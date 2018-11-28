UNION COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT

DYSART-GENESEO-LA PORTE CITY

Regular Board Meeting

November 19, 2018

(pending board approval)

Tour of Dysart Bus Barn and LP Bus: The board toured the Dysart Bus Barn and looked at one of the LP buses that was purchased in July, beginning at 6:00 pm.

Roll: The regular meeting of the Board was called to order by President Kevin Sash at 6:36 pm in the Middle School Library. The following board members were present: Darrell DeWinter, Corey Lorenzen, Cathy Niebergall, Brandon Paine, and Jenna Scott. Absent: Kristi Martin.

Agenda: On a motion by Niebergall, seconded by Scott, the board approved the agenda as presented. Motion carried 6-0.

Correspondence: The board received a thank you card from Kelli Knoop for the flowers for her father’s funeral.

Dr. Matt Townsley, University of Northern Iowa Presentation: Dr. Townsley presented information and answered questions on his experiences with implementing standards-based grading. Dr. Townsley began using standards-based grading as a teacher in Solon and discussed the concept, implementation timeline, and how the grading system helps students learn.

Union Middle School Presentation: Principal Mark Albertsen and Corindy Stoakes presented information on the WIN (What I Need) program the Middle School started about two weeks ago. The program allows time in the day for teachers to work with specific students on class work, students to seek out specific teachers if they have class work they need help with, or students to have a study hall to complete work.

Superintendent’s Report: 1) Professional Development and Instructional Update: a. Instructional Team Meeting on November 8th, b. ACT information was shared with the board, c. Mental Health Professional Development information was shared with the board. 2) Financial Updates: a. Audit has been completed; went very well. 3) Facility Updates: a. Facility planning meeting with the architect was postponed until November 27th so Supt Fleshner could attend the funeral of Phil Winther. 4) Transportation Update: a. The agenda includes a request for board approval to seek bids for two new buses. 5) Technology Updates: a. E-rate RFP will be sent out in the middle of December. 6) Marketing Update: a. Need to complete branding conversations, b. Will be contacting Sarah about increasing school’s internet search, c. All school board polices are linked on the district website under “District Info” and “School Board”, d. The employee handbook is linked on the district website. 7) Preschool Update: a. Supt Fleshner met with Donna Coulter and discussed the transition of the preschool from an independent program to a school program and is planning to meet with Becky Lassen from the Raggedy Ann and Andy Preschool in Dysart next week. 8) Future Ready Iowa Summit: a. Union CSD had a team, including administrators, high school guidance and high school business, attend the conference. 9) Employee Handbook Committee: a. The group met last week for the fall handbook review. 10) IASB Convention: a. The board discussed some of the presentations they attended.

2018-2019 School Board Goals: The board reviewed and discussed their goals for the current year. On a motion by Paine, seconded by Lorenzen, the board approved their 2018-2019 board goals. Motion carried 6-0.

Brandon Paine left at 9:06 pm.

School Budget Review Committee (SBRC) Request for Increasing Enrollment: On a motion by Scott, seconded by Lorenzen, the board approved submitting the SBRC request for increasing enrollment for $5,450.40. Motion carried 5-0.

SBRC Request Due to Open Enrollment Out Students not on 2017 Count: On a motion by Niebergall, seconded by Scott, the board approved submitting the SBRC request due to open enrollment out students not on 2017 count in the amount of $67,972.80. Motion carried 5-0.

SBRC Request for Limited English Proficiency (LEP) Instruction Beyond 5 Years: On a motion by Niebergall, seconded by Scott, the board approved submitting the SBRC request for Limited English Proficiency (LEP) Instruction beyond 5 years for $0.00. Motion carried 5-0.

SBRC Request for Special Education Administrative Costs Associated with the LIED Center in Waverly: Lorenzen moved that the Board of Directors of Union Community School District approve the application to the School Budget Review Committee in the amount of $2,004.66 for special education administrative costs associated with Lied Center Consortium program for the 2019-2020 school year, seconded by Niebergall. Motion carried 5-0.

