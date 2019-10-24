UNION COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT

DYSART-GENESEO-LA PORTE CITY

Regular Board Meeting

October 21, 2019

(pending board approval)

Roll: Board President Kevin Sash called the regular meeting to order at 6:00 pm. The following board members were present: Darrell DeWinter, Kristi Martin, Cathy Niebergall, Brandon Paine, and Jenna Scott. Absent: Corey Lorenzen.

Agenda: Board President Sash requested the board delete item #9, Used Bus Purchase. On a motion by Niebergall, seconded by Martin, the board approved the agenda as amended. Motion carried 6-0.

High School Presentation: High School Principal Jason Toenges shared information on professional development, the WIN program, the Presidents’ Council in his building, and his classroom visits. Principal Toenges shared with the board how he is working with the teachers in the decision-making process for the professional development at the high school. They have selected a vision statement and principles of teaching, which will help guide them in selecting the professional development for the high school. Principal Toenges reported that both teachers and students are seeing the benefits of WIN time. Currently, students are seeking to meet with staff for help at almost double the rate that staff is needing to select students who need help. The President’s Council is something Principal Toenges has started this school year. He meets with all four class presidents once per month to discuss things going on at school, ideas for future events, and giving the class presidents, as representatives of their classes, an opportunity to have a more active part in some of the decision-making at the high school. Principal Toenges has been doing weekly instructional walkarounds in the high school, stopping in classrooms for quick visits, as well as doing full observations which give feedback to teachers. At the board meeting, Principal Toenges reported that he has done 9 of the 11 fall observations.

Superintendent’s Report: 1) School Bus Driver’s Week: a. Supt Fleshner shared a picture of our bus drivers, which was taken at a recent bus driver training meeting. 2) Facility Issue at D-G Elementary: a. Supt Fleshner reported on the sewer issue we had at D-G Elem last week. Elementary students were moved to the Middle School while the problem was being worked on. He commended the staff of both buildings for handling the situation so that things went smoothly. 3) Professional Development: a. K-12: Social Studies Work Groups – working on new standards, b. Fall FAST Screening Data: great start to year; students were in the 70’s to 90’s range in scoring, c. Professional development opportunities in Madison, St. Louis, or Minneapolis: There are several conferences coming up that we may be able to send a team to, using available professional development funds. 4) Financial Updates: a. ISFIS Conference on Oct 31st: Travis, Kathy and Jason will be going to the conference in Cedar Rapids, b. IASB Financial Reports: Supt Fleshner shared the reports with the board, c. Certified Enrollment: District is down 18.8 students, which is about $126,000 in funding. 5) Facility Updates: a. Architect & Engineer meeting originally scheduled for Sept 30th has been rescheduled for October 29th. Will be looking at the preliminary estimates for MS Phase II and HS Gym – approximately $700,000. This would include lights, ceiling, HVAC for MS kitchen and classrooms to the south and west and at the high school, new roof, HVAC and A/C for the gym, b. Capital Projects and PPEL Projections: Supt Fleshner reviewed the spreadsheet showing projections for the Capital Projects and PPEL funds for FY20. 6) Transportation Update: a. 12 passenger van: Supt Fleshner shared with the board a picture of the used 12-passenger van that the district purchased, b. District Bus Inspection on Sept 25: Supt Fleshner shared the inspection reports with the board. We had a microbus taken out of service due to rust, c. Diesel Emissions Reduction Act (DERA) Grant: None of our vehicles qualify, d. Early Shuttle Time – 6 am: Supt Fleshner reported to the board that there have been requests for earlier shuttles. After much discussion, the board consensus was to keep the shuttle time the same for all. 7) Marketing Update: a. Supt Fleshner shared the stats from Fusion Forward for our Facebook page and website, b. Large Brochure – Home Show in February: Should have a brochure ready for Home Show to have available at booths with La Porte City and Dysart information. 8) Staffing Update: The TLC Plan will be revised by a committee in the future. 9) Daycare Update: No additional reports. 10) IASB: a. School Board Election: Supt Fleshner shared election info with board, b. IASB Convention: Board members need to contact Kathy as to whether they are going to the convention or not, and if they are, which days they are attending and which sessions they want to attend, c. Mental Health Priority: Union CSD costs associated with outside services in FY19 = $22,715, FY18 = 18,321. 11) School Resource Officer: a. Supt Fleshner reported on the City of Dysart’s interest in having a school resource officer in the buildings. The board discussed the pros and cons, what the officer’s duties would be, and the feasibility of adding the officer, considering the drop in funding due to declining enrollment and the fact that it wasn’t in the budget for the FY20 school year. Still looking for additional information. 12) IGHSAU – Girls’ Wrestling: a. Supt Fleshner reported there is community interest and Union High School is collecting numbers on possible participation. The board discussed the pros and cons and the consensus was to look at the possibility of starting a girls’ wrestling program as a club to see how many students are actually interested. 13) SAI Catch Life Program: Supt Fleshner reported that the administrative team is taking part in this program. The program is free and looks at ways to promote a healthy leadership-life fit. 14) Next board meeting – November 25th, Union Middle School Media Center (Dysart) @ 6:00 pm.

