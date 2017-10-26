UNION COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT

DYSART-GENESEO-LA PORTE CITY

Regular Board Meeting

October 16, 2017

(pending board approval)

Tour of High School Building: The board toured the High School building beginning at 6:00 pm.

Roll: The regular meeting of the Board was called to order by President Kevin Sash at 6:37 pm in the Board Room. The following board members were present: Corey Lorenzen, Kristi Martin, Cathy Niebergall, Brandon Paine, and Jenna Scott. Absent: Darrell DeWinter.

Agenda: Board President Sash requested to have Clifford McFarland’s resignation as bus driver and the appointment of Kimberly Pennell as a D-3 bus driver (pending receipt of her credentials) added to item #16. On a motion by Lorenzen, seconded by Niebergall, the board approved the agenda as amended. Motion carried 6-0.

Central Rivers AEA Presentation: Justin Stockdale, AEA Regional Administrator and Maureen Hanson, AEA Board Member, presented information on AEA services that are being utilized by Union CSD. These services include special education, media, technology, educational, and professional development support services.

High School Presentation: HS Principal Cayton shared information on the academic excellence awards programs in place at the high school, discipline referrals, MTSS (WIN Time), and building goals. The wide variety of academic excellence awards is giving more students the opportunity to be recognized for their achievements. The discipline referral data for the high school that was shared with the board compared a period of time (approximately 6 weeks) from the beginning of school in 2016 with the same time frame this year. The data shows a drop in referrals from 174 in 2016 to 32 in 2017. MTSS (WIN time – What I Need time) focuses on student learning and would add a 30 minute block of time during the school day when teachers could select specific students to meet with, either to help with assignments or to work on additional material with students that are moving in a class at a faster pace. If students aren’t specifically selected to meet with staff, students could select to have a study hall or to join an open WIN session a teacher might have during this time. If the board was to approve adding the MTSS program, they could do so by shortening other classes by 2 minutes each and time between classes could be reduced by 1 minute or, the class day could be extended, both at the beginning and end of the school day. The MTSS program has not yet been brought to the board for action. Building goals include working on essential learning and learning targets for all courses, continuing the Authentic Intellectual Work, looking at the school safety plan, discussing grading practices, implementing the MTSS (Multiple Tier Support System), and continuing the schedule for the full day professional development.

Superintendent’s Report: 1) Instructional and Professional Development Updates: a. Reviewing how students are identified for special education and for Title I reading and also at how they are exited out of those programs. b. Full Day Professional Development: Have received good feedback on full day PD. Staff is feeling they are able to use the time more efficiently in full day setting rather than in half day setting. The schedule for the full day PD was shared with the board. 2) Financial Updates: a. Certified enrollment is showing the enrollment is down by 47.8 students. b. Iowa School Finance Information Services (ISFIS): will be working on 5-year projection model now that certified enrollment is completed. c. Will be meeting with Norma Stoll from Mercer to look at insurance options that might keep our insurance costs down. Information from this meeting will be taken to an insurance committee meeting at a later date. 3) Facility Updates: a. Work on the concrete behind Union Middle School began today. b. Have started seeking estimates for boilers for budgeting purposes. Contacted Architects and have not heard back from them yet. c. Working on capital projects plan and will be sharing with the board at a later date. Some of the items to consider will be boilers, tuck pointing, and Middle School a/c. 4) Transportation Update: Bus Inspection is on October 27, 2017. 5) Technology Updates: Developing an RFP for technology support company. 6) Marketing Update: Group met with Fusion Forward on October 4th. Fusion Forward representative will be at the December 18th board meeting to present our new website layout and answer questions. 7) IASB Board Convention: Please contact District Office and let us know if you are planning on attending the convention. 8) Union Education Association: The UEA is currently voting on the teacher association recertification. 9) Daycare: The groups are collecting information. 10) Supt Fleshner reminded the board that if they are contacted regarding concerns within the district to make sure those concerns have been heard by the individuals involved or by administration.

First Reading Board Policies 407.6 and 413.6 – Early Retirement Policies: On a motion by Lorenzen, seconded by Scott, the board approved the 1st reading of Early Retirement board policies 407.6 and 413.6 with changes. Motion carried 6-0.

SBRC Request Due to Open Enrollment Out Students not on 2017 Count: On a motion by Niebergall, seconded by Paine, the board approved submitting the SBRC request due to open enrollment out students not on 2017 count. Motion carried 6-0.

