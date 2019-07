UNION COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT

DYSART-GENESEO-LA PORTE CITY

Regular Board Meeting

July 15, 2019

(pending board approval)

Call to Order: Board President Kevin Sash called the regular meeting to order at 6:00 p.m. The following board members were present: Darrell DeWinter, Kristi Martin, Cathy Niebergall, and Jenna Scott. Absent: Corey Lorenzen and Brandon Paine.

Agenda: On a motion by Niebergall, second by Scott, the agenda was approved as presented. Motion carried 5-0.

Superintendent’s Report: 1) Supt Fleshner commented about Adam Gassman’s passing, extended condolences to Adam’s family, and spoke about the contributions that Adam made to the district and the community. Adam’s funeral will be held in the High School Gym on Wednesday. Corey Lorenzen arrived at 6:02 p.m. 2) Recognition: Congratulations to the FUN 6630 Robotics team members. Three of our students attended the National Advocacy Conference in Washington DC in June. 3) Professional Development: a. We have a team headed to Des Moines tomorrow for the TLC Conference. 4) Financial Update: a. Education Energy Group Risk Pool: ISFIS has been working on this and Supt Fleshner has been asked to sit on the committee. This program would allow natural gas expenses to be expended from the Management Fund. 5) Facility Updates: a. Supt Fleshner shared pictures of the mitigation and HVAC projects at the middle school, the daycare plumbing repairs being done at D-G Elementary, and the newly painted high school stage in the auditorium. 6) Transportation: Supt Fleshner reported to the board that he has looked at the bus WiFi networks offered by Kajeet. He will continue researching, b. Supt Fleshner will be meeting with Doug Ollendieck regarding diesel and LP contracting. 7) Technology: a. The new WiFi networks have been installed in three of the four buildings, b. The new server is here, c. The Chromebooks are in, d. Supt Fleshner reported that he will be taking over the @unioncsd Twitter account; previously Mr. Cayton handled that account. 8) Marketing: a. The first draft of the branding and logo guide has been completed, b. Retiree and new staff information is on Facebook. 9) Staffing Update: a. Additional nursing and health associate positions are necessary to support elementary students with high medical needs. 10) IASB: a. Supt Fleshner shared some school board elections information, including new key dates for filing nomination papers and new election day date, b. Supt Fleshner shared information on the IASB Conference that will be held in November.

Union Middle School Mitigation Project: Two bids were received for the mitigation project: ECCO Midwest – $68,800 and ServiceMaster 380 – $85,122.16. On a motion be Lorenzen, second by Scott, the board approved the ECCO Midwest bid. Motion carried 6-0.

IASB Legislative Priorities for 2019-2020: The board reviewed last year’s priorities and discussed some of the possibilities for this year. On a motion by Lorenzen, second by DeWinter, the board approved their priorities as Supplemental State Aid, Mental Health, School Funding Policy, Preschool Funding, and Vouchers. Motion carried 6-0.

Consent Agenda: Minutes of the June 17, 2019 board meeting; Claims to be paid; Financial Reports (None); Personnel (None); Open Enrollment Requests (None). On a motion by Scott, second by Lorenzen, the board approved the consent agenda. Motion carried 6-0.

Adjourn: On a motion by Scott, second by DeWinter, the meeting adjourned at 6:29 pm. Motion carried 6-0.

Kevin Sash, Board President

Kathy Krug, Board Secretary

INVOICES APPROVED

July 15, 2019

GENERAL FUND

AALDERKS, JILL, FINGERPRINT REIMB, 20.00

ADVANCED SYSTEMS, INC HS COPIER MAINTENANCE, 187.32

BECK, LOUIS, TARGET, HYVEE, MLG REIMB, 607.87

BENTON COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT, FY19 SPEC EDUC FINAL BILLING, 385.35

BMO HARRIS MASTERCARD, SUPPLIES, HOTEL EXP, REGISTRATIONS, 8,700.94

CAM COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT, FY19 2ND SEMESTER OPEN ENROLLMENT, 6,987.28