Health Associate/Nursing Position: Because Patricia holds an RN license and is monitored by an agency outside the Board of Educational Examiners, being listed as an associate rather than a nurse would mean she shouldn’t be doing nurse duties while her license requires her to do nurse duties if a situation would arise. This could jeopardize her RN license. On a motion by Niebergall, seconded by Paine, the board approved changing Patricia Bohnstengel’s title to school nurse, while keeping her position as an hourly position at this time. Motion carried 6-0.

New Bus Purchase: On a motion by DeWinter, seconded by Scott, the board accepted the bid from School Bus Sales for a 77-passenger bus for $108,952.00. A portion of the bus cost will be paid using the $18,000 Volkswagon Settlement Grant. Motion carried 6-0.

Microbus Purchase: On a motion by Paine, seconded by Scott, the board accepted the bid from School Bus Sales for a 12+1 passenger microbus from School Bus Sales for $73,119.00. Motion carried 6-0.

Approval to Sell Bus #25: On a motion by DeWinter, seconded by Niebergall, the board approved selling bus #25. Motion carried 6-0.

Early Graduation Requests: On a motion by DeWinter, seconded by Paine, the board approved the early graduation requests. Motion carried 6-0.

Consent Agenda: Minutes of the September 16, 2019 Board Meeting; Claims to be Paid; Financial Reports; Personnel – Resignations: Nancy McFarland as Substitute Bus Driver, Anthony Paulhus as Food Transp/Kitchen Asst, Betty Satterlee-Mullis as HS Kitchen Asst, Appointments: Mary Anton as HS Math Teacher (January 2020), Brady Driscol as HS Asst Boys Basketball Coach, Susan Oline as HS Dishwasher/Kitchen Asst; Open Enrollment Requests. On a motion by Scott, seconded by Paine, the board approved the Consent Agenda as presented. Motion carried 6-0.

Adjourn: On a motion by Paine, seconded by Niebergall, the meeting adjourned at 7:48 pm. Motion carried 6-0.

