The Union Knights are returning to the State Playoffs for a school-record 11th consecutive year!

ORDER DEADLINE FOR THE FOLLOWING MERCHANDISE IS 10 PM, SUNDAY, OCTOBER 21. Merchandise will be available for pickup beginning Thursday afternoon, October 25. IMPORTANT: For each item selected, you must specify a size AND the location where you will pick up your order. THERE WILL BE NO SHIPPING SERVICE PROVIDED FOR THIS APPAREL. For questions about any of this merchandise, send email to: iowateam@gmail.com

2018 Union Knights 2A District 7 Champions T-Shirt Red short-sleeve t-shirt with Union Knights State Playoffs imprint on front, 2018 2A District 7 Champions 11X state qualifier imprint on back. PLEASE NOTE: There is no shipping available for this product. Merchandise will be available for pickup beginning October 25. YOU MUST DESIGNATE WHICH SCHOOL LOCATION WHERE YOU WANT TO PICK UP YOUR ORDER. Price: $12.00 SIZE : YOUTH S YOUTH M YOUTH L YOUTH XL ADULT S ADULT M ADULT L ADULT XL ADULT 2XL [+ $2.00] ADULT 3XL [+ $2.00] ADULT 4XL [+ $4.00]

PICK-UP LOCATION : DYSART - D-G Elementary DYSART - Union Middle School LPC - LPC Elementary LPC - Union High School

Red short-sleeve t-shirt with Union Knights State Playoffs imprint on front, 2018 2A District 7 Champions 11X state qualifier imprint on back. PLEASE NOTE: There is no shipping available for this product. Merchandise will be available for pickup beginning October 25. YOU MUST DESIGNATE WHICH SCHOOL LOCATION WHERE YOU WANT TO PICK UP YOUR ORDER.

2018 Union Knights 2A District 7 Champions Long-Sleeve T-Shirt Red long-sleeve t-shirt with Union Knights State Playoffs imprint on front, 2018 2A District 7 Champions 11X state qualifier imprint on back. PLEASE NOTE: There is no shipping available for this product. Merchandise will be available for pickup beginning October 25. YOU MUST DESIGNATE WHICH SCHOOL LOCATION WHERE YOU WANT TO PICK UP YOUR ORDER. Price: $18.00 SIZE : ADULT S ADULT M ADULT L ADULT XL ADULT 2XL [+ $2.00] ADULT 3XL [+ $2.00] ADULT 4XL [+ $4.00]

PICK-UP LOCATION : DYSART - D-G Elementary DYSART - Union Middle School LPC - LPC Elementary LPC - Union High School

Red long-sleeve t-shirt with Union Knights State Playoffs imprint on front, 2018 2A District 7 Champions 11X state qualifier imprint on back. PLEASE NOTE: There is no shipping available for this product. Merchandise will be available for pickup beginning October 25. YOU MUST DESIGNATE WHICH SCHOOL LOCATION WHERE YOU WANT TO PICK UP YOUR ORDER.

2018 Union Knights 2A District 7 Champions Crew Sweatshirt Red crew sweatshirt with Union Knights State Playoffs imprint on front, 2018 2A District 7 Champions 11X state qualifier imprint on back. PLEASE NOTE: There is no shipping available for this product. Merchandise will be available for pickup beginning October 25. YOU MUST DESIGNATE WHICH SCHOOL LOCATION WHERE YOU WANT TO PICK UP YOUR ORDER. Price: $22.00 SIZE : ADULT S ADULT M ADULT L ADULT XL ADULT 2XL [+ $2.00] ADULT 3XL [+ $2.00] ADULT 4XL [+ $4.00]

PICK-UP LOCATION : DYSART - D-G Elementary DYSART - Union Middle School LPC - LPC Elementary LPC - Union High School

Red crew sweatshirt with Union Knights State Playoffs imprint on front, 2018 2A District 7 Champions 11X state qualifier imprint on back. PLEASE NOTE: There is no shipping available for this product. Merchandise will be available for pickup beginning October 25. YOU MUST DESIGNATE WHICH SCHOOL LOCATION WHERE YOU WANT TO PICK UP YOUR ORDER.