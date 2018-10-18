UNION COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT

DYSART-GENESEO-LA PORTE CITY

Regular Board Meeting

October 15, 2018

(pending board approval)

Tour of Little Knights Learning Center (D-G Elementary): The board toured the Little Knights Learning Center, housed at D-G Elementary, beginning at 6:00 pm.

Roll: The regular meeting of the Board was called to order by President Kevin Sash at 6:35 pm in Sherry Parker’s classroom at D-G Elementary. The following board members were present: Corey Lorenzen, Kristi Martin, Cathy Niebergall, Brandon Paine, and Jenna Scott. Absent: Darrell DeWinter.

Agenda: Board President Sash requested to add JaDee Gloede as HS Wrestling Cheer sponsor under item #17. On a motion by Niebergall, seconded by Scott, the board approved the agenda as amended. Motion carried 6-0.

Correspondence: The board received thank you cards from Carol Grote and Kevin Sash for the flowers for their mothers’ funerals.

Teacher Leadership and Compensation (TLC) Presentation: Corindy Stoakes and Michelle Keegan presented information on the Data Wall and how teachers use it to make instructional decisions and track student progress from year to year.

Superintendent’s Report: 1. Professional Development and Instructional Update: a. Supt Fleshner attended each of the buildings’ Sept 22nd professional development, b. The calendar committee will be looking at a couple of issues that are coming on the 2019-2020 instructional calendar. The issues include the start date and the timing of winter break. 2. Financial Updates: a. Certified enrollment is showing the enrollment is up by 0.8 FTE student. This number includes the preschool increase of 19 students, which are funded at 0.5 FTE and 5 new seniors. b. FY18 Solvency Ratio is 13.28% (FY17 was 10.7%), c. Unspent Balance is at $2,055,492 (FY17 was $2,132,885), d. The draft RFP for banking is close to being ready and will be on the agenda in November, e. Travis and Kathy will be attending the ISFIS work session on October 22 in Cedar Rapids, f. Travis and Kathy have drafted a calendar of dates for staff insurance meetings. Those dates will be sent out to the staff after the holidays, g. Special Education Headcount is October 26, 2018, h. We are expanding our agreement with Wood River Energy to contract 2,500 decatherms of natural gas (about half of our usage) at a firm rate of $4.25/dekatherm. 3. Facility Updates: a. Initial estimates to replace the HVAC system at the middle school are over $3M. The architect and mechanical engineer are working on a staged proposal to better fit our budget, b. Mechanical engineer suggested the LED lighting projects since we pay our utility bills from the general fund. Looking at costing out the middle school and high school, c. Looking at purchasing a new piano to replace a piano that is about 20 years old. 4. Transportation Update: a. Newly configured routes are going well. We have received a few calls regarding some of the in-town stops that were eliminated in LPC, b. Bus Inspection went well, with fewer documented issues. Primary issue is rust and we did have a van taken out of service for rust. Will be reviewing whether a new van is needed, c. Supt Fleshner is completing an Iowa DOT DERA grant application for possible funds to assist in purchasing additional LP buses, d. Parents of students with food allergies will be contacted before the district pursues removing food from all buses, e. The district is awaiting word from City Hall in LPC regarding our request to place a more permanent LP tank at the LPC bus barn. 5. Technology Updates: Supt Fleshner is writing an RFP for wireless networks to use e-rate funding. The coming year will be the last year for the currently allocated funds; Union’s funds are about $90,000. Supt Fleshner will be writing four separate proposals, one for each building. Once we have more firm numbers, we will make an assessment as to which buildings to complete. 6. Marketing Update: Nothing new. 7. Staffing Update: Still Looking for coaches. 8. Daycare Update: No additional reports. 9. Preschool Update: Donna Coulter is planning to retire and the La Porte City Preschool Board is planning to hand over the preschool in La Porte City to the school district. Supt Fleshner has been in contact with the director of the Raggedy Ann & Andy Preschool in Dysart. Will be reviewing how this transition might work. 10. Skip the Trip: We are now able to give the driver’s permit test at Union Middle School. Andi Slack, middle school teacher and driver’s education teacher agreed to set testing dates for Union students needing to take the permit test without them needing to go to the DOT office. 11. Future Ready Iowa Summit: Union CSD will be sending a team to the summit in Cedar Falls on November 13, 2018. 12. IASB Convention: Board members need to let Kathy know whether or not they are going to the board convention in November.