SBRC Request for Limited English Proficiency (LEP) Instruction Beyond 5 Years: On a motion by Scott, seconded by Niebergall, the board approved submitting the SBRC request for Limited English Proficiency (LEP) Instruction beyond 5 years. Motion carried 6-0.

Early Graduation Requests: On a motion by Niebergall, seconded by Scott, the board approved the four early graduation requests presented. Motion carried 6-0.

Consent Agenda: Minutes of the September 25, 2017 Board Meeting; Claims to be Paid; Financial Reports; Personnel: Resignations – Clifford McFarland as Bus Driver, Appointments – Laurie Driscol as HS Head Softball, Kimberly Pennell as D-3 Bus Driver (pending completion of credentials), Jeremy Stenda as MS Head 8th Grade Boys Basketball; Open Enrollment Requests.

On a motion by Lorenzen, seconded by Paine, the board approved the Consent Agenda as presented. Motion carried 6-0.

Adjourn: On a motion by Scott, seconded by Paine, the meeting adjourned at 8:56 pm. Motion carried 6-0.

Work Session: The board worked on their board goals. The work session ended at 10:10 pm.

Kevin Sash, President Kathy Krug, Board Secretary

INVOICES APPROVED

OCTOBER 16, 2017

GENERAL FUND

A-LINE STRIPING & SWEEPING, INC, MS PARKING AREAS – STRIPING, 1,030.00

ADVANCED ENVIRONMENTAL TESTING/ABATEMENTHS, ASBESTOS INSPECTION-KITCHEN TILE, 100.00

ADVANCED SYSTEMS, INC, HS COPIER MAINTENANCE, 149.33

AIRGAS NORTH CENTRAL, HS IND TECH SUPPLIES, 288.63

ALLIANT ENERGY/IPL, NATURAL GAS, 488.66

AMPLIFIED IT, LLC, CHROME GOPHER – DOMAIN 1 YEAR, 500.00

APRONS & SMOCKS.COM, HS FCS SUPPLIES, 175.27

ASSETGENIE, INC, CHROMEBOOK PARTS, 494.25

BLACK HAWK COUNTY AUDITOR, 2017 SCHOOL ELECTION COSTS, 1,572.83

BLACK HILLS ENERGY, NATURAL GAS, 484.91

BLOOMSBURY FARM, 10/11 D-G ELEM KDGTN/1ST GRD FIELD TRIP, 235.00

BMO HARRIS MASTERCARD, BARCODE SCANNERS, VARIDESKS, SUPPLIES, 4,509.03

BOLAND RECREATION, INC, LPC ELEM SAFETY SURFACE, 3,000.00

CAMP EWALU, MS – 7TH GRD FIELD TRIP, 1,343.00

CASEY’S GENERAL STORE, GASOLINE, 3,396.92

CENTRAL IOWA DIST, INC, CUSTODIAL SUPPLIES, 9,344.15

CENTRAL RIVERS AREA EDUCATION AGENCY, PRINTING, LAMINATION, 243.48

CENTURY LAUNDRY DIST., MS DRYER REPAIR, 245.25

CENTURY LINK, LONG DISTANCE CHARGES, 122.09

CITY OF DYSART, UTILITIES, 7,374.35

CONSOLIDATED ENERGY CO, LLC, OCT DIESEL FUEL, 3,808.69

DEMCO, INC, MS LIBRARY SUPPLIES, 318.16

DISCOUNT SCHOOL SUPPLY, D-G ELEM CLASSROOM SUPPLIES, 46.40

DON SCHMITZ & SONS, INC, CLEAR TREES AROUND BUS BARN/ROCK IN, 2,832.66

DYSART TIRE & SERVICE, INC, VEHICLE REPAIRS, 1,454.93

EAST CENTRAL IOWA COOPERATIVE, DIESEL FUEL, 27.00

ENCOMPASS IOWA, LLC, RECYCLE E-WASTE, TECHNOLOGY SERVICES, 6,404.06

ERB’S TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS, CHROMEBOOKS, FRONTLINE KIOSKS, 8,904.00

