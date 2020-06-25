Union Community School District is participating in the Summer Food Service Program. Meals will be provided to all children 18 and under without charge and are the same for all children regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, age or disability. There will be no discrimination in the course of the meal service. Meals will be provided on a first come, first served basis, at the following sites and times:

Union High School

200 Adams Street in La Porte City

Union Middle School

505 West Street in Dysart

Upcoming dates: Each Monday, from 11:30 AM – 12:30 PM, including June 29, July 6, July 13, July 20 and July 27

Five days of cook at home meals for breakfast and lunch will be provided.