First Reading Board Policy Series 200 “Board of Directors”: On a motion by Lorenzen, seconded by Paine, the board approved the 1st reading of Board Policy Series 200 “Board of Directors”. Motion carried 6-0.

SBRC Request Due to Open Enrollment Out Students not on 2017 Count: On a motion by Niebergall, seconded by Lorenzen, the board approved submitting the SBRC request due to open enrollment out students not on 2017 count. Motion carried 6-0.

SBRC Request for Limited English Proficiency (LEP) Instruction Beyond 5 Years: On a motion by Niebergall, seconded by Martin, the board approved submitting the SBRC request for Limited English Proficiency (LEP) Instruction beyond 5 years. Motion carried 6-0.

Early Graduation Requests: On a motion by Paine, seconded by Martin, the board approved the nine early graduation requests presented. Motion carried 6-0.

Adjustment to 2018-2019 Instructional Calendar: Supt Fleshner recommended making an adjustment to move the first day of parent-teacher conferences from October 23 to October 22. This is to help accommodate those wanting to attend the volleyball tournament the evening of October 23rd. On a motion by Martin, seconded by Niebergall, the board approved the adjustment to the 2018-2019 instructional calendar. Motion carried 6-0.

Union High School Handbook Change: Supt Fleshner is recommending changing the wording under the “No Smoking/Use of Tobacco/E-Cigarettes” section so administration has the flexibility to place a student on suspension for three days or assign detention for an equivalent period of time. On a motion by Lorenzen, seconded by Niebergall, the board approved making the wording change in the handbook. Motion carried 6-0.

Rescind Board Policy 402.5: This board policy has been moved to 213.1 and is no longer needed in the 400 section. On a motion by Lorenzen; seconded by Scott, the board rescinded board policy 402.5. Motion carried 6-0.

Consent Agenda: Minutes of the September 17, 2018 Board Meeting; Claims to be Paid; Financial Reports; Personnel: Resignations – None, Appointments – JaDee Gloede as HS Wrestling Cheer sponsor, Kyle Kriz as HS Assistant Wrestling, Nikki Scheetz as Route Bus Driver (LPC); Open Enrollment Requests. On a motion by Lorenzen, seconded by Niebergall, the board approved the Consent Agenda as presented. Motion carried 6-0.

Adjourn: On a motion by Niebergall, seconded by Scott, the meeting adjourned at 7:57 pm. Motion carried 6-0.

Work Session: The board worked on their board goals. The work session ended at 8:50 pm.