EWALD, GARY, 8/3/17 DOT PHYSICAL REIMB, 70.00

FAMILIES FIRST COUNSELING SERVICES, SEPT COUNSELING SERVICES, 1,925.00

FAREWAY STORES, INC, MS FCS SUPPLIES, 40.52

FARMERS COOP TELEPHONE CO, LOCAL SVC, 1,063.42

FERGUSON ENTERPRISES, INC #1657, HS CUSTODIAL – FAUCET, 47.91

GARY’S THRIFTWAY FOODS, CUSTODIAL, SCIENCE, FCS SUPPLIES, 501.22

GRADY INSTRUMENT SERVICE, INC, MS BAND INSTRUMENT REPAIRS, 980.00

HALVORSON TRANE, D-G ELEM AIREDALE REPAIRS, 712.52

HAWKEYE COMMUNICATION/FANDEL ALARM, D-G ELEM – ALARM MONITORING SERVICE, 72.30

HAWKEYE COMMUNITY COLLEGE, 3 HOUR ANNUAL SCHOOL BUS INSERVICE, 90.00

HEINEMANN, LPC ELEM EARLY LITERACY SUPPLIES, 1,166.55

HENNINGER ELECTRIC, ELECTRICAL-TENNIS, VB, BB COURTS, 10,985.72

HY-VEE, MS BREAKFAST CLUB SUPPLIES, 266.06

IA ASSOCIATION OF SCHOOL BOARDS, SEPT 2017 EMPL BACKGROUND CHKS, 57.00

IMPACT 7G INC, ASBESTOS TRAINING – TIMMER, 115.00

IOWA COMMUNICATIONS NETWORK, HS INTERNET, 2,744.00

IOWA DEPARTMENT OF NATURAL RESOURCES, 2018 CALENDAR YEAR ANNUAL WATER USE FEE, 134.00

IOWA DEPT OF HUMAN SERVICES, SEPT NON-FEDERAL PORTION OF MEDICAID, 8,583.88

IOWA FBLA 2017, IA STATE FALL LEADERSHIP CONF REG, 635.00

IOWA SCHOOL COUNSELOR ASSOCIATION, NOV 2017 ISCA CONF REGIST-ROBBINS, 125.00

IOWA STATE CENTER, 10/9 THE WRIGHT STUFF – MS TAG ADMISSION, 67.00

J.W. PEPPER & SONS, INC, HS VOCAL MUSIC SUPPLIES, 115.99

JOHN’S QWIK STOP, GASOLINE, 40.52

JOHNSTONE SUPPLY, CUSTODIAL SUPPLIES, 86.79

KEEGAN, MICHELLE, SEPT 2017 TLC MLG REIMB, 51.00

LA PORTE CITY UTILITIES, UTILITIES, 11,428.62

LAPORTE MOTOR SUPPLY, INC, VEH #26 – SEALED BEAM, 8.39

LINCOLN ELECTRIC CUTTING SYSTEMS, HS – PLASMA CUTTER, SOFTWARE, 15,925.80

MARCO, INC, MS COPIER STAPLES, 107.22

MARSHALLTOWN HIGH SCHOOL, HS BATTLE OF THE BOOKS REGISTRATIONS, 10.00

MCFARLAND, CLIFFORD, 10/16 GAS REIMB, 20.00

MENARD, INC, MAINTENANCE SUPPLIES, 1,410.79

MERCER H&B ADMIN -IOWA FIDUCIARY, OCTOBER INSURANCE PREMIUMS, 157,121.34

MERITAIN HEALTH, OCT FLEX ADMIN FEES, 1,273.08

MONKEYTOWN- STOREY KENWORTHY, HS OFFICE SUPPLIES, 296.41

MONKEYTOWN, CLASSROOM, OFFICE SUPPLIES, 2,074.16

MOTORHEAD MAYHEM SERVICE & REPAIR, VEHICLE REPAIRS, 1,111.42

NAGLE SIGNS INC, REPLACE MS FB FIELD LIGHTS, 846.12

ONETEC, INC, HS – HOME OF THE KNIGHTS SIGN, 245.52

ORKIN, LLC, PEST CONTROL, 281.48

P & K MIDWEST INC, MOWER PARTS, 206.57

PEPSI-COLA, FACULTY POP, 353.53

PITNEY BOWES EASY PERMIT POSTAGE, HS POSTAGE, 503.00

PITNEY BOWES, INC, HS QRTRLY POSTAGE, 399.24

PITSCO EDUCATION, HS ROBOTICS SUPPLIES, 331.53

PLEASE PASS THE LOVE, IA SCHOOL MENTAL HEALTH CONF – KRIZ, 65.00

