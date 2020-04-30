UNION COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT

DYSART-GENESEO-LA PORTE CITY

Special Board Meeting

April 22, 2020

(pending board approval)

The April 22, 2020 board meeting was held electronically due to the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19). A call-in number was listed on the agenda for board members and the public to participate in the conference call.

Call to Order and Take Roll: The special meeting of the Board was called to order by Board President Kevin Sash at 8:00 am. Roll call was taken and the following board members were present: Darrell De Winter, Corey Lorenzen, Kristi Martin, Kevin Sash, Ben Schemmel, and Jenna Scott. Absent: Brandon Paine.

Agenda: On a motion by De Winter, seconded by Scott, the board approved the agenda as presented. Motion carried 6-0.

Receive and Take Action on Required vs Voluntary Education Opportunities: Brandon Paine joined the meeting at 8:11 am. The board discussed at length the two options along with the pros and cons of each option. On a motion by Schemmel, seconded by Scott, the board voted to continue with the voluntary educational opportunities option. Motion failed 2-5. On a motion by Paine, seconded by Lorenzen, the board voted to change to the required continuous learning option beginning May 1st for grades 9, 10, and 11, using a pass, fail, or withdrawal grading system, with administration setting up criteria for the change. (All other grades will continue on the voluntary educational opportunities option.) Motion carried 6-1, with Scott casting the nay vote.

Adjournment: On a motion by Schemmel, seconded by Paine, the meeting adjourned at 9:13 am. Motion carried 7-0.

Kevin Sash, Board President Kathy Krug, Board Secretary