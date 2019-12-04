UNION COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT

DYSART-GENESEO-LA PORTE CITY

Regular Board Meeting

November 25, 2019

(pending board approval)

Tour of Middle School Building: The board toured the Middle School building beginning at 6:00 pm.

Call to Order: The regular meeting of the Board was called to order by Board Vice President Lorenzen at 6:16 pm in the Board Room. The following board members were present: Darrell DeWinter, Kristi Martin, Brandon Paine, and Jenna Scott. Absent: Cathy Niebergall and Kevin Sash.

Agenda: On a motion by Scott, seconded by Paine, the board approved the agenda for the board meeting as presented. Motion carried 5-0.

Approve the minutes of October 21, 2019 regular board meeting: On a motion by DeWinter, seconded by Martin, the board approved the October 21, 2019 board minutes as presented. Motion carried 5-0.

Appoint Board Secretary/Treasurer: On a motion by DeWinter, seconded by Scott, the board appointed Kathy Krug as the Board Secretary/Treasurer. Motion carried 5-0.

Receive and Take Action on Claims to be Paid: On a motion by Scott, seconded by Martin, the board approved the claims to be paid as presented. Motion carried 5-0.

Receive and Take Action on Financial Reports: On a motion by DeWinter, seconded by Paine, the board approved the financial reports as presented. Motion carried 5-0.

Review of Election Results: Director At-Large: There were 369 votes for Corey Lorenzen and 3 write-in votes. Corey Lorenzen was elected. Director District #1: There were 345 votes for Brandon Paine and 4 write in votes. Brandon Paine was elected. Director District #3: There were 366 votes for Jenna Scott and 1 write in vote. Jenna Scott was elected. Director District #4: There were 357 votes for Ben Schemmel and 8 write in votes. Ben Schemmel was elected.

Adjournment: On a motion by Scott, seconded by DeWinter, the board meeting adjourned at 6:29 pm. Motion carried 5-0.

Corey Lorenzen, Vice President Kathy Krug, Board Secretary

UNION COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT

DYSART-GENESEO-LA PORTE CITY

Organizational Meeting

November 25, 2019

(pending board approval)

Call to Order: The organizational meeting of the Board was called to order by Board Secretary/Treasurer Krug at 6:29 pm in the Board Room.

Roll Call: The following board members were present: Darrell DeWinter, Corey Lorenzen, Kristi Martin, Brandon Paine, Ben Schemmel, and Jenna Scott. Absent: Kevin Sash.

Oath of Office to New Board Members: Board Secretary/Treasurer Krug administered the oath of office to newly elected board members Corey Lorenzen, Brandon Paine, Ben Schemmel, and Jenna Scott.

Election of Board President: Board Secretary/Treasurer Krug called for nominations for the office of board president. Kevin Sash was nominated for president; there were no other nominations. Roll call vote: Martin – Sash, Paine – Sash, Schemmel – Sash, Scott – Sash, DeWinter – Sash, Lorenzen – Scott. Sash was elected president, 5-1.

Oath of Office of Board President: Because Board President Sash is absent, the oath of office will be given to him by Board Secretary/Treasurer Krug at a later date.

Election of Board Vice President: Board Secretary/Treasurer Krug called for nominations for the office of board vice president. Corey Lorenzen was nominated for vice president; no other nominations were made. Roll call vote: Paine – Lorenzen, Schemmel – Lorenzen, Scott – Lorenzen, DeWinter – Lorenzen, Lorenzen – DeWinter, Martin – Lorenzen. Lorenzen was elected vice president, 5-1.

Oath of Office of Board Vice President: The oath of office was given to Board Vice President Lorenzen by Board Secretary/Treasurer Krug.

Revision and/or Adoption of the Agenda: On a motion by Paine, seconded by Scott, the board approved the agenda as presented. Motion carried 6-0.

Correspondence: The board received thank you cards from the Parker family, the Jesse Family, and the Frisbee family for funeral flowers.

