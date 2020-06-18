UNION COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT

DYSART-GENESEO-LA PORTE CITY

Regular Board Meeting

June 15, 2020

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the board meeting was held in Matt Auditorium at Union High School to allow for proper social distancing.

Call to Order: Board President Kevin Sash called the regular meeting to order at 6:00 p.m. The following board members were present: Darrell DeWinter, Corey Lorenzen, Kristi Martin, Ben Schemmel, and Jenna Scott. Absent: Brandon Paine.

Agenda: On a motion by Lorenzen, second by Scott, the agenda was approved as presented. Motion carried 6-0.

Brandon Paine arrived at 6:01 pm.

Correspondence: The board received a thank you from Mike Strubel.

Superintendent’s Report: 1) Instructional Update: a. Required Learning Update – Supt Fleshner reported that 74% of high school students completed their required learning courses, b. Return-to-Learn Update – The district’s return-to-learn plan is due to the Dept of Education on July 1st. The DE expects to release the template for the plan on June 17th. The plan will be draft 1.0, with changes being made as needed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Supt Fleshner reviewed some of the items included in the plan, such as leadership, infrastructure, health & safety, Iowa academic standards, socio-emotional behavioral health, equity, data, and technology. Hybrid scheduling, transportation, and cleaning and disinfecting are also being reviewed. The district’s plan is to continue with a start date of August 24th for students. Supt Fleshner is planning on putting out an update around August 1st regarding how we will start school, c. Union Readiness Planning – 102 teachers and paras are participating in a facilitating on-line teaching course. Union’s plan includes using Google Classroom for PK-5th grade and Canvas for grades 6-12. 2) Financial Update: a. Future Budget Considerations – need to consider impact to sales tax revenue we receive. We will need to delay any large construction projects until we see what happens with the sales tax revenue we receive, as that revenue is also used to pay our revenue bonds, b. Tax Rate Adjustment – the tax rate on our budget has dropped due to the commercial rollback numbers, c. Workplace Training – EMC Insurance – has videos for workplace training regarding safety and workers’ comp, d. Draft Audit –Received the draft audit for FY2019 at the end of last week, e. Utility Report – For the current year-to-date, the utility bill is $6,000 higher in La Porte City than it was during the same time frame last year, and school hasn’t been in session in the buildings for the last three months. Comparably, the utility bill in Dysart has decreased $15,000 for the current year, compared to the same time frame last year. Supt Fleshner reported he would do some more checking on the increase in La Porte City. 3) Facility Update: a. MS construction is progressing, b. High School – have done some maintenance work to the sand volleyball court, including adding new sand. 4) Transportation: a. Waiting for payment of first VW settlement grant and waiting to hear if we received the second VW settlement grant. 5) Food Service: a. The district is continuing to provide meals through June 30th, b. Waiting to hear on July approval and need to determine if we have the personnel to continue the program in July. 6) Marketing: Analytics for Union’s Facebook and website were shared with the board. 7) Staffing: HS Social Studies – held interviews, offer was made and declined, additional interviews were held. Contacted Bruce Wigg, former Social Studies teacher at Union; he agreed to come back to teach for us this year. His appointment is on this meeting’s agenda. 8) Preschool (and Kindergarten): no updates. 9) Daycare: no updates. 10) Frequently Asked Questions: a. Graduation – is scheduled for Sunday, June 21st. Graduation will be limited to parents only. A video has been produced and cap and gown photos were professionally taken, b. Prom – will be cancelled, c. Summer Sports Guidelines – Supt Fleshner shared the guidelines from the Iowa Dept of Public Health and the Dept of Education with the board, d. Opening Facilities – currently scheduled for July 1st, e. Facebook Live – Supt Fleshner will be on Facebook Live tomorrow talking about graduation, returning to learn, survey, and prom. 11) Next board meeting: July 13th in Matt Auditorium. A board photo will be taken that evening.

Second Reading of Board Policy Series 100: On a motion by Lorenzen, second by Schemmel, the board approved the second reading of board policy series 100. Motion carried 7-0.

Second Reading of Board Policy Series 500: On a motion by Lorenzen, second by DeWinter, the board approved the second reading of board policy series 500. Motion carried 7-0.

Approve Schedule for Monthly Transfers from Capital Projects to Debt Services Sinking Fund for Payment of Principal and Interest in the Amount of $52,000 per month from July 2020 through June 2021: On a motion by Paine, second by Lorenzen, the board approved the monthly transfers of $52,000 from Capital Projects to the Debt Service Bond Sinking Fund from July 2020 through June 2021. Motion carried 7-0.

Approve Moving $467,275.49 from Partial Self-Funding Account to General Fund and Nutrition Fund to Cover H.S.A. Contributions and Cash Payouts for Fiscal Year 2019-2020 (General Fund: $437, 857.49, Nutrition Fund: $29, 418.00): On a motion by Schemmel, second by Lorenzen, the board approved moving money from the Partial Self-funding account to the General Fund and Nutrition Fund as requested. Motion carried 7-0.

