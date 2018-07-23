UNION COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT

DYSART-GENESEO-LA PORTE CITY

Regular Board Meeting

July 16, 2018

(pending board approval)

Call to Order: Board President Kevin Sash called the regular meeting to order at 6:00 p.m. The following board members were present: Darrell DeWinter, Corey Lorenzen, Kristi Martin, Cathy Niebergall, and Jenna Scott. Absent: Brandon Paine.

Agenda: Board President Sash requested the agenda be revised to include board policy 202.4 under Item #12, and under Personnel: Resignations – add resignations of Ron Dengler as shuttle driver and Chris Behrens as assistant middle school baseball. On a motion by Niebergall, second by Scott, the agenda was approved as amended. Motion carried 6-0.

Superintendent’s Report: 1) Recognition: Congratulations to Louis Beck for being selected to participate in the Kosovo/Iowa Agricultural Education System. Karson Hennings, Senior Ag Office and a District Ag Officer, is planning to travel with Louis Beck to Kosovo as part of this agricultural education exchange this fall. 2) Professional Development – August 17, 2018: a. Dr Mark Nook, President of UNI will be the afternoon speaker during the staff in-service, b. Fusion Forward will be presenting a video and discussions on social media. 3) Financial Update: Medicaid reimbursements – FY16 = $94,804, FY17 = $223,443, FY18 = $286,496 (an increase of $63,053), 4) Facility Updates: a. HS teacher lounge is nearing completion, b. D-G Elem gym doors have been installed, c. D-G Elem roofing project is on the agenda, d. D-G Elem – Daycare project is progressing, timeline will be close to being ready by August 1st, d. HS hallway project is completed, e. LED retrofit projects – HS is nearing completion, MS is on hold, elem buildings have potential savings even though lighting there is fairly new, 5) Transportation: a. Still searching for new transportation coordinator, b. New propane buses were received, 6) Technology: a. District has new @unioncsd Twitter account. School-related items will be posted here, 7) Marketing: a. Fusion Forward will be at August meeting to discuss their work and updates on website and social media, b. Will be continuing with on-line registration, plan is to open the site August 1st with links from homepage, 8) Staffing Update: a. TLC staffing plan is on agenda, b. Still have some coaching vacancies, 9) Daycare: a. Current enrollment is at 42 with 8 before and after school students, b. Timeline will be close for August 1st opening, 10) Administrative Insurance Plans: a. Shared documents showing other districts and their administrative insurance plans, 11) Therapy Dogs: a. Have been approached by some staff asking about having therapy dogs in the elementary buildings, 12) IASB Conference 2018 is in November.

Approve 2018-2019 Employee Handbook: Supt Fleshner went through the changes and recommendations for the handbook.

6:29 pm – Brandon Paine arrived.

On a motion by Lorenzen, second by Niebergall, the board approved the 2018-2019 Employee Handbook with the changes. Motion carried 5-1-1, with DeWinter casting the nay vote and Paine abstaining.

Approve Teacher Leadership and Compensation Program, Positions, and Compensation Amounts: On a motion by DeWinter, second by Lorenzen, the board approved the Teacher Leadership and Compensation program, with the recommended positions and compensation for those positions. Motion carried 7-0.

IASB Legislative Priorities for 2018-2019: On a motion by Niebergall, second by Scott, the board approved their priorities as Supplemental State Aid, SAVE Extension, Preschool, and Vouchers. Motion carried 7-0.

Approve D-G Elem Roofing Project: On a motion by Paine, second by Scott, the board approved having Service Roofing put a roof on a portion of D-G Elem, running from the gym to the front of the building. Motion carried 6-1, with Lorenzen abstaining.

Approve District Designed Special Delivery Plan Committee: On a motion by Niebergall, second by Scott, the board approved the District Designed Special Delivery Plan Committee. Motion carried 7-0.

Approve Diesel Fuel Contract: On a motion by Lorenzen, second by Niebergall, the board approved the diesel fuel contract with Consolidated Energy, with #2 dyed fuel at $2.58/gal and dyed #1 fuel at 2.88/gal. Motion carried 7-0.

First Reading of School Board Policies 105, 201, 202.3, 202.4, 406.1, 406.2, 406.3, 406.4, 406.6, 410.1, 412.4, 604.6, 606.3, 705.1, 705.1R1, 706.2, 710.1: On a motion by Scott, second by DeWinter, the board voted 0-6 to approve the first reading of the board policies. Motion failed. On a motion by Scott, second by Lorenzen, the board voted to approve the first reading of all listed board policies, with the exception of board policy 105. Motion carried 6-1, with DeWinter casting the nay vote. The board will look at board policy 105 for a first reading at next month’s meeting.

First Reading of the Series 900 Board Policies: On a motion by Lorenzen, second by DeWinter, the board approved the first reading of the series 900 board policies. Motion carried 7-0.

Approve Adjustment to Second Meal Price: On a motion by Lorenzen, second by Paine, the board approved the adjustment of all second meals for lunch to $3.65. Motion carried 7-0.

Set September 17, 2018 as Organizational Meeting Date: On a motion by Lorenzen, second by Niebergall, the board set the organizational meeting for September 17, 2018. Motion carried 7-0.

Closed session for Superintendent’s Evaluation: Niebergall made a motion to go into closed session as authorized by section 21.5(1)(a) of the open meeting law to review or discuss records which are required or authorized to be kept confidential. Lorenzen seconded the motion. Roll call vote: Scott – aye, DeWinter – aye, Lorenzen – aye, Martin – aye, Niebergall – aye, Paine – aye, and Sash – aye. Motion carried 7-0. The board went into closed session at 7:48 pm.

On a motion by Paine, second by Martin, the board voted to go into open session. Roll call vote: DeWinter – aye, Lorenzen – aye, Martin – aye, Niebergall – aye, Paine – aye, Sash – aye, and Scott – aye. Motion carried 7-0. The board returned to open session at 9:01 pm.

Superintendent Contract: On a motion by Niebergall, second by Scott, the board approved the superintendent’s 2-year contract, with an increase in salary of $200 for FY19. Motion carried 7-0.

Consent Agenda: Minutes of the June 18, 2018 board meetings; Claims to be paid; Financial Reports (None); Personnel: Resignations – Chris Behrens as MS Asst Baseball Coach, Ron Dengler as Shuttle Driver, Tom Laures as HS Math Teacher, Fasha Newton as HS Wrestling Cheer Sponsor, Appointments – Dana Benton as LPC Elem Kndgtn Teacher, Kevin Walters as HS Math Teacher; Open Enrollment Requests. On a motion by Scott, second by Niebergall, the board approved the consent agenda. Motion carried 7-0.

Adjourn: On a motion by Paine, second by Niebergall, the meeting adjourned at 9:03 pm. Motion carried 7-0.

Board Work Session: Development of 5-year Facility Plan

Brandon Paine left at 9:26 pm

The work session ended at 9:31 pm.

Kevin Sash, Board President

Kathy Krug, Board Secretary