Sole Sisters Presentation: Lynne Ternus, Laura Moody, and two 5th grade girls talked to the board about Sole Sisters, a group of 5th grade girls that meet at D-G Elem. The group consists of 5th grade girls from Dysart and La Porte City. They talk about building confidence, self-esteem, and making good choices in health with exercising and nutrition choices and in life by talking about how to make the right choices. In addition, the group helps the girls from Dysart and La Porte City to get to know each other prior to going into 6th grade at the Middle School.

Dysart Police Department – School Resource Officer: Chief Joe Hols, Police Officer Jeremy Stenda, and Dysart Mayor Pam Thiele were present to talk to the board about how they feel the school district might benefit from having a School Resource Officer available in the buildings. The School Resource Officer would rotate between all four buildings in the district but focusing mainly on the Middle School and High School. They explained that the school would hire the School Resource Officer as a school employee for the school year and the officer would work patrol for the city during the summer. They touched on several possible programs and activities the School Resource Office might be able to initiate, including after school programs, helping students get their homework completed, taking students out in the community for fun activities, Junior Police Academy, and Shop with a Cop.

TLC Data Presentation: Corindy Stoakes and Michelle Keegan presented information to the board on assessments for literacy, math, etc. The information shows the percentage of students that are proficient has improved in the areas of elementary literacy and math and 6th grade math. They commented on the frustrations of testing in April/May and not having results back until November however that should change this school year, with testing being done March-May 2020 with results expected back by the end of May 2020. They talked about Panorama, which gives teachers a place to track interventions for literacy and can sort data easily for their students.

Middle School Presentation: Gina Feldt, English/Language Arts teacher at the Middle School, presented on standards-based grading. This concept goes away from the traditional A-F grading system, showing instead whether a student is understanding the standards being taught. Standards-based grading is set up on a 4-point system that shows if a student is working above grade level, at grade level, has a partial understanding of the standards, or minimal evidence of understanding of the standards that are being taught. Examples of some of the standards the students would be measured on are reading, writing, speaking, listening and language. With standards-based grading, homework is considered practice. While homework is still graded for the purpose of showing where improvement is needed, the homework grade doesn’t get recorded into a student’s actual grade. Students are given formal assessments, and can be reassessed after additional practice to see if they have improved on their comprehension of the standards.

Middle school Principal Albertsen presented information on professional development at the Middle School, which includes collaboration time for teachers, review of SAMI (Self-Assessment of MTSS Implementation), and PBIS. Principal Albertsen reported both teachers and students are seeing the benefits of WIN (What I Need) time. He indicated that students are selecting staff to meet with at almost double the rate staff are needing to select students who are having issues with their work.

Superintendent’s Report: 1) Thank you to Cathy Niebergall for her service to the Union CSD School Board. She was appointed to the board January 14, 2013, 2) Professional Development: a. Social Studies – possible elementary summer workshop with Denver CSD, b. RTI (Response to Intervention) Conference in Madison – 12 staff members will be attending, including staff from all buildings. This conference will be paid from categorical professional development funds, 3) Financial Update: a. Auditor’s Notes – just a couple of comments from auditors on the FY19 audit, b. Transportation Equity Breakdown – shared the breakdown from the state on the Transportation Equity funding we are receiving, c. Breakdown Insurance – shared spreadsheet showing what we have submitted and what has been reimbursed, along with a spreadsheet of the Management Fund, d. Natural Gas Risk Pool Insurance – shared the agreement for participating for FY20. The premium would be $73,433, e. Insurance Question – Earthquake & Flood, premium $3,203, f. 5 year Forecast – will bring to December meeting, 4) Facility Update: a. UMS Phase II Proposal – shared overlays of work, costing estimate, and capital projects projections, 5) Transportation Update: a. The new 77-passenger bus should arrive in December, b. LPC Preschool bus riders – we have 4 riding in AM and 5 riding in PM, 6) IASB Convention: a. Board Member perspective – board members shared their thoughts on the convention, 7) Marketing: a. shared October analytics for Facebook page and website, 8) Staff Updates: a. TLC Committee will meet in December, 9) Preschool/Daycare: a. Meeting in December to discuss future plans.

