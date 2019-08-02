ALL GRADES – Colored pencils, scissors, glue stick, rubber cement, pens (black and blue), #2 pencils, flash drive, earbuds or headphones, wireless mouse for use with Chromebook, spiral notebooks or loose leaf paper, binder or accordian style folder system to keep you organized, backpack or bag that fits into locker (no rollers).

6th Grade

Science – green pocket folder, lg. green book cover

Social Studies – black pocket folder, XL or jumbo black book cover

ELA – loose leaf paper, pkg of 100 lined note cards, 3 ring 1” binder, 5 tab page dividers

Math – (Mr. Ciavarelli) loose leaf paper, calculator (TI 30xIIS or TI-30xs Multiview), blue pocket folder, blue book cover (Mrs. Schmidt) 4 function calculator

Digital Citizenship – folder with pockets

Computer – 3-ring 1” clearview binder, divider tabs, 11×14

inexpensive, lightweight frame (info video on Mrs. Driscol’s website: mrsdriscol.weebly.com)

Industrial Tech – folder and notebook

Tech Skills – folder and notebook

Reading – (Mrs. Heth) 2” binder, spiral notebook

7th Grade

Science – folder

Social studies – folder, loose leaf paper or notebook

ELA – loose leaf paper, pkg of 100 lined notecards, 3 ring 1” binder, 5 tab page dividers

Math – (Mr. Ciavarelli/Mr. Schmidt) loose leaf paper, scientific calculator – TI 30xIIS or TI-30xs Multiview, book cover (Mrs. Schmidt) – 4 function calculator

Careers – 1” binder

Computer – 1” 3-ring clearview binder (can use last year’s), divider tabs, notes

FCS – blue folder, 9×12 felt sheet

Industrial Tech – folder and notebook

Tech Skills – folder and notebook

Fusion – (Mrs. Heth) 2” binder from last year, spiral notebook

8th Grade

Science – folder

Social studies – (Moody) folder; (Dunkelberger) folder, loose leaf paper or notebook

ELA – loose leaf paper, pkg of 100 lined notecards, 3 ring 1” binder, 5 tab page dividers

Math – (Mr. Schmidt) Calculator – TI 30XIIS or TI-30xs Multiview, book cover, notebook, loose leaf paper, folder (Mrs. Schmidt) – 4 function calculator

Computer – 1” 3-ring clearview binder (can use last year’s), divider tabs, notes

FCS – yellow folder, 2 coordinating pieces of 100% cotton, woven fabric (aka calico) (NO fleece, flannel and cotton kits that stretch), 3/4 yd. (27”) and 1/4 yd. (9”) cut from a bolt, NOT a fat quarter)

Insustrial Tech – folder and notebook

Tech Skills – folder and notebook

Reading – (Mrs. Heth) 2” binder from last year, spiral notebook