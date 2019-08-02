ALL GRADES – Colored pencils, scissors, glue stick, rubber cement, pens (black and blue), #2 pencils, flash drive, earbuds or headphones, wireless mouse for use with Chromebook, spiral notebooks or loose leaf paper, binder or accordian style folder system to keep you organized, backpack or bag that fits into locker (no rollers).
6th Grade
Science – green pocket folder, lg. green book cover
Social Studies – black pocket folder, XL or jumbo black book cover
ELA – loose leaf paper, pkg of 100 lined note cards, 3 ring 1” binder, 5 tab page dividers
Math – (Mr. Ciavarelli) loose leaf paper, calculator (TI 30xIIS or TI-30xs Multiview), blue pocket folder, blue book cover (Mrs. Schmidt) 4 function calculator
Digital Citizenship – folder with pockets
Computer – 3-ring 1” clearview binder, divider tabs, 11×14
inexpensive, lightweight frame (info video on Mrs. Driscol’s website: mrsdriscol.weebly.com)
Industrial Tech – folder and notebook
Tech Skills – folder and notebook
Reading – (Mrs. Heth) 2” binder, spiral notebook
7th Grade
Science – folder
Social studies – folder, loose leaf paper or notebook
ELA – loose leaf paper, pkg of 100 lined notecards, 3 ring 1” binder, 5 tab page dividers
Math – (Mr. Ciavarelli/Mr. Schmidt) loose leaf paper, scientific calculator – TI 30xIIS or TI-30xs Multiview, book cover (Mrs. Schmidt) – 4 function calculator
Careers – 1” binder
Computer – 1” 3-ring clearview binder (can use last year’s), divider tabs, notes
FCS – blue folder, 9×12 felt sheet
Industrial Tech – folder and notebook
Tech Skills – folder and notebook
Fusion – (Mrs. Heth) 2” binder from last year, spiral notebook
8th Grade
Science – folder
Social studies – (Moody) folder; (Dunkelberger) folder, loose leaf paper or notebook
ELA – loose leaf paper, pkg of 100 lined notecards, 3 ring 1” binder, 5 tab page dividers
Math – (Mr. Schmidt) Calculator – TI 30XIIS or TI-30xs Multiview, book cover, notebook, loose leaf paper, folder (Mrs. Schmidt) – 4 function calculator
Computer – 1” 3-ring clearview binder (can use last year’s), divider tabs, notes
FCS – yellow folder, 2 coordinating pieces of 100% cotton, woven fabric (aka calico) (NO fleece, flannel and cotton kits that stretch), 3/4 yd. (27”) and 1/4 yd. (9”) cut from a bolt, NOT a fat quarter)
Insustrial Tech – folder and notebook
Tech Skills – folder and notebook
Reading – (Mrs. Heth) 2” binder from last year, spiral notebook