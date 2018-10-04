UNION COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT

DYSART-GENESEO-LA PORTE CITY

Regular Board Meeting

September 17, 2018

(pending board approval)

Call to Order: The regular meeting of the Board was called to order by Board President Sash at 6:01 pm in the Board Room. The following board members were present: Corey Lorenzen, Kristi Martin, Cathy Niebergall, Brandon Paine, Kevin Sash, and Jenna Scott. Absent: Darrell DeWinter.

Agenda: On a motion by Lorenzen, seconded by Niebergall, the board approved the agenda for the board meeting as presented. Motion carried 6-0.

Approve the minutes of August 20, 2018 regular board meeting: On a motion by Niebergall, seconded by Scott, the board approved the August 20, 2018 board minutes as presented. Motion carried 6-0.

Appoint Board Secretary/Treasurer: On a motion by Lorenzen, seconded by Niebergall, the board appointed Kathy Krug as the Board Secretary/Treasurer. Motion carried 6-0.

Receive and Take Action on Claims to be Paid: On a motion by Lorenzen, seconded by Scott, the board approved the claims to be paid as presented. Motion carried 6-0.

Receive and Take Action on Financial Reports: On a motion by Niebergall, seconded by Paine, the board approved the financial reports as presented. Motion carried 6-0.

Adjournment: On a motion by Scott, seconded by Niebergall, the board meeting adjourned at 6:05 pm. Motion carried 6-0.

UNION COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT

DYSART-GENESEO-LA PORTE CITY

Organizational Meeting

September 17, 2018

(pending board approval)

Call to Order and Roll Call: The organizational meeting of the Board was called to order by Board Secretary/Treasurer Krug at 6:07 pm in the Board Room. The following board members were present: Corey Lorenzen, Kristi Martin, Cathy Niebergall, Brandon Paine, Kevin Sash, and Jenna Scott. Absent: Darrell DeWinter.

Election of Board President: The board secretary called for nominations for the office of board president. Kevin Sash was nominated for president; there were no other nominations. Roll call vote: Lorenzen – Sash, Martin – Sash, Niebergall – Sash, Paine – Sash, Sash – Sash, and Scott – Sash. Sash was elected president, 6-0.

Oath of Office of Board President: The oath of office was given to Board President Sash by Board Secretary/Treasurer Krug.

Election of Board Vice President: Board President Sash called for nominations for the office of board vice president. Corey Lorenzen was nominated for vice president; no other nominations were made. Roll call vote: Martin – Lorenzen, Niebergall – Lorenzen, Paine – Lorenzen, Sash – Lorenzen, Scott – Lorenzen, and Lorenzen – Niebergall. Lorenzen was elected vice president, 5-1.

Oath of Office of Board Vice President: The oath of office was given to Board Vice President Lorenzen by Board Secretary/Treasurer Krug.

Revision and/or Adoption of the Agenda: Board President Sash requested two items be added to the agenda. Under Item 17a, add contract renewal with LIED Center in Waverly and under Item 18, personnel, add Curt Hilmer’s resignation as HS wrestling assistant. On a motion by Lorenzen, seconded by Niebergall, the board approved the agenda as amended. Motion carried 6-0.

Correspondence: The board received a thank you and an invitation to the Little Knights Learning Center open house on October 15th.

Superintendent’s Report: 1) Professional Development: Have new AEA people working with us on PD. 2) Financial Update: Special Education deficit was reduced by $203,825. 3) Facility Update: a. Early cost estimates were shared for the middle school hvac systems, b. Cost estimates for a rooftop unit at the high school were shared. 4) Transportation Update: Reviewing food allergies and food on buses. We have several students who have peanut and tree nut allergies and want to make sure that all students have a safe environment on the school bus as well as in school. 5) Technology – no update. 6) Marketing – continuing with branding and website edits. 7) Staff Updates: Most of the personnel approvals on the agenda are for the TLC positions. 8) Upcoming Board Policy: The board will need to develop a policy for “private donations” to pay negative lunch balances. Planning to have a draft of this policy for the October agenda. 9) Daycare Update: Open house is October 15, 2018 from 6:30-8:00 pm. 10) IASB Conference: Those board members planning to go to the board convention in November should let the district office know and indicate if they will need a hotel room.