Kevin Sash, President Kathy Krug, Board Secretary

INVOICES APPROVED

October 21, 2019

GENERAL FUND

ADVANCED SYSTEMS, INC, HS COPIER MAINTENANCE, 187.32

ARTISAN CEILING SYSTEMS, HS/D-G ELEM CEILING TILE, 679.96

ASSETGENIE, INC, HS CHROMEBOOKS REPAIRS, 798.00

BELLIN-BLANK CENTER, THE, BESTS – LPC ELEM TAG – I-EXCEL TESTING, 426.00

BENCHMARK EDUCATION COMPANY, LLC, BENCHMARK LITERACY, 3,095.00

BLACK HAWK RENTAL SERVICE, INC, WEED EATER PARTS, 80.00

BLOOMSBURY FARM, INC, D-G ELEM K-1ST – FALL TOUR ADMISSION, 290.00

BMO HARRIS MASTERCARD, SUPPLIES, HOTEL EXPENSES, 7,216.95

CANION CREATIONS, LLC, HS SPANISH SUPPLIES, 275.00

CARLSON, KORINA, SEPT TLC MLG REIMB, 34.68

CARROT-TOP INDUSTRIES, INC, HS –FLAGS, 237.15

CASEY’S BUSINESS MASTERCARD, GASOLINE, 4,398.48

CEDAR VALLEY AUTO GLASS, INC, VEHICLES – WINDSHIELDS, 420.00

CENTRAL IOWA DIST, INC, CUSTODIAL SUPPLIES, 6,590.50

CENTRAL IOWA TECH, FIRE ALARM INSPECTIONS AND REPAIRS, 1,035.00

CENTRAL RIVERS AREA EDUCATION AGENCY, FY20 PROF TRAINING ASSESSMENT, 3,103.49

CENTURY LINK, LONG DISTANCE CHARGES, 97.88

CITY OF DYSART, UTILITIES, 9,586.16

CLAIR, MICHAEL, 9/18 DOT PHYSICAL, 60.00

CLIPSHOUT, INC, MS AT-RISK SUPPLIES, 179.00

CNC LUMBER & SUPPLIES, LLC, MAINTENANCE SUPPLIES, 226.40

COMPRESSED AIR & EQUIPMENT CO, INC, MAINTENANCE SUPPLIES, 9.44

CONSOLIDATED ENERGY CO, LLC, LP AND DIESEL, 4,769.73

DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION, 9/25 BUS INSPECTION – 31 BUSES, 1,240.00

