UNION COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT

DYSART-GENESEO-LA PORTE CITY

Tour of High School Building and Regular Board Meeting

January 21, 2019

(pending board approval)

Tour of the High School Building: The board toured the High School building beginning at 6:03 pm.

Following the tour, high school Principal Jim Cayton shared the academic achievements data for the first trimester and reported on the WIN program at the high school. For the first trimester, 87% of the high school students were recognized for academic excellence. Data comparing failing grades for the last six years shows an improvement at mid-term of the second trimester from 30.3% with a failing grade in the 2013-2014 school year to 6.6% with a failing grade in the current school year at the second trimester mid-term. Principal Cayton reported on the WIN program, stating that 51.4% of the students were taking advantage of meeting with teachers during that time to get additional help on work. Of the 51.4%, 25% of those students were selected by a teacher to get additional help. The remaining students were asking for help on their own.

Roll: The regular meeting of the Board was called to order by Board President Sash at 6:39 pm in the Board Room. The following board members were present: Darrell DeWinter, Corey Lorenzen, Kristi Martin, Cathy Niebergall, Brandon Paine, Kevin Sash, and Jenna Scott.

Agenda: On a motion by Niebergall, seconded by Scott, the board approved the agenda as presented. Motion carried 7-0.

Correspondence: The board received a thank you card from the Mike Strubel family, for a plant sent at the time of his mom’s passing.

High School Presentation: High school physical education teachers, Scott Denner and Erin Wittenburg, demonstrated the PLT4M program they use to individualize and track the physical education program for each student. Students can interact with the program through their Chromebooks to see workouts from their instructors, to leave comments regarding workouts they are doing, and to watch videos of workouts to be sure they are doing them properly. PLT4M is used at all grade levels, K-12.

Martin Gardner Presentation, Mark Moines, Architect: Mark Moines went through the drawings and explained what is being recommended for the MS HVAC and lighting systems, along with estimates of costs, including architect fees.

Superintendent’s Report: 1) Professional Development: a. Union’s Iowa Performance Profile – all four buildings have met and/or exceeded their performance measures. b. Physical education teachers and Supt Fleshner visited The Gym, a CrossFit Affiliate in Cedar Falls (Monday, Jan 21st). c. 2018-2019 School Board Goals Update – Supt Fleshner shared the updated goals with the board. d. The calendar committee will be meeting on Wed, Jan 23rd. Looking at making some changes in how professional development is done. 2) Financial Updates: a. Banking RFP approval is on the agenda this evening. b. Feb 19-20, Supt Fleshner will be in Des Moines at FY20 budget workshop. c. Employee health benefits and insurance meetings – the schedule was shared with the board. d. School Tax Rate Comparison – sheet showing comparisons was shared with the board. e. Supt Fleshner met with Doug Ollendieck about extending our contracted diesel agreement. 3) Facility Updates – Improvements for FY19/FY20: a. MS HVAC and Lighting Project and Building Projects (Anticipated Timeline) – January 21 – Seek school board approval for bids, February 7 – Prebid meeting, February 14 – Open Bids, February 18 – Public hearing & seek school board approval of bids for MS. b. Complete wi-fi network updates (not covered under E-Rate proposal). c. Update phone system throughout the district. 4) Transportation Updates: a. VW grant was submitted – requested $18,000 towards the purchase of new LP-powered bus. b. The LP filling site in LPC is operational with an 800 gallon tank. c. Supt Fleshner and Mike Timmer met with a US Cellular representative to discuss adding WiFi to our shuttle buses. The WiFi would run through the school’s filtering system. The quote was for $4,346.34. There would be an additional cost of $30-$50 per month, per bus. There would be no contract commitment. d. A recommendation on bus purchases will be made after the MS project is approved and started. 5) Technology Updates: a. E-rate proposals for new wi-fi networks district-wide have been received and will be reviewed. b. Clarification of earlier statement on internet in Dysart – Farmer’s Coop Telephone will be able to provide the increase in internet speed we are requesting. Farmer’s Coop Telephone has offered to match our lowest bid price. 6) Legislative Updates: a. The Governor referenced a 2.3% supplemental state aid increase in her opening address. 7) IASB Day on the Hill – Supt Fleshner will be in Des Moines on February 4th with AEA and IASB lobbyists and will be at the Capital on February 5th for the IASB Day on the Hill. 8) Hunter Safety: a. Supt Fleshner expressed interest in adding a hunter’s safety course to the curriculum in 8th grade PE. The DNR would work with the program and would be taught as part of the regular PE classes. Students would be allowed to opt out of taking the hunter’s safety course. 9) Upcoming Board Meetings: February 18th – the meeting will be in the Board Room and will include a public hearing for the MS project, the elementary presentation on Zones of Regulation (Socio-Emotional Health), and a closed session for superintendent evaluation.