Kevin Sash, President Kathy Krug, Board Secretary

OCTOBER 15, 2018

INVOICES APPROVED

GENERAL FUND

ADVANCED SYSTEMS, INC, COPIER MAINTENANCE, 706.43

ALLIANT ENERGY/IPL, NATURAL GAS, 599.92

ANDYMARK, INC, HS ROBOTICS SUPPLIES, 372.34

ART CRAFT STUDIO, INC, HS ART SUPPLIES, 153.40

ASSETGENIE, INC, HS CHROMEBOOK PARTS, 603.25

BENCHMARK EDUCATION COMPANY, LLC, D-G ELEM – BENCHMARK LITERACY, 3,095.00

BEST BUY BUSINESS ADVANTAGE ACCOUNT, D-G/LPC ELEM WIRELESS MOUSE, 1,627.07

BLACK HAWK CO CONSERVATION BOARD, MS FIELD TRIP – TAG CLASS, 60.00

BLICK ART MATERIALS, HS ART SUPPLIES, 276.19

BMO HARRIS MASTERCARD, CLASSROOM SUPPLIES, REGISTRATIONS, 3,426.68

CAMP EWALU, 7TH GRADE FIELD TRIP, 1,847.00

CASEY’S GENERAL STORE, GASOLINE, 2,573.85

CENTRAL IOWA DIST, INC, CUSTODIAL SUPPLIES, 3,497.09

CENTRAL RIVERS AREA EDUCATION AGENCY REGISTRATIONS, PRINTING, LAMINATING, 1,251.49

CENTURY LINK, LONG DISTANCE CHARGES, 115.91

CITY OF DYSART, UTILITIES, 10,024.07

CNC LUMBER & SUPPLIES, LLC, MAINTENANCE SUPPLIES, 85.91

CONJUGUEMOS, HS FOREIGN LANGUAGE – FY19 SUBSCRIPTION, 60.00

CONSOLIDATED ENERGY CO, LLC, DIESEL FUEL AND LP, 6,129.61

DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION, 10/1 BUS INSPECTIONS, 1,240.00

