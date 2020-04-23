UNION COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT

DYSART-GENESEO-LA PORTE CITY

Regular Board Meeting

April 20, 2020

(pending board approval)

The April 20, 2020 board meeting was held electronically due to the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19). A call-in number was listed on the agenda for board members and the public to participate in the conference call.

Call to Order and Take Roll: The regular meeting of the Board was called to order by Board President Kevin Sash at 6:00 pm. Roll call was taken and the following board members were present: Darrell De Winter, Corey Lorenzen, Kristi Martin, Brandon Paine, Kevin Sash, Ben Schemmel, and Jenna Scott.

Agenda: Board President requested the board to make two changes to the agenda. The first is a correction to action item #15; it should read 2019-2020 Graduation List, not 2020-2021 Graduation List. The second is under item #24 personnel; Christy Crees should be added under appointments as a teacher associate (spec educ, home-bound). On a motion by Schemmel, seconded by De Winter, the board approved the agenda as amended. Motion carried 7-0.

Correspondence: The board received a thank you card from La Porte City Specialty Care for the school’s donation of PPE (personal protective equipment) for use during the COVID-19 pandemic. The school donated PPE to La Porte City Specialty Care in La Porte City and Sunnycrest Nursing Center in Dysart.

Recognize Visitors: Terri Donlea asked if we are planning on a change in FY20-21 contract start dates. Supt Fleshner stated that at this time there is no change in the start date for the coming school year at this time.

Superintendent Report: 1) Instructional Update: a. With the latest recommendation for schools to remain closed for the remainder of this school year, the district has put out a request for new or used routers to be used by students without access to internet or Wi-Fi, b. When the Governor of Iowa announced her recommendation for the closure of schools to continue until April 30th, the board voted to go with the Voluntary Educational Learning Opportunities option for students’ continuous learning through that closure. On April 17th, 2020, Governor Reynolds extended the closures through the end of the school year. Supt Fleshner reported that the administrators have had lengthy discussions on whether to continue with the voluntary program, switch to a required program, or do a combination, according to grade. The board discussed the advantages and disadvantages of going with each option and the consensus was to set a special board meeting on Wednesday, April 22nd at 8:00 am with an action item regarding the educational program we use for the remainder of this school year. The meeting will be held electronically, c. Counselors are connecting with students and we have been able to facilitate a few telehealth counseling services, d. A Mental Health Social Worker (0.40 FTE) has been hired through a sharing agreement with Central Rivers AEA and North Butler School District. North Butler will hold the contract and operational sharing incentive dollars will be used to pay for the position. 2) Financial Update: a. All contracts, except for the Superintendent’s, are on the agenda, b. The updated Pandemic Resolution which reflects the closure of schools and paying all hourly employees through the end of the school year is on the agenda. 3) Facility Updates: a. With the closure of school for the remainder of the school year, the construction for Phase II of the Middle School HVAC project will begin next week, b. Outdoor Facility Maintenance – projects being done. 4) Food Service Update: a. As of Friday, April 17th, the district is serving 438-485 children/day through the free meal program, b. To limit exposure for our staff preparing and serving those meals, the meal program has changed from daily curbside pickup to twice a week, with multiple meals provided those days. Beginning April 20th, pickup days are Monday and Wednesday, 11 am-noon, with Monday pickup including 2 breakfasts and 2 lunches and Wednesday pickup providing 3 breakfasts and 3 lunches. 5) Marketing Update: a. Supt Fleshner reported he has completed one Facebook Live session and will be doing another sometime after Wednesday’s special board meeting. 6) Staffing Update: a. LPC Elementary will be adding an additional section in 4th grade, b. D-G Elementary is currently advertising for a STRAT II special education teacher, c. Middle School has coaching vacancies, d. High School has a STRAT II special education position and coaching vacancies. 7) Preschool Update: a. Approval of for the Dysart preschool teacher for FY20-21 is on the agenda. 8) Daycare Update: a. The daycare is currently closed. Supt Fleshner will be meeting with the daycare regarding any reopening. 9) Questions being asked locally: a. Other items that are in question, with no decisions yet made include prom, graduation, transcripts, college entrance, kindergarten round up, preschool registration, registration for classes, trimester 3 and 4th quarter grades, spring and summer sports, where to start with students in the fall and whether current classes will need to be taken over. Superintendent Fleshner reported on several ideas that have been shared regarding graduation and the pros and cons and whether the COVID-19 restrictions would be met for each option. Supt Fleshner’s suggestion, which the board discussed at length, was to have a virtual graduation on the current graduation date, with speeches taped ahead of time, reading the names of the graduates while showing their individual pictures, and having a student celebration later, after the COVID-19 restrictions are dropped. A suggestion of having graduates come in for individual pictures in their cap and gown was also discussed. The board agreed the virtual graduation would be the way to go. 10) The next board meeting will be the April 22, 2020 Special Board Meeting at 8:00 am, with the next regular board meeting being held May 18, 2020 at 6:00 pm. Both meetings will be held electronically.

