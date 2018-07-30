ALL GRADES – Colored pencils, scissors, glue stick, rubber cement, pens (black and blue), #2 pencils, flash drive, earbuds or headphones, wireless mouse for use with Chromebook (not required, but may be helpful), spiral notebooks or looseleaf paper, binder or accordian style folder system to keep you organized, backpack or bag that fits into locker (NO rollers).
6th Grade
Science – green pocket folder & lg. green book cover
Social Studies – black pocket folder and XL or jumbo black book cover
ELA – (Mrs. Lorenzen) 2-composition notebooks, 1 pkg. 100 lined note cards, red folder w/prongs (Mrs. Gloede) 1 pkg. loose leaf paper, 3” binder, 5 tab page dividers, 2 pkgs. 3×5 notecards (100 ct), 2 red pens, 2 highlighters
Math – (Mr. King) loose leaf paper, calculator (Casio fx300W or TI 30xIIS or TI-15), blue pocket folder, blue book cover (Mrs. Schmidt) 4 function calculator)
Digital Citizenship – folder with pockets
Computer – 1-3-ring 1” clearview binder, divider tabs, 11×14 inexpensive, lightweight frame (info video on Mrs. Driscol’s website: mrsdriscol.weebly.com)
Reading – (Mrs. Heth) 2” binder, spiral notebook
7th Grade
Science – folder
Social studies – folder, loose leaf paper, or notebook, XL or jumbo book covers
ELA – 2 composition notebooks, 1 pkg. 100 lined notecards, yellow folder with prongs
Math – (Mr. King/Mr. Schmidt) protractor, looseleaf paper, scientific calculator – TI 30xIIS or TI-30xs Multiview, book cover (Mrs. Schmidt) – 4 function calculator)
Careers – 1” binder
Computer – 1” 3-ring clearview binder (can use last year’s), divider tabs, notes
FCS – blue folder, 9×12 felt sheet
Reading – (Mrs. Heth) 2” binder from last year, spiral notebook
8th Grade
Science – folder
Social studies – (Moody) folder; (Dunkelberger) folder, loose leaf paper or notebook, XL or jumbo book covers
ELA – 2 pkgs. loose leaf paper, 1” binder, 5 tab page dividers, 2 pkgs. (100 ct) notecards, 24-pencils, pencil case, 2 red pens, 2 highlighters
Math – (Mr. Schmidt) Calculator – TI 30XIIS or TI-30xs Multiview, book cover, notebook, loose leaf paper, folder (Mrs. Schmidt) – 4 function calculator)
Computer – 1” 3-ring clearview binder (can use last year’s), divider tabs, notes
FCS – yellow folder, 2 coordinating pieces of 100% cotton, woven fabric (aka calico) (NO fleece, flannel and cotton kits that stretch), 3/4 yd. (27”) and 1/4 yd. (9”) cut from a bolt, NOT a fat quarter
Reading – (Mrs. Heth) 2” binder from last year, spiral notebook