DYSART REPORTER, SUBSCRIPTION, 47.00

DYSART TIRE & SERVICE, INC, VEHICLE REPAIRS, 1,023.11

ENCOMPASS IOWA, LLC, OCTOBER TECHNOLOGY SERVICES, 5,600.00

FAMILIES FIRST COUNSELING SERVICES, SEPT COUNSELING SERVICES, 3,157.00

FAREWAY STORES, INC, HS FCS SUPPLIES, 20.84

FARMERS COOP TELEPHONE CO, LOCAL SVC/INTERNET, 1,084.17

FOLLETT SCHOOL SOLUTIONS, INC, D-G ELEM LIBRARY BOOKS, 193.99

GALLAGHER-BLUEDORN ARTS CTR., MS TAG ADMISSIONS TO PERFORMANCES, 59.00

GARY’S THRIFTWAY FOODS, HS FCS SUPPLIES, 145.18

GLOEDE, JADEE, MS PBIS SUPPLIES, 7.27

GRADY INSTRUMENT SERVICE, INC, MS BAND INSTRUM REPAIRS, 1,175.00

HAWKEYE COMMUNICATION/FANDEL ALARM, D-G ELEM – ALARM SERVICE, 72.30

HENNINGER ELECTRIC, HS ELECTRICAL REPAIRS, 1,604.00

HENNINGS, JILL, REFUND 1/2 CAP/GOWN FEE, 17.50

HENNINGS, KURT, REFUND 1/2 CAP/GOWN FEE, 17.50

HENRY’S WELDING & MACHINE, REPAIR STAINLESS STEEL WHIPS-NUTRITION, 255.00

HOGLUND BUS CO, INC, BUS #16 – LIGHTS, 517.47

HY-VEE, FLOWERS-C GROTE’S MOM’S FUNERAL, 50.00

IA ASSOC OF SCHOOL BUSINESS OFFICIALS, 10/11 PAYROLL CONFERENCE –ROBERT, 90.00

IMPACT 7G INC, ASBESTOS TRAING – M TIMMER, 125.00

IOWA DEPARTMENT OF NATURAL RESOURCES, 2019 ANNUAL LWATER USE FEE, 134.00

IOWA SCHOOL COUNSELOR ASSOCIATION, LPC ELEM – AMANDA ARP – ISCA CONFERENCE, 40.00

ITEC CONFERENCE, THE, OCTOBER 15, 2018 ITEC CONF REGISTR, 456.00

IXL LEARNING, INC, MS IXL MEMBERSHIP – SPEC EDUC, 559.00

J.W. PEPPER & SONS, INC HS VOCAL MUSIC SUPPLIES 63.00

JASON’S SERVICE SHOP, VEHICLE & EQUIPMENT REPAIRS, 575.00

JAYMAR BUSINESS FORMS, DIRECT DEPOSIT PAPER, 58.57

JOHNSTONE SUPPLY, HS FILTERS, 152.88

KAPCO, HS LIBRARY SUPPLIES, 49.79

KEEGAN, MICHELLE, SEPT TLC MLG REIMB, 28.90

KESTEN, THOMAS, SEPT MLG REIMB, 17.34

LA PORTE CITY PRESCHOOL, SEPT 2018 PRESCHOOL PYMNT, 8,596.38

LA PORTE CITY PRINTING & DESIGN, INC, 09/17 BOARD MINUTES AND BILLS, 721.93

LA PORTE CITY TELEPHONE CO., LOCAL SVC/INTERNET, 1,106.05

LA PORTE CITY UTILITIES, UTILITIES, 14,029.35

LAPORTE MOTOR SUPPLY, INC, HS IND TECH SUPPLIES, 8.79

LITERACY RESOURCES INC, LPC ELEM – PHONEMIC CURRICULUM, 159.98

LOCKSPERTS, INC, MAINTENANCE SUPPLIES, 770.60

MADISON NATIONAL LIFE INSURANCE CO, OCTOBER LIFE/LTD PREMIUMS, 2,019.10

MARCO, MS COPIER STAPLES, 175.96

MARTINSON, JANET AND GARY, REFUND DUPLIC PYMNT – M DEWITT, 132.00

MENARD, INC CUSTODIAL AND IND TECH SUPPLIES, 2,926.69

MENARDS – CEDAR FALLS, D-G ELEM MAINT – HANDTRUCK 199.97

MERCER H&B ADMIN -IOWA FIDUCIARY, NOVEMBER PREMIUMS, 147,140.13

MONKEYTOWN- STOREY KENWORTHY, HS OFFICE SUPPLIES, 455.72

NEWZBRAIN, MS TAG REEGISTRATION, 109.00

OLLENDIECK, DOUG AND KATHERINE, REFUND INSTRUMENT RENT – SAM O, 54.00

ORIENTAL TRADING CO, INC., D-G ELEM OFFICE SUPPLIES, 49.92

ORKIN, LLC, LPC BUS BARN PEST CONTROL, 291.43

P & K MIDWEST INC, DYSART MOWER PARTS, 7.71

PAPER CORPORATION, THE, HS/DISTR OFFICE – PAPER, 2,682.74

PEPSI-COLA,

MS FACULTY POP, 557.65

PITNEY BOWES EASY PERMIT POSTAGE, 10/9 HS POSTAG, 500.00

PITNEY BOWES GLOBAL FINANCIAL SERVICES LLC, HS QUARTERLY POSTAGE, 399.24

