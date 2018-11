Union High School’s 11th consecutive participation in Iowa football post season play has resulted in special recognition for two players and a coach.

The Iowa Print Sports Writers Association recently announced that senior linebacker Kaleb Roach (Second Team) and senior lineman Ben Rempe (Third Team) are 2018 Class 2A All-State Defensive Team selections.

Earlier this month, Union Assistant Head Coach and Defensive Coordinator Todd Carlson was named Class 2A Assistant Coach of the Year.