Appoint Board Members to the Following Positions: Building Site Councils: High School – Lorenzen, Middle School – Martin, LPC Elem – Paine, D-G Elem – Schemmel, District Leadership Team: Scott,

County Conference Boards: Benton County – Sash, Black Hawk County – Lorenzen, Tama County – Schemmel, Buchanan County – (None),

Negotiations Team: Sash and Paine, with DeWinter as alternate, IASB Delegate Assembly: DeWinter, Dysart Community Foundation: Scott, ELL Committee: Martin, Board Personnel Team (3): Lorenzen, Paine, Sash.

Receive and Take Action on Recommendation to Approve a Resolution to Designate Authorized Signatures for the District’s Financial Accounts and Business Transactions: On a motion by Paine, seconded by Scott, the board authorized the signatures of Board President Sash and Board Secretary/Treasurer Krug to be used for such transactions. Motion carried 6-0.

Receive and Take Action on Recommendation on District Depositories: On a motion by Scott, seconded by DeWinter, the board approved the District’s Depositories as presented. Motion carried 6-0.

Approve Consolidated Accountability & Support Application (formerly CSIP): On a motion by Schemmel, seconded by DeWinter, the board approved the Consolidated Accountability & Support Application. Motion carried 6-0.

Set Dates for Board Meetings (usually third Monday at 6:00 pm): Tentative dates & locations: Dec 16 – LPC Elem (Library), Jan 20 – D-G Elem (Library), Feb 17 – District Office Board Room, Mar 9 – District Office Board Room (date moved due to Spring Break), Apr 6 – District Office Board Room (extra meeting to approve budget), Apr 20 – District Office Board Room, May 18 – District Office Board Room, Jun 15 – District Office Board Room, Jul 13 – District Office Board Room (date moved up one week). On a motion by Scott, seconded by Martin, the board set the board meetings as presented above. Motion carried 6-0.

Phase II Project at Middle School: On a motion by Paine, seconded by DeWinter, the board approved moving forward with Phase II at the Middle School, which includes HVAC, ceilings, and lighting for the southwest wing of the Middle School. Phase II at the Middle School will also include an alternate bid for new HVAC (including a/c) and a new roof for the high school gym. Motion carried 6-0.

Natural Gas Risk Insurance: On a motion by Paine, seconded by Scott, the board approved participating in the natural gas risk insurance program. Motion carried 6-0.

SBRC Request for River Hills: Scott moved that the Board of Directors of the Union Community School District approve the application to the School Budget Review Committee in the amount of $7,193.63 for special education administrative costs associated with River Hills Consortium program for the 2020-2021 school year, seconded by DeWinter. Motion carried 6-0.

SBRC Request for Lied Center (Bremwood): Paine moved that the Board of Directors of the Union Community School District approve the application to the School Budget Review Committee in the amount of $5,274.68 for special education administrative costs associated with Lied Center Consortium program for the 2020-2021 school year, seconded by Scott. Motion carried 6-0.

Approval of Central Rivers Board Candidate: On a motion by DeWinter, seconded by Martin, the board cast the district’s vote for Maureen Hanson as the Director District #6 board member for the Central Rivers AEA Board of Directors. Motion carried 5-1, with Lorenzen casting the nay vote.

Early Graduation Requests: On a motion by Scott, seconded by Paine, the board approved the two early graduation requests as presented. Motion carried 6-0.

Approve Bid for Sale of Dance Team Uniforms: On a motion by Scott, seconded by Schemmel, the board accepted the Osage Dance Team bid of $480.00 ($40/set for 12 sets). Motion carried 6-0.

Approve Bid for Sale of Microbus (#25): On a motion by Paine, seconded by Scott, the board accepted Chad Hansen’s bid of $1,800 for the microbus. The two other bids received were $1,550 and $1,508. Motion carried 6-0.

Approve Bid for Sale of Middle School Football Jerseys: No bids were received so we would like to proceed by selling them individually. On a motion by Paine, seconded by Martin, the board approved selling the Middle School football jerseys individually. Motion carried 6-0.

