS MAINTENANCE SUPPLIES, 195.88

CONSOLIDATED ENERGY CO, LLC, DIESEL FUEL – DYSART/LPC, 4,053.66

D & K PRODUCTS, MS GROUNDS MAINTENANCE, 333.00

DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION, 10/27 & 10/31 BUS INSPECTIONS, 1,320.00

DYSART TIRE & SERVICE, INC, VEHICLE REPAIRS, 130.47

EAST CENTRAL IOWA COOPERATIVE, DIESEL FUEL, 61.48

ENCOMPASS IOWA, LLC, NOVEMBER TECHNOLOGY SERVICES, 7,561.98

FAMILIES FIRST COUNSELING SERVICES, OCTOBER 2017 COUNSELING SERVICES, 1,848.00

FAREWAY, HS FCS SUPPLIES, 60.20

FARMERS COOP TELEPHONE CO, LOCAL SERVICE, 1,065.03

FERGUSON ENTERPRISES, INC #1657, CUSTODIAL SUPPLIES, 478.24

FLAGS USA LLC, MS MAINTENANCE SUPPLIES, 88.20

FOLLETT SCHOOL SOLUTIONS, INC, MS LIBRARY BOOKS, 664.52

FOSS, LESA, OCT 25-27 MLG REIMB – VO-AG SUB, 23.12

FUTURE PROBLEM SOLVING PROGRAM INTL, HS TAG SUPPLIES, 57.50

GALLAGHER-BLUEDORN ARTS CTR., 4/17/18 CURIOUS GEORGE – D-G ELEM, 80.00

GARY’S THRIFTWAY FOODS, FCS/SCIENCE SUPPLIES, 184.12

GLOEDE, JADEE, 10/20 PARTY CITY REIMB-ANTI-BULLYING WK, 36.76

HAWKEYE COMMUNITY COLLEGE, 3-HOUR ANNUAL SCH BUS INSERVICE REGISTR, 840.00

HENNINGER ELECTRIC, HS STAGE LGHTS/PARKING LOT LGHTS, 4,343.00

HOLIDAY INN HOTEL & SUITES, IBEA CONFERENCE – HOTEL – KUHLERS, 414.40

IA ASSOCIATION OF SCHOOL BOARDS, IDATP ANNUAL DUES AND DRIVER FEES, 1,425.00

IOWA BUSINESS EDUCATION ASSOCIATION, BUSINESS EDUC – CONF REGISTR/MEMBERSHIP, 130.00

IOWA DEPT OF HUMAN SERVICES, OCTOBER MEDICAID REIMB – NON-FEDERAL, 11,131.58

IOWA PRISON INDUSTRIES, BUS BARN SUPPLIES, 191.24

IOWA TALENTED AND GIFTED ASSOCIATION, 2017 ITAG CONF REGISTR – SPORE, 295.00

IOWA WATER MANAGEMENT COMPANY, HS BOILER TREATMENT, 475.97

J.W. PEPPER & SONS, INC, HS VOCAL MUSIC SUPPLIES, 287.99

JESSE, BRIAN, 10/14 GAS REIMB, 33.00

JOHN’S QWIK STOP, GASOLINE, 239.67

JOHNSTONE SUPPLY, MAINTENANCE SUPPLIES, 557.31

KEEGAN, MICHELLE, OCTOBER TLC MLG REIMB, 47.26

KRIZ, AMY, 10/17 MLG REIMB – MENTAL HEALTH CONF, 34.00

LA PORTE CITY PRESCHOOL, SEP/OCT PRESCHOOL PAYMENTS, 15,748.22

LA PORTE CITY PRINTING & DESIGN, INC, HS HALL PASSES, CERTIFCATES PRINTED, 810.28

LA PORTE CITY TELEPHONE CO., LOCAL SVC, 1,257.22

LA PORTE CITY UTILITIES, UTILITIES, 14,274.78

LOCKSPERTS, INC, CUSTODIAL SUPPLIES, 444.70

MADISON NATIONAL LIFE INSURANCE CO, DECEMBER LIFE, LTD PREMIUMS, 4,048.76

MAKEMUSIC, INC, MS SMART MUSIC EDUC SUBSCRIPTION, 140.00

MAKIT PRODUCTS, INC, LPC ELEM KDGTN PLATES, 195.72

MANATT’S, HS – SOFTBALL DIAMOND- IND TECH POURED, 573.76

MARCO, INC, MS COPIER STAPLES, 78.44

MCFARLAND, NANCY, 10/3 DOT BUS PHYSICAL REIMB, 70.00

MENARD, INC, HS IND TECH SUPPLIES, 1,723.65

MENARDS – CEDAR FALLS, MS CUSTODIAL/IND TECH SUPPLIES, 59.51

MERCER H&B ADMIN -IOWA FIDUCIARY, DECEMBER PREMIUMS, 143,549.40

MERITAIN HEALTH, NOV FLEX ADMIN FEES, 327.54

MINNESOTA CLAY USA, HS ART SUPPLIES, 71.91

MONKEYTOWN- STOREY KENWORTHY, HS PE/OFFICE SUPPLIES, 352.76

MOTORHEAD MAYHEM SERVICE & REPAIR, VEHICLE REPAIRS, 2,448.03

