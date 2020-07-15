UNION COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT

DYSART-GENESEO-LA PORTE CITY

Regular Board Meeting

July 13, 2020

(pending board approval)

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the board meeting was held in Matt Auditorium at Union High School to allow for proper social distancing.

Call to Order: Board President Kevin Sash called the regular meeting to order at 6:00 p.m. The following board members were present: Darrell DeWinter, Corey Lorenzen, Kristi Martin, Brandon Paine, Ben Schemmel, and Jenna Scott.

Agenda: On a motion by DeWinter, second by Scott, the agenda was approved as presented. Motion carried 7-0.

Correspondence: The board received a thank you card from Tina Kvale for the flowers sent at the time of her mother’s passing.

Recognize Visitors: Al Schafbuch addressed the board regarding the return to school plans and the American history curriculum. Al would like to see the students attending school in the buildings this fall. He also commented on the American History curriculum and asked that the district teach a patriotic American History curriculum.

Iowa Senator Jeff Edler Forum: Supt Fleshner shared some of the district’s information with Senator Edler on the Return to Learn and Return to School plans, including the professional development that over 100 of our staff has taken regarding online learning and the feedback received from the parent/staff survey. The Senator answered questions and made comments on a number of topics, including the Return to Learn, Return to School, and his thoughts on how schools can safely return, CARES ACT funding, what he considers an adequate level of funding for schools, transportation equity, and the possible effects the COVID-19 pandemic might have on the SAVE dollars school receives for capital projects.

The board took a break – 7:21-7:32 pm.

Superintendent’s Report: 1) Congratulations to Tina Hanna on the Farm to School Grant. The grant includes Vinton-Shellsburg CSD, Union CSD, and Waverly-Shell Rock CSD and is for implementing local procurement and agricultural education efforts. 2) Instructional Update: a. SF2310: Supt Fleshner shared with the board a copy of Senate File 2310 regarding educational instructional requirements for online learning, b. Draft 1.0: Supt Fleshner shared the Return to Learn plan with the board. He also shared the results of the parent survey which received 530 responses. Of those, 86.6% plan to have their children return to learn in the classroom, 11.1% said maybe, and 2.3% said no, c. Hybrid Scheduling: some of the options that had been looked at were having students alternate so they were in school every other day, or every other week, d. Possible Instructional Calendar Changes: Might be possible to switch professional development days to instructional days. No decision at this time, e. Transportation: Waiting for additional guidance. Looking at recommending use of masks on buses, f. Cleaning and Disinfecting: Additional cleaning with foggers in each building, hand sanitizer in each classroom. 3) Financial: Banking Update: We were notified by Farmers State Bank that as of September 30, 2020, they would be closing their office in La Porte City. An ITM (Interactive Teller Machine) would be put in place at that location, allowing for deposits and withdrawals of checks and currency. Would like to consider going back to Cedar Valley Bank & Trust where all services would be available without needing to leave town, b. State Report: Requesting year end balances. 4) Facility Updates: a. MS Construction: is continuing; we are experiencing delays in shipping, b. Property for sale: there is a lot with a 2-stall garage and a barn for sale next to the baseball field. 5) Food Service: a. July 6th meal counts: Dysart 167, La Porte City 245. That equates to 4,120 actual meals distributed that day. 6) Marketing: a. The analytics for the district Facebook page and website were shared with the board, b. Supt Fleshner will be continuing his Facebook Live sessions. 7) Daycare: a. They are currently working with a marketing company to look at feasibility of building a facility. 8) Frequently Asked Questions: a. Fall Sports Rumors: There are no plans for us to switch fall and spring sports, (ie: football goes to spring and track to fall). 9) IASB Conference: November 18-19, 2020 Iowa Events Center, Des Moines. 10) Next meeting: August 17, 2020 at 6:00 pm in Matt Auditorium.

2020-20201 Return to Learn Plan: On a motion be Scott, second by Lorenzen, the board approved the 2020-2021 Return to Learn Plan. Motion carried 7-0.

IASB Legislative Priorities for 2020-2021: The board reviewed last year’s priorities and discussed some of the possibilities for this year. On a motion by Lorenzen, second by Paine, the board approved their priorities as Supplemental State Aid, Mental Health, Preschool Funding, School Funding Policy, and Vouchers. Motion carried 7-0.

2020-2021 Chromebook Purchase: On a motion by DeWinter, second by Scott, the board approved the 2020-2021 Chromebook purchase from Blue Ally for up to $110,680. Motion carried 7-0.

Selection of Banking Services: On a motion by Lorenzen, second by Paine, the board approved opening accounts at Cedar Valley Bank & Trust, while getting additional information on interest rates, and revising the depositories and amounts for the next meeting. Motion carried 6-1, with Kevin Sash abstaining.

1st Reading of Board Policy Series 600: On a motion by Schemmel, second by Lorenzen, the board approved the 1st reading of board policy series 600. Motion carried 7-0.

1st Reading of Board Policy Series 400: On a motion by Lorenzen, second by Schemmel, the board approved the 1st reading of board policy series 400. Motion carried 7-0.

1st Reading of Board Policy Series 500: On a motion by Scott, second by Martin, the board approved the 1st reading of board policy series 500. Motion carried 7-0.

1st Reading of Board Policy Series 900: On a motion by Lorenzen, second by Schemmel, the board approved the 1st reading of board policy series 900, with changes. Motion carried 7-0.

Consent Agenda: Minutes of the June 15, 2020 board meeting; Claims to be paid; Personnel: Resignations – Susan Oline as HS Food Service – Dishwasher, Appointments: Beverly Beahr as Sub Bus Driver, Kaeli Block as HS G-Basketball Asst, Jack Carlson as Summer Maintenance, Brandon Stech as Summer Maintenance, Valerie Warren as HS Yearbook; Open Enrollment Requests. On a motion by Lorenzen, second by Paine, the board approved the consent agenda. Motion carried 7-0.

Adjourn: On a motion by Paine, second by DeWinter, the meeting adjourned at 9:08 pm. Motion carried 7-0.

Kevin Sash, Board President

Kathy Krug, Board Secretary