CASEY’S BUSINESS MASTERCARD, GASOLINE/PIZZA, 4,224.03

CASEY’S GENERAL STORE, GASOLINE, 47.30

CEDAR FALLS COMMUNITY SCHOOLS, FY19 SPEC EDUC BILLING, 19,347.40

CENTRAL IOWA DIST, INC CUSTODIAL SUPPLIES, 10,253.36

CENTRAL RIVERS AREA EDUCATION AGENCY, FY19 2ND SEMESTER WORK EXPERIENCE/TRANS, 4,605.00

CENTURY LAUNDRY DIST., HS LAUNDRY WASHER REPAIR, 182.90

CENTURY LINK, LONG DISTANCE CHARGES, 67.00

CNC LUMBER & SUPPLIES, LLC, MAINTENANCE SUPPLIES, 145.15

DYSART POST OFFICE, JUNE 2019 – 1 YEAR BOX RENT, 94.00

DYSART TIRE & SERVICE, INC, VEHICLE REPAIRS, 3,944.49

ENCOMPASS IOWA, LLC, JULY TECHNOLOGY SERVICES, 45.00

FAMILIES FIRST COUNSELING SERVICES, HS/MS COUNSELING SERVICES, 385.00

FARMERS COOP TELEPHONE CO, LOCAL SVC/INTERNET, 1,065.03

GARY’S THRIFTWAY FOODS, MAINTENANCE SUPPLIES, 15.98

HAWKEYE COMMUNICATION/FANDEL ALARM, D-G ELEM MAINTENANCE SUPPLIES, 72.30

HAWKEYE COMMUNITY COLLEGE, FY19 EMC2 TUITION, 600.00

HENNINGER ELECTRIC, HS ELECTRICAL REPAIR, 158.50

IA ASSOC OF SCHOOL BUSINESS OFFICIALS, FY20 IASBO MMBRSHP – GROTE, KRUG, ROBERTS, 375.00

IA ASSOCIATION OF SCHOOL BOARDS, FY20 IASB MMBRSHP AND POLICY SUBSCRIPTIONS, 4,789.00

IOWA ASSOC OF AGRICULTURAL EDUCATORS, SUMMER IA AG ED CONFERENCE – BECK, 240.00

IOWA COMMUNICATIONS NETWORK, JUNE HS INTERNET, 19.98

IOWA DEPT OF HUMAN SERVICES, MAY, JUNE MEDICAID – NON-FED PORTION, 20,559.32

IOWA DIVISION OF CRIMINAL INVESTIGATION, JULY BACKGROUND CHECKS, 123.00

IOWA DIVISION OF LABOR, HS – ANNUAL ELEVATOR INSPECTION, 165.00

IOWA PUPIL TRANSPORTATION ASSOCIATION, FY20 IA PUPIL TRANSP ANNUAL MEMBERSHIP, 275.00

ISFIS, INC, ISFIS 2019-20 RENEWAL, 1,602.65

JAYMAR BUSINESS FORMS, DEPOSIT SLIPS FOR NEW BANK – ALL FUNDS, 1,851.62

JOHN LINDAMAN COMPANY, BUS #21 – TIRES, 643.20

JOHNSTONE SUPPLY, AC COIL CLEANER, 318.75

JOSTENS, INC, HS COUNSELOR SUPPLIES, 420.11

LA PORTE CITY PRESCHOOL, JUNE PRESCHOOL PAYMENT, 8,596.38

LA PORTE CITY PRINTING & DESIGN, INC, MS SUBSCRIPTION – 8/21/19 TO 5/29/2020, 455.68

LAPORTE MOTOR SUPPLY, INC, ELEM MAINTENANCE SUPPLIES, 26.48

LOCKSPERTS, INC, ELEM MAINTENANCE SUPPLIES 12.16

LPC FLOORING , HS CLASSROOM CARPET TILE, 4,923.00

MADISON NATIONAL LIFE INSURANCE CO JULY 2019 LIFE/LTD PREMIUMS, 2,033.31

MENARD, INC, MAINTENANCE SUPPLIES, 635.79

MERCER H&B ADMIN -IOWA FIDUCIARY, AUGUST INSURANCE PREMIUMS, 76,312.18

MERCER HEALTH & BENEFITS LLC, MAY 2019 PAYFLEX ADMIN FEES, 234.00

MOTORHEAD MAYHEM SERVICE & REPAIR, VEHICLE REPAIRS, 2,554.12

NAT’L ASSOC OF SEC SCHOOL PRIN, FY20 NATL HONOR SOCIETY MEMBERSHIP, 385.00

