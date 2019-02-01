By Dean Bostian

Around 70 students that comprised the Union Large Group Speech Team participated in the district competition on January 26 at Cascade High School. Overall, seven groups advanced to represent Union at the State Large Group Speech competition, which was held on Saturday, February 2nd. The pieces performing at the state competition included:

Musical Theater – 1776 – The musical is based on the events surrounding the signing of the Declaration of Independence. It dramatizes the efforts of John Adams to persuade his colleagues to vote for American independence and to sign the document. Members of this group are Ben Rempe, Levi Gray, Mason Scott, Carter Spore, Jacob Lowe, and Tyson Fleshner.

Musical Theater – Something Rotten – This musical, set in 1595, the story follows the Bottom brothers, Nick and Nigel, who struggle to find success in the theatrical world, as they compete with the wild popularity of their contemporary William Shakespeare. Members of this group are Bradyn Abe, Carlie Hoppe, Claire Thoma, Joe Gloede, Riley Davis, Sarah Roberts, and Sunshine Gray.

One Act Play – Bang Bang You’re Dead – This play deals with a school shooting and the shooter being visited in jail by the souls he killed. The story of how he came to this point is revealed in this dark, thought-provoking piece. The people in this group are Zeke Seuser, Olivia Sash, Veronica Redman, Alex Hall, Audrey Kline, Belle Weber, Bradyn Abe, Chloe Heitmann, Cybil Timm, Dolores Cicio, Jasmine Hickok, Kendra DeHart, Kylea Neuendorf, Nick North, and Sunshine Gray.

Ensemble Acting – In The Mind of the Beholder – A funny piece about men, women, and their inner thoughts. A man and a woman meet at a museum, and you learn the inner thoughts of each and how they see each other through the piece. Zeke Seuser and Veronica Redman performed this piece.

Ensemble Acting – Steel Magnolias – This cutting from the play and movie of the same name, comes to life as we see the bond a group of women share in a small-town Southern community, and how they cope with the death of one of their own and other issues. This group consists of Claire Thoma, Olivia Sash, Chloe Heitmann, Emily Miehe, and Jenna Steinlage.

Short Film – The Sleuth Sisters: The Case of the Purloined Pastries – This comedy follows the exploits of three sisters who are private detectives looking into the case of doughnuts being stolen from a police station. The ladies who created this movie are Gracie Hall, Hailey Bathen, and Emma Hanson.

9th Grade Short Film – The Fateful 8 – This was the lone 9th Grade piece to move on to state competition. This murder/mystery spoof which takes on a Breakfast Club feel was created by Abby Bonner, Jackson Slater, Asia Hemmer, Caitlyn Wylie, and Haven Ellsworth.