SBRC Request for Special Education Administrative Costs Associated with the River Hills School in Cedar Falls: Scott moved that the Board of Directors of Union Community School District approve the application to the School Budget Review Committee in the amount of $6,115.98 for special education administrative costs associated with River Hills Consortium program for the 2019-2020 school year, seconded by Lorenzen. Motion carried 5-0.

Approval of Banking RFP: On a motion by Niebergall, seconded by DeWinter, the board approved the banking request for proposal as presented. Motion carried 5-0.

Approval to Seek Bids on Two New School Buses: On a motion by Niebergall, seconded by Scott, the board approved seeking bids for two new school buses. Motion carried 5-0.

First Reading of the Following School Board Policies – 502.3 Freedom of Expression, 505.1 Student Progress Reports and Conferences, 505.2 Student Promotion-Retention-Acceleration, 505.5 Graduation Requirements, 602.1 Curriculum Development, 604.6 Instruction at a Post-Secondary Educational Institution, 604.10 Online Courses, 704.3 Investments, 705.1 Purchasing-Bidding, 710.2 Free or Reduced Price Meals Eligibility, 710.4 Meal Charges, 712 Technology and Data Security (new policy), 712R1 Security Requirements of Third-Party Vendors Regulations (new policy), 804.2 District Emergency Operations Plans, 804.3 Bomb Threats (need to rescind): On a motion by Lorenzen, seconded by Scott, the board approved the first reading of the board policies listed above. Motion carried 5-0.

Second Reading Board Policy Series 200 “Board of Directors”: On a motion by Lorenzen, seconded by Niebergall, the board approved the 2nd reading of Board Policy Series 200 “Board of Directors”. Motion carried 5-0.

Consent Agenda: Minutes of the October 15, 2018 Board Meeting; Claims to be Paid; Financial Reports; Personnel – Resignations: Shane Johannsen as Route Bus Driver (LPC), David Weber as Shuttle Route Driver (LPC), Appointments: Kevin Long as 7th Grd Boys Basketball Head, Nikki Scheetz as Shuttle Route Driver (LPC), Riley Scheetz as Sub Bus Driver; Open Enrollment Requests. On a motion by Scott, seconded by Lorenzen, the board approved the Consent Agenda as presented. Motion carried 5-0.

Adjourn: On a motion by Niebergall, seconded by Lorenzen, the meeting adjourned at 9:20 pm. Motion carried 5-0.