Appoint Board Members to the Following Positions: Building Site Councils: High School – Sash, Middle School – Lorenzen, LPC Elem – DeWinter, D-G Elem – Scott; District Leadership Team: Paine; County Conference Boards: Benton County – Sash, Black Hawk County – Paine, Tama County – Niebergall, Buchanan County – (none); Negotiations Team: Sash and Niebergall, with Paine as alternate; IASB Delegate Assembly: DeWinter; Dysart Community Foundation: Niebergall; ELL Committee: Martin; Board Personnel Team (3): Lorenzen, Paine, Sash.

Receive and Take Action on Recommendation to Approve a Resolution to Designate Authorized Signatures for the District’s Financial Accounts and Business Transactions: On a motion by Niebergall, seconded by Scott, the board authorized the signatures of Board President Sash and Board Secretary Krug to be used for such transactions. Motion carried 6-0.

Receive and Take Action on Recommendation on District Depositories: On a motion by Paine, seconded by Niebergall, the board approved the District’s Depositories as recommended, with no changes from the previous year at this time. The board did discuss sending out requests for proposals during this school year for banking and for health savings accounts. The health savings accounts would go into effect beginning in July 2019 to coincide with the changes in insurance plans that will be offered for the 2019-2020 school year. Motion carried 5-0, with Lorenzen abstaining.

SBRC Request Due to Special Education Deficit: On a motion by Scott, seconded by Lorenzen, the board approved submitting the SBRC request for a Special Education Deficit in the amount of $246,236.29. Motion carried 6-0.

Approve Consolidated Accountability & Support Application (Formerly CSIP): On a motion by Lorenzen, seconded by Niebergall, the board approved the Consolidated Accountability & Support Application. Motion carried 6-0.

Set Date for Board Meetings (Third Monday of the Month at 6:00 pm): On a motion by Niebergall, seconded by Paine, the board set the tentative dates for regular Board meetings as the third Monday of the month at 6:00 pm, with a few exceptions. Motion carried 6-0. Tentative dates & locations are as follows: Oct 15th – D-G Elementary (Library), Nov 19th – Middle School (Library), Dec 17th – LPC Elem (Library), Jan 21st – High School (District Office Board Room), Feb 18th – District Office Board Room, Mar 11th – District Office Board Room, Apr 8th – District Office Board Room, April 22nd – District Office Board Room, May 20th – District Office Board Room, and June 17th – District Office Board Room.

Second Reading of Board Policy 407.5: On a motion by Paine, seconded by Lorenzen, the board approved the second reading of board policy 407.5. Motion carried 6-0.

Approve Waverly-Shell Rock LIED Center Consortium Contract: On a motion by Lorenzen, seconded by Paine, the board approved the Waverly-Shell Rock LIED Center Consortium Contract. Motion carried 6-0.

Consent Agenda: Personnel – Resignations: Jim Bagenstos – Sub D3 Driver, Hunter Fleshner – Summer Maintenance, Jace Glenn – Summer Maintenance, Wesley Hanson – Summer Maintenance, Curt Hilmer – HS Wrestling Assistant, Tate Hookham – Summer Maintenance, Diane Smith – MS Food Service, Bill Zak – MS Girls’ Basketball, Appointments: Kyle Beerman – TLC Professional Partner, Chad Bergmeier – HS Boys’ Basketball Asst, Dee Blanshan – TLC K-2 Instructional Coach (LPC Elem), Dee Blanshan – TLC Professional Partner, Pat Breitbach – TLC 9-12 Technology Coordinator, Julie Carty – TLC 3-5 Instructional Coach (D-G Elem), Kris Cayton – TLC K-5 Literacy Coach, Kris Cayton – TLC Professional Partner, Christy Crees – TLC K-2 Instructional Coach (D-G Elem), Terri Donlea – TLC K-5 Non-Core Instructional Coach, Tracie Grosse – TLC 3-5 Instructional Coach (LPC Elem), Hope Hix – TLC MS Technology Coordinator, Mark Hookham – TLC 6-12 Science Coordinator, Judy Hora – MS Assistant Cook, Michelle Keegan – TLC Instructional Coach (District Strategist), Sam Krug – Sub Bus Driver, Tina Kvale – TLC 6-12 Social Studies Coordinator, Cheryl Larison – TLC Professional Partner, Sherry Parker – TLC K-5 Math Coordinator, Sherry Parker – TLC K-5 Science Coordinator, Justin Parson – TLC Mentor, Dylan Petersen – HS Boys’ Basketball 2nd Asst, Sarah Pospisil – TLC K-5 Technology Coordinator, Judy Raub – 7th Grade Volleyball, Tiffany Reedy-Klima – HS Girls’ Basketball 2nd Asst, Mike Schmuecker – Transportation Coordinator, Adrianne Slack – TLC MS PBIS Coordinator, Caitlin Schmitz – TLC K-5 Social Studies Coordinator, Corindy Stoakes – TLC Instructional Coach (District Strategist), Corindy Stoakes – TLC Assessment Coordinator (District), Lynne Ternus – TLC K-5 Technology Coordinator (D-G Elem), Dale Wambold – TLC Technology Integrationist (District), Valerie Warren – TLC Mentor, Kathy Willems – TLC K-5 PLC Coordinator (District), Elizabeth Zondo – TLC Mentor; Open Enrollment Requests. On a motion by Lorenzen, seconded by Niebergall, the board approved the consent agenda as presented. Motion carried 6-0.