Approval to Release Construction Documents for Union Middle School HVAC and Lighting Project: DeWinter made a motion to approve and release to bidders, the completed construction documents for the Union Middle School HVAC and lighting project, seconded by Paine. Motion carried 7-0.

Approval of Banking RFP: On a motion by DeWinter, seconded by Paine, the board accepted the banking proposal from Farmers Savings Bank. Motion carried, 6-0-1, with Lorenzen abstaining.

SBRC Request for Environmental Hazard Removal: Lorenzen made a motion to approve the application to the School Budget Review Committee in the amount of $4,433.00 for removal of environmental hazards (mold) during the 2018-2019 school year, seconded by Niebergall. Motion carried 7-0.

First Reading of School Board Policy 503.3R2, Donations for Student Fees or Meals: On a motion by Niebergall, seconded by DeWinter, the board approved the first reading of board policy 503.3R2. Motion carried 7-0.

Early Graduation Requests: On a motion by Scott, seconded by DeWinter, the board approved the early graduation requests presented. Motion carried 7-0.

Consent Agenda: Minutes of the December 17, 2018 Board Meeting; Claims to be Paid; Financial Reports; Personnel: Resignations – Erin Wittenburg as Girls Tennis Coach, Appointments – Jim Barz as Substitute Bus Driver; Open Enrollment Requests. On a motion by Paine, seconded by Niebergall, the board approved the Consent Agenda as presented. Motion carried 7-0.

Adjourn: On a motion by DeWinter, seconded by Niebergall, the meeting adjourned at 8:27 pm. Motion carried 7-0.

Kevin Sash, Board President Kathy Krug, Board Secretary

INVOICES APPROVED

January 21, 2019

GENERAL FUND

A1 SEWER DRAIN SERVICES LLC, D-G ELEM – PLUMBING REPAIRS, 400.00

ADVANCED ENVIRONMENTAL TESTING/ABATEMENTMS, ASBESTOS INSPECTION, 430.00

ADVANCED SYSTEMS, INC, LPC ELEM -REPLACE PHONE SYSTEM PROCESSOR, 717.25

AIRGAS NORTH CENTRAL, HS IND TECH SUPPLIES, 605.43

ALLIANT ENERGY/IPL, NATURAL GAS, 2,122.93

ANDYMARK, INC, HS ROBOTICS SUPPLIES, 1,166.73

ART CRAFT STUDIO, INC, HS KILN REPAIR, 149.20

BAUER BUILT, BUS #25 – TIRES, 928.00

BENTON COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT, 1ST SEMESTER OPEN ENROLLMENT, 3,655.27