Kevin Sash, President Kathy Krug, Board Secretary

INVOICES APPROVED

November 19, 2018

GENERAL FUND

ADVANCED SYSTEMS, INC, HS COPIER MAINTENANCE, SUPPLIES, 554.58

AIRGAS NORTH CENTRAL, HS IND TECH SUPPLIES, 434.80

ARTISAN CEILING SYSTEMS, HS MAINTENANCE SUPPLIES, 334.00

ASCD, 2018-19 MEMBERSHIP RENEWAL – J CAYTON, 89.00

BAUER BUILT, VAN #31 – TIRES, 629.84

BECK, LOUIS, AUG/SEP MLG REIMB, 115.60

BERGMEIER, CHAD, VETERAN’S DAY ASSEMBLY MEAL, 43.40

BLACK HAWK RENTAL SERVICE, INC, HS RENT AIR COMPRESSOR, 223.63

BLACK HILLS ENERGY, NATURAL GAS, 479.55

BLOOMSBURY FARM, INC, D-G ELEM – KNDGT/1ST GRD TRIP, 306.00

BMO HARRIS MASTERCARD, CLASSROOM SUPPLIES, HOTELS, 3,423.49

CASEY’S GENERAL STORE, GASOLINE, 3,342.50

CEDAR FALLS COMMUNITY SCHOOLS, FY19 1ST QRTR SPEC EDUC BILLING, 47,288.60

CENTRAL IOWA DIST, INC, MAINTENANCE SUPPLIES, 4,184.27

CENTRAL RIVERS AREA EDUCATION AGENCY, EARLY INTERV STRATEGIES REG – OTTEN, 47.00

CENTURY LINK, LONG DISTANCE CHARGES, 88.62

CHRISTIE DOOR COMPANY, INC, HS MAINTENANCE SUPPLIES, 31.00

CNC LUMBER & SUPPLIES, LLC, MAINTENANCE SUPPLIES, 118.76

COMFORT INN & SUITES EVENTS CENTER, B PAINE – IASB CONV HOTEL EXPENSE, 123.20

COMPRESSED AIR & EQUIPMENT CO, INC, EQUIPMENT RENTAL FOR WINTERZIING, 55.00

CONSOLIDATED ENERGY CO, LLC, LP AND DIESEL FUEL, 4,926.60

DAVIS PLUMBING, LPC ELEM PLUMBING REPAIRS, 460.75

DOORS INC., MAINTENANCE, KEYS, 388.22

DYSART TIRE & SERVICE, INC, BUS REPAIRS, 1,762.86

ENCOMPASS IOWA, LLC, NOVEMBER TECHNOLOGY SERVICES, 5,820.02

FAMILIES FIRST COUNSELING SERVICES, OCTOBER COUNSELING SERVICES, 2,772.00

FAREWAY STORES, INC, HS FCS SUPPLIES 109.22

FARMERS COOP TELEPHONE CO, LOCAL SVC/INTERNET, 1,066.31

FERGUSON ENTERPRISES, INC #1657, MAINTENANCE SUPPLIES, 1,464.83

FLESHNER, TRAVIS, IASB BOARD CONV – PARKING, 10.00

FOLLETT SCHOOL SOLUTIONS, INC, MS LIBRARY BOOKS, 252.77

GARDNER PLUMBING, PLUMBING REPAIRS, 683.00

GARY’S THRIFTWAY FOODS, CLASSROOM SUPPLIES, 130.59

GOODWIN TUCKER GROUP, LPC ELEM DISHWASHER REPAIR, 753.18

GRIZZLY INDUSTRIAL, INC, MS IND TECH SUPPLIES, 494.00

HALVORSON TRANE, HS HEATING REPAIR, 238.75

HANSON, ROBERT AND MAUREEN REFUND BAND RENT – OLIVIA, 36.00

HATCH GRADING & CONTRACTING, INC, D-G ELEM – GRAVEL PLYGROUND, 2,278.24

HAWKEYE COMMUNITY COLLEGE, BUS DRIVER COURSES, CONCURRENT COURSES, 21,696.60

HILD, ROXINE, OCT MLG REIMB, 11.56

HY-VEE, MS VO-AG SUPPLIES, 18.50

IA ASSOCIATION OF SCHOOL BOARDS, EMPLOYEE RELATIONS CONF REG – FLESHNER, 140.00

IOWA DEPT OF HUMAN SERVICES, SEPT MEDICAID REIMB – NON FED PORTION, 1,876.27

IOWA PRISON INDUSTRIES, MS – NO PARKING SIGNS, 47.50

IOWA SCHOOL COUNSELOR ASSOCIATION, 2018 ISCA CONF REG – AMANDA ARP, 140.00

IOWA SPORTS SUPPLY CO, HS GUIDANCE SUPPLIES, 107.00

IOWA STATE UNIVERSITY, HS – ROAD LESS TRAVELED – TAG, 130.00

IOWA WATER MANAGEMENT COMPANY, HS BOILER TREATMENT 440.00

ISFIS, INC, OCTOBER ISFIS FALL WRKSHP IN CR, 100.00

ITEC CONFERENCE, THE, ITEC 2018 CONF REGISTR – CHAD BERGMEIER, 150.00

J.W. PEPPER & SONS, INC, HS VOCAL MUSIC – CREDIT, 489.10

JASON’S SERVICE SHOP, VEHICLE REPAIRS, 1,900.00

JOHN LINDAMAN COMPANY, BUS #16 – TIRES, 643.20

JOHN’S QWIK STOP, GASOLINE, 34.97

KEEGAN, MICHELLE, OCTOBER TLC MLG REIMB, 63.58

LA PORTE CITY PRESCHOOL, OCT & NOV PRESCHOOL PAYMENTS, 17,192.76

LA PORTE CITY PRINTING & DESIGN, INC, MINUTES, BILLS, ADS, 674.46

LAPORTE MOTOR SUPPLY, INC, REPAIR PARTS, 131.38

LOCKSPERTS, INC, MAINTENANCE SUPPLIES, 157.36

MACKIN EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES, MS TAG BOOKS, 123.34

