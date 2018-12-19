UNION COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT

DYSART-GENESEO-LA PORTE CITY

Tour of La Porte City Elementary Building and Regular Board Meeting

December 17, 2018

(pending board approval)

Tour of La Porte City Elementary Building: The board toured the La Porte City Elementary building beginning at 6:00 pm.

Roll: The regular meeting of the Board was called to order by Board President Sash at 6:33 pm in the La Porte City Elementary Library. The following board members were present: Darrell DeWinter, Kristi Martin, Cathy Niebergall, and Kevin Sash. Absent: Corey Lorenzen, Brandon Paine, and Jenna Scott.

Agenda: On a motion by Niebergall, seconded by DeWinter, the board approved the agenda as presented. Motion carried 4-0.

La Porte City Elementary Presentation: Elementary Title I teachers, Lynne Peters and Kathy Willems, talked to the board about the Title I program and the LLI (Leveled Literacy Intervention) program. They explained how assessments are used to identify students to participate in the programs, how parents are involved, how the teachers work with the students in the programs, and showed the board some of the materials used, including some of the take-home books the students read for the program.

Corey Lorenzen arrived at 6:54 pm.

Elementary Principal Todd Parker and Vanessa Arhart told the board about the WIN (What I Need) program and how the program is implemented in the elementary grades. Four days a week, for 15-20 minutes each day, students have additional time to work with teachers in grade level or multi-grade level groups primarily in literacy and/or math with the 5th day being used for review and joint planning time. At least every 4-6 weeks progress is reviewed and groups are adjusted as needed. Students not in the WIN groups participate in other class or individual activities with teachers and associates.

Superintendent’s Report: 1) Instructional and Professional Development: a. Congratulations to Dale Wambold for receiving a McElroy Grant for $370 for computer programming. b. Hour of Coding: Elementary buildings participated and teachers are incorporating it into their math, literacy, and WIN time. c. The Instructional Calendar Committee had its first meeting on December 6th. 2) Financial Updates: a. ISFIS Membership Update: We are currently using the ISFIS 5-year projection program. The have expanded services and will be checking on costs for the expanded services after the holidays. b. Banking RFP’s are due December 20th and will be on the January agenda. 3) Facility Updates: a. Facility Improvements FY19: i. Update phone system district wide – Looking at having new system include new desk sets to replace what we have and voicemail that would be sent to individual e-mails. Not looking at phones in every room. Estimated cost $50,000. ii. MS HVAC and building updates: Phase I would include new rooftop units and a variable air volume unit, VAV terminal boxes with hot water reheat, new ductwork and controls, LED lighting for areas with new HVAC, connections to existing hot water mains for new reheat coils, and demolition of existing multi-zone unit. Estimated cost $750,000. iii. Complete wi-fi network updates (not covered under E-Rate proposal). 4) Transportation Updates: a. Bus bids are due December 19th. b. The LP filling site is awaiting electrical connection. c. Supt Fleshner is completing a VW grant application, which could give us $25,000 towards the purchase of a new LP bus. 5) Technology Updates: a. E-rate proposal has been posted for new wi-fi networks district-wide. b. Proposals due January 14th and completion is based on receiving the funding. c. Supt Fleshner is handling the project. d. Looking at increasing wi-fi speeds district-wide, with some concerns as to whether the speed request will be able to be supported in Dysart. 6) Marketing Update: a. All links to school board minutes and policies have been updated. b. Supt Fleshner has shared the board goals with Fusion Forward: i. Forward Fusion has made link updates to improve the website speed. ii. Sarah will be sending information and costing on Google linking. 7) Daycare Updates: a. We have received first payment from daycare for remodeling of D-G Elementary for daycare space. 8) Preschool Update: a. Supt Fleshner has met with both Donna Coulter (LPC Preschool) and Becky Lassen (Raggedy Ann & Andy Preschool in Dysart). Will be reviewing how to move forward with preschools. 9) Legislative Updates: a. The NICL superintendents met with area elected officials to discuss the upcoming legislative session. SAVE extension, timely and adequate funding, vouchers, funding preschool at 1.0, school calendar, the new state assessment, and mental health were primary areas of discussion.10) IASB Day on the Hill – February 5th is the IASB Day on the Hill. 11) School Resourse Officer: a. The Dysart Police Department has contacted Supt Fleshner with interest in developing a school resource office program. Supt Fleshner has also talked to Chris Brecher in La Porte City and will be talking to other schools who have the program in place.12) Upcoming Board Meetings: January 21st in the Board Room at the High School with the high school presentation. In February the meeting will be in the Board Room and the elementary will present on Zones of Regulation (Socio-Emotional Health).

