UNION COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT

DYSART-GENESEO-LA PORTE CITY

Regular Board Meeting

January 20, 2020

(pending board approval)

Roll: The regular meeting of the Board was called to order by Board President Sash at 6:00 pm in the D-G Elementary Library. The following board members were present: Darrell DeWinter, Kristi Martin, Brandon Paine, Kevin Sash, Ben Schemmel, and Jenna Scott. Absent: Corey Lorenzen.

Agenda: On a motion by Scott, seconded by Paine, the board approved the agenda as presented. Motion carried 6-0.

Correspondence: The board received a thank you card from Neil and Teresa Mullen for the flowers sent at the time of her dad’s passing.

Visitors: Drew Fish, of the Benton County Cattlemen’s Association, spoke to the board regarding concerns several groups in the area have regarding a workshop for food service staff that several Benton County schools attended that included information on preparation of meatless meals. The workshop had been promoted as training for staff to find ways to incorporate more whole and locally-grown foods into school lunches. It wasn’t until the attendees got to the workshop that they found out this was an attempt to make lunch programs completely meatless and found a tv crew on-hand. Drew let the board know that, if interested, through the Benton County Cattlemen’s Association and related associations, he would be able to help bring in people to share ideas with the staff on ways to use whole and locally-grown foods, including meat, in the school lunch programs.

CJ Eilers announced to the board that he has given his two weeks’ notice at the Dysart Reporter and will be going to work for the Vinton Eagle. He stated that he has enjoyed being able to cover the school and student news for The Dysart Reporter and will be still be covering them for the Vinton Eagle.

D-G Elementary Presentation: Principal Mark Albertsen presented information on current enrollment and staffing at the two elementary buildings, as well as projected numbers for next school year. Peg Hennings talked to the board about some of the STEM activities D-G Elementary students participate in during their library time. In addition to reading and checking out books, they also have creative games, LEGOS, crafts, and many other hands-on projects. Peg explained how students work in small groups and how the students work as a team to do these projects. As an example, one project has students making a geometric ball by cutting out specific cardboard shapes that are then assembled using screws to attach the pieces to each other. These activities give the students projects that help them to work on their problem-solving and team-building skills.

Superintendent’s Report: 1) Television Report – Plant-Based Meals: a. Supt Fleshner reported to the board that when the district decided to participate in the workshop, the understanding was that it was to help promote and train how to use more local-sourcing and whole foods and less processed foods. The district has no plans to go plant-based for school lunches. 2) Oelwein and NICL Conference: a. Oelwein is interested in joining the NICL Conference. Currently there are 16 schools in the conference, with nine in the east and seven in the west. Oelwein’s school board would need to approve them moving to the NICL Conference, then each school board in the conference would vote as to whether Oelwein should join the conference. The conference has discussed possible changes that could be made if Oelwein joins the conference, including splitting the conference into three sections for certain sports, from the two it currently has. There will be a change coming in school year 2020-21, as West Marshall will be leaving the conference. 3) Math Curriculum Update: a. Iowa law states that if the same course is given in 8th grade as in high school, any 8th grade student taking that course must receive high school credit for it. It is up to the local district to determine if the courses are the same. 4) Professional Development: a. The board received the link to review student assessments, b. Social Studies focus – looking at possible summer workshop with Denver CSD for elementary teachers, c. The board received a link to the January Instructional Team Minutes. 5) Financial: Governor’s SSA proposal is 2.5%. 6) Facility Update: a. Phase II of the Middle School project is on the agenda this evening. b. LPC Restrooms – the video recording of the sewer system has been sent to the engineer to review. 7) Transportation: a. The new 77-passenger bus is at School Bus Sales. They are putting the camera system in the bus. b. VW grant – we will submit an application for a grant. 8) IASB: a. January 28th is IASB Day on the Hill. b. Legislative session has started. 9) Marketing: a. December analytics for Facebook and the district website were shared with the board. 10) Staffing: a. TLC Committee will meet in January. 11) Upcoming Board Meetings: February 17th.

Approval to Release Construction Documents for Union Middle School HVAC and Lighting Project (Phase II): Schemmel made a motion to approve and release to bidders, the completed construction documents for the Union Middle School HVAC and lighting project (Phase II), seconded by Scott. Motion carried 6-0.

First Reading of Board Policy 711.7 – School Bus Safety Instruction: On a motion by Scott, seconded by DeWinter, the board approved the first reading of board policy 711.7. Motion carried, 6-0.

First Reading of Board Policy 711.10 – School Bus Passenger Restraints: On a motion by Paine, seconded by Schemmel, the board approved the first reading of board policy 711.10. Motion carried 6-0.

Early Graduation Requests: On a motion by Scott, seconded by DeWinter, the board approved the early graduation requests presented. Motion carried 6-0.

Consent Agenda: Minutes of the December 16, 2019 Board Meeting; Claims to be Paid; Financial Reports; Personnel – Resignations: Dean Bostian as Fall Play Director, Austin Timmer as Summer Maintenance, Appointments: Holly Ott as Food Service Transportation, Justin Parson as TLC Mentor (1/2 year), Adam Sacquitne as Part-time Bus Driver; Open Enrollment Requests. On a motion by DeWinter, seconded by Scott, the board approved the Consent Agenda as presented. Motion carried 6-0.

Adjourn: On a motion by DeWinter, seconded by Scott, the meeting adjourned at 7:27 pm. Motion carried 6-0.

Work session – Development of Board Goals and Development of Priorities: The board discussed some of the board goals and programs, assessments they want to look at. Work session ended at 7:39 pm.

Kevin Sash, Board President Kathy Krug, Board Secretary

