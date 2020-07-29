Due to an expected shortage of teachers and substitute teachers, Governor Kim Reynolds signed a Proclamation July 17, 2020, that has modified the rules for current and prospective individuals interested in working as a substitute teacher in Iowa school districts.

Those who currently hold a Substitute Authorization from the State of Iowa will no longer be limited to the number of days they can teach in one assignment.

The degree requirement to obtain a substitute authorization has also been changed from a bachelor’s degree to an associate’s degree OR 60 semester hours through a regionally-accredited institution.

Another change is the age requirement. It was reduced from 21 years of age to 20.

Para-educators need to hold a substitute authorization to serve as a substitute teacher; if the para holds a regular substitute authorization, they may serve as a substitute in any classroom except driver’s ed; if the para-educator holds the limited substitute authorization to serve as a substitute teacher only in their own special education classroom, they may substitute in any classroom (except driver’s ed) during this proclamation only.

Those holding a career and technical authorization with at least one year experience may serve as a substitute in any classroom except driver’s ed.

The 20-hour course is designed to meet the requirements for the Substitute Authorization Program. The course includes components on ethics, diversity, instructional strategies, and behavior management.

Several AEAs are offering the course this fall. You can search the AEA online system to search for the substitute authorization course.

Classes are filling fast so do not delay.