POSITIVE PROMOTIONS, INC, LPC ELEM GUIDANCE SUPPLIES, 44.55

PRINT TRANSFORMATIONS, HS MAIN ENTR DOORS/WINDOWS GRAPHICS, 2,476.50

QUILL, DISTRICT OFFICE SUPPLIES, 91.53

RICOH USA, INC, DISTRICT OFFICE COPIER MAINTENANCE, 46.44

SAE INTERNATIONAL, MS TAG SUPPLIES, 465.00

SANDEE’S LIMITED, DISTR OFFICE/HS STAMPERS, 60.20

SCHOLASTIC MAGAZINES, ELEM SCHOL NEWS MAGAZINES, 1,908.23

SCHOOL ADMINISTRATORS OF IOWA, REGISTRATIONS, 285.00

SCHOOL BUS SALES CO, BUS REPAIRS, 852.08

SCHOOL NURSE SUPPLY, MS NURSE SUPPLIES, 56.39

SCHOOL SPECIALTY INC, LCLASSROOOM SUPPLIES, 724.60

STEFFENY MOWERS LLC, MOWER #72 – REPAIR PARTS, 9.30

STOAKES, CORINDY, SEPT 2017 TLC MLG REIMB, 28.90

STOAKES, DAWN, MS FCS SUPPLIES, 123.00

SWISHER & COHRT, PLC, SEPT LEGAL SERVICES, 157.50

SYNCHRONY BANK/AMAZON, CLASSROOM SUPPLIES, 1,415.08

TECHMATTE INC, MS CHROMEBOOKS CASES, 759.24

TERRY’S FOOD CENTER, MS FCS SUPPLIES, 115.10

TIMBERLINE BILLING SERVICE LLC, SEPT MEDICAID ADMIN FEES, 900.68

TRI-COUNTY LAWN SERVICE, LLC, 9/27 DYSART LAWN CARE SERVICES, 1,450.00

UNION COMMUNITY SCHOOL, D-G ELEM – TRANSF PLANNER REIMB TO LUNCH, 68.00

UNIVERSITY OF IOWA, HS – REGISTRATION – 2 FTC TEAMS, 469.67

UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA, PRESS LEARN SOLUTION/INTERV MANUAL, 215.93

URB’S DO IT BEST HARDWARE, CUSTODIAL SUPPLIES, 197.97

USI EDUCATION AND GOVERNMENT SALES, LAMINATING POUCHES FOR TIMECARDS, 44.99

VAN METER INDUSTRIAL, INC., CUSTODIAL – LIGHTS, EMERG EXIT LIGHTS, 8,485.25

VIKING SEWING CENTER, MS FCS SUPPLIES, 76.75

WATERLOO COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT, FALL 2017 CONOCURRENT – OPEN ENR STUDENT, 119.55

WEBER PAPER COMPANY, D-G/LPC ELEM CUSTODIAL – VACUUMS, 1,204.50

WEST MUSIC CO, MUSIC SUPPLIES, 407.95

YOUNG PLUMBING AND HEATING, HVAC REPAIR, 1,529.30

ZONDO, ELIZABETH, HS AT-RISK CONF REGISTR – ZONDO, 51.25

Fund Total: 309,686.12

PHYSICAL PLANT & EQUIPMENT

ENCOMPASS IOWA, LLC, OCTOBER TECHNOLOGY SERVICES, 2,638.00

FUSION FORWARD LLC, OCT – 20 HOURS MARKETING/DESIGN SERVICES, 1,200.00

JMC COMPUTER SERVICE, INC, WEB HOSTING 1 YEAR – 4 BLDGS, 2,130.00

MARCO TECHNOLOGIES, LLC, PRINTER/COPIER AGREEMENT, 2,855.40

PAYSCHOOLS, FY18 REMOTE INSTALL, SETUP, TRAINING, 450.00

Fund Total: 9,273.40

CAPITAL PROJECTS

LINCOLN ELECTRIC CUTTING SYSTEMS, HS – PLASMA CUTTER (PERKINS), 6,066.20

YOUNG PLUMBING AND HEATING, REPAIRS, 12,754.00

Fund Total: 18,820.20

EXPENDIBLE TRUST

DES MOINES AREA COMMUNITY COLLEGE, BOONE CAMPUS – BRIANNA HARVEY – VB SCHOLARSHIP, 150.00

IOWA STATE UNIVERSITY, NICOLE LOWE – FFA SCHOLARSHIP, 340.00

Fund Total: 490.00