Second Reading of School Board Policies: 502.3 Freedom of Expression, 505.1 Student Progress Reports and Conferences, 505.2 Student Promotion-Retention-Acceleration, 505.5 Graduation Requirements, 602.1 Curriculum Development, 604.6 Instruction at a Post-Secondary Educational Institution, 604.10 Online Courses, 704.3 Investments, 705.1 Purchasing-Bidding, 710.2 Free or Reduced Price Meals Eligibility, 710.4 Meal Charges, 712 Technology and Data Security (new policy), 712R1 Security Requirements of Third-Party Vendors Regulations (new policy), 804.2 District Emergency Operations Plans, 804.3 Bomb Threats (need to rescind): On a motion by Lorenzen, seconded by DeWinter, the board approved the seconded reading of the board policies listed above. Motion carried 5-0.

SBRC Request for At Risk/Dropout Prevention for FY2019-2020: Niebergall made a motion to approve the application to the School Budget Review Committee in the amount of $323,263.00 for At Risk/Dropout Prevention during the 2019-2020 school year. Seconded by Lorenzen. Motion carried 5-0.

SBRC Request for Asbestos Abatement: DeWinter made a motion to approve the application to the School Budget Review Committee in the amount of $4,043.00 for Asbestos Abatement costs during the 2018-209 school year. Seconded by Niebergall. Motion carried 5-0.

Consent Agenda: Minutes of the November 19, 2018 Board Meeting; Claims to be Paid; Financial Reports; Personnel: Resignations – Joe Hadachek as Head Football Coach, Appointments – Corey Lorenzen as 8th Grade Head Boys’ Basketball, Nancy McFarland as Sub Bus Driver, Open Enrollment Requests. On a motion by Niebergall, seconded by DeWinter, the board approved the Consent Agenda as presented. Motion carried 5-0.

Adjourn: On a motion by Niebergall, seconded by DeWinter, the meeting adjourned at 7:46 pm. Motion carried 5-0.

School Board Work Session: Discussion of Early Retirement Policy. The board discussed the early retirement policy and the consensus was they want to keep that as a financial tool and are not interested in offering an early retirement package this year. The work session ended at 8:00 pm.

