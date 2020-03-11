UNION COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT

Public Hearings and Regular Board Meeting – March 9, 2020

(pending board approval)

Public Hearing for Proposed Middle School Construction Project: At 6:00 pm Board President Sash opened the public hearing. Supt Fleshner reported the Middle School construction project bids were opened last Thursday with five contractors submitting bids. Base bids ranged from $685,552 to $887,000 with additional alternate bids available that included high school gym roofing, middle school industrial arts make-up air, and high school gym HVAC. Jenna Scott arrived at 6:02 pm.

The bids that are being recommended for approval are the Huff Contracting, Inc base bid of $685,552 and their alternate bid of $62,599 for middle school industrial arts make-up air (Alt #M-1), for a total bid of $748,151. There were no comments or questions from the public.

Public Hearing for 2020-2021 Instructional Calendar: At 6:04 pm Board President Sash opened the FY2020-2021 instructional calendar public hearing. Supt Fleshner shared the calendar vote history with the board and also the calendar options. Calendar Option A includes a spring break, with the tentative last day of school on June 2, 2021. Calendar Option B has no spring break and the tentative last day of school would be May 25, 2021. The teachers and administrators voted on the calendar options and the vote was 66 for option A and 23 for option B. Supt Fleshner is recommending the board approve option A, as voted on by the staff. There were no questions or comments from the public.

Roll: The regular meeting of the Board was called to order by Board President Sash at 6:06 pm in the Board Room. The following board members were present: Corey Lorenzen, Brandon Paine, Ben Schemmel, and Jenna Scott. Absent: Darrell DeWinter, Kristi Martin.

Agenda: On a motion by Lorenzen, seconded by Scott, the board approved the agenda as presented. Motion carried 5-0.

Superintendent’s Report: 1) Professional Development: a. Supt Fleshner shared the Instructional Team Meeting notes with the board, b. The Iowa Statewide Assessment of Student Progress (ISASP) testing window opens March 23. The testing will be done all on computer this year. 2) Financial: a. Supt Fleshner presented the preliminary FY21 budget to the board, explaining how student enrollment and supplemental state aid drive the budget, and how things, such as the tax rate history, cash reserve, Management Fund and expenses, impact the budget. With the majority of a district’s budget automatically calculated by information that we can’t change, Supt Fleshner walked the board through the items we can make decisions on. Those include income surtax rates, cash reserve levies, and Management Fund levies. Supt Fleshner went through the breakdown of the proposed tax rate to show the board how the tax rate was determined. The board reviewed the proposed FY21 budget and the re-estimated FY20 budget for each fund. The Public Hearing for the FY21 budget is set for April 6, 2020, b. Supplemental State Aid is set at 2.3% and we are still on a 1% budget guarantee, c. Transportation Equity Funding: Our district will be receiving $83,872 in FY21 from the transportation equity funding, d. Per Pupil Equity Funding: For FY21, our property tax relief from the per pupil equity funding is $12,012. 3) Facility Update: a. The Middle School Construction project (Phase II) is on the agenda for tonight. 4) Transportation: a. The spring bus inspection has been completed and there were only 22 deficiency notes on 31 vehicles; this is excellent compared to previous years, b. Approval to purchase a 12-passenger van is on the agenda tonight. 5) Legislative Updates: a. Supt Fleshner shared the list of legislative updates with the board. 6) Marketing: a. Supt Fleshner shared the February analytics from the District Facebook page. 7) Staffing: a. Supt Fleshner reported that he has a couple of staffing plans ready. He will be meeting with the TLC Review Committee to see if there are any changes as those changes could impact other areas. 8) Preschool/Daycare: a. Supt Fleshner met with the Dysart Preschool (Raggedy Ann & Andy Preschool) board last Thursday. Their board will be meeting on March 23rd to make a final decision as to whether they will be running the 4-year old preschool for the FY21 school year or whether the school will run it. b. Supt Fleshner met with members of the Little Knights Learning Center daycare to work on a solution for making sure the elementary and the daycare have adequate space for next school year. 9) 2019-2020 Instructional Calendar: a. Supt Fleshner reported that he is hoping to have a recommendation at the April meeting on how to make up missed school days this year. He shared the board policy on the school calendar and also the current spreadsheet of instructional hours for this year. 10) Girls’ Swimming Agreement: a. Supt Fleshner has not had a chance to meet with anyone yet regarding the swimming agreement. 11) Donations for Student Fees or Meals: a. Supt Fleshner shared the board policy on donations for student fees and meals with the board. 12) Student Trip to Germany: a. The trip is currently scheduled for June 14-July 7, 2020. B. Supt Fleshner reported that they have been looking at the issues of trip insurance, refunding, canceling and students canceling. They have also discussed giving parents/students the opportunity to cancel, with the knowledge that some things may not be refundable.

Action on Union Middle School Construction Project (Phase II): On a motion by Paine, seconded by Schemmel, the board accepted the base bid of $685,552 and the Alt #M-1 bid (MS Ind Arts Make-up Air) of $62,599 from Huff Construction for the Middle School construction project (Phase II) for a total bid of $748,151. Motion carried 5-0.

Action on 2020-2021 Instructional Calendar: On a motion by Paine, seconded by Lorenzen, the board approved calendar option A for the 2020-2021 instructional calendar. Motion carried 5-0.

Second Reading of Board Policy Series 300: On a motion by Lorenzen, seconded by Scott, the board approved the second reading of board policy series 300. Motion carried 5-0.

Second Reading of Board Policy Series 400: On a motion by Schemmel, seconded by Lorenzen, the board approved the second reading of board policy series 400. Motion carried 5-0.

First Reading of Board Policy 401.13, Staff Technology Use: On a motion by Lorenzen, seconded by Paine, the board approved the first reading of board policy 401.13. Motion carried 5-0.

First Reading of Board Policy 401.13R1, Staff Technology Use Regulation: On a motion by Scott, seconded by Lorenzen, the board approved the first reading of board policy 401.13R1. Motion carried 5-0.

Action on 12-Passenger Van: On a motion by Schemmel, seconded by Lorenzen, the board approved purchasing a 2018 Chevrolet Express LS 12-passenger van. Motion carried 5-0.

Consent Agenda: Minutes of the February 17, 2020 Board Meeting; Claims to be Paid; Financial Reports; Personnel: Resignations – Carol Grote as District Office Assistant, Appointments – Erin Wittenburg as HS Girls Golf; Open Enrollment Requests. On a motion by Scott, seconded by Schemmel, the board approved the Consent Agenda as presented. Motion carried 5-0.

Adjourn: On a motion by Schemmel, seconded by Scott, the meeting adjourned at 7:19 pm. Motion carried 5-0.

Kevin Sash, Board President Kathy Krug, Board Secretary

INVOICES APPROVED

MARCH 9, 2020

GENERAL FUND

