UNION COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT

DYSART-GENESEO-LA PORTE CITY

Public Hearing and Regular Board Meeting

May 18, 2020

(pending board approval)

The May 18, 2020 board meeting was held electronically due to the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19). A call-in number was listed on the agenda for board members and the public to participate in the conference call.

Public Hearing for FY20 Budget Amendment: At 6:01 pm, Board President Sash opened the public hearing for the FY20 budget amendment. The amendment includes a $250,000 increase in Support Services, due to increased special education expenses and a $625,000 increase in Other Expenditures for possible construction expenses due to an earlier than anticipated start on the MS HVAC Phase II construction project. There were no public comments.

Call to Order and Take Roll: The regular meeting of the Board was called to order by Board President Kevin Sash at 6:02 pm. Roll call was taken and the following board members were present: Darrell De Winter, Corey Lorenzen, Kevin Sash, Ben Schemmel, and Jenna Scott. Absent: Kristi Martin and Brandon Paine.

Agenda: Board President requested the board add the following under #18 Personnel: Eric Jesse as Asst Boys’ Basketball and Anjali Patel as HS Student Council. On a motion by Schemmel, seconded by Lorenzen, the board approved the agenda as amended. Motion carried 5-0.

Kristi Martin and Brandon Paine joined the meeting at 6:04 pm.

Correspondence: The board received a thank you card from David Weber, expressing how grateful he is to be driving bus for the district and thanking the board for continuing to pay contracts during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Superintendent Report: 1) Instructional Update: a. Required Learning update – Supt Fleshner reported participation by students differs from course to course, with students selecting some courses to complete while not completing other courses even though they may not have waived taking the courses, b. Return-to-Learn – The Return-to-Learn plan is due to the Dept of Education by July 1st. A meeting is planned for Wednesday, May 20th to begin working on our plan. There has been guidance from the D.E., along with information from the AEA on how they will support Return-to-Learn plans, however the Dept of Education hasn’t released a template for the plan yet, c. Union Readiness Planning – i. Supt Fleshner reported that we are working with local telephone companies to get students internet access and looking at how we can serve those students that will not have access, ii. We have 90 teachers and paras that have signed up for a 15-hour course in facilitating on-line teaching, iii. K-8 staff are being surveyed regarding learning management systems. Currently we have several options being used, including Google Classroom, Canvas, Class DoJo, and Seesaw. Need to look at what will be the best fit for students, teachers, and parents, iv. Drivers’ Education – Looked at how we could offer drivers’ education and decided on a web-based instruction program. Lynne Ternus will be the instructor for all drivers’ education students for the web-based instruction, with Lynne Ternus doing the drive time with the students based in Dysart and Chris Brecher will be doing the driving with students based in La Porte City. 2) Financial Update: a. CARES Act – Supt Fleshner shared with the board some of the ways we might use the money the district received from the CARES School Emergency Relief funding, including a stipend for teachers taking the 15-hr online class for on-line teaching, paying for the cost of the web-based program for drivers’ education instruction, costs of possible additional time for cleaning the vehicles between student drivers, foggers for all buildings (the foggers have been said to be effective in cleaning for COVID-19), b. 25% Premium Increase for Workers’ Compensation – Supt Fleshner reported that our insurance company has notified us that due to our workers’ compensation claims, our premiums will be increasing by 25%. Currently our premiums are $54,000+ and will go up to approximately $68,000+. 3) Facility Updates: a. MS Construction – Supt Fleshner reported the demolition at the middle school has been completed, and asbestos abatement is being done this week with mold abatement being done the week of May 26th, b. Outdoor Facility Maintenance – work being done on the softball and baseball fields, c. MS Waterway – the waterway project has been completed. 4) Transportation: a. The paperwork for the VW Settlement Grant we were previously approved for has been submitted and we are now awaiting payment, b. The application for a second VW Settlement Grant has been submitted and we should know by mid-June if we receive the second grant. 5) Food Service Update: a. Supt Fleshner thanked Tina Hanna and the staff working with the student lunches during the COVID-19 pandemic. With construction at the middle school, all meals are being prepared at the high school, then meals are transported to Dysart to be distributed there, b. The meal program is averaging about 450 students and meals are distributed in a once-a-week pickup, c. The meal program will continue through June 30th. 6) Marketing Update: a. Supt Fleshner shared analytics from the District’s Facebook page and website. 7) Staffing Update: a. D-G Elementary – has a STRAT II special education teacher opening, b. Middle School – has coaching openings, c. High School – has a STRAT II special education opening, a social studies opening and coaching openings. 8) Preschool Update: a. Preschool – drive up registration from 4-6 pm tonight. 9) Daycare Update: a. Supt Fleshner reported he is working closely with the director and DHS to determine when the daycare might be able to reopen. The summer cleaning is being done in that area so it will be ready for them when the okay is given to reopen. 10) Questions being asked locally: a. Graduation – May 31st was the next possible date however with the Governor not addressing closures again until May 27th, that doesn’t give enough lead time. The next proposed graduation date is June 21, 2020. A video is also being produced as a final plan; seniors, assigned in small groups, came in and walked across the stage and had cap and gown photos professionally taken, b. Prom – Superintendent and Administrators will determine if prom will be feasible, c. Summer Sports – IGHSAU board is meeting tomorrow, May 19th, to discuss if and when summer sports might be able to begin, d. Early start date for next school year – The Governor has given permission for schools to begin the school year earlier this fall however any earlier start date would have to be additional days above the regular 180 day or 1,080 hour school year that schools already have. The cost of adding days for our school district would be about $45,000/school day in just salaries and benefits. 11) The next board meeting will be the June 15, 2020 at 6:00 pm. The meeting will be held electronically unless guidance allows for larger gatherings.