Kevin Sash, Board President Kathy Krug, Board Secretary

INVOICES APPROVED

DECEMBER 17, 2018

GENERAL FUND

A1 SEWER DRAIN SERVICES LLC, D-G ELEM – PLUMBING REPAIR, 240.00

ADVANCED ENVIRONMENTAL TESTING/ABATEMENT, MS – ASBESTOS REMOVAL, 755.00

ADVANCED SYSTEMS, INC, HS OFFICE COPIER MAINTENANCE, 447.58

ALPERS, KURT, 11/15 DOT PHYSICAL REIMB, 70.00

ARTISAN CEILING SYSTEMS, HS MAINTENANCE – CEILING TILE, 218.68

ASCHENBRENNER, MARY, PIANIST FOR D-G ELEM CONCERTS, 50.00

ATHLETICO MANAGMENT, LLC, FY19 – 2ND PAYMENT ON TRAINER CONTRACT, 3,333.33

BAUER BUILT, BUS #15 – ALIGNMENT, 255.25

BECK, LOUIS, OCT 2018 MLG/SUPPLIES REIMB, 242.20

CASEY’S GENERAL STORE, NOVEMBER GAS/SUPPLIES, 2,506.29

CENTRAL IOWA DIST, INC, CUSTODIAL SUPPLIES, 6,271.50

CENTRAL RIVERS AREA EDUCATION AGENCY, D-G ELEM – PRINTING AND LAMINATION, 158.25

CENTURY LINK, LONG DISTANCE CHARGES, 76.90

CNC LUMBER & SUPPLIES, LLC, MAINTENANCE SUPPLIES, 49.82

COMPRESSED AIR & EQUIPMENT CO, INC, AIR COMP OIL, 74.20

CONSOLIDATED ENERGY CO, LLC, DIESEL & LP FUEL, 8,730.23

DARNALL POYNER, JOLEEN, HS ART SUPPLIES REIMB, 22.34

DEMCO, INC, D-G ELEM LIBRARY BOOKS, 99.93

DEWINTER, DARRELL, IASB BOARD CONV – PARKING, 10.00

DIKE-NEW HARTFORD COMMUNITY SCHOOL, AMERICAN CANCER DONATION, 1,447.00

DRISCOL, LAURIE, MS PBIS SUPPLIES, 129.50

DYSART TIRE & SERVICE, INC, VEHICLE REPAIRS, 5,388.04

ELECTRONIC ENGINEERING, BUS RADIO PARTS, 39.00

ENCOMPASS IOWA, LLC, DECEMBER TECHNOLOGY SERVICES, LICENSES, 11,419.66

FAMILIES FIRST COUNSELING SERVICES, NOVEMBER STUDENT COUNSELING SERVICES, 2,695.00

FAREWAY STORES, INC, HS FCS SUPPLIES, 21.96

FARMERS COOP TELEPHONE CO, LOCAL SVC/INTERNET, 1,066.31

FERGUSON ENTERPRISES, INC #1657, MAINTENANCE SUPPLIES, 1,144.00

GARY’S THRIFTWAY FOODS, HS – VETERANS MEAL, 78.96

HAWKEYE COMMUNITY COLLEGE, KOSOVO TRIP EXPENSES, 3,680.62

HENNINGER ELECTRIC, ELECTRICAL REPAIRS, 305.09

HILD, ROXINE, 11/16 MLG REIMB – VO-AG, 5.78

HOGLUND BUS CO, INC, BUS #21 – CROSSW ARM, 71.75

HY-VEE, MS BREAKFAST CLUB SUPPLIES, 494.73

IOWA DEPT OF HUMAN SERVICES, OCT/NOV MEDICAID – NON-FEDERAL PORTION, 10,495.72

IOWA PRISON INDUSTRIES AIR FILTERS, 1,193.88

IOWA STATE CENTER, 3/1 SENSE & SENSIBILITY, 35.00

IOWA WATER MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LPC ELEM MAINTENANCE SUPPLIES, 1,805.00

JOHN LINDAMAN COMPANY, BUS #15 – TIRES, 643.20

JOHNSTONE SUPPLY, MAINTENANCE SUPPLIES, 1,110.00

LA PORTE CITY PRINTING & DESIGN, INC, NOV 23 & 28 BUS DRIVER ADS, 16.00

LAPORTE MOTOR SUPPLY, INC, BUS REPAIR PARTS, 468.01

LEE, ELAINE, LPC ELEM – DEC 3 & 10 CONCERTS, 75.00

LOCKSPERTS, INC, D-G ELEM – SERVICE CALL ON LOCK, 197.72

MADISON NATIONAL LIFE INSURANCE CO, DEC 2018 LIFE/LTD PREMIUMS, 2,033.15

