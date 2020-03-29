While COVID-19, the novel coronavirus, continues to rewrite the rules for how citizens can safely interact with one another while maintaining social distance to slow the spread of the virus, the Union Community School District is not going to let the closure of its schools prevent it from fulfilling a critical need- feeding the hungry. To meet this important need, the district initiated a curbside meal program on March 26 that will provide cold breakfasts and lunches to students each weekday during the time schools remain closed during the coronavirus crisis.

Curbside meals will be made available at the main entrances of Union High School in La Porte City and Union Middle School in Dysart between the hours of 11 AM – noon, Monday-Friday. Please note that students must be present when picking up meals. This program is open to ALL students 18 years old and younger. It is not necessary to complete a free/reduced lunch application in order to participate.

In a letter to parents, Superintendent Travis Fleshner noted that the district is not delivering meals at this time, as guidance on this possibility is being developed at the state level. More information about meal delivery will be forthcoming as soon as it becomes available. He also commended the staff and students for their efforts to continue teaching and learning online.

“I appreciate your support of the school district during this shutdown. I am proud of the efforts of the teaching staff to transform face-to-face classroom instruction into home educational opportunities for our students. I encourage you to reach out to your student’s classroom teacher and join them in making the most of this unique time,” he wrote.

CURBSIDE TO GO MENUS

Thursday, April 2

Cold Breakfast

Chicken Strips w/Tea Roll, Vegetable, Fruit, Milk

Friday, April 3

Cold Breakfast

Cheese Filled Breadstick w/Marinara, Vegetable, Fruit, Milk

Menu is subject to change without notice. Please contact Tina Hanna for special dietary needs: t_hanna@union.k12.ia.us