DRISCOL, LAURIE, MS – PBIS SUPPLIE, 16.00

DYSART REPORTER, HS SUBSCRIPT – DYSART REPORTER, 52.00

DYSART TIRE & SERVICE, INC, VEHICLE REPAIRS, 1,090.93

EBSCO SUBSCRIPTION SERVICE, MS LIBRARY BOOKS, 214.48

ENCOMPASS IOWA, LLC, OCTOBER TECHNOLOGY SERVICES, 7,021.70

FAMILIES FIRST COUNSELING SERVICES, HS/MS STUDENT COUNSELING SERVICES, 2,387.00

FAREWAY STORES, INC, FCS SUPPLIES, 130.13

FARMERS COOP TELEPHONE CO, LOCAL SVC/INTERNET, 1,728.63

FERGUSON ENTERPRISES, LLC, LPC ELEM MAINTENANCE SUPPLIES, 419.13

FOLLETT SCHOOL SOLUTIONS, INC, MS LIBRARY BOOKS, 1,701.93

FREEMAN STUMP GRINDING, GROUND 2 STUMPS – LPC BASEBALL COMPLEX, 90.00

GALLAGHER-BLUEDORN ARTS CTR., D-G ELEM AND MS – PERFORMANCES, 229.00

GARY’S THRIFTWAY FOODS, CLASSROOM SUPPLIES, 329.49

GINGRICH, CRAIG, SEPT MLG REIMB – SUB FOR SACQUITNE, 11.56

GLYNLYON, INC, HS/MS ODYSSEYWARE, 4,800.00

GOODWIN TUCKER GROUP, HS OVEN/D-G ELEM DISHWASHER REPAIRS, 986.58

GRADY INSTRUMENT SERVICE, INC, MS BAND INSTRUM REPAIRS, 1,300.00

HANSEN’S FARM FRESH DAIRY, INC, SEPT 27 – MS TOUR, 50.00

HAWKEYE COMMUNICATION/FANDEL ALARM, D-G ELEM MONITORING SERVICE, 72.30

HAWKEYE COMMUNITY COLLEGE, 3 HR ANNUAL BUS INSERVICE, 780.00

HEINEMANN, LPC ELEM SUPPLIES, 62.00

HENNINGER ELECTRIC, ELECTRICAL REPAIRS, 1,488.46

HENRY SCHEIN, INC, MS NUSRSE SUPPLIES – BATTERY BACKUP, 115.00

HERFF JONES, HS GUIDANCE – SERVICE MEDALS, 163.95

IA ASSOC OF SCHOOL BUSINESS OFFICIALS, FALL CONF REGISTR – ROBERTS, 100.00

IMPACT 7G INC, TIMMER – ANNUAL ASBESTOS TRAINING, 125.00

INSTRUCTURE, INC, CANVAS SUBSCRIPTION, 2,543.20

IOWA ASSOC OF AGRICULTURAL EDUCATORS, FY2- MEMBERSHIP – SACQUITNE, 195.00

IOWA DEPARTMENT OF NATURAL RESOURCES, WATER USE PERMIT, 350.00

IOWA PRISON INDUSTRIES, MAINTENANCE – AIR FILTERS, 1,013.28

IOWA TESTING PROGRAMS, IOWA STATEWIDE STUDENT ASSESSMENTS, 3,702.20

IOWA WALL SYSTEMS, INC, HS – CONCRETE RAISING, 638.00

IOWA WATER MANAGEMENT COMPANY, HS BOILER TREATMENT, 415.00

ISFIS, INC, GASB 75 COMPLIANE SERV – FY19 ROLL FORW, 2,500.00

IXL LEARNING, INC, MS – MEMBERSHIP, 879.00

J.W. PEPPER & SONS, INC, HS VOCAL MUSIC SUPPLIES, 178.98

JOHN LINDAMAN COMPANY, BUS TIRES, 2,153.60

KEEGAN, MICHELLE, SEPT TLC MLG REIMB, 44.20

LA PORTE CITY CONNECT, LOCAL SVC/INTERNET, 1,413.48

LA PORTE CITY PRINTING & DESIGN, INC, HS ENVELOPES, BOARD MINUTES, BILLS, 467.93

LA PORTE CITY UTILITIES, UTILITIES, 12,575.86

LAPORTE MOTOR SUPPLY, INC, REPAIR PARTS, 21.27

LITERACY RESOURCES INC, LPC ELEM – PRE-K SUPPLIES, 91.99

MADISON NATIONAL LIFE INSURANCE CO, NOVEMBER LIFE/LTD PREMIUMS, 4,273.27

MARCO, INSTALL PAPERCUT APP ON SERVER, 185.00

MCGRAW-HILL COMPANIES, THE, ELEM – EVERDAY MATH CURRICULUM, 26,388.44

MENARD, INC, MAINTENANCE, CLASSROOM SUPPLIES, 2,783.19

MERCER H&B ADMIN -IOWA FIDUCIARY, NOV INSURANCE PREMIUMS, 120,107.71

MERCER HEALTH & BENEFITS LLC, AUGUST HSA/FSA ADMIN SERVICES, 468.75

MITCHELL, TIMOTHY, SEPT MLG REIMB, 46.24

MOTORHEAD MAYHEM SERVICE & REPAIR, VEHICLE REPAIRS, 3,679.16

MUSIC IN MOTION, LPC ELEM VOCAL MUSIC SUPPLIES, 75.00

NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC SOCIETY, MS TAG – REGISTRATION, 60.00