MAKEMUSIC, INC, HS INSTRUMENTAL MUSIC SUPPLIES, 144.00

MARSHALLTOWN HIGH SCHOOL, HS – BATTLE OF THE BOOKS REGISTRATION, 5.00

MENARD, INC, HS IND TECH/MAINTENANCE SUPPLIES, 506.17

MENARDS – CEDAR FALLS, HS MAINTENANCE SUPPLIES, 164.34

MERCER H&B ADMIN -IOWA FIDUCIARY, JANUARY INSURANCE PREMIUMS, 146,979.17

MERCER HEALTH & BENEFITS LLC, OCTOBER FLEX ADMIN FEES, 229.50

MID-IOWA SCHOOL IMPROVEMENT CONSORTIUM, 10/26 VISUAL ARTS WRKSHP – SCHADLE, 100.00

MONKEYTOWN, HS OFFICE SUPPLIES, 35.97

MUMM, DEBORAH, 11/16 MLG REIMB – VOCAL MUSIC, 5.78

ONE SOURCE THE BACKGROUND CHECK COMPANY, INC, BACKGROUND CHECK- R SCHEETZ, 7.50

ORKIN, LLC, PEST CONTROL, 291.43

PAGEL, HANNAH, 11/29 WALMART REIMB – HS VO-AG SUPPLIES, 23.05

PAPER CORPORATION, THE, LPC ELEM COPY PAPER, 1,367.97

PITNEY BOWES EASY PERMIT POSTAGE, 11/20 POSTAGE FEE, 503.00

PROVIDENT LIFE AND ACCIDENT INSURANCE COMPANY, NOV 2018 PREMIUMS, 656.98

QUILL, OFFICE SUPPLIES, 86.78

RICOH USA, INC, DISTRICT OFFICE COPIER MAINTENANCE, 95.03

SCHOOL BUS SALES CO, BUS REPAIR PARTS, 406.44

SCHOOL SPECIALTY INC, D-G ELEM – OTTEN CLASSROOM SUPPLIES, 51.99

SERVICE ROOFING COMPANY, HS WRESTLING ROOM ROOF REPAIR, 236.34

SIMPLY BLOOMING, FUNERAL FLOWERS -L DRISCOL/L PETERS’ DAD, 90.00

SPORE, HEIDI, NOVEMBER 2018 MLG REIMB, 40.46

STOAKES, CORINDY, NOVEMBER 2018 MLG REIMB, 17.34

STOAKES, DAWN, OCTOBER 2018 MLG REIMB, 231.20

SUPREME SCHOOL SUPPLY, LPC ELEM OFFICE SUPPLIES, 78.87

SWISHER & COHRT, PLC, NOVEMBER LEGAL SERVICES, 35.00

TERRY’S FOOD CENTER, MS FCS SUPPLIES, 185.80

TIMBERLINE BILLING SERVICE LLC, NOVEMBER MEDICAID ADMIN FEES, 1,184.19

UNION COMMUNITY SCHOOL, MS FACULTY LOUNGE SUPPLIES, 19.96

UNION COMMUNITY SCHOOL, REIMB PYMNTSPRING ADMIN FEES 1,438.58

URB’S DO IT BEST HARDWARE, MAINTENANCE SUPPLIES, 263.68

VAN METER INDUSTRIAL, INC., MAINTENANCE SUPPLIES, 1,179.69

WAVERLY-SHELL ROCK COMMUNITY SCHOOL DIST, AUG-OCT TUITION BILLING, 13,079.64

WEBER HEATING, PLBG & AIR COND, D-G ELEM – AUGER STOOL, 70.00

WEBER PAPER COMPANY, LPC ELEM CUSTODIAL SUPPLIES, 385.00

WEST MUSIC CO, D-G ELEM VOCAL MUSIC SUPPLIES, 579.79

WILLEMS, KATHLEEN, NOVEMBER MLG REIMB, 98.26

WILSON RESTAURANT SUPPLY, MS REACH IN COOLER REPAIR, 152.50

WOODRIVER ENERGY, LLC, NATURAL GAS, 5,570.93

YOUNG PLUMBING AND HEATING, HVAC REPAIRS, 2,607.77

Fund Total: 248,876.68

PHYSICAL PLANT & EQUIPMENT

CENTRAL IOWA DIST, INC, CARPET SCRUBBER, 2,703.00

ENCOMPASS IOWA, LLC, DECEMBER TECHNOLOGY SERVICES, 6,738.00

FERGUSON ENTERPRISES, INC #1657, HS WATER COOLER, 1,399.00

FUSION FORWARD LLC, JANUARY MARKETING, DESIGN & PR SERVICES, 1,200.00

MARCO TECHNOLOGIES, LLC, PRINTER/COPIER AGREEMENT, 3,148.38

SCHOOL BUS SALES CO, BUS #1 – RUST REPAIR, 5,352.32

Fund Total: 20,540.70