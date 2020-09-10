Following a dominating opening day sweep of Dunkerton, Meskwaki Settlement, North Tama and Gladbrook-Reinbeck on Saturday, Sept. 5, the 5th ranked (3A) Union Knights will face some stiff competition on Sept. 12 when they road trip to the North Scott Tournament. There the Knights will open with a match against Clinton, then are scheduled to face #7 (4A) North Scott and #1 (4A) Cedar Rapids Xavier in pool play. (Results were not available at press time).

Union will rely on seniors Allie Driscol (setter), Belle Weber (outside hitter), Sophie Winkelpleck (libero) and Ellie Behrens (middle) to lead the Knight attack, with junior Laura Rempe and sophomore Aubrey Gates in the middle and juniors Lexi Nolan (outside) and Bailey Foulk (serve) providing extra fire power. Also excited for the new season and a return to volleyball play are Ellie Wilson (sr), Belle Olson (jr), Jaidyn Bush (so), Gracie Klima (fr) and Dena Robb (fr).

Competitive play will continue on Tuesday, Sept. 15 as the Knights find themselves back on the court in Hudson facing the #9 (2A) Pirates and then in Van Horne on Saturday, the 19th at the Benton Community Bobcat Tournament.

Finally, the Knights will have home court/crowd advantage on Tuesday, Sept. 22 when they host Columbus Catholic and Jesup in a triangular, beginning at 5 PM

With 1,218 kills at the end of the 2019 season, senior Belle Weber is on pace to pass Union’s all-time leader, Megan Hudson (1,632 kills, 2013-2016). Recently Belle committed to play beach volleyball at Missouri State and hopes to lead Union back to Cedar Rapids for a run at a state title.