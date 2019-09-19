UNION COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT

DYSART-GENESEO-LA PORTE CITY

Regular Board Meeting

September 16, 2019

(pending board approval)

Call to Order: Board President Kevin Sash called the regular meeting to order at 6:03 p.m. The following board members were present: Darrell DeWinter, Corey Lorenzen, Kristi Martin, and Brandon Paine. Absent: Cathy Niebergall and Jenna Scott.

Agenda: On a motion by DeWinter, second by Paine, the agenda was approved with the following revisions: under item #14 Personnel, Appointments add Morgan Metcalf as 1:1 D-G Elem associate and William Henson as MS 7th Grade Boys’ Basketball Coach. Motion carried 5-0.

Correspondence: A thank you was received from Lizzie Zondo and her Union Peak students regarding the renovations and furniture additions to the classroom.

Superintendent’s Report: 1) Weather Delay This Morning: a. The decision to delay school due to the fog this morning was made prior to 5:30 am and alerts were sent out however the School Alerts system had an issue which effected several schools, and the alerts were not all received timely. They have let us know the issue has been corrected, 2) Professional Development: a. There will be some modifications to professional development times due to the shortage of substitutes, 3) Financial Update: a. ISFIS Conference on October 31st. Travis Fleshner, Kathy Krug, and Jason Toenges will be attending, b. Medicaid reimbursements were down in FY19 and was anticipated with program changes and graduations, 4) Facility Update: a. There will be a meeting with the architect and engineer on September 30th, 5) Transportation Update: a. Information was shared on the new laws regarding school buses, with the big change being the requirement of seat belts in new buses that are purchased on or after October 2, 2019, b. District bus inspection is September 25th at the Middle School, c. Supt Fleshner asked the board for input regarding purchasing used buses, such as buses that were previously leased, 6) Marketing: a. Supt Fleshner shared some of the stats from Fusion Forward on our Facebook page and our website, 7) Staffing Update: a. The TLC Plan will be revised by a committee in the future, 8) Daycare: a. Some discussion on space available in the next few years, 9) IASB Convention: a. Election information was shared with the board, b. IASB Convention information was shared with the board, 10) IGHSAU (Iowa Girls’ High School Athletic Union): a. Supt Fleshner will be serving on the Board of Directors for Northeast Iowa, for 90 school districts.

SBRC Request Due to Special Education Deficit: On a motion by Paine, second by Lorenzen, the board approved the application to the School Budget Review Committee in the amount of $218,547.32 for special education (deficit) costs during the 2018-2019 school year. Motion carried 5-0.

SBRC Request Due to Hazard Abatement: On a motion by Lorenzen, second by DeWinter, the board approved the application to the School Budget Review Committee in the amount of $72,465 for removal of environmental hazards during the 2019-2020 school year. Motion carried 5-0.

SBRC Request Due to Asbestos Abatement: On a motion by DeWinter, second by Paine, the board approved the application to the School Budget Review Committee in the amount of $8,484.10 for Asbestos Abatement costs during the 2019-2020 school year. Motion carried 5-0.

Elect IASB Delegate: On a motion by Paine, seconded by Lorenzen, the board appointed Darrell DeWinter as their IASB Delegate to represent our district at the IASB Conference in November. Motion carried 5-0.

Set October and November School Board Meeting Dates: On a motion by Lorenzen, second by DeWinter, the board set these meetings for October 21st in the District Office-Board Room and November 25th in the Middle School Library. Both meetings will start at 6:00 pm. Motion carried 5-0.

Consent Agenda: Minutes of the August 19, 2019 board meeting; Claims to be Paid; Personnel – Resignations: None, Appointments: William Henson as 7th Grd Boys’ Basketball, Morgan Metcalf as 1:1 Associate, D-G Elem, Sara Steuk as 2nd Year Mentor, Randi Walker as HS Wrestling Cheer; Open Enrollment Requests. On a motion by Lorenzen, second by Paine, the board approved the consent agenda. Motion carried 5-0.

Adjourn: On a motion by DeWinter, second by Martin, the meeting adjourned at 6:35 pm. Motion carried 5-0.

Kevin Sash, Board President Kathy Krug, Board Secretary