On a motion by Lorenzen, seconded by Schemmel, the board approved the FY20 Budget Amendment as presented. Motion carried 7-0.

First Reading of Board Policy Series 100: On a motion by De Winter, seconded by Scott, the board approved the first reading of board policy series 100. Motion carried 7-0.

First Reading of Board Policy Series 500: On a motion by Lorenzen, seconded by Schemmel, the board approved the first reading of board policy series 500. Motion carried 7-0.

FY21 Superintendent Contract: On a motion by Lorenzen, seconded by Paine, the board approved the FY21 Superintendent contract with an increase of $2,000. Motion carried 7-0.

Set 2020-2021 Meal Prices: On a motion by Scott, seconded by Lorenzen, the board set the adult and second meal prices at $3.85; they are currently $3.75. Motion carried 7-0.

Girls Swimming Sharing Agreement: On a motion by Schemmel, seconded by Scott, the board approved the girls’ swimming sharing agreement with Vinton-Shellsburg CSD. Motion carried 7-0.

Graduation List Addition: On a motion by De Winter, seconded by Schemmel, the board approved the addition to the graduation list as presented. Motion carried 7-0.

Transportation for 4-Year Old Students: On a motion by De Winter, seconded by Lorenzen, the board approved allowing 4-year old preschool students to ride the bus to or from school (one-way); this is the same agreement we currently have in La Porte City for the district-run preschool. Both preschools will be run by the district starting in the fall. Motion carried 7-0.

Consent Agenda: Minutes of the April 20th, 2020 and April 22nd, 2020 Board Meetings; Claims to be Paid; Financial Reports; Personnel – Resignations: Ben Bean as Asst HS Cross Country, Ben Bean as HS Head Boys’ Track, Alison Leytem as HS English, Alison Leytem as HS Large Group Speech Asst, Alison Leytem as HS Individual Speech, Judy Raub as MS 8th Grade VB, Valerie Warren as HS Yearbook, Erin Wittenburg as HS Girls’ Golf, Elizabeth Zondo as HS At-Risk, Elizabeth Zondo as HS Student Council, Appointments – Dee Blanshan as TLC Mentor (Year 2), Dean Bostian as 9-12 At-Risk (Voluntary Transfer), Chris Brecher as Summer Dr Educ – Driving (LPC), Stephanie Estling as TLC Professional Partner, Lori Flickinger as D-G Preschool Associate, Jennifer Gassman as MS/HS Librarian (Involuntary Transf), Jennifer Gates as TLC Mentor (Year 2), Hope Hix as MS ELA/Librarian (Involuntary Transf), Renee Jesse as TLC Mentor (Year 1), Renee Jesse as TLC Mentor (Year 1), Jennie Lorenzen as TLC Mentor (Year 1), Jennie Lorenzen as TLC Mentor (Year 1), Amy Nading as LPC Elem 4th Grade (Voluntary Transf), Justin Parson as TLC Mentor (Year 1), Kimberly Pennell as D3 Full-Time Driver, Bekka Pierson as LPC Elem 1st Grade, Sarah Pospisil as LPC Elem 2nd Grade (Voluntary Transf), Lynne Ternus as Summer Drivers’ Education (Dysart), Lynne Ternus as Summer Drivers’ Educ (On-Line LPC), Kim Thomsen as HS Secretary; Open Enrollment Requests. On a motion by Scott, seconded by Paine, the board approved the consent agenda. Motion carried 6-1, with Lorenzen abstaining.

Adjournment: On a motion by Schemmel, seconded by Martin, the meeting adjourned at 7:27 pm. Motion carried 7-0.

Kevin Sash, Board President Kathy Krug, Board Secretary