MADISON NATIONAL LIFE INSURANCE CO, NOVEMBER LIFE/LTD PREMIUMS, 2,088.84

MAKEMUSIC, INC, MS INSTRUMENTAL MUSIC SUPPLIES, 140.00

MAKIT PRODUCTS, INC, LPC ELEM KNDGTN PLATES, 212.50

MEDICAL ENTERPRISES, INC, IDATP ANNUAL DUES 2019, 1,375.00

MENARD, INC, MAINTENANCE AND TRANSP SUPPLIES, 421.99

MERCER H&B ADMIN -IOWA FIDUCIARY, DECEMBER PREMIUMS, 146,453.42

MERCER HEALTH & BENEFITS LLC, PAYFLEX SETUP & SEPT INVOICE, 1,234.00

MONKEYTOWN-STOREY KENWORTHY, HS OFFICE SUPPLIES, 367.21

MOTORHEAD MAYHEM SERVICE & REPAIR, VEHICLE REPAIRS, 1,519.39

NE IOWA BANDMASTERS’ ASSOCIATION, MS HONOR BAND REGISTR – 7 STUDENTS, 147.00

NEW BOHEMIAN INNOVATION COLLABORATIVE, MS FUTURE CITY COMPETITION REGISTR, 25.00

NOLTE, CORNMAN & JOHNSON, PC, FY18 AUDIT – 40% FEE, 3,440.00

ORKIN, LLC, PEST CONTROL, 291.43

P & K MIDWEST INC, MOWER PARTS, 49.32

PAGEL, HANNAH, OCT REIMB FOR V0-AG SUPPLIES, 43.94

PAPER CORPORATION, THE, MS PAPER, 2,699.99

PEPSI-COLA, MS FACULTY, CONC POP, 426.73

PITNEY BOWES EASY PERMIT POSTAGE, 11/12 MS POSTAGE, 300.00

PITNEY BOWES GLOBAL FINANCIAL SERVICES LLC, MS QRTRLY POSTAGE, 336.93

PITNEY BOWES INC, MS – POSTAGE MACHINE INK, 254.97

PROVIDENT LIFE AND ACCIDENT INSURANCE COMPANY, OCTOBER INSUR PREMIUMS, 656.98

QUILL, DISTRICT OFFICE – OFFICE SUPPLIES, 114.96

RAGGEDY ANN & ANDY PRESCHOOL, OCT & NOV PRESCHOOL PAYMENTS, 14,008.92

RICOH USA, INC DISTRICT OFFICE COPIER MAINTENANCE, 19.15

SCHOLASTIC BOOK FAIRS – 15, ELEM BOOK FAIRS, 3,556.03

SCHOOL ADMINISTRATORS OF IOWA, FALL LEGAL LAB REGISTR – CAYTON, 110.00

SCHOOL BUS SALES CO, BUS REPAIRS & PARTS, 3,760.22

SCHOOL PRIDE LTD, HS OFFICE SUPPLIES, 60.00

SCHOOL SPECIALTY INC, LPC ELEM SUPPLIES, 99.58

SERVICE ROOFING COMPANY, ROOF REPAIRS, 1,090.21

SIMPLY BLOOMING, FLOWERS – STRUBEL, KARPISEK FUNERALS, 92.00

SITEONE LANDSCAPE SUPPLY, LLC, HS IRRIGATION SUPPLIES, 368.67

SNYDER AUTO GLASS, BUS #22 – SIDE WINDOW INSTALLED, 225.00