PPG ARCHITECTURAL FINISHES, MAINTENANCE SUPPLIES, 145.98

PREMIER FURNITURE & EQUIPMENT, LLC, LPC ELEM – DESKS AND CHAIRS, 5,075.00

PROVIDENT LIFE AND ACCIDENT INSURANCE COMPANY, SEPT 2018 PREMIUMS, 656.98

QUILL, D-G ELEM OFFICE SUPPLIES, 306.29

RAGGEDY ANN & ANDY PRESCHOOL, SEPT 2018 PRESCHOOL PYMNT, 7,004.46

REALLY GOOD STUFF, LLC, LPC ELEM TITLE I SUPPLIES, 24.99

RICOH USA, INC, DISTRICT OFFICE COPIER MAINTENANCE, 22.53

SCHOLASTIC MAGAZINES, HS/LPC ELEM SUPPLIES, 2,082.54

SCHOOL BUS SALES CO, BUS REPAIRS AND PARTS, 2,690.04

SCHOOL NURSE SUPPLY, D-G ELEM NURSE SUPPLIES, 83.50

SCHOOL SPECIALTY INC, CLASSROOM AND OFFICE SUPPLIES, 4,523.15

SERVICE ROOFING COMPANY , MS LOUNGE ROOF REPAIR, 877.74

SHIFFLER EQUIPMENT SALES, INC, MS MAINTENANCE SUPPLIES, 135.56

SIGNS & DESIGNS, CLASSROOM SIGNS, 1,199.72

SITEONE LANDSCAPE SUPPLY, LLC, HS IRRIGATION SYST MAINTENANCE, 62.22

SPORE, HEIDI, SEPT MLG REIMB, 17.34

STAMATIADES, TODD, REGISTRATION REFUND-B STAMATIADIES, 132.00

STAPLES CREDIT PLAN, LPC ELEM OFFICE SUPPLIES, 99.98

STAR REFRIGERATION COMPANY, INC, HS REACH-IN COOLER-REPL TEMP CONTROL, 1,792.00

STOAKES, CORINDY, SEPT TLC MLG REIMB, 11.56

STOAKES, DAWN, SEPT MLG REIMB, 92.48

SWISHER & COHRT, PLC, SEPT LEGAL SERVICES, 52.50

TAMA/GRUNDY PUBLISHING, SUBSCRIPTIONS, 67.50

TEACHER’S DISCOVERY, HS LANGUAGE ARTS SUPPLIES, 69.45

TEACHING STRATEGIES LLC, D-G ELEM – GOLD ASSESSMENT, 188.10

TERRY’S FOOD CENTER, MS FCS SUPPLIES, 86.78

TIMBERLINE BILLING SERVICE LLC, SEPTEMBER MEDICAID ADMIN FEES, 129.22

UNION COMMUNITY SCHOOL, TRANSF OVERPYMNT OF FEES TO LUNCH, 341.28

UNION COMMUNTIY SCHOOL DISTRICT, D-G ELEM START CASH – BOOK FAIR, 260.00

UNITED PARCEL SERVICE, INC, POSTAGE – WRKRS COMP CASE, 15.90

UNIVERSITY OF NORTHERN IOWA, HS WELDING TEXTBOOKS, 180.00

UNIVERSITY OF NORTHERN IOWA, HS TEXTBOOKS, 946.00

URB’S DO IT BEST HARDWARE, MAINTENANCE SUPPLIES, 662.16

US-GAMES, D-G ELEM PE SUPPLIES, 100.00

VAN METER INDUSTRIAL, INC., MAINTENANCE SUPPLIES, 59.22

WAUTERS ELECTRIC, D-G ELEM – RECEPTICLES, 228.26

WEBER PAPER COMPANY, CUSTODIAL SUPPLIES, 1,536.90

WEST MUSIC CO, BAND REPAIRS AND SUPPLIES, 488.75

WIEBBECKE, CHERYL, 8/20 MLG REIMB, 5.78

YOUNG PLUMBING AND HEATING, HS HVAC REPAIR, 734.00

Fund Total: 272,518.22

PHYSICAL PLANT & EQUIPMENT

ENCOMPASS IOWA, LLC, OCTOBER TECHNOLOGY SERVICES, 2,677.00

FOLLETT SCHOOL SOLUTIONS, INC, MS DESTINY RENEWAL, 1,042.50

FUSION FORWARD LLC, NOVEMBER MARKETING, DESIGN, PR SERVICES, 1,200.00

INSTRUCTURE, INC, HS CANVAS SUBSCRIPTION, 2,420.00

JMC COMPUTER SERVICE, INC, FY19 JMC AND WEB-HOSTING, 6,603.55

MARCO TECHNOLOGIES, LLC, PRINTER/COPIER AGREEMENT, 3,148.38

CAPITAL PROJECTS

ELECTRONIC ENGINEERING, HS – PORTABLE RADIOS, 2,698.00

MARTIN GARDNER ARCHITECTURE, MS HVAC – SCHEMATIC DESIGN, 1,871.25

Fund Total: 4,569.25

SUPPORT TRUST FUND

GYM AUTHORITY LLC, THE, WEIGHT ROOM SUPPLIES, 315.00

Fund Total315.00

EXPENDIBLE TRUST

HAWKEYE COMMUNITY COLLEGE, FFA SCHOLARSHIPS, 260.00

IOWA STATE UNIVERSITY, FFA SCHOLARSHIPS, 520.00

Fund Total: 780.00