Adjourn: On a motion by Scott, seconded by Paine, the meeting adjourned at 7:10 pm. Motion carried 6-0.

INVOICES APPROVED

SEPTEMBER 17, 2018

GENERAL FUND

A-TEC RECYCLING INC., HS MAINTENANCE – BULB RECYCLE, 519.60

ACCESS ELEVATOR & LIFTS, INC, MS ELEVATOR REPAIRS, 869.60

ADVANCED SYSTEMS, INC, HS COPIER MAINTENANCE, 167.25

ALBERTSEN, MARK, MS PHONE, 44.99

ALLIANT ENERGY/IPL, NATURAL GAS, 462.88

ANDYMARK, INC, HS ROBOTICS SUPPLIES, 117.77

ASSETGENIE, INC, CHROMEBOOK PARTS, 1,023.75

ATHLETICO MANAGMENT, LLC, FY19 ATHLETIC TRAINING CONTRACT PYMNT, 3,333.33

BARLOW, MARY, REFUND, 40.00

BEALS ENTERPRISES, INC, MS IND TECH SUPPLIES, 32.00

BLACK HILLS ENERGY, NATURAL GAS, 318.57

BMO HARRIS MASTERCARD, CLASSROOM SUPPLIES, HOTELS, 3,137.98

BSN SPORTS COLLEGIATE PACIFIC, MS LOCKER ROOM TOWELS, 330.00

CARROT-TOP INDUSTRIES, INC, HS FLAGS, 158.12

CASEY’S GENERAL STORE, GASOLINE, 1,521.54

CENTRAL IOWA DIST, INC, CUUSTODIAL/MAINT SUPPLIES, 11,038.40

CENTRAL RIVERS AREA EDUCATION AGENCY, SUPPLIES, 244.00

CENTURY LINK, LONG DISTANCE CHARGES, 102.14

CITY OF DYSART, UTILITIES, 6,285.88

CNC LUMBER & SUPPLIES, LLC, CUSTODIAL/REPAIR PARTS, 171.26

CONSOLIDATED ENERGY CO, LLC, PROPANE/DIESEL FUEL, 2,817.90

DENGLER, RONALD, JULY 2018 BUS PHYSICAL, 70.00

DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION, BUS #2/BUS #10 – BUS INSPECTION, 80.00

DRISCOL, LAURIE, MS PBIS SUPPLIES, 132.15

DYSART TIRE & SERVICE, INC, VEHICLE REPAIRS, 766.35

EASTERN IOWA INSPECTION SERVICES, D-G ELEM – MOLD INSPECTION, 450.00

EBSCO SUBSCRIPTION SERVICE, MS MAGAZINES, 225.23

ENCOMPASS IOWA, LLC, MONTHLY SERVICES, SUPPLIES, 5,627.89

ERB’S TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS, ELEM TABLET COVERS, 900.00