SPORE, HEIDI, OCTOBER MILEAGE REIMB, 40.46

STAPLES CREDIT PLAN, LPC ELEM – GOOGLE CHROMECAST, 245.00

STOAKES, CORINDY, OCT TLC MLG REIMB, 28.90

TAMA/GRUNDY PUBLISHING, MINUTES, BILLS, ADS, SALARIES PUBLISHED, 812.84

TERRY’S FOOD CENTER, MS FCS SUPPLIES, 67.77

TIMBERLINE BILLING SERVICE LLC, OCT MEDICAID ADMIN FEES, 71.64

UNION COMMUNITY SCHOOL, FEES TO LUNCH, REIMB FOR REPAIRS, 15,638.47

UNIVERSITY OF NORTHERN IOWA, CONCURRENT ENROLLMENT, 525.00

URB’S DO IT BEST HARDWARE, TRANSP, MAINT, CLASSROOM SUPPLIES, 570.80

VAN METER INDUSTRIAL, INC., MAINTENANCE SUPPLIES, 724.87

VINTON-SHELLSBURG COMM SCH, GIRLS SWIMMING PARTICIPANTS – 2, 300.00

WATERLOO COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT, FALL 2018 CONCURRENT COURSES, 603.55

WEBER HEATING, PLBG & AIR COND, D-G ELEM MAINTENANCE, 76.95

WEST MUSIC CO, HS BAND INSTRUMENT REPAIRS, 1,227.40

WILLEMS, KATHY, OCT 2018 TITLE I MLG REIMB, 127.16

WILSON RESTAURANT SUPPLY, MS WALK-IN FREEZER REPAIR, 545.15

WOODRIVER ENERGY, LLC, NATURAL GAS, 2,143.95

YOUNG PLUMBING AND HEATING, HVAC REPAIRS, 3,720.73

Fund Total: 345,287.78

MANAGEMENT FUND

LA PORTE CITY INSURANCE AGENCY, FY18 GENERAL LIABILITY AUDIT, 9,959.00

UNION COMMUNITY SCHOOL, REIMB FY18 EARLY RETIREMENT EXPENSE, 153,825.69

Fund Total: 163,784.69

PHYSICAL PLANT & EQUIPMENT

ENCOMPASS IOWA, LLC, NOVEMBER TECHNOLOGY SERVICES, 2,677.00

FUSION FORWARD LLC, DECEMBER MARKETING, DESIGN AND PR SERV, 1,200.00

MARCO TECHNOLOGIES, LLC, PRINTER/COPIER AGREEMENT, 3,148.38

MIDWEST COMPUTER PRODUCTS, INC, HS AUDITORIUM PROJECTOR PARTS, 363.30

SCHOOL SPECIALTY INC, LPC ELEM ART – KILN 3,004.62

WEST MUSIC CO, HS PIANO, 13,428.20

Fund Total: 23,821.50

CAPITAL PROJECTS

CEDAR FALLS COMMUNITY SCHOOLS, FY19 1ST QRTR SPEC EDUC BILLING, 7,453.08

MARTIN GARDNER ARCHITECTURE, MS HVAC – ARCHITECT FEES, 589.50

Fund Total: 8,042.58

DEBT SERVICE FUND

BANKERS TRUST COMPANY, 12/1 INTEREST/FEE PYMNT, 78,201.00

Fund Total: 78,201.00