MUSSIG PIANO WORKS, HS PIANO TUNING/REPAIRS, 370.00

NORTHEAST IOWA BANDMASTER ASSOCIATION, MS HONOR BAND REGISTRATION, 63.00

ORKIN, LLC, PEST CONTROL, 281.48

PAYSCHOOLS, REIMB TO PARENTS DOUBLE CHARGED, 556.00

PEPSI-COLA, LPC ELEM FACULTY POP, 448.11

PITNEY BOWES EASY PERMIT POSTAGE, 11/6 HS POSTAGE, 500.00

PROSHIELD FIRE PROTECTION, LPC ELEM – PRESCHOOL FIRE EXTINGUISHER, 115.00

PROVIDENT LIFE AND ACCIDENT INSURANCE COMPANY, VOLUNTARY INSURANCE PREMIUMS, 763.76

QUILL, OFFICE SUPPLIES, 214.79

R.C. BOOTH ENTERPRISES, DISTRICT MAP, 155.00

RAGGEDY ANN & ANDY PRESCHOOL, SEP/OCT PRESCHOOL PAYMENT, 12,598.58

REALLY GOOD STUFF, INC, D-G ELEM CLASSROOM SUPPLIES, 173.85

RESOUND, D-G ELEM CLASSROOM SUPPLIES, 290.95

RICK’S COMPUTERS, MS PROJECTOR, 420.00

RICOH USA, INC, DISTRICT OFFICE COPIER MAINTENANCE, 15.54

SANDEE’S LIMITED, DISTRICT OFFICE – SIGNATURE STAM, 14.20

SCHOOL ADMINISTRATORS OF IOWA, HS – CAYTON – FALL LEGAL LAB REGISTR, 1,360.00

SCHOOL BUS SALES CO, BUS REPAIRS/PARTS, 765.84

SCHOOL DATEBOOKS, INC, MS PLANNERS, 337.08

SCHOOL SPECIALTY INC, LPC ELEM CLASSROON/OFFICE SUPPLIES, 677.41

SERVICE ROOFING COMPANY, D-G ELEM – ROOF REPAIR, 846.94

STOAKES, CORINDY, OCTOBER TLC MLG REIMB, 46.24

SWISHER & COHRT, PLC, OCTOBER LEGAL SERVICES, 105.00

SYNCHRONY BANK/AMAZON, CLASSROOM SUPPLIES, 929.82

TAMA/GRUNDY PUBLISHING, BOARD MINUTES/BILLS PUBLISHED, 873.35

TECH SOLUTIONS, CAT5 DROPS FOR HS INTERCOM, 952.87

TERRY’S FOOD CENTER, MS FCS SUPPLIES, 134.13

TIMBERLINE BILLING SERVICE LLC, OCTOBER ADMIN FEES, 1,254.24

UNION COMMUNITY SCHOOL, MS SUPPLIES, 446.20

UNION COMMUNTIY SCHOOL DISTRICT, D-G ELEM BOOK FAIR START CASH, 260.00

URB’S DO IT BEST HARDWARE, LPC CUSTODIAL SUPPLIES, 245.78

US-GAMES, D-G ELEM PE SUPPLIES, 200.00

VAN METER INDUSTRIAL, INC., HS MAINTENANCE SUPPLIES, 1,505.69

VINTON-SHELLSBURG COMM SCH, UNION CSD GIRLS SWIMMING PARTICIPANTS, 300.00

WAMBOLD, DALE, SEPT TLC MLG REIMB, 127.16

WAVERLY-SHELL ROCK COMMUNITY SCHOOL DIST, 1ST QRTR FY18 SPEC EDUC EXPENSES, 8,694.10

WEBER HEATING, PLBG & AIR COND, MS – CLEANED SEWER LINE, 155.00

WEBER PAPER COMPANY, HS CUSTODIAL SUPPLIES, 91.00

Fund Total: 353,349.77

MANAGEMENT FUND

LA PORTE CITY INSURANCE AGENCY, INSUR AUDIT ADJUSTMENT, 7,124.00

Fund Total: 7,124.00

PHYSICAL PLANT & EQUIPMENT

ENCOMPASS IOWA, LLC, NOVEMBER TECHNOLOGY SERVICES, 2,638.00

FUSION FORWARD LLC, DECEMBER 2017 – 20 HRS MARKETING/DESIGN, 2,400.00

MARCO TECHNOLOGIES, LLC, PRINTER/COPIER AGREEMENT, 2,855.40

Fund Total: 7,893.40

CAPITAL PROJECTS

CEDAR FALLS COMMUNITY SCHOOLS, 1ST QRTR SPEC EDUC BILLING, 6,599.28

PETERSEN CONCRETE CONSTRUCTION, LLC, REPLACE CONCRETE BEHIND MS, 43,181.70

STRUXTURE ARCHITECTS PLC, MS PARKING IMPROVEMENTS, 5,148.42

WRIGHT WAY TRAILERS, INC, 2018 BRAVO ENCLOSED TRAILER – BLACK, 2,318.65

Fund Total: 57,248.05

DEBT SERVICE FUND

BANKERS TRUST COMPANY, 12/1 INTEREST ON REVENUE BONDS, 121,229.38

Fund Total: 121,229.38