Consent Agenda: Personnel: Resignations – Kody Crawford as Summer Maintenance, Michelle Lynn as MS Spec Educ Associate, Appointments – Randi Walker as MS Wrestling Cheer. On a motion by Scott, seconded by Paine, the board approved the consent agenda as presented. Motion carried 6-0.

Adjourn: On a motion by Paine, seconded by Schemmel, the meeting adjourned at 9:08 pm. Motion carried 6-0.

Corey Lorenzen, Board Vice President Kathy Krug, Board Secretary

UNION COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT

INVOICES APPROVED 11-25-19

GENERAL FUND

AIRGAS NORTH CENTRAL, HS IND TECH SUPPLIES, 731.48

ALLIANT ENERGY/IPL, NATURAL GAS, 1,381.11

ALPERS, KURT, 11/20 DOT PHYSICAL REIMB, 100.00

ASCHENBRENNER, MARY, DEC 2019 D-G ELEM CONCERTS, 50.00

ASSETGENIE, INC, CHROMEBOOK PARTS, 2,523.85

BAUER BUILT, VAN #54 – 4 TIRES, 332.20

BED BATH & BEYOND, HS SCIENCE SUPPLIES, 15.98

BLACK HAWK RENTAL SERVICE, INC, HS – ROLLER RENTAL – FOR FB FIELD, 139.25

BLACK HILLS ENERGY, NATURAL GAS, 522.49

BMI EDUCATIONAL SERVICES, INC, MS ENGLISH/LANGUAGE ARTS SUPPLIES, 132.56

BMO HARRIS MASTERCARD, CLASSROOM & OFFICE SUPPLIES, 5,067.66

CASEY’S BUSINESS MASTERCARD, GASOLINE, 2,934.00

CEDAR FALLS COMMUNITY SCHOOLS, 1ST QRTR FY20 SPEC EDUC BILLING, 50,764.56

CENTRAL IOWA DIST, INC, CUSTODIAL SUPPLIES, 9,665.60

CENTRAL IOWA TECH, HS FIRE ALARM PARTS, 785.00

CENTRAL RIVERS AREA EDUCATION AGENCY, D-G ELEM – ENVELOPES AND STICKY NOTES, 127.93

CENTURY LINK, LONG DISTANCE CHARGES, 114.75

CHRISTIE DOOR COMPANY, INC, DYSART BUS BARN DOOR REPAIRS, 1,035.00

CITY OF DYSART, UTILITIES, 7,618.32

CNC LUMBER & SUPPLIES, LLC, MAINTENANCE SUPPLIES, 59.53

COLTS YOUTH ORGANIZATION, HS BAND SUPPLIES, 500.00

COMPRESSED AIR & EQUIPMENT CO, INC, JD TRACTOR – BATTERY, 239.95

CONSOLIDATED ENERGY CO, LLC, LP & DIESEL FUEL, 6,882.29

COURIER COMMUNICATIONS, LUNCH ADS – LONG TERM SUBS, 250.00

DEMIDEC CORPORATION, HS ACADEMIC DECATHLON SUPPLIES, 200.00

DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION, VAN #48 – BUS INSPECTION, 40.00