NUTRIEN AG SOLUTIONS, INC, MAINTENANCE SUPPLIES, 123.20

ORKIN, LLC, PEST CONTROL 303.39

PITNEY BOWES EASY PERMIT POSTAGE, HS, MS POSTAGE, 1,008.00

PPG ARCHITECTURAL FINISHES, MAINTENANCE SUPPLIES, 1,358.60

PROSHIELD FIRE PROTECTION, DYSART BUS GARAGE – FIRE EXTING INSP, 7.50

PROVIDENT LIFE AND ACCIDENT INSURANCE COMPANY, JUNE INSUR PREMIUM BILLING, 625.17

QUILL, OFFICE SUPPLIES, 110.10

RAGGEDY ANN & ANDY PRESCHOOL, JUNE PRESCHOOL PAYMENT, 7,004.45

RICOH USA, INC, DISTRICT COPIER MAINTENANCE, 38.71

SHAMROCK LAWN SERVICE MS GROUNDS – VEGETATION CONTROL, 50.00

SWISHER & COHRT, PLC, LEGAL SERVICES, 35.00

SYNCHRONY BANK/AMAZON, CLASSROOM SUPPLIES, 3,255.60

TAMA/GRUNDY PUBLISHING, 6/17 BOARD BILLS AND MINUTES, 502.91

TIMBERLINE BILLING SERVICE LLC, JUNE MEDICAID ADMIN FEES, 623.66

TOWN & COUNTRY HOME IMPROVEMENT CO, INC, HS MAINTENANCE SUPPLIES, 89.28

UNION COMMUNITY SCHOOL, JUNE PYMNTSPRINGS ADMIN FEES, 887.04

URB’S DO IT BEST HARDWARE, MAINTENANCE SUPPLIES, 529.14

VAN METER INDUSTRIAL, INC., MAINTENANCE SUPPLIES, 935.49

VERACITY EXCAVATING LLC, BLACK DIRT – BUS BARN, 225.00

VINTON NEWSPAPERS, FY20 HS SUBSSCRIPTION, 72.99

VINTON TROPHY & AWARDS, MS DOOR SIGNS, 63.80

WATERLOO COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT, FY19 CYP PLACEMENT, 430.24

WEBER, LAURA, FINGERPRINT REIMB, 20.00

WOODRIVER ENERGY, LLC, NATURAL GAS, 193.02

YOUNG PLUMBING AND HEATING, MS HVAC REPAIR, 277.50

Fund Total: 208,461.72

MANAGEMENT FUND

LA PORTE CITY INSURANCE AGENCY, FY20 MARINE, AUTO, WORKERS COMP RENEWAL, 163,971.50

SU INSURANCE COMPANY, FY20 EQUIPMENT BREAKDOWN INSURANCE, 28,222.00

Fund Total: 192,193.50

PHYSICAL PLANT & EQUIPMENT

ENCOMPASS IOWA, LLC, HP PROBOOK – D-G ELEM – W ROBBINS, 20,329.73

FOLLETT SCHOOL SOLUTIONS, INC, DESTINY LIBRARY MANAGER, 1,042.50

FRONTLINE EDUCATION, FY20 ABSENCE MNGMNT/TIME & ATTENDANCE, 10,623.60

FUSION FORWARD LLC, AUGUST MARKETING, DESIGN, P/R SERVICES, 1,200.00

MARCO TECHNOLOGIES, LLC, JULY PRINTER COPIER AGREEMENT, 3,148.38

SOFTWARE UNLIMITED, INC., FY20 ACCOUNTING FEES, 6,750.00

Fund Total: 43,094.21

CAPITAL PROJECTS

ADVANCED ENVIRONMENTAL, TESTING/ABATEMENTMS ASBESTOS REMOVAL-NORTH END TUNNEL HTG, 7,884.10

CARDINAL CONSTRUCTION, INC, REQUEST #2 – MS HVAC, 431,987.14

CEDAR FALLS COMMUNITY SCHOOLS, FY19 SPEC EDUC BILLING, 1,941.32

MARTIN GARDNER ARCHITECTURE, MS HVAC ARCHITECT FEES – JUNE SERVICES, 987.13

Fund Total: 442,799.69

SUPPORT TRUST FUND

BMO HARRIS MASTERCARD, HS WEIGHT ROOM EQUIPMENT, 2,572.40

SYNCHRONY BANK/AMAZON, WEIGHT ROOM EQUIPMENT, 218.80

Fund Total: 2,791.20