2020-2021 Support Staff Contracts: Supt Fleshner reported that the board’s negotiation team, which includes Kevin Sash and Brandon Paine, have reviewed the following recommended salary increases: Business Manager Kathy Krug, $3,000; Business Office Associate Diane Roberts, $0.55/hour; building secretaries, $0.55/hour; teacher associates/aides/transportation aides, $0.55/hour, custodians, $0.55/hour, Food Service Director Tina Hanna, $1.00/hour; food service support staff, $0.55/hour; bus drivers, $0.55/hour; coaches and activity sponsors, annual increase with no change to current schedule. On a motion by Schemmel, seconded by De Winter, the board approved the FY2020-2021 support staff contracts as presented. Motion carried 7-0.

2020-2021 Administrator Contracts: Supt Fleshner reported that the recommended increase of $1,500 for principals and the K-12 assistant principal/activities director, includes increasing their contracts from 220 days to 260 days. Supt Fleshner shared the proposed contract with the board. On a motion by Lorenzen, seconded by Schemmel, the board voted to act on the administrator contracts individually. Motion carried 7-0. On a motion by Lorenzen, seconded by De Winter, the board approved the administrator contract for Jason Toenges. Motion carried 7-0. On a motion by Lorenzen, seconded by De Winter, the board approved the administrator contract for Todd Parker. Motion carried 7-0. On a motion by Scott, seconded by Schemmel, the board approved the administrator contract for Mark Albertsen. Motion carried 6-0-1, with Lorenzen abstaining. On a motion by Lorenzen, seconded by Schemmel, the board approved the administrator contract for Wayne Slack. Motion carried 7-0.

2020-2021 Union CSD Employee Handbook: On a motion by Schemmel, seconded by DeWinter, the board approved the Union CSD Employee Handbook as presented. Motion carried 7-0.

2020-2021 Union CSD Crisis Management and Safety Plan: On a motion by De Winter, seconded by Schemmel, the board approved the Union CSD Crisis Management and Safety Plan as presented. Motion carried 7-0.

2020-2021 Union CSD School Fees: Supt Fleshner reported that the meal fees are not included at this time. Those will be on the agenda for May. The fee rates being recommended for FY2020-21 remain the same as the current year. On a motion by Scott, seconded by Paine, the board approved the 2020-2021 school fees as presented. Motion carried 7-0.

2020-2021 Union High School Handbook: On a motion by Schemmel, seconded by Martin, the board approved the Union High School Handbook as presented. Motion carried 7-0.

2020-2021 Union Middle School Handbook: On a motion by De Winter, seconded by Lorenzen, the board approved the Union Middle School Handbook as presented. Motion carried 7-0.

2020-2021 La Porte City Elementary Handbook: On a motion by De Winter, seconded by Schemmel, the board approved the La Porte City Elementary Handbook as presented. Motion carried 7-0.

2020-2021 Dysart-Geneseo Elementary Handbook: On a motion by Lorenzen, seconded by Scott, the board approved the Dysart-Geneseo Elementary Handbook as presented. Motion carried 7-0.

2019-2020 Graduation List: On a motion by Scott, seconded by Martin, the board approved the 2019-2020 graduation list as presented. Motion carried 7-0.