FAMILIES FIRST COUNSELING SERVICES, HS – AUGUST COUNSELING SERVICES, 1,386.00

FAREWAY STORES, INC, HS FCS SUPPLIES, 6.58

FARMERS COOP TELEPHONE CO, LOCAL SVC/INTERNET, 1,064.17

FERGUSON ENTERPRISES, INC #1657, LPC ELEM MAINTENANCE SUPPLIES, 122.84

FOLLETT SCHOOL SOLUTIONS, INC, D-G ELEM LIBRARY BOOKS, 615.49

GALLAGHER-BLUEDORN ARTS CTR., PERFORMANCE ADMISSIONS, 189.00

GARY’S THRIFTWAY FOODS, SUPPLIES, 41.04

GATEWAY CENTER, HS FCS CONF-HOTEL EXP – STOAKES, 150.08

GOPHER SPORT, HS PE SUPPLIES, 1,820.20

GREAT AMERCIAN OPPORTUNITIES, INC, MS MAGAZINES, 69.00

HANSON, ROBERT AND MAUREEN, REFUND BAND INSTRUM RENT – GABE, 36.00

HENNINGS, PEGGY, D-G ELEM STEM WKSHP REGISTR, 25.00

HOGLUND BUS CO, INC, BUS #16 – LIGHT STROBE, 211.29

HY-VEE, FLOWERS FOR KEVIN SASH’S MOM, 310.08

IOWA BANDMASTERS ASSOCIATION, INC, FY19 MS MEMBERSHIP FEE, 65.00

IOWA PRISON INDUSTRIES, BUILDING MAINTENANCE – FILTERS, 1,058.40

IOWA SCHOOL COUNSELOR ASSOCIATION, 2018 ISCA CONF REGISTR – ROBBINS, 125.00

IOWA TALENTED AND GIFTED ASSOCIATION, OCT CONF REGISTR – H SPORE, 295.00

IOWA WATER MANAGEMENT COMPANY, MS MAINTENANCE SUPPLIES, 325.00

J.W. PEPPER & SONS, INC HS MUSIC SUPPLIES, 730.07

JOHANNSEN, SHANE, 8/23 BUS PHYSICAL, 70.00

JOHN’S QWIK STOP, GASOLINE, 34.18

JOHNSTONE SUPPLY, MAINTENANCE SUPPLIES, 30.19

KEEGAN, MICHELLE, AUGUST TLC MILEAGE REIMB, 17.34

LA PORTE CITY FIRE RESCUE, 7/20 DAMAGE CONTROL – FIRE HYDRANT ISSUE, 96.00

LA PORTE CITY PRINTING & DESIGN, INC, SUPPLIES, PUBLISH LEGALS/ADS, 957.25

LA PORTE CITY TELEPHONE CO., LOCAL SVC/INTERNET, 1,101.65

LA PORTE CITY UTILITIES, UTILITIES, 10,545.56

LAPORTE MOTOR SUPPLY, INC, HS MAINTENANCE SUPPLIES, 98.35

LOCKSPERTS, INC, HS BUS GARAGE KEYS, 57.24

LPC FLOORING, D-G ELEM – INSTALL CARPET TILES, 461.70

MADISON NATIONAL LIFE INSURANCE CO, SEPT LIFE/LTD PREMIUMS, 2,007.34

MARTIN BROS DISTRIBUTING CO, INC MS CUSTODIAL SUPPLIES, 82.12

MATHCOUNTS FOUNDATION, MATHCOUNTS REGISTRATIONS, 300.00

MCGRAW-HILL COMPANIES, THE, HS BUSINESS EDUC TEXTBOOKS, 8,593.62

MENARD, INC, MAINTENANCE SUPPLIES, 272.92

MENARDS – CEDAR FALLS, MS CUSTODIAL SUPPLIES, 296.24

MERCER H&B ADMIN -IOWA FIDUCIARY, SEPT INSURANCE PREMIUMS, 169,453.51

MONKEYTOWN- STOREY KENWORTHY, HS/MS SUPPLIES, 1,007.03

NORTHEAST IOWA BANDMASTER ASSOCIATION, MS BAND CONTEST RIBBONS, 55.00

ONE SOURCE THE BACKGROUND CHECK COMPANY, INC, D VOPELAK – BACKGROUND CHECK, 7.50 ORKIN, LLC, PEST CONTROL, 291.43

P & K MIDWEST INC, MOWER PARTS, 211.18

PAINE, JEFF, REFUND ,85.00

PEPSI-COLA, MS FACULTY POP, 262.46

PITNEY BOWES EASY PERMIT POSTAGE, 8/23/18 HS POSTAGE, 500.00

PIZZA PALACE, 8/17 STAFF INSERVICE LUNCH, 338.92

PRINT TRANSFORMATIONS, MS ENTRANCE WINDOW GRAPHICS, 2,659.50