DRISCOL, LAURIE, MS 10/14 CONFER PARKING, 10.00

DYSART TIRE & SERVICE, INC, BUS REPAIRS, 1,954.12

ENCOMPASS IOWA, LLC, SOFTWARE LICENSE RENEWALS, TECH SUPPORT, 16,846.76

FAMILIES FIRST COUNSELING SERVICES, STUDENT COUNSELING SERVICES, 2,541.00

FAREWAY STORES, INC, FCS SUPPLIES, 77.78

FARMERS COOP TELEPHONE CO, LOCAL SVC/INTERNET, 1,719.13

FARNSWORTH ELECTRONICS, BUS #26 – SWITCH, 13.14

FERGUSON ENTERPRISES, LLC , MAINTENANCE SUPPLIES, 488.57

FOLLETT SCHOOL SOLUTIONS, INC, MS LIBRARY BOOKS, 242.65

GARY’S THRIFTWAY FOODS, HS – VETERANS’ DAY PROGRAM SUPPLIES, 202.68

GINGRICH, CRAIG, OCT/NOV – MLG REIMB – VO-AG, 28.90

GORDON FLESCH COMPANY, INC, HS COPIER MAINTENANCE, 514.26

GRANT WOOD AEA, FASTBRIDGE BINDERS, 160.41

HAWKEYE COMMUNITY COLLEGE, 10/16 3-HR STOP – R ROTTINGHAUS, 30.00

HAWTHORNE EDUCATIONAL SERVICES, INC, MS TEACHER SUPPLIES, 140.00

HENNINGER ELECTRIC, LPC ELEM – ELECTRICAL REPAIR, 70.00

HENRY SCHEIN, INC, NURSE SUPPLIES, 113.91

HOGLUND BUS CO, INC, BUS #21 – SWITCH, 53.54

HY-VEE, FUNERAL FLOWERS, 55.00

IMPACT 7G INC, ASBESTOS TRAINING FOR CUSTODIANS, 510.00

IOWA COMMUNICATIONS NETWORK, HS INTERNET, 19.98

IOWA DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION, IA LEARNING ONLINE FALL TUITION, 285.00

