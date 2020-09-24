UNION COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT

DYSART-GENESEO-LA PORTE CITY

Regular Board Meeting

September 21, 2020

(pending board approval)

Call to Order: Board President Kevin Sash called the regular meeting to order at 6:00 p.m. in the Union High School Library. The following board members were present: Darrell DeWinter, Corey Lorenzen, Kristi Martin, Brandon Paine, and Ben Schemmel. Absent: Jenna Scott.

Agenda: On a motion by Lorenzen, second by Martin, the agenda was approved with the following revisions: under item #20 Personnel, Appointments, add Corindy Stoakes as Mentor (TLC). Motion carried 6-0.

Dean Fisher: State Representative Dean Fisher was present and discussed the August derecho storm, school funding, including transportation equity funding, open enrollment, and mental health.

Superintendent’s Report: 1) Supt Fleshner thanked Mary Bauer, from the La Porte City Progress Review, for her coverage of all the school news, including board and school events. The paper will be closing at the end of September. 2) Black Hawk County Public Health Director Nafissa Cisse Egbuonye was present to talk about the COVID pandemic and answer questions. She explained how the guidelines come to them from the CDC through the state. Nafissa talked about the pandemic, contact tracing, and testing. 3) Friday Updates: Updates are sent out weekly to staff, the board, and parents and are posted under the COVID Updates on the district website. Supt Fleshner asked the board if there was anything additional they wanted in the updates. 4) Nutrition Update: On Sept 14th, we began offering the free meal program, through the USDA, for our students. There will still be a charge for extra milk, second meals and ala carte items at the middle school and high school. Adults will continue paying for their meals. 5) Transportation Update: Bus inspection was last week and went well. Supt Fleshner thanked Mike Timmer and the drivers for their efforts. 6) Supt Fleshner asked the board for input on use of our buildings by outside groups. The consensus was to allow groups if the participants are our students. If the group includes participants other than our students, they would not be able to use our buildings at this time.

Little Knights Learning Center Proposal: On a motion by Schemmel, second by Lorenzen, the board approved moving forward with an agreement with the Little Knights Learning Center. Motion carried 6-0.

Return to Learn Plan Revisions: On a motion by DeWinter, second by Martin, the board approved continuing the plan in place now and revisit the plan at the October meeting. Any changes made at the next board meeting would go into effect on November 2nd, 2020. Motion carried 6-0.

2020-2021 Instructional Calendar: On a motion by Paine, second by Lorenzen, the board approved making changes to the current calendar by replacing three professional development days with student school days. Those include October 12th, December 7th, and January 18th. The end of quarters and trimesters will be adjusted accordingly. Motion carried 6-0.

Bank and Depositories: On a motion by Lorenzen, second by Paine, the board approved moving accounts to Cedar Valley Bank & Trust, with approximately $2,000,000 remaining at Farmers State Bank. The limits for bank depositories include: Farmers State Bank – $8,500,000, Cedar Valley Bank & Trust – $8,500,000, Northeast Security State Bank – $100,000, Dysart State Bank – $100,000, and ISJIT – $1,000,000. (The changes being made are due to Farmers State Bank switching their La Porte City location from a full-service bank to an ITM machine, effective September 30th, removing some of the banking features we would use at the local site.) Motion carried 6-0.

SBRC Request Due to Special Education Deficit: Lorenzen moved that the Board of Directors of the Union Community School District approve the application to the School Budget Review Committee in the amount of $522,382.94 for special education deficit costs during the 2019-2020 school year, second by Paine. Motion carried 6-0.

Elect IASB Delegate: On a motion by Lorenzen, seconded by Paine, the board appointed Darrell DeWinter as their IASB Delegate to represent our district at the virtual IASB Conference in November. Motion carried 6-0.

Set October and November School Board Meeting Dates: On a motion by Lorenzen, second by Martin, the board set these meetings for October 19th and November 16th. Motion carried 6-0.

2nd Reading of Board Policy 509.9E2: On a motion by Schemmel, second by Lorenzen, the board approved the 2nd reading of board policy 509.9E2 (Voluntary Request for Remote Learning). Motion carried 6-0.