PROSHIELD FIRE PROTECTION, FIRE EXTINGUISHER INSP, 129.50

PROVIDENT LIFE AND ACCIDENT INSURANCE COMPANY, AUGUST 2018 PREMIUMS, 763.76

QUILL, SUPPLIES, 612.94

RASMUSSON COMPANY, THE, TOW BUSES, 500.00

REALLY GOOD STUFF, INC, LPC ELEM TITLE I SUPPLIES, 482.53

RENAISSANCE LEARNING, INC, STAR READING/MATH SUBSCRIPITIONS, 1,645.50

RENEW RESIDENTIAL SERVICES, LLC, D-G ELEM – MOLD MITIGATION, 4,433.00

RICOH USA, INC, DISTRICT OFFICE COPIER MAINTENANCE, 38.84

SCHOOL ADMINISTRATORS OF IOWA, FY19 MEMBERSHIP DUES, 1,594.00

SCHOOL BUS SALES CO, BUS REPAIRS, PARTS, 1,144.85

SCHOOL NURSE SUPPLY, MS NURSE SUPPLIES, 547.26

SCHOOL SPECIALTY INC, CLASSROOM SUPPLIES, 1,672.91

SHAMROCK LAWN SERVICE, WEED CONTROL, 3,150.00

SOCIAL THINKING, OCT 2018 CONF REGISTR – W ROBBINS/A ARP, 990.40

STOAKES, CORINDY, AUGUST TLC MLG REIMB, 11.56

STOAKES, DAWN, AUGUST MLG REIMB, 46.24

SYNCHRONY BANK/AMAZON, CLASSROOM SUPPLIES, 3,516.99

TAMA/GRUNDY PUBLISHING, BOARD MINUTES/BILLS PUBLISHED, 663.78

TEACHER’S DISCOVERY, FOREIGN LANGUAGE SUPPLIES, 193.19

UNION COMMUNITY SCHOOL, MS FACULTY LOUNGE/PE SUPPLIES, 159.20

UNION COMMUNITY SCHOOL, REFUND INSTR MTLS FEE-TRANSF TO LUNCH, 192.00

UNITED PARCEL SERVICE, INC, DISTRICT OFFICE POSTAGE – WRKRS COMP, 9.81

UNITED STATES ACADEMIC DECATHLON, HS ACADEMIC DECATHLON SOFTWARE, 700.00

URB’S DO IT BEST HARDWARE, MAINTENANCE SUPPLIES, 209.35

VAN METER INDUSTRIAL, INC., LPC ELEM BALLASTS, 758.84

VIKING SEWING CENTER, MS FCS SUPPLIES, 654.83

WEBER PAPER COMPANY, D-G ELEM – MATS, 93.75

WELTER STORAGE, HS VOCAL MUSIC SUPPLIES, 165.00

WILSON RESTAURANT SUPPLY, HS FCS – PERKINS SUPPLIES, 338.61

YOUNG PLUMBING AND HEATING, HS HVAC REPAIRS, 1,016.50

Fund Total: 275,962.19

MANAGEMENT FUND

LA PORTE CITY INSURANCE AGENCY, ADD/DROP VEHICLES, 274.00

Fund Total: 274.00

PHYSICAL PLANT & EQUIPMENT

ENCOMPASS IOWA, LLC, SEPTEMBER TECHNOLOGY SERVICES, 2,677.00

FUSION FORWARD LLC, OCTOBER MARKETING, DESIGN AND PR SERVICE, 1,200.00

JMC COMPUTER SERVICE, INC, HS – MESSAGE CENTER, 7,912.95

MARCO TECHNOLOGIES, LLC, PRINTER AGREEMENT, 3,907.45

Fund Total: 15,697.40

CAPITAL PROJECTS

HENNINGER ELECTRIC, HS LOUNGE REMODEL, 1,421.38

KIDDER CONSTRUCTION INC, D-G ELEM REMODELING-FOR LEARNING CENTER, 54,302.50

MARTIN GARDNER ARCHITECTURE, ARCHIT SERVICES – MS HVAC, 435.00

MOELLER & WALTER LTC, HS LOUNGE REMODELING, 68.48

SERVICE ROOFING COMPANY, D-G ELEM ROOF SECTION – COMPLETED, 28,062.00

W & W CONSTRUCTION LLC, HS LOUNGE REMODEL, 9,356.00

Fund Total: 93,645.36

EXPENDIBLE TRUST

HAWKEYE COMMUNITY COLLEGE, FFA SCHOLARSHIPS, 780.00

UNIVERSITY OF NORTHERN IOWA, ANDERS & JONES ACADEMIC SCHOLARSHIP, 2,800.00

Fund Total: 3,580.00