Approve the Following Activity Transfers – Transfer of activity ticket revenue to extra-curricular accounts in activity fund that honored activity tickets, Transfer of portion of balances in HS Volleyball, B Basketball, G Basketball, Football, Baseball, Softball, G Track, B Track, Soccer, and HS Concessions activity fund accounts to cover activity accounts with deficit balances at the end of the current fiscal year, Transfer of portion of balances in MS General Athletics and MS Concessions activity fund accounts to cover activity accounts with deficit balances at the end of the current fiscal year. (High School activity accounts may be used if deficits exceed MS General Athletics and Concessions Balances.), Magazine Sales: Transfer 75% of magazine sales profits to MS General Athletics and 25% of magazine sales profits to class funds of grades 6, 7, and 8, according to sales percentages of each class (class funds are used to pay for prom expenses in junior year), Transfer student activity checking interest to activity accounts with gate receipts, Transfer student activity savings interest to activity accounts with balances over $1,000, Transfer balance of Senior 2020 to Senior 2021, Transfer Annual 2019 to Prior Year Annuals: On a motion by Lorenzen, second by Scott, the board approved the requested transfers for the Activity Fund. Motion carried 7-0.

Approve Technology Support Contract: On a motion by Lorenzen, second by Martin, the board approved the technology support contract with Encompass of Iowa for the FY2020-2021 school year in the amount of $8,787/month. Motion carried 7-0.

Approve Natural Gas Risk Pool Insurance Agreement: On a motion by DeWinter, seconded by Paine, the board approved the natural gas risk pool agreement. Motion carried 7-0.

Approve SU Insurance Renewal: The 2020-2021 renewal amount would be $75,816 with an adjustment in the hourly claim reimbursement rate from $50/hour to $80/hour. This rate could be locked in for three years. Scott made a motion to renew for three years, second by Schemmel. Motion failed 3-4, with DeWinter, Lorenzen, Paine, and Sash voting against the motion. DeWinter made a motion to renew for one year, second by Scott. Motion passed 6-1, with Paine casting the nay vote.

Approve Waterloo Community School District 28E Agreement: The 28E agreement will allow Union CSD juniors and seniors the opportunity to take courses at Waterloo CSD’s Career Center during the 2020-2021 school year. On a motion by Lorenzen, second by Scott, the board approved the 28E agreement with Waterloo CSD. Motion carried 7-0.

Approve 2020-2021 Bread Bids: On a motion by DeWinter, second by Scott, the board accepted the Bimbo Bakery bread bid for the 2020-2021 school year. Motion carried 7-0.

Approve 2020-2021 Milk Bids: On a motion by Schemmel, second by Lorenzen, the board accepted the Anderson-Erickson firm milk bid for the 2020-2021 school year. Motion carried 7-0.

Closed Session for Superintendent Evaluation: DeWinter made a motion to hold a closed session as authorized by section 21.5 (1)(a) of the open meetings law to review or discuss records which are required or authorized to be kept confidential, second by Schemmel. Roll call vote: Sash – aye, Schemmel – aye, Scott – aye, DeWinter – aye, Lorenzen – aye, Martin – aye, and Paine – aye. Motion carried 7-0. The board went into closed session at 8:04 pm.

On a motion by Lorenzen, second by Scott, the board voted to go out of closed session. Roll call vote: Schemmel – aye, Scott – aye, DeWinter – aye, Lorenzen – aye, Martin – aye, Paine – aye, and Sash – aye. Motion carried 7-0. The board was back in open session at 10:07 pm.

Consent Agenda: Minutes of the May 18, 2020 board meeting; Claims to be paid; Financial Reports; Personnel: Resignations – Ron Dengler as Route Bus Driver – Dysart, Brady Driscol as HS Asst Baseball, Nathan Reel as HS Asst Girls’ Soccer, Bruce Wigg as HS Boys’ Tennis, Donna Wilson as D-G Elem Secretary (Part-time), Hunter Zempel as HS Girls’ Soccer, Appointments – Fleshner, Travis as Co-Coach HS/MS Cross Country, Mark Hookham as Co-Coach HS/MS Cross Country, Tim Mitchell as Fall Play Director, Valerie Raub as D-G Elem Part-time Custodian, Michael Sharp as Route & Shuttle – Bus Driver – Dysart, Leah Tanney as HS Special Educ – Strat II, Laura Weber as Elementary Summer School, Laura Weber as MS Summer School, Bruce Wigg as HS Social Studies (0.60 FTE); Open Enrollment Requests. On a motion by Paine, second by Schemmel, the board approved the consent agenda. Motion carried 7-0.

Adjourn: On a motion by Schemmel, second by Lorenzen, the meeting adjourned at 10:08 pm. Motion carried 7-0.

Kevin Sash, Board President

Kathy Krug, Board Secretary

