UNION COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT

DYSART-GENESEO-LA PORTE CITY

Special Board Meeting

March 18, 2020

(pending board approval)

Call to Order and Take Roll: The special meeting of the Board was called to order by Board Vice President Corey Lorenzen at 5:38 pm in the Board Room. The special meeting was called to address issues regarding the coronavirus and the closing of schools across the state. The following board members were present: Darrell De Winter, Kristi Martin, and Ben Schemmel. Absent: Brandon Paine, Kevin Sash, and Jenna Scott.

Agenda: On a motion by Schemmel, seconded by De Winter, the board approved the agenda as presented. Motion carried 4-0.

Superintendent Report: 1) Supt Fleshner shared a proposed plan for dealing with the school closures due to the coronavirus shutdown. The proposal includes putting staff on paid administrative leave so they continue to be paid during the school closure and a letter that would be sent out to staff which lays out the plan for who will be working, when the school would be open for staff and students to pick up items they might need during the time the schools are closed, and what is expected from each group of employees during the shutdown. 2) Supt Fleshner also shared information from the Iowa Dept of Education with the board that answers some questions on what schools can/cannot do and need to do during the COVID19 pandemic regarding assessments, graduation, online learning, preschools, school lunches, and special education.

Approval of Paid Administrative Leave for Staff during Coronavirus Pandemic: On a motion by Schemmel, seconded by De Winter, the board approved the paid administrative leave for staff. Motion carried 4-0.

Adjournment: On a motion by De Winter, seconded by Schemmel, the meeting adjourned at 5:53 pm. Motion carried 4-0.

Corey Lorenzen, Board Vice President Kathy Krug, Board Secretary