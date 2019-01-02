By Laurie Routt

Union Middle School band students continue to excel, as several musicians recently received special recognition in their Honor Band selections.

Seven students were chosen to participate in the NEIBA Honor Band held at Oelwein High School last month. The students included: Miya Uchiyama-Hansen, eighth grade daughter of Steve and Yumiko Uchiyama-Hansen of La Porte City, Amy Caughron, eighth grade daughter of Jeff Paine of La Porte City, Samuel Klein, eighth grade son of Shane and Sara Klein of La Porte City, Matthew Carlson, eighth grade son of Reid and Steph Carlson of La Porte City, Zak Reed, eighth grade son of Scott and Jennifer Reed of La Porte City, Tobias Hopkins, eighth grade son of Kyle Hopkins of Dysart, and Joseph Bistline, eighth grade son of Michael and Jennifer Bistline of La Porte City.

These students were chosen from 68 participating schools in the northeast district of Iowa. Two bands of 130 players were formed from these highly qualified middle school musicians. After rehearsing all day, they presented their concert at 5:00 PM at the Oelwein High School gymnasium.

The two bands were under the direction of Ms. Jeana Larson from Sheldon Community Schools, and Mr. Nathan Sletten from the Lake Mills Community School District.

After a highly competitive audition process that involved some 100 middle school musicians from throughout the state, Joseph Bistline was selectd to participate in the All-Iowa Middle School Honor Band at Coe College in Cedar Rapids in November.

Joseph, who performed on the drum set and vibraphone, was the lone student from a Class 2A school selected for inclusion in the Honor Band. All other participants came from larger Class 3A and 4A schools.

The jazz band was under the direction of Steve Shanley, Assistant Professor of Music Education and Jazz Studies.

Joseph has taken private percussion instruction from Allan Jacobson, former Jazz Professor from Wartburg and Matt Andreini, Percussion Instructor from the University of Northern Iowa.