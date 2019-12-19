UNION COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT

DYSART-GENESEO-LA PORTE CITY

Regular Board Meeting

December 16, 2019

(pending board approval)

Oath of Office for Board President, Kevin Sash: Prior to the board meeting, the oath of office for Board President was given to Kevin Sash by Board Secretary Kathy Krug. Sash was not at the November board meeting, where he was elected Board President.

Roll: The regular meeting of the Board was called to order by Board President Sash at 6:00 pm in the La Porte City Elementary Library. The following board members were present: Darrell DeWinter, Ben Schemmel, and Jenna Scott. Absent: Corey Lorenzen, Kristi Martin, and Brandon Paine.

Agenda: Board President Sash requested that under item #13 Personnel, the board add hiring Lisa Anton as HS special education associate. On a motion by Scott, seconded by DeWinter, the board approved the agenda as amended. Motion carried 4-0.

Correspondence: The board received a thank you card from Tony and Amy Paulhus for the plant at the time of Amy’s Mom’s passing.

La Porte City Elementary Presentation: LPC Elem Principal Parker, Terri Donlea, Tracie Grosse, Ryan Moody, and Sarah Pospisil presented on the RTI (Response to Intervention) At Work Conference they attended earlier this month in Madison, Wisconsin for two and a half days. The conference included five keynote speakers, breakout sessions, team time, an in-depth seminar, and collaboration time. The team was able to meet with the presenters and get input from them as well. Knowing that all students do not learn the same way, the goal in using the program is to make sure all students are given the help they need in order to learn at or above their grade level. This includes core instruction, supplemental interventions, and intense interventions. PLC’s (Professional Learning Communities) and LST’s (Learning Support Teams) are used in the RTI process, and will be reviewing the essential learning standards.

Superintendent’s Report: 1) Professional Development: a. Review of student assessments – Supt Fleshner shared information on the different types of student assessments, b. Social Studies focus – Looking at a possible elementary summer workshop with Denver CSD, c. Supt Fleshner shared the Dec Instructional Team minutes with the board, d. Looking at the possibility of sending a group of teachers to the Professional Learning Committee (PLC) workshop in St Louis or Minneapolis. 2) Financial Updates: a. Supt Fleshner mentioned the monthly reports that the board receives in their board packets, b. Supt Fleshner shared information from the 5-year forecast, showing projections of enrollment, expenses, and tax rate projections, 3) Facility Updates: a. LPC Elementary restrooms – may need to look at replacing because original plumbing is deteriorating, 4) Transportation Updates: a. Volkswagon grant being re-released. Will be writing another grant, 5) Food Service: a. Tina is working with Vinton-Shellsburg and Waverly-Shellrock on a USDA grant that would provide locally-sourced foods and training opportunities for staff and students, 6) IASB: a. January 28th is IASB Day on the Hill, 7) Marketing Update: a. November Analytics for the District Facebook page and website were shared, 8) Staffing: a. TLC Committee will be meeting in January.

SBRC Request for At Risk/Dropout Prevention for FY2020-2021: DeWinter made a motion that the Union CSD Board of Directors approve the application to the School Budget Review Committee in the amount of $323,977.00 for At Risk/Dropout Prevention during the 2020-2021 school year. Seconded by Scott. Motion carried 4-0.

SBRC Request for Open Enrollment Out Not On Fall 2018 Count: Scott made the motion that the Union CSD Board of Directors approve the application to the School Budget Review Committee in the amount of $53,888.00 for Open Enrollment Out on the Fall 2018 count. Seconded by DeWinter. Motion carried 4-0.

Return to Learn Protocol: On a motion by Scott, seconded by Schemmel, the board approved the Return to Learn Protocol as presented. Motion carried 4-0.