2nd Reading of Board Policy 106: On a motion by Lorenzen, second by Paine, the board approved the 2nd reading of board policy 106 (Discrimination and Harassment Based on Sex Prohibited). Motion carried 6-0.

Memorandum of Understanding with Tama County: On a motion by Schemmel, second by Lorenzen, the board approved the memorandum of understanding with Tama County. Motion carried 6-0.

Consent Agenda: Minutes of the August 10, 2020 board meeting; Claims to be Paid; Financial Reports; Personnel – Resignations: Cole Reiter as MS Wrestling, Appointments: Bev Beahr as Route Bus Driver, Patty Bohnstengel as LPC Elem Nurse (1 Year), Jim Cayton as D-G Elem Principal, Dalton Ciavarelli as MS Wrestling, Matt Craft as MS 8th Grd G-Basketball, Emily Klein as D-G Elem 4th Grd/Spec Educ Supp, Leslie Redinbaugh as HS G-Soccer, Corindy Stoakes as Mentor (TLC), Haley Weepie as D-G Elem Kndgtn, Heather Yeager as D-G Elem Spec Educ Assoc; Open Enrollment Requests. On a motion by DeWinter, second by Schemmel, the board approved the consent agenda. Motion carried 6-0.

Adjourn: On a motion by DeWinter, second by Schemmel, the meeting adjourned at 8:53 pm. Motion carried 6-0.

Kevin Sash, Board President Kathy Krug, Board Secretary

INVOICES APPROVED

September 21, 2020

GENERAL FUND

Fund Total: 362,084.50

MANAGEMENT FUND

SU INSURANCE COMPANY, FY21 EQUIPMENT BREAKDOWN INSUR – 2ND QRT, 18,954.00

Fund Total: 18,954.00

PHYSICAL PLANT & EQUIPMENT

BMO HARRIS MASTERCARD, HS OUTSIDE BASKETBALL HOOP SYSTEM, 4,787.30

ENCOMPASS IOWA, LLC, SEPTEMBER TECHNOLOGY SERVICES, 1,827.00

FOLLETT SCHOOL SOLUTIONS, INC, DESTINY RENEWAL, 3,127.50

FUSION FORWARD LLC, OCTOBER MARKETING, DESIGN & PR SERVICES, 1,200.00

JMC COMPUTER SERVICE, INC, JMC RENEWAL, 16,806.03

MARCO TECHNOLOGIES, LLC, PRINTER/COPIER AGREEMENT, 16,064.61

Fund Total: 43,812.44

CAPITAL PROJECTS

DAKTRONICS, INC., 3 CONTROLLERS W/RADIO – HS ATHLETICS, 4,525.00

DOUG HUBBARD,, MS RESTROOMS – REMODEL, 10,900.00

HUFF CONTRACTING INC, APPLIC #5 – MS HVAC PHASE II, 165,486.20

MARTIN GARDNER ARCHITECTURE, ARCHITECT – MS HVAC PH II, 8,900.00

UNITED VOLLEYBALL SUPPLY, LLC, HS OUTDOOR VOLLEYBALL, 2,854.17

Fund Total: 192,665.37

SUPPORT TRUST FUND

PLT4M, FY21 PLT4M SUBSCRIPTION, 200.00

Fund Total: 200.00

EXPENDIBLE TRUST

CENTRAL COLLEGE, SCHOLARSHIPS, 1,000.00

HAWKEYE COMMUNITY COLLEGE, SCHOLARSHIPS, 9,200.00

IOWA CENTRAL COMMUNITY COLLEGE, SCHOLARSHIPS, 500.00

IOWA STATE UNIVERSITY, SCHOLARSHIPS, 4,200.00

MOUNT MERCY COLLEGE, SCHOLARSHIPS, 500.00

UI SERVICE CENTER, SCHOLARSHIPS, 250.00

UNIVERSITY OF NORTHERN IOWA, SCHOLARSHIPS, 3,800.00

WARTBURG COLLEGE, SCHOLARSHIPS, .00

Fund Total: 20,350.00