Graduation Resolution:

WHEREAS the World Health Organization classified COVID-19 epidemic as a pandemic and the President of the United States declared a national state of emergency, and

WHEREAS Governor Kim Reynolds declared a State of Public Health Disaster Emergency and directed implementation of Iowa’s Emergency Response Plan, and

WHEREAS Governor Kim Reynolds recommended closure of all public and private schools on March 15, 2020, now extended through May 29, 2020 to prevent and slow community spread of COVID-19, and

WHEREAS the school board has authority under Iowa Code Ch. 279.8 to govern the school district by enacting policies for governance, including formal action to suspend or rescind board policy as deemed necessary, appropriate or in the best interests of the students, staff and stakeholders of the district as determined by the board; and

WHEREAS the Union Community School District school board policy sets the minimum required credits for graduation from the Union Community District at 54 credits, which is above the minimum required by the state of Iowa, and

WHEREAS the school district has chosen the Voluntary Continuous Instruction method of connecting with students and families during the closure due to COVID-19 and the state Department of Education has prohibited grading work during the closure if using this method, which would disadvantage those seniors who would otherwise graduate at the conclusion of this school year,

WHEREAS the school board strives to balance the needs of students in this very unusual time with the meaning of the graduation credential that indicates the requirements the Union Community School District sets as the minimum necessary to be prepared for successful post-secondary or career experience after graduation,

NOW, THEREFORE BE IT RESOLVED, that the Union Community School District Board of Directors hereby suspends provisions of its board policies, including but not limited to Policy 505.5 regarding minimum graduation requirements, or other board policies as identified by the Superintendent, if such suspension is necessary to implement state or federal agency guidance relating to containing COVID-19 for the duration identified in the Governor’s state of Public Health Emergency declaration of March 17, 2020, or for an extended period of time as may be ordered by the Governor, or as otherwise determined by the Board. The Board further delegates to the Superintendent the authority to determine that a senior has met the requirements to graduate in following the guidance from the State Department of Education which states: “If districts and nonpublic schools have graduating seniors who are unable to complete their classes for the year due to school closure, illness, family illness, or related COVID-19 issues, the Department suggest the district use local discretion to determine whether the students have completed sufficient course content to consider the units complete. We recommend that districts provide as much latitude for students to graduate on time as possible.”

On a motion by Schemmel, seconded by Scott, the board adopted the graduation resolution. Motion carried 7-0.

Athletic Sharing Agreements: Athletic sharing agreements to be approved include boys/girls bowling and boys swimming with Waterloo West, boys’ soccer with Hudson, and girls’ soccer with North Tama. On a motion by Lorenzen, seconded by Schemmel, the board approved the athletic sharing agreements as presented. Motion carried 7-0. The girls swimming sharing agreement will be on the May agenda.

Pandemic Resolution (updated):

WHEREAS, Iowa Code Ch. 279.8 authorizes local school boards to govern their respective districts, including adopting policies for their own governance; and

WHEREAS the Board may, by formal, action suspend or rescind board policy as deemed necessary, appropriate or in the best interests of the District; and

WHEREAS, on March 11, 2020, the World Health Organization characterized COVID-19 as a pandemic; and

WHEREAS, on March 13, 2020, the President of the United States declared a national state of emergency and on March 15, 2020 Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds recommended closure of all public and private K-12 schools in Iowa until April 30, 2020 to contain the spread of COVID-19; and

WHEREAS, on March 17, 2020, Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds declared a State of Public Health Disaster Emergency under the authority granted through Iowa Constitution, Art. IV, §§ 1, 8 and Iowa Code §§ 29C.6(1), 135.140(6), and 135.144 and directed implementation of the Iowa Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management’s Iowa Emergency Response Plan in response to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19); and

WHEREAS, most hourly non-exempt employees will be unable to report to work due to the District’s closure and certified contract employees may be asked to work at remote locations to help provide continuity in educational services; and

WHEREAS, it fulfills a public purpose to continue to pay District hourly non-exempt employees during this closure to prevent or contain the spread of COVID-19, to promote morale and to help retain current employees following the closure; and

WHEREAS, on March 17, 2020 the Iowa Legislature passed and the Governor signed SF 2408 granting waiver of the instructional time requirements in Iowa Code Ch. 279.10 for all public school districts closing before April 12, 2020 in order to prevent or contain the spread of COVID-19; and granting Governor Reynolds the ability to waive instructional time requirements for any public school district which closes on or after April 12, 2020 to prevent or contain the spread of COVID-19; and

