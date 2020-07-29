Nolle, Comman & Johnson P.C. recently released an audit report on Union Community School District in La Porte City, Iowa.

Financial highlights include: the District’s revenues totaled $15,463,106 for the year ended June 30, 2019, a 1.71% decrease from the prior year. Expenses for District operations for the year ended June 30, 2019, totaled $14,605,766 an 8.41% decrease from the prior year. The decrease in revenues was primarily caused by a decrease in charges for service revenues while the majority of the decrease in expenses occurred in the support services functions.

Nolte, Comman & Johnson P.C. reported five findings found on pages 68 through 71 of this report. The findings address issues such as lack of segregation of duties, supporting documentation, payroll contracts and controls, certified budget, and Activity Fund. Nolte, Comman & Johnson provided the District with recommendations to address these findings.

The Community School District’s Board of Education has a fiduciary responsibility to provide oversight of the Community School District’s operations and financial transactions. Oversight is typically defined as the “watchful and responsible care’’ a governing body exercises in its fiduciary capacity.

A copy of the audit report is available for review on the Auditor of State’s web site at https://auditor.iowa.gov/auditreports