Consent Agenda: Minutes of the November 25, 2019 Board Meeting; Claims to be Paid; Financial Reports; Personnel: Resignations – Wendy Ewoldt as D-G Spec Educ Associate, Stacy Fleshner as HS Spec Educ Associate, Peyton Parker as MS Asst Softball, Appointments – Lisa Anton as HS Spec Educ Associate, Kent King as Substitute Bus Driver, Scot Morris as HS Asst Individual Speech; Open Enrollment Requests. On a motion by Scott, seconded by DeWinter, the board approved the Consent Agenda as presented. Motion carried 4-0.

Adjourn: On a motion by DeWinter, seconded by Schemmel, the meeting adjourned at 7:21 pm. Motion carried 4-0.

Kevin Sash, Board President Kathy Krug, Board Secretary

UNION COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT

INVOICES APPROVED

DECEMBER 16, 2019

GENERAL FUND

ASSETGENIE, INC, HS CHROMEBOOK PARTS, 730.35

BAGENSTOS, JIM, APPLY LETTERING TO VAN #48 WINDOWS, 176.50

BMO HARRIS MASTERCARD, RTI AT WORK INSTITUTE – 12 ATTENDEES, 11,453.38

CENTRAL IOWA DIST, INC, LPC ELEM CUSTODIAL SUPPLIES, 3,693.65

CENTRAL RIVERS AREA EDUCATION AGENCY, PRINTING, TRAINING, 172.52

CENTURY LAUNDRY DIST., MS WASHER LEAKING – REPAIR, 163.75

CENTURY LINK, LONG DISTANCE CHGS, 76.58

CLARK, RORY, 7/11 DOT PHYSICAL REIMB, 100.00

CONSOLIDATED ENERGY CO, LLC, DIESEL FUEL, LP, 5,575.11

DYSART TIRE & SERVICE, INC, BUS REPAIRS, 170.71

ELECTRONIC ENGINEERING, BUS #10 – RADIO REPAIR, 55.00

ENCOMPASS IOWA, LLC, TECHNOLOGY SERVICES, SUPPLIES, 7,220.36

FAREWAY STORES, INC, HS FCS SUPPLIES, 71.76

GARY’S THRIFTWAY FOODS, CLASSROOM SUPPLIES, 111.33

HAWKEYE COMMUNITY COLLEGE, BUS INSERVICE, CONCURRENT ENROLLMENT, 23,173.20

HENNINGER ELECTRIC, ELECTRICAL REPAIR, 341.23

HY-VEE, FLOWERS BRUSTKERN FUNERAL – A PAULHUS, 50.00

IOWA COMMUNICATIONS NETWORK, HS INTERNET, 19.98

J.W. PEPPER & SONS, INC, HS VOCAL MUSIC SUPPLIES, 328.73

JOHN’S QWIK STOP, SNOWBLOWER GAS, 5.73

KEEGAN, MICHELLE, NOVEMBER TLC MLG REIMB, 52.02

LA PORTE CITY POSTMASTER, RENEWAL OF PI PERMIT #73, 235.00

LA PORTE CITY PRINTING & DESIGN, INC, D-G CUSTODIAN AD-11/27 & 12/4, 32.00

LAPORTE MOTOR SUPPLY, INC, REPAIR PARTS, 45.36

LINDGREN GLASS PRODUCTS, INC, HS/MS GLASS REPLACEMENTS, 315.00

MENARD, INC, CUSTODIAL, CLASSROOM SUPPLIES, 384.10

MENARDS – CEDAR FALLS, D-G ELEM/MS SUPPLIES, 36.28

MERCER H&B ADMIN -IOWA FIDUCIARY, JANUARY INSURANCE PREMIUMS, 112,514.07