NEWZBRAIN, MS NEWBRAIN WEBSITE LICENSE, 309.00

ONE SOURCE INC, THE BACKGROUND CHECK COMPANY, BACKGROUND CHECKS, 30.00

ORKIN, LLC , PEST CONTROL, 303.39

PENNELL, KIMBERLY, 9/27 DOT PHYSICAL REIMB, 100.00

PEPSI-COLA, MS FACULTY, CONC POP, 571.87

PITNEY BOWES EASY PERMIT POSTAGE, HS QUARTERLY POSTAGE, 399.24

PLT4M, WEB TRAINING PROGRAM, 400.00

PPG ARCHITECTURAL FINISHES, HS MAINTENANCE SUPPLIES, 134.27

PROSHIELD FIRE PROTECTION, VAN #48 – FIRE EXTINGUISHER, 72.00

PROVIDENT LIFE AND ACCIDENT INSURANCE COMPANY, SEPT INSURANCE PREMIUMS, 625.17

QUILL, MS SUPPLIES, 318.99

RAGGEDY ANN & ANDY PRESCHOOL, SEPT PRESCHOOL PAYMENT, 9,756.73

REALLY GOOD STUFF, LLC, LPC ELEM CLASSROOM SUPPLIES, 61.72

REHABMART, LLC, LPC ELEM – SWING SEATS, 176.58

RENAISSANCE LEARNING, INC, MS, D-G ELEM, LPC ELEM – STAR, AR RENEWALS, 6,572.60

RICOH USA, INC, DISTRICT OFFICE COPIER MAINTENANCE, 16.01

ROBBINS, WHITNEY, 9/19 GAS REIMB – CAR #52, 19.85

SACQUITNE, ADAM, SEPT 2019 MLG REIMB, 127.16

SCHEETZ, NIKKI, 9/25 DOT PHYSICAL REIMB, 100.00

SCHOLASTIC MAGAZINES, HS SOCIAL STUDIES SUPPLIES, 1,917.74

SCHOOL ADMINISTRATORS OF IOWA, FY20 SAI MEMBERSHIPS – FLESHNER, 600.00

SCHOOL BUS SALES CO, BUS REPAIR PARTS, REPAIRS, 1,869.70

SCHOOL SPECIALTY INC, LPC ELEM, D-G ELEM CLASSROOM SUPPLIES, 5,270.13

SERVICE ROOFING COMPANY, HS ROOF REPAIRS 8/8 – 9/10, 493.54

SHAMROCK LAWN SERVICE, WEED CONTROL – DISTRICT WIDE, 3,150.00

SIGNS & DESIGNS, HS TEACHER ROOM SIGNS, 208.00

SPORE, HEIDI, SEPT MLG REIMB, 52.02

STOAKES, CORINDY, SEPT 2019 TLC MLG REIMB, 11.56

STOAKES, DAWN, SEPT 2019 MLG REIMB, 98.26

STOREY KENWORTHY HS, MS SUPPLIES, 253.21

TAMA/GRUNDY PUBLISHING, 9/16 BOARD MINUTES AND BILLS, 198.93

TEACHER SYNERGY, LLC, LPC ELEM – KDGTN SCIENCE, 82.94

TERRY’S FOOD CENTER, MS FCS SUPPLIES, 115.25

TIMBERLINE BILLING SERVICE LLC, SEPT MEDICAID ADMIN FEES, 301.02

U.S. SCHOOL SUPPLY, INC, LPC ELEM CLASSROOM SUPPLIES, 64.95

UNION COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT, D-G ELEM BOOK FAIR – START CASH, 260.00

UNION COMMUNITY SCHOOL, SEPT 2019 LUNCH ADMIN FEES, 726.69

UPPER IOWA UNIVERSITY, TUITIION: ENG 101 ENGLISH COMP I, 750.00

URB’S DO IT BEST HARDWARE, MAINTENANCE SUPPLIES, 169.93

VAN METER INDUSTRIAL, INC., MAINTENANCE SUPPLIES, 2,195.03

VINTON TROPHY & AWARDS, MS SCIENCE FAIR PLAQUE – ENGRAVE, 36.80

WEST MUSIC CO, MS BAND SUPPLIES, 218.05

WILLEMS, KATHLEEN, SEPT MLG REIMB, 132.94

WITHAM AUTO CENTERS, INC, VAN #48 – MUDFLAPS, 110.00

WOODRIVER ENERGY, LLC, NATURAL GAS, 434.76

YOUNG PLUMBING AND HEATING, LPC ELEM HVAC REPAIRS – POWER SURGE, 8499.03

Fund Total: 306,587.99

MANAGEMENT FUND

LA PORTE CITY INSURANCE AGENCY, ADDTL DUE-TO CORRECT CYBER INSUR BILLED, 195.00

Fund Total: 195.00

PHYSICAL PLANT & EQUIPMENT

ENCOMPASS IOWA, LLC, OCTOBER TECHNOLOGY SERVICES, 2,418.51

FOLLETT SCHOOL SOLUTIONS, INC, MS – DESTINY RENEWAL, 1,042.50

FUSION FORWARD LLC, NOVEMBER MARKETING, DESIGN. PR SERVICES, 1,200.00

JMC COMPUTER SERVICE, INC, LPC ELEM FY20 JMC SOFTWARE, 4,268.65

MARCO TECHNOLOGIES, LLC, PRINTER/COPIER AGREEMENT, 3,485.32

Fund Total: 12,414.98

CAPITAL PROJECTS

DAN DEERY MOTOR, 2017 CHEV EXPRESS 3500, 18,200.00

DON SCHMITZ & SONS, INC, MS SOUTH PARKING LOT IMPROVEMENTS, 10,507.00

MARTIN GARDNER ARCHITECTURE, ARCHITECT FEES – MS HVAC PROJECT, 971.25

SPRAY-LAND USA, PRESSURE WASHER, 1,595.00

V.I.P.S, MS MATH WHITE BOARDS, 1,990.00

Fund Total: 33,263.25

SUPPORT TRUST FUND

PLT4M, WEB TRAINING PROGRAM, 200.00

Fund Total: 200.00