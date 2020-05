Grace Asmussen

Dysart American Legion Scholarship

Dysart General Women’s Club Scholarship*

Dysart Lions Club Scholarship

Wayne and Neva Leo Family Scholarship

Hailey Bathen

Senior Artist Award/Scholarship

Madeline Bonner

Pipho Family and Pipho & Gingrich Family Dentistry Scholarship*

Jonathan Bronner

American Citizenship Award (Black Hawk Co. Bar Association)

Ben R. Brown Memorial Scholarship*

Callahan Volunteerism Scholarship*

Russell and Dora Petrie Scholarship

Trowel Lodge #216 Scholarship*

Union Booster Club Scholarship*

Kaylin Brustkern

Ron Borton Memorial Scholarship*

Jasmyn Bush

IGHSAU Volleyball Scholarship

La Porte City Lions Club Scholarship

La Porte City Women’s Club Scholarship*

Trowel Lodge #216 Scholarship*

Union Booster Club Scholarship*

Ken Paulsen “Outstanding Female Athlete” Award

Emma Carlson

Mother Moon Scholarship

Roger Higgins Memorial Scholarship*

Union Community Scholarship*

DAR Good Citizen Nomination

Prudential Spirit of Community Award Nomintation

The President’s Volunteer Service Award

Emma Corpman

McIntosh/Mathiesen/Niemeyer/Gassman Memorial Scholarship*

Noah Damro

Bill Hahn Scholarship

Dysart American Legion Scholarship

Ellis Jones Academic Scholarship

Farmers Cooperative Telephone Company Scholarship*

Riley Davis

McIntosh/Mathiesen/Niemeyer/Gassman Memorial Scholarship*

Senior Vocalist Award

Trevor Davis

Ron Borton Memorial Scholarship*

Madison Frush

American Legion & Auxiliary of Blairstown, Iowa Scholarship

American Red Cross Blood Services Scholarship

Matt Memorial Scholarship*

Trowel Lodge #216 Scholarship*

Samantha Glenn

IGHSAU Volleyball Scholarship

Northeast Security Bank Scholarship*

Gracie Hall

Robert A. Sloan Scholarship

Rachel Hellman

Dysart American Legion Scholarship

Dysart Lions Club Scholarship

Iola T. Dehrkoop Scholarship

Kenneth G. Meyerhoff Memorial Scholarship

Louise Vincent Conklin and Robert Conklin Scholarship

McIntosh/Mathiesen/Niemeyer/Gassman Memorial Scholarship*

Norma Anders Memorial Scholarship

Union Community Scholarship*

Governor’s Scholarship Recognition Program

Best of Class (KWWL)

Des Moines Register Academic All State

Carlie Hoppe

Dysart Fine Arts Women’s Club Scholarship*

Susan L. Loeb Memorial Scholarship

MVP Mentor Award

Leah Kaufman

ECI REC Scholarship

Mabel Hartz Brown and Gladys Hartz Tucker Memorial Scholarship*

McIntosh/Mathiesen/Niemeyer/Gassman Memorial Scholarship*

Norma Anders Memorial Scholarship

Union Education Association Scholarship*

Marine Corps Semper Fidelis Award

Grace Keegan

Donna R. Hickman and Greg Hickman Scholarship

La Porte City FFA Historical & Ag Museum Scholarship*

La Porte-Dysart FFA Scholarship

Grant Keegan

La Porte-Dysart FFA Scholarship

Ryan Keegan Memorial Scholarship*

Lake LeBahn

Dick Balheim “Outstanding Male Athlete” Award

Ethen Meyer

Dysart Lions Club Scholarship

La Porte City Lions Club Scholarship

Roger Higgins Memorial Scholarship*

Susan L. Loeb Memorial Scholarship

Trowel Lodge #216 Scholarship*

Molly Niebergall

Union Community Scholarship*

Tessa Pearson

Ron Borton Memorial Scholarship*

Rhett Peters

Alvin Dunkelberger FFA Scholarship*

La Porte-Dysart FFA Scholarship

Bernie Saggau Award

Marine Corps Distinguished Athlete Award

Senior Band Award

Henry Powers

Ascalon Masonic Lodge #393 Scholarship

Dysart American Legion Scholarship

Dysart Development Corporation Scholarship*

Dysart Lions Club Scholarship

Earlene J. McBride Scholarship

Harlan Rice Scholarship

Horatio Alger Scholarship

Senior Vocalist Award

Caleb Reel

McIntosh/Mathiesen/Niemeyer/Gassman Memorial Scholarship*

Red Smit Outstanding Golfer Award

Lucian Rockhold

Academic Decathlon Senior Scholarship

Riley Rosauer

La Porte City Chamber of Commerce Scholarship*

Marine Corps Scholastic Excellence Award

Garrett Rottinghaus

Cedar Valley Bank & Trust Scholarship*

Elevate Iowa Scholarship

La Porte City Lions Club “Rolland Memorial” Scholarship

Aubrey Schmidt

Ascalon Masonic Lodge #393 Scholarship

Club Dysart Scholarship*

Dysart American Legion Scholarship

Dysart Lions Club Scholarship

Kenneth G. Meyerhoff Memorial Scholarship

Mediacom World Class Scholarship

The Friends of MercyOne Scholarship

Emma Shirk

Union Community Scholarship*

Natalie Tecklenburg

La Porte City Lions Club Scholarship

La Porte City Police Association Scholarship*

E. Wayne Cooley Award

Marine Corps Distinguished Athlete Award

Senior Vocalist Award

Lauren Wagner

Union Community Scholarship*

Lexi Wagner

Union Community Scholarship*

Piper Wiedenhoff

Dysart Lions Club Scholarship

Mildred and Everett Sanders Scholarship

Union Community Scholarship*

U.S. Air Force Science and Math Scholar Award

Parker Wilson

La Porte-Dysart FFA Scholarship

Union FFA Scholarship*

* denotes Union Community Scholarship