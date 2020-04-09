UNION COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT

DYSART-GENESEO-LA PORTE CITY

Public Hearing and Regular Board Meeting

April 6, 2020

(pending board approval)

The April 6, 2020 board meeting was held electronically due to the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19). A call-in number was listed on the agenda for board members and the public to participate in the conference call.

Public Hearing for Proposed FY2020-2021 Budget: Board President Sash opened the budget hearing at 6:00 pm. Supt Fleshner reported there were no changes made to the budget since the March meeting when the board had their preliminary review of the budget. The proposed FY2020-2021 budget includes a property tax rate of $12.27042.There were no comments from the public.

Call to Order and Take Roll: The regular meeting of the Board was called to order by Board President Kevin Sash at 6:02 pm. Roll call was taken and the following board members were present: Darrell De Winter, Corey Lorenzen, Kristi Martin, Brandon Paine, Kevin Sash, Ben Schemmel, and Jenna Scott.

Agenda: Board President requested the board add action item (15a) Approval of Voluntary Educational Learning Opportunities. On a motion by Lorenzen, seconded by Paine, the board approved the agenda as amended. Motion carried 7-0.

Correspondence: The board received a thank you card from Mike and Julie Schmidt for flowers sent at the time of Mike’s Dad’s passing.

Superintendent Report: 1) Instructional Update: a. Supt Fleshner shared the Department of Education FAQ for Parents and Families about Continuous Learning with the board. The information will also be posted on the website, b. Supt Fleshner reviewed the Iowa Dept of Education’s COVID-19 Guidance: Procedures for Continuous Learning and the options available for each district, which must be decided by April 10th. The options include no continuous learning, voluntary educational enrichment opportunities, and required educational services. The option of no continuous learning would require the district to make up any additional time not already waived by the legislature and is the only option that would require schools to make up the missed time due to COVID-19. Districts choosing the voluntary educational enrichment opportunities option would offer opportunities of learning for students, with student participation voluntary, and no grades or credit would be given. Districts electing the required educational services would require all students to participate, with attendance being taken, and work being graded. Because of possible issues with every student having access to the internet and being able to participate in a required on-line class, Supt Fleshner is recommending that our schools continue with the voluntary enrichment opportunities for our students, c. Supt Fleshner shared staff guidance information being sent out by the principals, giving the staff an update on the school closures, what the plans are and what expectations the district has from our staff, d. Telehealth counseling services for students who were working with outside organizations through the school are being developed. 2) Financial Update: a. The FY21 budget is on the agenda for approval, b. The teacher contract has been settled and all other contracts will be on our April 20th agenda (except for the superintendent), c. Legislature not in session so not hearing much from Des Moines, d. Pandemic resolution on agenda, includes rationale to continue paying employees, e. Future considerations – Sales Tax and Bonding – The sales tax cut because of COVID-19 pandemic could be significant. The sales tax is what is used to pay our revenue bonds. Will continue with current construction projects however we will be watching to see how much the revenue from sales tax changes before committing to any additional construction projects. 3) Facility Updates: a. MS pre-construction meeting was held. Waiting to see what governor says about schools reopening before setting date to begin construction, b. LPC Elem restrooms – Repairs on the restrooms have been completed, c. Some of the summer maintenance has been started, with a few rooms being carpeted. 4) Transportation Update: a. We have received the new microbus, b. Bus drivers have been coming in individually to clean their buses. 5) Food Service Update: a. The district served 411 kids on Friday April 3rd. The number has been increasing about 20-25 meals per day, b. Want to recognize Tina Hanna, the food service staff, and other school staff for their help in supporting our students and families during this pandemic. Tina has been key in getting the Free Meals program up and running by getting all of the paperwork completed and staying in contact with the state to be sure we had things ready to start the program. Special thanks to Tina and her team. 6) Marketing Update: a. Supt Fleshner shared the March analytics for the district Facebook page and the website. 7) Staffing Update: a. TLC Plan is on the agenda, b. LPC Elem: posting for grade level positions has been completed and include a 1st grade position and a 2nd grade position. We are currently looking for voluntary transfers, c. D-G Elem: Currently seeking a STRAT II special education teacher and have advertised for preschool position, d. MS: posting two English Language Arts positions. Currently looking at hiring one position and looking for a voluntary transfer for the other, e. HS: All positions are posted, advertised and we are receiving applications. 8) Preschool Update: a. The Dysart Women’s Club, which is disbanding, has decided to turn the 4-year old preschool program over to the school. They will find a small board to run the 3-year old program. The teaching position for the 4-year old preschool has been posted as pending. Supt Fleshner extends his thanks to the Dysart Women’s Club, their members, and volunteers for their service and support of the Raggedy Ann and Andy Preschool, as well as their support of projects in and around Dysart and the Union Community School District. 9) Daycare Update: a. The daycare is currently closed, b. The district is planning on using the computer lab at D-G Elem to house the additional 3rd grade section for next year. This will be a temporary solution. 10) Day-to-Day Operations Update: a. All buildings remain closed. Building maintenance is still working but with adjusted hours and offered administrative leave. Administrators are coming in to support the teachers’ efforts, attend IEP meetings, and webinars. This will change as the shutdown continues, b. Supt Fleshner reported that we have gone to online meeting formats, buildings are holding grade level meetings, small and large group, administrators are meeting on-line, and the professional learning communities are meeting regularly. Supt Fleshner has standing meetings with the AEA, NICL, Dept of Education, has been watching the Governor’s press conferences, and attending building meetings when possible, c. The district insurance survey is being finalized, the district needs assessment survey has been postponed until fall, and the staff culture climate survey is on hold. We are canceling and postponing events and activities as necessary. The trip to Germany scheduled for this summer has been canceled, d. Other items that are in question, with no decisions yet made include prom, graduation, transcripts, college entrance, kindergarten round up, preschool registration, registration for classes, trimester 3 and 4th quarter grades, spring and summer sports, where to start with students in the fall and whether current classes will need to be taken over. 11) The next board meeting is scheduled for April 20, 2020 at 6:00 pm with the meeting being held electronically.

