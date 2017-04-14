Taxpayers in the Union Community School District will see a slight reduction in the property taxes they pay to support local schools next year, thanks to action taken by the School Board on April 10.

During a public hearing regarding the 2017-18 budget, Superintendent Travis Fleshner noted the largest source of the district’s revenue comes from state aid, which is determined by student enrollment. From there, a formula is used to help determine the local property tax rate, which for the 2017-18 school year will be 12.23822, a 0.16% decrease from the previous year.

Commencement for the Class of 2017 will be held on May 21. The Board approved the graduation list for 102 students expected to graduate, pending satisfactory completion of their course work.

With the district anticipating a continued drop in enrollment, the Board voted unanimously to terminate the contract of Whitney Luepke, Vocal Music instructor at Dysart-Geneso Elementary School at the conclusion of the school year. The move follows action taken by the Board in March to reduce one elementary music position, one of several cost-cutting measures made in anticipation of a small incoming kindergarten class that could reduce Union’s certified enrollment by as many as 50 students next year.

With the retirement of Union Middle School Guidance Counselor Julie Flores, the Board approved a one year sharing agreement with the Gladbrook-Reinbeck Community School District. Next year, the districts will share the services of a guidance counselor who will work two full days a week at Union Middle School. Utilizing operational sharing incentive monies offered by the State, Union will be responsible for paying 40% of the counselor’s contract. In other business, the Board approved two hirings for the 2017-18 school year. Dawn Stoakes will be the Family Consumer Science instructor for grades 6-12 and Alison Leytem will serve as an English instructor at Union High School.s)