MITCHELL, TIMOTHY, NOV MLG REIMB, 40.46

ORKIN, LLC, PEST CONTROL, 303.39

PEOPLES APPLIANCE INC, LPC PRESCHOOL REFRIGERATOR DIAGNOSIS, 80.00

PITNEY BOWES EASY PERMIT POSTAGE, 12/4 POSTAGE, 500.00

PRAIRIE MEADOWS, CONFERENCE HOTEL EXP – AALDERKS, 132.16

RAGGEDY ANN & ANDY PRESCHOOL, NOV & DEC PRESCHOOL PAYMENT, 19,513.46

REALLY GREAT READING COMPANY, LLC, LPC/D-G ELEM CLASSROOM SUPPLIES, 430.08

RECORD AUTOMATIC DOORS INC, HS MAINTENANCE SUPPLIES, 110.91

RICOH USA, INC, DISTRICT OFFICE COPIER MAINTENANCE, 29.62

RYDELL CHEVROLET, BUS #26 – RADIATOR RPLCMNT, 1,041.03

SAFER DRIVER SOLUTIONS, INDIVIDUAL DRIVER EDUCATION PLAN, 1,775.00

SASH, KEVIN, NOV 2019 IASB CONVENTION PARKING REIMB, 10.00

SCHOOL BUS SALES CO, REPAIR PARTS, 2,591.11

STOAKES, CORINDY, NOV 2019 TLC MLG REIMB, 5.78

STOREY KENWORTHY, HS OFFICE SUPPLIES, 51.26

SWANSON BIG TIMBER INC, HS IND TECH – ONE BUNDLE RED OAK, 500.00

SWISHER & COHRT, PLC, NOVEMBER LEGAL SERVICES, 35.00

TAMA/GRUNDY PUBLISHING, ADS – CUSTODIAL, BUS, 149.38

TERRY’S FOOD CENTER, CLASSROOM & CUSTODIAL SUPPLIES, 163.95

TIMBERLINE BILLING SERVICE LLC, NOV 2019 MEDICAID ADMIN FEES, 354.80

UNION COMMUNITY SCHOOL, LPC PRESCHOOL MILK, ADMIN FEES, 1,138.58

URB’S DO IT BEST HARDWARE, MAINTENANCE SUPPLIES, 593.40

VAN METER INDUSTRIAL, INC., MAINTENANCE – EMERGENCY LIGHTS, 449.71

WAUTERS ELECTRIC, D-G ELEM – REPLACE TIMER IN OUTSIDE LGHT, 256.00

WILLEMS, KATHLEEN, NOV 2019 TITLE I MLG REIMB, 86.70

Fund Total: 198,036.52

MANAGEMENT FUND

IOWA LOCAL GOVERNMENT RISK POOL COMMISSION, FY20 EDUC ENERGY GROUP NAT GAS PROGR, 73,434.00

LA PORTE CITY INSURANCE AGENCY, UPDATE REPLACEMENT COSTS, 880.00

SU INSURANCE COMPANY, FY20 BREAKDOWN INSURANCE – 3RD PYMNT, 21,240.00

Fund Total: 95,554.00

PHYSICAL PLANT & EQUIPMENT

CENTRAL IOWA DIST, INC, LPC ELEM 20” SCRUBBER, 6,332.00

ENCOMPASS IOWA, LLC, DECEMBER TECHNOLOGY SERVICES, 1,835.00

FUSION FORWARD LLC, JANUARY MARKETING, DESIGN, & PR SERVICE, 1,200.00

MARCO TECHNOLOGIES, LLC, PRINTER/COPIER AGREEMENT, 3,485.32

RYDELL CHEVROLET, BUS #26 – TRANSMISSION RPLCMNT, 4,527.93

Fund Total: 17,380.25

CAPITAL PROJECTS

MARTIN GARDNER ARCHITECTURE, MASTER PLANNING, 4,175.00

Fund Total: 4,175.00

DEBT SERVICE FUND

UMB BANK, N.A., CURRENT PERIOD FEES, 500.00

Fund Total: 500.00

SUPPORT TRUST FUND

BMO HARRIS MASTERCARD, HS WEIGHT ROOOM SUPPLIES, 479.96

Fund Total: 479.96