Receive and Take Action on 2020-2021 (FY21) School Budget: On a motion by De Winter, seconded by Paine the board approved the FY2020-2021 budget as presented. Motion carried 7-0.

Set Date for Public Hearing on 2019-2020 (FY20) Budget Amendment: On a motion by Lorenzen, seconded by Schemmel, the board set the public hearing for the FY20 budget amendment for May 21, 2020 at 6:00 pm. That meeting will be held electronically unless the governor’s current guidance has been changed. Motion carried 7-0.

Budget Guarantee Resolution: On a motion by Paine, seconded by Lorenzen, the board resolved that the Board of Directors of the Union Community School District will levy property taxes for fiscal year 2020-2021 for the regular program budget adjustment as allowed under section 257.14, Code of Iowa. Motion carried 7-0.

Set District Health Insurance Contribution: On a motion by Schemmel, seconded by Paine, the board set the district’s contribution rate for employee family insurance at $10,500 per year, and the district’s contribution rate for employee single insurance at $5,501 per year. Motion carried 6-0-1, with Lorenzen abstaining.

Approve 2020-2021 Teacher Master Contract: On a motion by Paine, seconded by Schemmel, the board approved the 2020-2021 teacher master contract. The contract includes a $2,200/FTE base salary increase, which is about a 3.59% increase. Motion carried 6-0-1, with Lorenzen abstaining.

Suspension of Policy – 209.4: On a motion by Scott, seconded by Lorenzen, the board approved suspension of policy, per policy 209.4. This enactment of suspension of policy is due to the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19). Motion carried 7-0.

Pandemic Resolution:

WHEREAS, Iowa Code Ch. 279.8 authorizes local school boards to govern their respective districts, including adopting policies for their own governance; and

WHEREAS the Board may, by formal, action suspend or rescind board policy as deemed necessary, appropriate or in the best interests of the District; and

WHEREAS, on March 11, 2020, the World Health Organization characterized COVID-19 as a pandemic; and

WHEREAS, on March 13, 2020, the President of the Unites States declared a national state of emergency and on March 15, 2020 Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds recommended closure of all public and private K-12 schools in Iowa until April 13, 2020 to contain the spread of COVID-19; and

WHEREAS, on March 17, 2020, Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds declared a State of Public Health Disaster Emergency under the authority granted through Iowa Constitution, Art. IV, §§ 1, 8 and Iowa Code §§ 29C.6(1), 135.140(6), and 135.144 and directed implementation of the Iowa Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management’s Iowa Emergency Response Plan in response to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19); and

WHEREAS, most hourly non-exempt employees will be unable to report to work due to the District’s closure and certified contract employees may be asked to work at remote locations to help provide continuity in educational services; and

WHEREAS, it fulfills a public purpose to continue to pay District hourly non-exempt employees during this closure to prevent or contain the spread of COVID-19, to promote morale and to help retain current employees following the closure; and

WHEREAS, on March 17, 2020 the Iowa Legislature passed and the Governor signed SF 2408 granting waiver of the instructional time requirements in Iowa Code Ch. 279.10 for all public school districts closing before April 12, 2020 in order to prevent or contain the spread of COVID-19; and granting Governor Reynolds the ability to waive instructional time requirements for any public school district which closes on or after April 12, 2020 to prevent or contain the spread of COVID-19; and

WHEREAS, the Iowa Department of Education, which has the authority to establish and interpret graduation requirements, and to oversee other crucial aspects of public education is providing written guidance to Iowa school districts on issues related to COVID -19, including but not limited to student attendance, distance/online learning, high school credit, meal distribution, and other issues; and

NOW, THEREFORE BE IT RESOLVED, that the Union Community School District School Board hereby suspends provisions of its board policies and/or whole policies, as identified by the District Superintendent or designee, if such suspension is necessary to implement written guidance from state or federal agencies relating to containing COVID-19 for the duration identified in the Governor’s State of Public Health Emergency declaration of March 17, 2020, or as otherwise determined by the Board.

BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED that the District Superintendent will consult with and report to the Board as feasible and appropriate regarding the emergency closure and efforts to implement written guidance from health and government agencies.

BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED that the District Superintendent is authorized to close any school facility without further action by the Board of Directors. Such closure shall continue during the emergency created by the COVID-19 pandemic until such time as the Superintendent, in consultation with appropriate health and government authorities, deems it in the best interests of the District and its students to open schools.

BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED that the District Superintendent is authorized, based upon the needs of the District and guidance from health and government agencies, to direct staff assignments during District closures, including but not limited to essential employees who must report to work, employees who may be reassigned, and employees whose services are not needed.

BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED that access to public school grounds and public school buildings of the District may be limited as directed by the Superintendent during District closures.

BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED that certified, exempt employees will remain employed during the school closure and until the number of days expressed on the contract have been fulfilled, unless otherwise approved by the Board. Days that contracted employees do not report for duty onsite or from a remote location, due to closure, do not constitute a fulfilled contract day except to the extent those days are forgiven by the District.

BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED that in light of this District-wide emergency closure, the Board authorizes the Superintendent to place hourly non-exempt employees on paid administrative leave and to continue to pay through April 30, 2020 during the period of school closure, and the Board shall reevaluate this authority for any school closure lasting longer than four weeks.

BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED that in the interest of public health and/or to comply with federal or state health department recommendations or guidance, the Board may limit the number of people who can physically attend Board meetings and may, instead, encourage the public to attend or listen to its open public meetings via telephone or video conference, live streaming on television and/or the internet and the Board may also limit public comment to written comments.

BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED that the board reserves the right to adjust board meeting dates, times, and locations during the district-wide emergency closure in a manner consistent with the Open Meetings law, and notes that any or all board members may attend board meetings electronically as permitted by law.

BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED that execution of this Resolution is conclusive evidence of the Board’s approval of this action and of the authority granted herein. The Board warrants that it has, and at the time of this action had, full power and lawful authority to adopt this instrument. This resolution will remain in full force and effect until it is rescinded or amended by subsequent action of the Board.

On a motion by De Winter, seconded by Schemmel, the board approved the Pandemic Resolution. Motion carried 7-0.

Dysart Preschool: On a motion by Scott, seconded by Martin, the board approved taking over the Dysart Preschool beginning with the 2020-2021 school year. Motion carried 7-0.

2020-2021 Teacher Leadership Plan: On a motion by Lorenzen, seconded by Schemmel, the board approved the Teacher Leadership Compensation plan as presented. Motion carried 7-0.

Approval of Voluntary Educational Learning Opportunities: On a motion by Martin, seconded by Schemmel, the board approved going with the voluntary educational enrichment opportunities option for continuous learning during the coronavirus pandemic. Motion carried 7-0.

Second Reading of Board Policy 401.13: On a motion by Lorenzen, seconded by Paine, the board approved the second reading of board policy 401.13. Motion carried 7-0.

Second Reading of Board Policy 401.13R1: On a motion by Lorenzen, seconded by Scott, the board approved the second reading of board policy 401.13R1. Motion carried 7-0.

Early Graduation Request: On a motion by Scott, seconded by De Winter, the board approved the early graduation request. Motion carried 7-0.

Consent Agenda: Personnel: Resignations – Ben Andera as HS Math, Jean Larson as Route Bus Driver/Food Service, Mindy Ollendieck as MS Yearbook, Justin Parson as HS Cross Country, Justin Parson as HS G-Basketball Asst, Justin Parson as HS Head G-Track, Brenda Rottinghaus as HS Secretary, Appointments – Michelle Keegan as D-G Elem 3rd Grade, Brylee Landers as HS Cheer – FB & BB. On a motion by Lorenzen, seconded by De Winter, the board approved the consent agenda. Motion carried 7-0.

Adjournment: On a motion by De Winter, seconded by Lorenzen, the meeting adjourned at 7:12 pm. Motion carried 7-0.

Kevin Sash, Board President Kathy Krug, Board Secretary