BLICK ART MATERIALS, HS ART SUPPLIES, 896.40

BMO HARRIS MASTERCARD, HS ROBOTICS SUPPLIES, 2,210.51

CASEY’S GENERAL STORE, GASOLINE, 2,225.49

CEDAR INDUSTRIES, INC, HS IND TECH SUPPLIES, 150.00

CENTRAL IOWA DIST, INC, CUSTODIAL/TRANSP SUPPLIES, 5,374.38

CENTRAL RIVERS AREA EDUCATION AGENCY, LANG – COLLAB PROBL SOLVING REGISTR, 75.00

CENTURY LAUNDRY DIST., HS WASHER REPAIR, 202.50

CENTURY LINK, LONG DISTANCE CHARGES, 73.46

CITY OF DYSART, UTILITIES, 10,763.34

CNC LUMBER & SUPPLIES, LLC, D-G ELEM OFFICE SUPPLIES, 7.15

CONSOLIDATED ENERGY CO, LLC, DIESEL FUEL AND LP, 7,613.66

DABNEY, STACEY, 1/8 DOT PHYSICAL REIMB PORTION, 70.00

DARNALL POYNER, JOLEEN, 12/8 ADVANCE AUTO REIMB- ART SUPPLIES, 157.62

DEMCO, INC, MS LIBRARY SUPPLIES, 55.47

DYSART TIRE & SERVICE, INC, VEHICLE REPAIRS, 183.71

ELECTRONIC ENGINEERING, RADIO CLIP, 6.00

ENCOMPASS IOWA, LLC, JANUARY TECHNOLOGY SERVICES, 7,562.26

FAMILIES FIRST COUNSELING SERVICES, HS STUDENT COUNSELING, 2,079.00

FAREWAY STORES, INC, HS FCS SUPPLIES, 131.40

FARMERS COOP TELEPHONE CO, LOCAL SVC/INTERNET, 1,066.31

FLESHNER, TRAVIS, 11/22 WALMART REIMB – BRD RM TV, 265.36

FUTURE PROBLEM SOLVING PROGRAM INTL, HS TAG SUPPLIES, 54.00

GARY’S THRIFTWAY FOODS, HS CUSTODIAL SUPPLIES, 16.71

GENERAL SHEET METAL WORKS, INC, HS IND TECH SUPPLIES, 243.44

GINGRICH, CRAIG, 12/13 MLG REIMB – VO-AG, 5.78

GLADBROOK-REINBECK COMMUNITY SCHOOL, 1ST SEMESTER OPEN ENROLLMENT, 2,315.78

HALUPNICK, JANICE, DEC 13-17 MLG REIMB – FCS, 17.34

HAWKEYE COMMUNICATION/FANDEL ALARM, D-G ELEM ALARM MONITORING, 72.30

HAWKEYE COMMUNITY COLLEGE, 3-HR ANNUAL BUS INSERVICE – MAHOOD, 30.00

HUDSON COMMUNITY SCHOOL, 1ST SEMESTER OPEN ENROLLMENT, 34,936.30

IA ASSOCIATION OF SCHOOL BOARDS, ISFLC DEC – T FLESHNER REGISTR, 1,685.00

IOWA ACADEMIC DECATHLON ASSOCIATION, ACAD DECATHL REGISTRATIONS, 230.00

IOWA DEPT OF HUMAN SERVICES, DECEMBER MEDICAID – NON-FED PORTION, 7,255.16

IOWA FUTURE PROBLEM SOLVING, FPS REGISTRATIONS, 150.00

IOWA PRISON INDUSTRIES, D-G ELEM CHILD-SIZE STOOL CHAIR, 74.00

ISFIS, INC, GASB 75 COMPLIANCE SERVICES, 5,000.00

J.W. PEPPER & SONS, INC, HS VOCAL MUSIC SUPPLIES, 76.99

JAYMAR BUSINESS FORMS, W-2/1099 FORMS, 238.86

JESSE, BRIAN, 12/15 GASOLINE REIMB -VB MACHINE PICK-UP, 30.03

JESUP COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT, 1ST SEMESTER OPEN ENROLLMENT, 35,744.60