IOWA DEPARTMENT OF NATURAL RESOURCES, LPC ELEM WATER USE – CALENDAR YR 2020, 95.00

IOWA DEPT OF HUMAN SERVICES, SEPT, OCT NON-FED PORTION OF MEDICAID, 13,455.62

IOWA DIVISION OF LABOR, MS ANNUAL INSPECT/PERMIT FEE, 165.00

IOWA PRISON INDUSTRIES LPC ELEM – MOVEABLE STOP SIGN, 271.84

IOWA SCHOOL COUNSELOR ASSOCIATION, ISCA CONF REGISTR – J AALDERKS, 190.00

ITEC CONFERENCE, THE, ITEC CONFERENCE REGISTRATIONS, 520.00

J.W. PEPPER & SONS, INC, HS VOCAL MUSIC SUPPLIES, 188.01

JOHN’S QWIK STOP, GASOLINE, 86.99

JUNIOR ACHIEVEMENT OF EASTERN IOWA, ELEM – JUNIOR ACHIEVEMENT PROGR MTLS, 654.16

KEEGAN, MICHELLE, OCTOBER TLC MLG REIMB, 83.98

LA PORTE CITY CONNECT, LOCAL SVC/INTERNET, 1,377.38

LA PORTE CITY PRESCHOOL, OCT TELEPHONE CHRGS – SPLIT, 18.92

LA PORTE CITY PRINTING & DESIGN, INC, BOARD MINUTES, BILLS, 288.99

LA PORTE CITY UTILITIES, UTILITIES, 12,240.95

LAPORTE MOTOR SUPPLY, INC, REPAIR PARTS, 307.85

LEE, ELAINE, LPC ELEM WINTER CONC ACCOMP, 50.00

LITERACY RESOURCES INC, LPC ELEM SUPPLIES – LITERACY, 171.98

LOCKSPERTS, INC, HS MAINTENANCE SUPPLIES, 36.72

MADISON NATIONAL LIFE INSURANCE CO, DECEMBER LIFE/LTD PREMIUMS, 2,084.03

MAKIT PRODUCTS, INC, LPC ELEM – KNDGTN PLATES, 356.49

MARCO, MS COPIER SUPPLIES, 186.28

MCGRAW-HILL COMPANIES, THE, LPC ELEM MATH WORKBOOKS, 344.88

MEDICAL ENTERPRISES, INC, IDATP ANNUAL CHARGES, 1,375.00

MENARD, INC, CLASSROOM, CUSTODIAL SUPPLIES, 684.85

MENARDS – CEDAR FALLS, LPC ELEM – CLASSROOM SUPPLIES, 19.94

MERCER H&B ADMIN -IOWA FIDUCIARY, DECEMBER INSURANCE PREMIUMS, 119,978.93

MERCER HEALTH & BENEFITS LLC, OCT, NOV 2019 HSA/FSA FEES, 986.25

MERCYONE WATERLOO MEDICAL CENTER, FLU SHOTS, 2,520.00

MIRACLE RECREATION EQUIPMENT CO, LPC ELEM PLAYGROUND PARTS 996.58

MITCHELL, TIMOTHY, OCT MLG REIMB, 52.02

NENNIG, JOHN, 11/1/2019 MLG REIMB – TITLE I, 6.12

NOLTE, CORNMAN & JOHNSON, PC, FY19 AUDIT FEE – 40%, 3,600.00

NORTHEAST IOWA BANDMASTER ASSOCIATION, MS NEIBA HONOR BAND REGISTRATION, 105.00

ONE SOURCE THE BACKGROUND CHECK COMPANY, INC, BACKGROUND CHECK, 7.50

ORKIN, LLC, PEST CONTROL, 303.39

P & K MIDWEST INC, MOWER REPAIR PARTS, 15.95

PEPSI-COLA, FACULTY POP, 320.35

PHONAK LLC, MS SUPPLIES, 178.99

PITNEY BOWES EASY PERMIT POSTAGE, POSTAGE, 800.00

PITNEY BOWES GLOBAL FINANCIAL SERVICES LLC, MS QRTRLY POSTAGE, 336.93

PLASTIC PERFECTION LLC, MS COMPUTER LAB TRAINER, 480.00

PREMIER FURNITURE & EQUIPMENT, LLC, MS CLASSROOM SUPPLIES, 582.00

PROVIDENT LIFE AND ACCIDENT INSURANCE COMPANY, NOVEMBER PREMIUM BILLING, 1,250.34

QUILL, DISTRICT OFFICE – OFFICE SUPPLIES, 132.88

RAGGEDY ANN & ANDY PRESCHOOL, OCTOBER 2019 PRESCHOOL PAYMENT, 9,756.73

RAUB, JUDY, 11/15 DOT PHYSICAL REIMB, 60.00

REALLY GOOD STUFF, LLC, D-G ELEM SCI CLASSROOM SUPPLIES, 262.28

RENAISSANCE LEARNING, INC, MS STAR RENEWAL, 236.50

RICOH USA, INC DISTRICT OFFICE COPIER MAINTENANCE, 19.22

ROBERT HANSON GRASS SEED, HS – LAWN SEED, 153.00

SACQUITNE, ADAM, OCTOBER MLG REIMB, 144.53

SCHOLASTIC BOOK FAIRS – 15, ELEM BOOK FAIRS, 3,298.53