WHEREAS, the Iowa Department of Education, which has the authority to establish and interpret graduation requirements, and to oversee other crucial aspects of public education is providing written guidance to Iowa school districts on issues related to COVID -19, including but not limited to student attendance, distance/online learning, high school credit, meal distribution, and other issues; and

NOW, THEREFORE BE IT RESOLVED, that the Union Community School District School Board hereby suspends provisions of its board policies and/or whole policies, as identified by the District Superintendent or designee, if such suspension is necessary to implement written guidance from state or federal agencies relating to containing COVID-19 for the duration identified in the Governor’s State of Public Health Emergency declaration of March 17, 2020, or as otherwise determined by the Board.

BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED that the District Superintendent will consult with and report to the Board as feasible and appropriate regarding the emergency closure and efforts to implement written guidance from health and government agencies.

BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED that the District Superintendent is authorized to close any school facility without further action by the Board of Directors. Such closure shall continue during the emergency created by the COVID-19 pandemic until such time as the Superintendent, in consultation with appropriate health and government authorities, deems it in the best interests of the District and its students to open schools.

BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED that the District Superintendent is authorized, based upon the needs of the District and guidance from health and government agencies, to direct staff assignments during District closures, including but not limited to essential employees who must report to work, employees who may be reassigned, and employees whose services are not needed.

BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED that access to public school grounds and public school buildings of the District may be limited as directed by the Superintendent during District closures.

BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED that certified, exempt employees will remain employed during the school closure and until the number of days expressed on the contract have been fulfilled, unless otherwise approved by the Board. Days that contracted employees do not report for duty onsite or from a remote location, due to closure, do not constitute a fulfilled contract day except to the extent those days are forgiven by the District.

BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED that in light of this District-wide emergency closure, the Board authorizes the Superintendent to place hourly non-exempt employees on paid administrative leave and to continue to pay through May 29, 2020 during the period of school closure, and the Board shall reevaluate this authority for any school closure lasting longer than four weeks.

BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED that in the interest of public health and/or to comply with federal or state health department recommendations or guidance, the Board may limit the number of people who can physically attend Board meetings and may, instead, encourage the public to attend or listen to its open public meetings via telephone or video conference, live streaming on television and/or the internet and the Board may also limit public comment to written comments.

BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED that the board reserves the right to adjust board meeting dates, times, and locations during the district-wide emergency closure in a manner consistent with the Open Meetings law, and notes that any or all board members may attend board meetings electronically as permitted by law.

BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED that execution of this Resolution is conclusive evidence of the Board’s approval of this action and of the authority granted herein. The Board warrants that it has, and at the time of this action had, full power and lawful authority to adopt this instrument. This resolution will remain in full force and effect until it is rescinded or amended by subsequent action of the Board.

On a motion by Schemmel, seconded by Lorenzen, the board approved the updated Pandemic Resolution. Motion carried 7-0.

Consent Agenda: Minutes of the March 9th, March 18th, and April 6th, 2020 Board Meetings; Claims to be Paid; Financial Reports; Personnel: Resignations – Angie Bechthold as LPC Elem Student Council, Chad Bergmeier as HS Asst Boys Basketball, Gina Feldt as 7th Grade Head Girls Basketball, Eric Jesse as MS Asst Baseball, Dylan Petersen as HS Asst Boys Basketball, Harold Youngblut as 8th Grade Head Girls Basketball; Appointments – Jamie Bernhards as D-G Elem 0.75 FTE Preschool, Christy Crees as Teacher Assoc (Spec Educ, Home-bound), Lindsay Ducker as LPC Elem 1st Grd (Voluntary Transfer), Gina Feldt as TLC K-12 Instructional Coach, Laura Olson as HS Math, Abigail Smith as MS English/Language Arts, Haley Spragg as LPC Elem Student Council, Eleanor Uhlenhopp as MS English/Language Arts/Reading; Open Enrollment Requests. On a motion by Scott, seconded by Martin, the board approved the consent agenda. Motion carried 7-0.

Adjournment: On a motion by Schemmel, seconded by Martin, the meeting adjourned at 8:01 pm. Motion carried 7-0.

Kevin Sash, Board President Kathy Krug, Board Secretary