JOHN’S QWIK STOP, VEH #54 – GASOLINE, 19.15

KEEGAN, MICHELLE, NOV 2018 TLC MLG REIMB, 75.14

LA PORTE CITY CONNECT, LOCAL SVC/INTERNET, 1,105.55

LA PORTE CITY POSTMASTER, ANNUAL MARKETING MAIL FEE-PERMIT 73, 225.00

LA PORTE CITY PRESCHOOL, DEC/JAN PRESCHOOL PAYMENTS, 17,192.76

LA PORTE CITY PRINTING & DESIGN, INC, MINUTES AND BILLS, 467.62

LA PORTE CITY UTILITIES, UTILITIES, 11,177.68

LAPORTE MOTOR SUPPLY, INC, REPAIR PARTS, SUPPLIES, 168.40

LEARNING A-Z, LPC ELEM – READING A-Z LICENSE, 109.95

LITERACY RESOURCES INC, PHONEMIC AWARENESS CURRIC, 234.97

LYNX SYSTEM DEVELOPERS, INC, HS TRACK TIMING SYSTEM – GRANT, 11,500.00

MADISON NATIONAL LIFE INSURANCE CO, JANUARY LIFE/LTD PREMIUMS, 2,033.15

MENARD, INC, MAINTENANCE, IND TECH SUPPLIES, 2,958.32

MERCER H&B ADMIN -IOWA FIDUCIARY, FEBRUARY INSURANCE PREMIUMS, 147,626.88

MERCER HEALTH & BENEFITS LLC, DECEMBER PAYFLEX ADMIN FEES, 459.00

NICK’S SEWER AND DRAIN CLEANING, INC, D-G ELEM – CAMERA SEWER, 955.00

NE SOURCE THE BACKGROUND CHECK COMPANY, INC, BACKGROUND CHECKS, 82.50

ORKIN, LLC, PEST CONTROL, 291.43

PEPSI-COLA, MS CONC – PEPSI REBATE, 834.01

PETERSEN CONCRETE CONSTRUCTION, LLC, NOV 18 SNOW REMOVAL, 180.00

PITNEY BOWES EASY PERMIT POSTAGE, 1/3 HS POSTAGE, 500.00

PITNEY BOWES INC, POSTAGE METER – RED INK CARTRIDGES, 339.96

PITNEY BOWES, INC, QRTRLY POSTAGE, 399.24

PRAIRIE MEADOWS, ISFLC HOTEL EXP – FLESHNER, 119.84

PROVIDENT LIFE AND ACCIDENT INSURANCE COMPANY, DEC INSURANCE PREMIUMS, 656.98

QUILL, DISTRICT OFFICE – OFFICE SUPPLIES, 29.82

RAGGEDY ANN & ANDY PRESCHOOL, DEC/JAN PRESCHOOL PAYMENTS, 14,008.92

RICOH USA, INC, DISTRICT OFFICE, COPIER MAINTENANCE, 12.03

SCHOLASTIC, INC., HS LANGUAGE ARTS SUPPLIES, 53.96

SCHOOL BUS SALES CO, BUS REPAIRS, 1,848.43

SLICK, GREGORY, 12/10 DOT PHYSICAL – REIMB, 70.00

SPORE, HEIDI, DEC MLG REIMB, 52.02

SPORTS AWARDS COMPANY, MS MATHCOUNTS TROPHIES, 123.00

STOAKES, CORINDY, DEC TLC MLG REIMB, 11.56

STOAKES, DAWN, DEC MLG REIMB, 65.27

SYNCHRONY BANK/AMAZON, CLASSOOM SUPPLIES, 761.59

TAMA/GRUNDY PUBLISHING, MINUTES AND BILLS, 467.62

TERRY’S FOOD CENTER, FCS SUPPLIES, 81.22

TIMBERLINE BILLING SERVICE LLC, DECEMBER MEDICAID ADMIN FEES, 868.07

UNION COMMUNITY SCHOOL, DEC LUNCH ADMIN FEES REIMB/NOV CORRECTION, 736.59

URB’S DO IT BEST HARDWARE, MAINTENANCE SUPPLIES, 636.43

US-GAMES, HS PE SUPPLIES, 154.07

VAN METER INDUSTRIAL, INC., MAINTENANCE SUPPLIES, 2,409.97

VERACITY EXCAVATING LLC, GRAVEL FOR LPC BUS BARN LP DRIVE, 786.86

VINTON-SHELLSBURG COMM SCH, 1ST SEMESTER OPEN ENROLLMENT, 57,994.34

WATERLOO COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT, 1ST SEMESTER OPEN ENROLLMENT, 17,468.20

WAUTERS ELECTRIC, MS – INSTALL OUTLET IN LIBRARY, 86.56

WEBER HEATING, PLBG & AIR COND, D-G ELEM – AUGER STOOL, 170.00

WEBER PAPER COMPANY, CUSTODIAL SUPPLIES, 497.20

WEST MUSIC CO, BAND SUPPLIES, 768.71

WILLEMS, KATHLEEN, DEC MLG REIMB, 80.92

WOODRIVER ENERGY, LLC, NATURAL GAS, 6,136.87

YOUNG PLUMBING AND HEATING, HVAC MAINTENANCE, REPAIRS, 5,142.48

Fund Total: 450,755.36

PHYSICAL PLANT & EQUIPMENT

ENCOMPASS IOWA, LLC, JANUARY TECHNOLOGY SERVICES, 2,677.00

FUSION FORWARD LLC, FEBRUARY MARKETING, DESIGN, & PR SERVICE, 1,200.00

MARCO TECHNOLOGIES, LLC, PRINTER/COPIER AGREEMENT, 3,148.38

V.I.P.S, MS – FULL WALL WHITEBOARD – MAKER SPACE, 1,415.00

Fund Total: 8,440.38

CAPITAL PROJECTS

MARTIN GARDNER ARCHITECTURE, MS HVAC – ARCHITECT FEES, 1,820.00

Fund Total: 1,820.00