SCHOOL ADMINISTRATORS OF IOWA, LEGAL LAB REGISTRATION – M ALBERTSEN, 110.00

SCHOOL BUS SALES CO, BUS REPAIRS AND PARTS, 3,517.33

SCHOOL NURSE SUPPLY, NURSE SUPPLIES, 102.68

SCHOOL SPECIALTY INC, LPC ELEM CLASSROOM SUPPLIES, 50.68

SERVICE ROOFING COMPANY MS, HS ROOF REPAIRS, 887.39

SIMPLY BLOOMING, FUNERAL FLOWERS, 102.00

SOCIAL THINKING, D-G ELEM CLASSROOM SUPPLIES, 25.58

SPORE, HEIDI, OCT MLG REIMB, 44.34

STEFFENY MOWERS LLC, GRASSHOPPER PARTS, 20.30

STOAKES, CORINDY, OCT TLC MLG REIMB 44.20

STOREY KENWORTHY, HS OFFICE SUPPLIES, 21.34

SWANK MOVIE LICENSING USA, PUBLIC PERFORMANCE SITE LICENSE, 1,817.00

SYNCHRONY BANK/AMAZON, HS OFFICE SUPPLIES, 2,472.95

TAMA/GRUNDY PUBLISHING, NUTRITION ADS – LONG-TERM SUBS, 81.48

TEACHING STRATEGIES LLC, LPC PRESCHOOL SUPPLIES, 903.03

TERNUS, LYNNE, 10/15 PARKING REIMB – TLC – TECH CONF, 10.00

TERRY’S FOOD CENTER, HS FCS SUPPLIES, 53.00

TIMBERLINE BILLING SERVICE LLC, OCTOBER MEDICAID ADMIN FEES, 1,380.43

TRI-CITY ELECTRIC COMPANY OF IOWA, HS DATA DROP FOR VINYL CUTTER – IND TECH, 536.00

UNION COMMUNITY SCHOOL, TRANSF GENERAL FUND CHKNG BAL TO FSB, 3,563.68

UNION COMMUNITY SCHOOL, SEPT PRESCHOOL MILK, 1,075.11

UNIVERSITY OF NORTHERN IOWA, HS PSEO TUITION, 280.00

UPPER IOWA UNIVERSITY, PSEO COURSES, 500.00

URB’S DO IT BEST HARDWARE, MAINTENANCE SUPPLIES, 347.91

VAN METER INDUSTRIAL, INC., LIGHT BULBS, 1,045.32

VINTON-SHELLSBURG COMM SCH, GIRLS SWIMMING – 4 PARTICIPANTS, 600.00

WAGNER, STEVEN, 11/6 DOT PHYSICAL REIMB, 100.00

WARREN, VALERIE, ICTE MTG PARKING REIMB, 10.00

WAVERLY-SHELL ROCK COMMUNITY SCHOOL DIST, FY20 1ST QRTR SPEC EDUC BILLING, 28,670.87

WBC MECHANICAL, INC., HS KITCHEN COOKER REPAIR, 1,138.82

WEBER HEATING, PLBG & AIR COND, D-G ELEM – LEAK IN BOYS RESTROOM, 1,360.52

WEST MUSIC CO, HS BAND SUPPLIES, 2,109.93

WILLEMS, KATHLEEN, OCTOBER MLG REIMB – TITLE I, 109.82

WILSON RESTAURANT SUPPLY, HEATED PROOFER & HOLDING CABINET, 581.00

WITHAM AUTO CENTERS, INC, VAN #48 – TRANSPONDER KEY, 165.00

YOUNG PLUMBING AND HEATING, HVAC REPAIRS, 4,606.25

Fund Total: 358,868.18

MANAGEMENT FUND

LA PORTE CITY INSURANCE AGENCY, FY19 INSUR ADUIT – ADDTL WRKRS COMP, 4,960.00

Fund Total: 4,960.00

PHYSICAL PLANT & EQUIPMENT

BMO HARRIS MASTERCARD, HS BAND/VOCAL LAPTOPS, 1,176.00

ENCOMPASS IOWA, LLC, NOVEMBER TECHNOLOGY SERVICES, 1,835.00

FUSION FORWARD LLC, DECEMBER MARKETING, DESIGN, & PR SERVICE, 1,200.00

MARCO TECHNOLOGIES, LLC, PRINTER/COPIER AGREEMENT, 3,485.32

SYNCHRONY BANK/AMAZON, HS LANGUAGE ARTS – PROJECTOR, 1,164.00

Fund Total: 8,860.32

CAPITAL PROJECTS

CEDAR FALLS COMMUNITY SCHOOLS, 1ST QRTR FY20 SPEC EDUC BILLING, 8,181.36

MARTIN GARDNER ARCHITECTURE, ARCHITECT FEES – MS HVAC, 2,229.60

Fund Total: 10,410.96

DEBT SERVICE FUND

UMB BANK NA BOND INTEREST PAYMENT, 71,708.00

Fund Total: 71,708.00

SUPPORT TRUST FUND

SYNCHRONY BANK/AMAZON, HS WEIGHT ROOM EQUIPMENT, 186.11

Fund Total: 186.11

EXPENDIBLE TRUST

HAWKEYE COMMUNITY COLLEGE, JOSEPH RUZICKA – FFA SCHOLARSHIP, 377.50

Fund Total: 377.50